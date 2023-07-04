Main picView gallery

B F soulfood and catering llc 4742 Whitwil Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

24 Mary Street

Charleston, SC 29403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Entree’z

Beezy Roazt

$18.00

Daddy'Z Gumb'BOZ

$18.00+

Exotic Friez

$15.00

Bee'z in the trap Gritz

$15.00

Tazty Hibachi

$15.00+

Tatum'Z-Alfredo

$15.00+

EL'Huztle Salad"Z

Zidez

Daja’z Mac and Cheeze

$5.00

Corn

$3.00

Friez

$4.00

Ztringbeanz

$3.00

Rae’Z Tuna salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Broccoli and cheeze

$4.00

Lunch time

Wingz(5) and Friez

$10.00

Fish(2) and friez

$10.00

Shrimp(5) and Friez

$10.00

El chef salad

$10.00

Extra"Z

Zhrimp

Chicken

Zteak

Ground Beef

DrinkZ

Georgia peach Tea

Georgia'Z Peach tea

$3.00

Zpring water

Bottle water

$2.00

Dessertz

Deb’Z Banana pudding

Deb'Z Banana pudding

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Food trailer

Location

24 Mary Street, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bay Street Biergarten
orange star3.5 • 488
549 E Bay St Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Uncork - Charleston
orange starNo Reviews
476 King Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Patrick Properties Hospitality Group - 442 King Street
orange starNo Reviews
442 King Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - King Street
orange star4.5 • 1,403
501-A King Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Cafecito - 471 King St
orange starNo Reviews
471 King St Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Sultan's Restaurant & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
541 King St Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Husk Charleston
orange star4.7 • 17,794
76 Queen Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Cru Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,038
18 Pinckney Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
orange star4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Delaney Oyster House
orange star5.0 • 2,285
115 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (76 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston