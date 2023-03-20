Main picView gallery

B+C Pizzas

review star

No reviews yet

26022 Cape Dre Ste B

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


16” Pizzas

Pepperoni + Garlic

$27.00

organic tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, grated grana

The Cheeses

$27.00

mozzarella, fontina, ricotta, lite tomato sauce, basil, grated grana

Shitake + Rosemary

$28.00

garlic cream, mozzarella, provolone, grana

Greens

$28.00

Spinach arugula cream, mozzarella, provolone, basil, fresh arugula, grated grana

Fennel Sausage + Calabrian Chilies + honey

$28.00

mozzarella, ricotta, grated grana

Garlic White

$28.00

Basil cream, mozzarella, garlic cloves, ricotta, parmesan

Hot Pepperoni

$28.00

Ezzo pepperoni, calabrian chilies, garlic cream, mozzarella, basil, grated grana

Burrata

$28.00

tomato sauce, pesto drizzle, basil, lite mozzarella + grated grana

Crispy Potato

$28.00

garlic cream, mozzarella, fontina, sea salt + rosemary

Extras

Butter + Cream Cookies

$9.50

4 assorted cookies May include nuts

Pizza Kit

$16.00

B+C dough, organic tomato sauce, mozzarella

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Take out

Location

26022 Cape Dre Ste B, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sana's Curry Bowl Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 170
27741 Crown Valley Parkway Mission Viejo, CA 92691
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizzeria - Home of the Grandma Pie
orange star4.8 • 243
27741 Crown Valley Pkwy #313 Mission Viejo, CA 92691
View restaurantnext
Hana Korean BBQ - 27741 Crown Valley, # 321
orange starNo Reviews
27741 Crown Valley, # 321 Mission Viejo, CA 92691
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Laguna Niguel
orange star4.7 • 973
25473 Rancho Niguel Road Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Earth Bowl Superfoods - Laguna Niguel
orange star4.9 • 182
28251 Crown Valley Parkway Suite D Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Rangeen- Indi-Cali Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
28241 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite G, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Laguna Niguel

El Cortez Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 2,086
28971 Golden Lantern A101 Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
China Moon - in Laguna Niguel, CA
orange star4.5 • 1,579
30001 Town Center Dr Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Baja Fish Tacos - Laguna Niguel
orange star4.4 • 1,423
30242 Crown Valley Pkwy Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Laguna Niguel
orange star4.7 • 973
25473 Rancho Niguel Road Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
The Original Patsy's Irish Pub
orange star4.2 • 776
28971 Golden Lantern Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Spikes Fish House - Laguna Niguel
orange star4.1 • 483
27020 Alicia Pkwy Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Laguna Niguel
San Juan Capistrano
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Dana Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
No reviews yet
San Clemente
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston