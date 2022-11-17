  • Home
B & D Burgers Pooler 238 Pooler Pkwy G

No reviews yet

238 Pooler Pkwy G

Pooler, GA 31322

Popular Items

Burger Build
Duncan's Chicken Fingers
Bacon Cheddar Slider

Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Powerade

$3.50

Tea

$3.00

UN Tea

$3.00

Half & Half Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Coconut

$4.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.00

KID DRINK

Starters

Alligator Fritters

$17.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00

Fried Grn Tom App 5pcs

$10.00

Homemade Pickle Chips

$8.00

Jalapeno Spears

$9.00

Month Spud Mount

$16.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Onion Rings App

$9.00

Spud Mountain

$14.00

B&D Favorites

Blake's Chicken Wings

$18.00

Duncan's Chicken Fingers

$14.00

B&D Fried Chix Sandwich

$15.00

Grill Chicken Finger

$14.00

Sliders

Alligator Sliders

$16.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Slider

$14.00

Bacon Cheddar Slider

$14.00

Wagyu Beef

$13.00Out of stock

Fried Grn Slider

$17.50

Steakhouse

$15.00

Peach BBQ Slider

$15.00

Chorizo Slider

$14.00

Pimento BLT Slider

$14.00

Angus

Ardsley Park

$19.50Out of stock

Broughton

$17.50

Chippewa

$18.50

Colonial

$21.50

Ft. Jackson

$20.00

Lucas

$20.00Out of stock

Moon River

$18.50

Telfair

$19.50

Whitefield

$21.50

Wormsloe

$20.00

Burger Build

$16.00

Bison

Bison Ardsley

$21.50

Bison Broughton

$19.50

Bison Chippewa

$20.50

Bison Colonial

$23.50

Bison FT. Jackson

$22.00

Bison Lucas

$22.00

Bison Moon River

$20.50

Bison Telfair

$21.50

Bison Whitefield

$23.25

Bison Wormsloe

$22.00

Bison Build

$18.00

Chicken

Chicken Ardsley

$17.50

Chicken Broughton

$15.50

Chicken Chippewa

$16.50

Chicken Colonial

$19.50

Chicken FT. Jackson

$18.00

Chicken Lucas

$18.00

Chicken Moon River

$16.50

Chicken Telfair

$17.50

Chicken Whitefield

$19.25

Chicken Wormsloe

$18.00

Chicken Build

$14.00

Turkey

Turkey Ardsley

$16.50

Turkey Broughton

$14.50

Turkey Chippewa

$15.50

Turkey Colonial

$18.50

Turkey FT. Jackson

$17.00

Turkey Lucas

$17.00

Turkey Moon River

$15.50

Turkey Telfair

$16.50

Turkey Whitefield

$18.25

Turkey Wormsloe

$17.00

Turkey Build

$13.00

Veggie

Veggie Ardsley

$16.50

Veggie Broughton

$14.50

Veggie Chippewa

$15.50

Veggie Colonial

$18.50

Veggie FT. Jackson

$17.00

Veggie Lucas

$17.00

Veggie Moon River

$15.50

Veggie Telfair

$16.50

Veggie Whitefield

$18.25

Veggie Wormsloe

$17.00

Veggie Build

$13.00

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Classic Chicken Salad

$15.00

The B & D Salad

$13.00

Savannah Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Sides

House Fries

$4.00

Fry of The Month

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

House Salad

$7.00

Onion Rings SIDE

$6.00

REG Fry W/ Bacon & Chz

$5.50

MONTH Fry W/ Bacon & Chz

$6.50

Side Orange Slices

$4.00

House Fries& Cheese

$5.25

Sauces

A-1 Sauce

$1.00

B&D SAUCE

$0.75

BACON AIOLI

$0.75

BALSAMIC VINIGRETTE

$0.75

BBQ Side

$0.75

BLEU CHEESE Dressing

$0.75

CARIBBEAN JERK

$0.75

GARLIC PARMESAN

$0.75

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

HOT

$0.75

Hot Yaki

$1.00

MARINARA

$0.75

MILD

$0.75

RANCH

$0.75

Spicy Garlic Parm

$1.00

TERIYAKI

$0.75

Caesar Dress

$1.00

Cajun Seasoning

$1.00

Kid's Menu

KID BURGER

$8.00

KID CHZBURGER

$9.00

KID FRIED TENDERS

$8.00

KID GRILLED TENDERS

$8.00

KID GRILLED CHZ

$7.00

Kids Chicken Salad

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Bring on the good times at B&D Burgers! Since 2001, B&D Burgers has been known for its premium burgers, beer, and service. By only serving top quality, American food and focusing on providing excellent service, B&D Burgers has quickly become a Savannah must for locals and tourist alike. From our famous burgers and alligator sliders, to our delicious fried chicken and salads, B&D Burgers has something totally unique and mouth watering for everyone at the table. Each of our four locations offer its patrons lots of big screen TV’s and a full bar creating the perfect atmosphere for your next get together, big or small. Whether it’s a nice family dinner, a place to watch the big game, or even happy hour drinks, B&D Burgers is never a bad choice. See you soon!

238 Pooler Pkwy G, Pooler, GA 31322

