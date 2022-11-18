Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

B & D Burgers Congress 209 West Congress Street

review star

No reviews yet

209 West Congress Street

Savannah, GA 31401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger Build
Duncan's Chicken Fingers
Buffalo Chicken Salad

20 Cheeseburger Sliders

20 Cheese Sliders

$60.00

Trivia Charge

Trivia Charge

$250.00

20 Alligator Sliders

20 Gator Sliders

$90.00

Wings

100 Traditional Wings

$200.00

100 Boneless Wings

$200.00

50 Chicken Tenders

50 Chicken Fingers

$95.00

200 Chicken Tenders

$200.00

Corn Nuggets

50 Corn Nuggets

$50.00

100 Corn Nuggets

$100.00

Gator Fritters

50 Gator Fritters

$100.00

100 Gator Fritters

$200.00

Bacon Jalapenos

50 Bacon Japs

$65.00

100 Bacon Japs

$150.00

1 Quart Buff Dip

1 QT Buff Dip

$24.00

1 Quart Queso

1 QT Queso

$30.00

25 Fried Green Tomatoes

25 Fried Green Tomatoes

$25.00

Salad Bar

Salad Bar

$10.00

Burger Bar

ANGUS

$16.00

TURKEY

$16.00

BISON

$22.00

VEGGIE

$16.00

CHICKEN

$17.00

Apps

Chips and Salsa

$50.00

Fruit Tray

$40.00

Vegetable Tray

$40.00

Veggie & Cheese Plate

Veggie & Cheese Plate

$75.00

Food Cater Open

Catering Food Open

$12.00

Fruit N Cheese Tray

Fruit n Cheese

$80.00

Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Powerade

$3.50

Tea

$3.00

UN Tea

$3.00

Half & Half Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Coconut

$4.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.00

KID DRINK

Starters

Alligator Fritters

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Fried Grn Tom App 5pcs

$10.00

Homemade Pickle Chips

$8.00

Jalapeno Spears

$9.00

Month Spud Mount

$16.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Onion Rings App

$9.00

Spud Mountain

$14.00

B&D Favorites

Blake's Chicken Wings

$18.00

Duncan's Chicken Fingers

$14.00

B&D Fried Chix Sandwich

$15.00

Grill Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Sliders

Alligator Sliders

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Slider

$14.00

Bacon Cheddar Slider

$14.00

Fried Grn Slider

$14.00

Steakhouse

$15.00

Peach BBQ Slider

$15.00

BLT Slider

$13.00

Angus

Ardsley Park

$16.50

Broughton

$14.50

Chippewa

$15.50

Colonial

$18.50

Ft. Jackson

$17.00

Lucas

$17.00

Moon River

$15.50

Telfair

$16.50

Whitefield

$18.50

Wormsloe

$17.00

Burger Build

$13.00

Bison

Bison Ardsley

$21.50

Bison Broughton

$19.50

Bison Chippewa

$20.50

Bison Colonial

$23.50

Bison FT. Jackson

$22.00

Bison Lucas

$22.00

Bison Moon River

$20.50

Bison Telfair

$21.50

Bison Whitefield

$23.25

Bison Wormsloe

$22.00

Bison Build

$18.00

Chicken

Chicken Ardsley

$17.50

Chicken Broughton

$15.50

Chicken Chippewa

$16.50

Chicken Colonial

$19.50

Chicken FT. Jackson

$18.00

Chicken Lucas

$18.00

Chicken Moon River

$16.50

Chicken Telfair

$17.50

Chicken Whitefield

$19.25

Chicken Wormsloe

$18.00

Chicken Build

$14.00

Turkey

Turkey Ardsley

$16.50

Turkey Broughton

$14.50

Turkey Chippewa

$15.50

Turkey Colonial

$18.50

Turkey FT. Jackson

$17.00

Turkey Lucas

$17.00

Turkey Moon River

$15.50

Turkey Telfair

$16.50

Turkey Whitefield

$18.25

Turkey Wormsloe

$17.00

Turkey Build

$13.00

Veggie

Veggie Ardsley

$16.50

Veggie Broughton

$14.50

Veggie Chippewa

$15.50

Veggie Colonial

$18.50

Veggie FT. Jackson

$17.00

Veggie Lucas

$17.00

Veggie Moon River

$15.50

Veggie Telfair

$16.50

Veggie Whitefield

$18.25

Veggie Wormsloe

$17.00

Veggie Build

$13.00

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Classic Chicken Salad

$15.00

The B & D Salad

$13.00

Savannah Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Sides

House Fries

$4.00

Fry of The Month

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

House Salad

$7.00

Onion Rings SIDE

$6.00

REG Fry W/ Bacon & Chz

$5.50

MONTH Fry W/ Bacon & Chz

$6.50

Side Orange Slices

$4.00

House Fries& Cheese

$5.25

Sauces

A-1 Sauce

$0.75

B&D SAUCE

$0.75

BACON AIOLI

$0.75

BALSAMIC VINIGRETTE

$0.75

BBQ Side

$0.75

BLEU CHEESE Dressing

$0.75

CARIBBEAN JERK

$0.75

GARLIC PARMESAN

$0.75

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

HOT

$0.75

Hot Yaki

$0.75

MARINARA

$0.75

MILD

$0.75

RANCH

$0.75

Spicy Garlic Parm

$0.75

TERIYAKI

$0.75

Caesar Dress

$0.75

Cajun Seasoning

$0.75

Kid's Menu

KID BURGER

$8.00

KID CHZBURGER

$9.00

KID FRIED TENDERS

$8.00

KID GRILLED TENDERS

$8.00

KID GRILLED CHZ

$7.00

Kids Chicken Salad

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bring on the good times at B&D Burgers! Since 2001, B&D Burgers has been known for its premium burgers, beer, and service. By only serving top quality, American food and focusing on providing excellent service, B&D Burgers has quickly become a Savannah must for locals and tourist alike. From our famous burgers and alligator sliders, to our delicious fried chicken and salads, B&D Burgers has something totally unique and mouth watering for everyone at the table. Each of our four locations offer its patrons lots of big screen TV’s and a full bar creating the perfect atmosphere for your next get together, big or small. Whether it’s a nice family dinner, a place to watch the big game, or even happy hour drinks, B&D Burgers is never a bad choice. See you soon!

Location

209 West Congress Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Directions

Gallery
B & D Burgers Congress image
B & D Burgers Congress image
B & D Burgers Congress image

Similar restaurants in your area

B. Matthew's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 4,884
325 E Bay St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
B & D Burgers Broughton - 13 East Broughton Street
orange starNo Reviews
13 East Broughton Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Fire Street Food - 13 East Perry Street
orange starNo Reviews
13 East Perry Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Husk - Savannah
orange starNo Reviews
12 West Oglethorpe Avenue Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
PJ’s Thai - 147 Abercorn Street
orange starNo Reviews
147 Abercorn Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Flock to the Wok
orange starNo Reviews
37 Whitaker Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Savannah

Collins Quarter
orange star4.6 • 5,065
151 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
B. Matthew's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 4,884
325 E Bay St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Zunzi's Takeout & Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,647
236 Drayton St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Midtown
orange star4.2 • 2,716
1100 eisenhower savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Wiley's Championship BBQ
orange star4.6 • 2,265
4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
520wings - 2705 Bull St
orange star4.1 • 1,882
2705 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Savannah
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston