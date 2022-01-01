Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

B Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

405 Hancock St

North Quincy, MA 02171

Popular Items

Chicken Teriyaki
Spicy Tuna Maki
Crab Rangoons

Small Eats

Egg Rolls (Shrimp)

Egg Rolls (Shrimp)

$6.00+

Vegetable Egg Rolls (Shiitake Mushrooms)

$6.00+
Shrimp Dumplings (Shumai)

Shrimp Dumplings (Shumai)

$6.00+

Pork Dumplings (Gyoza)

$6.00+
Crab Rangoons

Crab Rangoons

$6.00+
B-Cafe Chicken Tenders

B-Cafe Chicken Tenders

$6.00+

Tempura Crabstick (6pc)

$8.25

Tempura Shrimp (4pc)

$9.75
Fried Eel with Sweet Sauce

Fried Eel with Sweet Sauce

$9.25
Edamame

Edamame

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50
Scallion Pancakes

Scallion Pancakes

$6.50

Pupu Platter

$19.00

4 pcs each: gyoza, shumai, egg roll, b-cafe chicken tenders, crab rangoon

Sides & Salads

Rice

$2.50+

Miso Soup

$3.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Avocado Salad

$7.00

Spicy Avocado Salad

$8.75

Spicy Tuna Salad

$12.00

Extra Kastu Chicken

$5.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Teppanyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$9.75+

Served over rice and vegetables

Rice Bowls

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$11.75

Curry Pork

$11.75
Curry Shrimp

Curry Shrimp

$11.75

Curry Rice

$8.00
Eel (Unagi Kabayaki)

Eel (Unagi Kabayaki)

$12.25

- Please be advised that Unagi may contain small bones -

Beef & Onion (Gyu Don)

Beef & Onion (Gyu Don)

$12.25
Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$16.25

Stir Fried Noodles

Teriyaki Noodles with Chicken & Mixed Vegetables

$12.25

Satay Style Noodles with Chicken & Mixed Vegetables

$12.25

Curry Style Egg Noodles with Chicken & Eggs

$12.25

Sashimi Rice Bowls

Sakedon

Sakedon

$18.75

9 pcs of salmon sashimi over a bed of sushi rice with tobiko, mango, kanikama, tempura bits, spicy mayo, ginger & wasabi

Chirashi

Chirashi

$18.75

3 pcs of salmon, 3 pcs of tuna, 3 pcs of shrimp, 2 pcs of eel, 1 pc of crab, & tobiko over a bed of sushi rice with mango, kanikama, tempura bits, spicy mayo, ginger & wasabi

Tekkadon

$18.75

9 pcs tuna sashimi over a bed of sushi rice with tobiko, mango, kanikama, tempura bits, spicy mayo, ginger & wasabi

Poke Bowls

Hawaiian Poke

Hawaiian Poke

$18.75

Marinated tuna or salmon sashimi, tobiko, mango, avocado, seaweed salad, cucumber, lime & wonton chips over rice

Spicy Poke

Spicy Poke

$18.75

Spicy tuna or salmon, tempura bits, cucumber, tobiko, seaweed salad, jalapeno slices & wonton chips over rice

Workout Poke

Workout Poke

$18.75

Salmon slices, avocado, edamame, corn, banana slices & spicy mayo on the side

Seared Poke

Seared Poke

$18.75

Seared tuna or salmon or salmon toro (+2.00), avocado, tobiko, seaweed salad, cucumber & wonton chips over rice

Korean-Style Poke

Korean-Style Poke

$18.75

Sashimi tuna or salmon, sliced marinated cucumber, julienne carrots, chopped scallions, lettuce, toasted sesame, tobiko, sushi rice with kochujang vinaigrette

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$18.75

Grilled chicken, marinated cucumber, avocado, scallions, wonton chips, julienne carrots, edamame & sweet chili sauce or Korean vinaigrette

Nigiri & Sashimi

Avocado Sashimi

$3.50

Ebi (shrimp) Sashimi (3pc)

$7.00

Ebi (shrimp) Nigiri (2pc)

$5.50

Kani (crab) Sashimi (3pc)

$7.00
Kani (crab) Nigiri (2pc)

Kani (crab) Nigiri (2pc)

$5.50
Salmon Sashimi (3pc)

Salmon Sashimi (3pc)

$7.00
Salmon Nigiri (2pc)

Salmon Nigiri (2pc)

$5.50

Seared Salmon Sashimi (3pc)

$8.25

Seared Salmon Nigiri (2pc)

$6.75

Seared Salmon Toro Sashimi (3pc)

$9.25

Seared Salmon Toro Nigiri (2pc)

$7.75

Tobiko (flying fish eggs) Sashimi (3pc)

$7.00

Tobiko (flying fish eggs) Nigiri (2pc)

$5.50
Tuna Sashimi (3pc)

Tuna Sashimi (3pc)

$7.00
Tuna Nigiri (2pc)

Tuna Nigiri (2pc)

$5.50

Unagi (eel) Sashimi (3pc)

$7.00
Unagi (eel) Nigiri (2pc)

Unagi (eel) Nigiri (2pc)

$5.50

Makimono Rolls

6 pcs unless stated otherwise

999 Gold Maki

$12.50

Shrimp tempura, mango, corn kernels with spicy mayo & tobiko

Avocado Firewall Maki

Avocado Firewall Maki

$13.25

Fire tuna mix & fresh jalapeno topped with sliced avocado, spicy mayo & b-café house sweet sauce

B-Salmon Maki

B-Salmon Maki

$13.25

Ebi, mango, tempura bits & cucumber topped with tobiko & spicy salmon

Cake Maki

Cake Maki

$9.00

Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado & cucumber

California Maki

$7.00

Kanikama, cucumber & avocado

Caterpillar Maki

$12.25

Eel roll topped with avocado & drizzled with unagi sauce

Crazy Maki (4pc)

$9.50

Spicy tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber & tobiko

Crispy Mango Shrimp Maki

$12.00

Panko breaded shrimp, mango & cucumber topped with spicy mayo & tobiko

Crispy Philly Maki

$12.00

Kanikama, cream cheese & avocado, lightly dipped in panko breading, topped with tobiko & spicy mayo

Dragon Maki (4pc)

Dragon Maki (4pc)

$13.00

Crazy Maki topped with thinly sliced eel & avocado, drizzled with unagi sauce

Eel & Avocado Maki

$8.50

Eel & avocado

Eel & Cucumber Maki

Eel & Cucumber Maki

$8.50

Eel & cucumber

Eel Bomb Maki

$13.00

Eel, avocado, cucumber & tobiko topped with sliced eel

Fiesta Maki

Fiesta Maki

$9.00

Salmon, cream cheese & avocado

Mango Madness Maki

Mango Madness Maki

$13.00

Mango, shrimp, cucumber & tempura bits topped with thinly sliced tuna & spicy mayo

Phoenix Maki

Phoenix Maki

$13.25

Spicy tuna & jalapeno topped with mango, tobiko, cucumber & spicy mayo

Rainbow Maki

$13.00

California maki topped with assorted sashimi

Salmon & Avocado Maki

Salmon & Avocado Maki

$7.50

Salmon & avocado

Salmon Cucumber

$7.50

Salmon Maki

$6.50

Salmon

Scorpion Maki

$12.25

Eel, avocado, cucumber & tobiko topped with sliced shrimp

Seared Salmon Maki

Seared Salmon Maki

$13.50

Eel, avocado, tempura bits & cream cheese, glazed with b-café house sweet sauce & topped with seared salmon, tobiko & bits of shrimp

Shrimp Tempura Maki (4pc)

Shrimp Tempura Maki (4pc)

$9.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber & tobiko

Spicy Crunchy California Maki

$9.25

Tempura bits, kanikama, avocado, cucumber & tobiko drizzled with spicy mayo

Spicy Crunchy Eel Maki

$9.00

Eel, avocado & tempura bits with spicy mayo & B-Café’s house sweet sauce

Spicy Salmon Maki

$7.00

Spicy salmon, tempura bits & cucumber

Spicy Tuna Maki

$7.00

Spicy tuna, tempura bits & cucumber

Spider Maki (4pc)

Spider Maki (4pc)

$13.50

Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & spicy mayo

Sunrise Maki (4pc)

Sunrise Maki (4pc)

$11.75

Tempura shrimp, mango, avocado, cucumber & tobiko topped with chopped mango & spicy mayo

Tempura Eel Maki

$8.25

The Atlantic Maki

$14.25

Kanikama, tempura bits, tobiko & spicy mayo topped with seared sliced salmon belly & b-café house sweet sauce

TNT Maki (4pc)

$11.25

Tempura salmon, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & cream cheese, drizzled with spicy mayo

Tuna & Avocado Maki

$7.50

Tuna & avocado

Tuna Maki

$7.00

Tuna

Unagi Maki

$6.00
Volcano Maki

Volcano Maki

$12.00

Tuna & avocado with tempura bits, tobiko & spicy mayo

Vegetarian Makimono Rolls

6 pcs unless stated otherwise

Avocado & Cream Cheese Maki

$6.50

avocado & cream cheese

Avocado Maki

$5.00
Avokyu Maki

Avokyu Maki

$6.50

Avocado & cucumber

Crispy Avocado Maki

Crispy Avocado Maki

$8.25

Panko breaded avocado, cucumber & mango topped with tempura bits & spicy mayo

Cucumber Maki

$5.00
Idaho Maki

Idaho Maki

$7.75

Sweet potato tempura with b-café house sweet sauce

Mango & Avocado Maki

$7.00

Mango & Cucumber Maki

$7.00

Oshinko Maki

$5.00

Spicy Avocado & Cucumber Maki

$7.00

Spicy Mango & Cucumber Maki

$7.00
Vegetarian Maki (8pc)

Vegetarian Maki (8pc)

$12.00

Sweet potato tempura, cucumber & avocado

Sushi Combinations

Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, Crab (8 pc nigiri)

Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, Crab (8 pc nigiri)

$14.50

2 pieces each: salmon, tuna, shrimp, crab nigiri

All Tuna (6 pc nigiri)

$14.50
All Salmon (6 pc nigiri)

All Salmon (6 pc nigiri)

$14.50

All Seared Salmon (6 pc nigiri)

$16.00
All Unagi (eel) (6 pc nigiri)

All Unagi (eel) (6 pc nigiri)

$14.50
Spicy Tuna & California Roll (12 pc)

Spicy Tuna & California Roll (12 pc)

$13.50

1 spicy tuna maki & 1 california maki

Spicy Tuna & Spicy Salmon Roll (12 pc)

Spicy Tuna & Spicy Salmon Roll (12 pc)

$13.50

1 spicy tuna maki & 1 spicy salmon maki

Eel with Avocado & Eel with Cucumber (12 pc)

$13.50

1 eel with avocado maki & 1 eel with cucumber maki

Cucumber Roll & Avocado Roll (12 pc)

$9.00
Scorpion & Caterpillar Roll (12 pc)

Scorpion & Caterpillar Roll (12 pc)

$22.00

1 scorpion maki & 1 caterpillar maki

Sushi Regular (12 pc)

Sushi Regular (12 pc)

$19.25

2 pc each: tuna, salmon, shrimp & 6 pc spicy tuna roll

Sushi Deluxe (14 pc)

$23.25

2 pc each: tuna, salmon, shrimp, eel & 6 pc spicy tuna roll

Sushi Super (20 pc)

$26.50

2 pc each: tuna, salmon, shrimp, kani & 6 pc spicy crunchy eel roll & spicy tuna roll

Sushi & Drink Combos

Choose 16 oz Drink: Iced Green or Jasmine Tea w/ Lemon & Honey, Iced Milk Tea, or Iced Thai Tea
Combo 1

Combo 1

$27.00

Spicy Tuna, California, Crispy Mango Shrimp

Combo 2

$26.00

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, TNT

Combo 3

$28.00

Volcano, Tempura, Unagi Maki

Combo 4

$26.00

Eel Avocado, Eel Kyu, Tempura Eel

Combo 5

$27.00

Salmon Avocado, Tuna Avocado, Spicy Crunchy Eel

Combo 6

Combo 6

$29.00

Crazy, Crispy Philly, Spicy Salmon

Combo 7

$29.00

Seared Salmon, Spicy Tuna, California

Combo 8

$29.00

Dragon, Crazy, Spicy Salmon

Iced Teas

Milk Tea

$4.50+

Lemon Tea

$4.50+Out of stock

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50+
Jasmine Iced Tea with Lemon & Honey

Jasmine Iced Tea with Lemon & Honey

$5.00+

Green Iced Tea with Lemon & Honey

$5.00+

Taro Milk Tea

$5.25+

Hot Teas

Hong Kong Milk Tea

$4.50

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Hot Green Tea With Lemon & Honey

$4.50

Hot Jasmine Tea With Lemon & Honey

$4.50

Smoothies

Avocado Banana Smoothie

$6.25+

Avocado Smoothie

$6.25+

Banana Colada Smoothie

$6.25+

Banana Smoothie

$6.25+
Blueberry Banana Pineapple Smoothie

Blueberry Banana Pineapple Smoothie

$6.25+

Chunky Monkey Smoothie

$6.25+

Frozen Cocoa

$6.25+

Frozen Coffee

$6.25+

Frozen Mocha

$6.25+

Green Tea Coconut Smoothie

$6.25+

Green Tea Pineapple Smoothie

$6.25+

Green Tea Smoothie

$6.25+

Pineapple Lychee Smoothie

$6.25+

Pinacolada Smoothie

$6.25+

Lychee Smoothie

$6.25+

Watermelon Lychee Smoothie

$6.25+

Mango Banana Smoothie

$6.25+

Mango Colada Smoothie

$6.25+

Mango Pineapple Smoothie

$6.25+

Mango Smoothie

$6.25+

Mango Avocado Smoothie

$6.25+

Mango Melon Smoothie

$6.25+

Milk Tea Slush

$6.25+

Pineapple Smoothie

$6.25+

Red Bean & Coconut Smoothie

$6.25+

Red Bean Smoothie

$6.25+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.25+

Strawberry Blueberry Pineapple Smoothie

$6.25+

Strawberry Blueberry Smoothie

$6.25+

Strawberry Pineapple

$6.25+

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.25+

Taro Slush

$6.25+

Thai Tea Slush

$6.25+

Watermelon Banana Smoothie

$6.25+

Watermelon Pineapple Smoothie

$6.25+

Watermelon Smoothie

$6.25+

Go Green

$6.25+

Pink Dragon

$6.25+

The Grasshopper

$6.25+

Soda

Water

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Pellecrino

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have everything from your favorite spicy tuna maki and classic chicken teppanyaki, to poke bowls and fresh fruit smoothies!

Website

Location

405 Hancock St, North Quincy, MA 02171

Directions

Gallery
B Cafe image
B Cafe image
B Cafe image

Search similar restaurants

