Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

B & D Burgers Abercorn 11108 Abercorn Street

review star

No reviews yet

11108 Abercorn Street

Savannah, GA 31419

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger Build
Whitefield
Duncan's Chicken Fingers

Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Powerade

$3.50

Tea

$3.00

UN Tea

$3.00

Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

KID DRINK

Starters

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

*Onions are made into the dip & are unable to be removed*

Homemade Pickle Chips

$8.00

Mozzarella sticks

$10.00

Alligator Fritters

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Spud Mountain

$16.00

B&D Favorites

Blake's Chicken Wings

$16.00

Duncan's Chicken Fingers

$14.00

B&D Fried Chix Sandwich

$15.00

Grill Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Sliders

Alligator Sliders

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Slider

$14.00

Bacon Cheddar Slider

$14.00

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$14.00

Fried Grn Slider

$14.00

Steakhouse

$15.00

Pimento BLT

$14.00

Peach BBQ Slider

$16.00

Angus

Wormsloe

$18.00

Broughton

$15.50

Moon River

$16.50

Telfair

$17.50

Whitefield

$19.25

Lucas

$18.00

Colonial

$19.50

Ft. Jackson

$18.00

Chippewa

$16.50

Ardsley Park

$17.50

Burger Build

$14.00

Bison

Bison Wormsloe

$22.00

Bison Broughton

$19.50

Bison Moon River

$20.50

Bison Telfair

$21.50

Bison Whitefield

$19.25

Bison Lucas

$22.00

Bison Colonial

$19.50

Bison FT. Jackson

$22.00

Bison Chippewa

$20.50

Bison Ardsley

$21.50

Bison Build

$18.00

Chicken

Chicken Ardsley

$18.50

Chicken Broughton

$16.50

Chicken Chippewa

$17.50

Chicken Colonial

$20.50

Chicken FT. Jackson

$19.00

Chicken Lucas

$19.00

Chicken Moon River

$17.50

Chicken Telfair

$18.50

Chicken Whitefield

$20.25

Chicken Wormsloe

$19.00

Chicken Build

$15.00

Turkey

Turkey Ardsley

$17.50Out of stock

Turkey Broughton

$15.50Out of stock

Turkey Chippewa

$16.50Out of stock

Turkey Colonial

$19.50Out of stock

Turkey FT. Jackson

$18.00Out of stock

Turkey Lucas

$18.00Out of stock

Turkey Moon River

$16.50Out of stock

Turkey Telfair

$17.50Out of stock

Turkey Whitefield

$19.25Out of stock

Turkey Wormsloe

$18.00Out of stock

Turkey Build

$14.00Out of stock

Veggie

Veggie Ardsley

$17.50

Veggie Broughton

$15.50

Veggie Chippewa

$16.50

Veggie Colonial

$19.50

Veggie FT. Jackson

$16.50

Veggie Lucas

$18.00

Veggie Moon River

$16.50

Veggie Telfair

$17.50

Veggie Whitefield

$19.25

Veggie Wormsloe

$18.00

Veggie Build

$14.00

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.00

Classic Chicken Salad

$16.00

The B & D Salad

$15.00

Savannah Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Sides

House Fries

$5.00

Fry of The Month

$6.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

House Salad

$8.00

REG Fry W/ Bacon & Chz

$7.00

MONTH Fry W/ Bacon & Chz

$8.00

House Fries& Cheese

$6.00

Onion Rings SIDE

$6.00

Side Orange Slices

$4.00

Sauces

A-1 Sauce

$0.90

B&D SAUCE

$0.75

BACON AIOLI

$0.75

BALSAMIC VINIGRETTE

$0.75

BBQ Side

$0.75

BLEU CHEESE Dressing

$0.75

CARIBBEAN JERK

$0.75

GARLIC PARMESAN

$0.75

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

HOT

$0.75

Hot Yaki

$0.90

MARINARA

$0.75

MILD

$0.75

RANCH

$0.75

Spicy Garlic Parm

$0.90

TERIYAKI

$0.75

Caesar Dress

$0.90

Cajun Seasoning

$0.90

Kid's Menu

KID BURGER

$8.00

KID CHZBURGER

$9.00

KID FRIED TENDERS

$8.00

KID GRILLED TENDERS

$8.00

KID GRILLED CHZ

$7.00

Kids Chicken Salad

$9.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Add-On EXTRA Patty

Add on ANGUS

$8.40

Add on Bison

$12.00

Add on CHICKEN Breast

$8.40

Add on TURKEY

$8.40

Add on VEGGIE Patty

$8.40
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bring on the good times at B&D Burgers! Since 2001, B&D Burgers has been known for its premium burgers, beer, and service. By only serving top quality, American food and focusing on providing excellent service, B&D Burgers has quickly become a Savannah must for locals and tourist alike. From our famous burgers and alligator sliders, to our delicious fried chicken and salads, B&D Burgers has something totally unique and mouth watering for everyone at the table. Each of our four locations offer its patrons lots of big screen TV’s and a full bar creating the perfect atmosphere for your next get together, big or small. Whether it’s a nice family dinner, a place to watch the big game, or even happy hour drinks, B&D Burgers is never a bad choice. See you soon!

Location

11108 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31419

Directions

Gallery
B & D Burgers Abercorn image
B & D Burgers Abercorn image
B & D Burgers Abercorn image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cheeburger Cheeburger - Bluffton
orange star4.1 • 312
108 Buckwalter Pkwy Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
LIZZY'S BURGER BAR & GRILL - 417 E River Street
orange starNo Reviews
417 E River Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Melody's Coastal Cafe - Midway
orange starNo Reviews
34 North Coastal Highway Midway, GA 31320
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Savannah

Collins Quarter
orange star4.6 • 5,065
151 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
B. Matthew's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 4,884
325 E Bay St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Zunzi's Takeout & Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,647
236 Drayton St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Midtown
orange star4.2 • 2,716
1100 eisenhower savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Wiley's Championship BBQ
orange star4.6 • 2,265
4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
520wings - 2705 Bull St
orange star4.1 • 1,882
2705 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Savannah
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston