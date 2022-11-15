- Home
- /
- Newton Highlands
- /
- Burgers
- /
- b.good - Newton
b.good - Newton
No reviews yet
55 Needham St
Newton, MA 02461
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Autumn Menu
Roasted Apple Pecan
marinated kale, quinoa, roasted autumn mix of apple, acorn squash and onion, pecans, dried cranberries (cal: 373) with umami vinaigrette (cal: 152) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: Soy, Tree Nuts
Kale Chicken Soup
chicken, kale, quinoa, onions, celery, carrots, seasoned with sea salt, cracked black pepper, paprika and garlic (cal: 194) - Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
Pumpkin Spice Shake
Toscanini's vanilla ice cream, skim milk, pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice (cal: 600) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy
Harvest Bowls
Spicy Avocado & Lime
marinated kale, quinoa, avocado, sautéed zucchini, black bean & corn salsa, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, lime, cilantro (cal: 494) with chipotle vinaigrette (cal: 201) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy, Soy
Harvest Kale
marinated kale, quinoa, bacon, brussels sprouts, roasted acorn squash, pecans, dried cranberries (seasonal), parmesan (cal: 470) with balsamic vinaigrette (cal: 138) - Gluten Free - Allergens: Tree Nuts, Dairy, Soy
The Tuscan
marinated kale, quinoa, eggplant meatballs (contains dairy), sautéed zucchini, grape tomatoes, parmesan, marinara, pine nut pesto (cal: 645) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Soy, Tree Nuts
Buffalo Bowl
choice of grilled chicken, oven-finished crispy chicken, or buffalo cauliflower bites (+$2.00), marinated kale, quinoa, cucumbers, grape tomoatoes, creamy ranch slaw, buffalo sauce (cal: 462 - 592 ), served with ranch dressing (cal: 306) - Grilled Chicken Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Egg, Wheat Crispy Chicken Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Egg, Wheat Cauliflower Bites Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Egg, Wheat
Gathered Greens
Kale Chicken Caesar Salad
marinated kale & romaine blend, chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, parmesan, crumbled croutons (cal: 506) with creamy caesar dressing (cal: 306) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Shellfish
Southwest Chicken Salad
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée (cal: 659) with balsamic vinaigrette (cal: 138) - Gluten Free - Allergens: Soy
Autumn Cobb Salad
romaine lettuce, roasted acorn squash, bacon, hard boiled egg*, avocado, cucumber, pecans (cal: 445) with blue cheese dressing (cal: 335) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Egg, Tree Nuts, Dairy, Soy
Vegan Taco Salad
Beyond plant-based spiced ground "beef", romaine, black bean & corn salsa, pickled onions, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, pickled jalapeños, plantain chips (cal: 509) with umami vinaigrette (cal: 152) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
Craft Burgers
The Classic
beef*, lettuce, tomato, pickles, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 590) - Allergens: Wheat, Egg
West Side
beef*, avocado, salsa, cilantro, chipotle purée (cal: 550) - Allergens: Wheat
Beyond Burger
Beyond beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 530) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat, Egg
Power Play
beef*, cheddar, bacon, egg*, avocado (cal: 640) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy
The Farmhouse
beef*, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy shallots, caramelized onions, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 720) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Build Your Own Burger
Build your own burger
The Freebird
ground turkey patty, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, garlic aioli (cal: 785) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Chipotle Veggie Burger
black bean veggie patty, avocado, pickled red onions, tomato, chipotle puree (cal: 439) - Vegan -Allergens: Soy, Wheat
Signature Sandwiches & Wraps
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Oven-finished crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, B.GOOD sauce (cal. 798) – Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Egg
Avocado BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle aioli, on country bread (cal: 600) Allergens: Wheat, Egg
Southwest Chicken Wrap
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap
marinated kale & romaine blend, chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, parmesan, crumbled croutons, caesar vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 1090) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Shellfish
Grilled Chicken Pesto
chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, tomato, frisee, pine nut pesto, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 840) - Allergens: Dairy, Nut, Wheat
Buffalo Ranch
choice of grilled or oven-finished crispy chicken, creamy ranch slaw, pickles, buffalo ranch dressing, buffalo sauce on a brioche bun (cal: 516 - 579) - Grilled Chicken Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Egg, Wheat Crispy Chicken Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Egg, Wheat
Buffalo Ranch Wrap
choice of grilled chicken or oven-finished crispy chicken, lettuce, creamy ranch slaw, pickles, buffalo ranch dressing, buffalo sauce on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 516 - 711) Grilled Chicken Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Egg, Wheat Crispy Chicken Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Egg, Wheat
Market Sides
Classic Fries
oven finished and seasoned (cal: 380) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
Sweet Potato Fries
oven finished and lightly salted (cal: 330) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
Chicken Tenders - 3pcs
3 pieces, oven finished; choice of 1 dipping sauce (cal: 240) - Allergens: Wheat
Chicken Tenders - 6pcs
6 pieces, oven finished; choice of 2 dipping sauces (cal: 480) - Allergens: Wheat
Avocado Toast
avocado seasoned with garlic and paprika on toasted country bread (cal: 404) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat
Eggplant Meatballs - 5pcs
5 piece eggplant meatballs (contains dairy), marinara, parmesan (cal: 360) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
oven finished (cal: 307), served with a side of blue cheese (cal: 335) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Dairy, Soy, Wheat
Chicken Breast (Side)
Deep River Chips - Sea Salt
kettle cooked in sunflower oil
Deep River Chips - Salt & Vinegar
kettle cooked in sunflower oil
Smoothies & Shakes
Kale Crush Smoothie (16 oz)
kale, apple, pineapple, pineapple juice, banana (cal: 260) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
Berry Smoothie (16 oz)
strawberry, blueberry, banana, agave, pineapple juice, açaí (cal: 340) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
Vanilla Shake (16 oz)
vanilla ice cream, skim milk (cal: 570) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy
Chocolate Shake (16 oz)
vanilla ice cream, chocolate, skim milk (cal: 600) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy
Strawberry Shake (16 oz)
vanilla ice cream, strawberries, skim milk (cal: 580)- Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy
The Matchacado
matcha, avocado, banana, coconut water, agave (cal: 448) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
Kids Meal
Kids Burger Meal
beef, lettuce, tomato (cal: 400) served with applesauce (cal: 45), a choice of classic fries (cal: 230), sweet potato fries (cal: 200), and a choice of apple juice or milk - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Soy
Kids Cheeseburger Meal
beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato (cal: 490) served with applesauce (cal: 45), a choice of classic fries (cal: 230), sweet potato fries (cal: 200), and a choice of apple juice or milk - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Soy
Kids Grilled Cheese Meal
country bread, cheddar cheese (cal: 380) served with applesauce (cal: 45), a choice of classic fries (cal: 230), sweet potato fries (cal: 200), and a choice of apple juice or milk - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy
Kids Chicken Tender Meal
3 pieces (cal: 240) with a side of BBQ Sauce or Honey Mustard (cal: 60 - 130) served with applesauce (cal: 45), a choice of classic fries (cal: 230), sweet potato fries (cal: 200), and a choice of apple juice or milk - Allergens: Wheat
Drinks
Bottled Water
Polar - Root Beer
small batch soda made with pure cane sugar and natural flavors
Polar - Orange Cream
small batch soda made with pure cane sugar and natural flavors
Polar - Black Cherry
small batch soda made with pure cane sugar and natural flavors
Snapple - Iced Tea
Polar Seltzer - Strawberry Margarita
seasonal flavor, naturally calorie free
Polar Seltzer - Dragonfruit Lemonade
seasonal flavor, naturally calorie free
Polar Seltzer – Guava Mule
seasonal flavor, naturally calorie free
Polar Seltzer – Prickly Pear
seasonal flavor, naturally calorie free
Polar Seltzer – Cranberry Bramble
seasonal flavor, naturally calorie free
Spindrift - Lime
Spindrift - Lemon
Spindrift - Grapefruit
Spindrift - Raspberry Lime
Apple Juice
Culture Pop – Wild Berries
Probiotic soda made with organic fruit juices and real, ground organic spices & herbs.
Culture Pop – Orange Mango
Probiotic soda made with organic fruit juices and real, ground organic spices & herbs.
Culture Pop – Watermelon
Probiotic soda made with organic fruit juices and real, ground organic spices & herbs.
Fountain Lemonade
Organic lemonade. Flavors rotate daily
Signature Box of GOODness
Feel GOOD Platter
Burger Bar
Burger Bar Box
Each burger is individually wrapped and made to order with your choice of bun, protein, and cheese. 5 burgers included per order. Toppings: Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onion, Guacamole, B.GOOD Sauce, Bacon, and Brussels Slaw. Includes Cape Cod potato chips, mayo, ketchup, mustard.
Signature Sandwiches
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Wrap
GOOD Greens, grilled chicken, chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, chipotle aioli, on a whole wheat wrap
Southwest Veggie Wrap
GOOD Greens, black bean & corn salsa, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, pickled onions, avocado, on a whole wheat wrap
Southwest Chicken Wrap
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle puree, and balsamic vinaigrette in a whole wheat wrap.
Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap
Marinated kale & Romaine, chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, Parmesan, crumbled croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing in a whole wheat wrap.
Grilled Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, tomato, frisee, and pine nut pesto on toasted ciabatta.
Avocado BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle aioli, on country bread (cal: 600) Allergens: Wheat, Egg
Buffalo Ranch Wrap
grilled chicken, creamy ranch slaw, pickles, buffalo ranch dressing, buffalo sauce on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 516) - Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Soy
Harvest Bowls
Spicy Avocado & Lime
Individual Portion. Good Greens, avocado, black bean & corn salsa, quinoa, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, cheddar cheese, lime wedge, cilantro lime dressing (Vegetarian, Gluten Free)
Harvest Kale
marinated kale, quinoa, bacon, brussels sprouts, roasted acorn squash, pecans, dried cranberries (seasonal), parmesan with balsamic vinaigrette - Gluten Free - Allergens: Tree Nuts, Dairy, Soy
The Tuscan
marinated kale, quinoa, eggplant meatballs (contains dairy), sautéed zucchini, grape tomatoes, parmesan, marinara, pine nut pesto (Vegetarian - Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Soy, Tree Nuts)
Buffalo Bowl
grilled chicken, marinated kale, quinoa, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, creamy ranch slaw, buffalo sauce (cal: 462), served with ranch dressing (cal: 306) - Allergens: Soy, Egg, Dairy, Wheat
Roasted Apple Pecan
marinated kale, quinoa, roasted autumn mix of apple, acorn squash and onion, pecans, dried cranberries with umami vinaigrette - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: Soy, Tree Nuts
Gathered Greens
Southwest Chicken Salad
Individual Portion. GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette (Gluten Free)
Kale Chicken Caesar Salad
Individual Portion. Marinated kale & romaine blend, chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, parmesan, crumbled croutons, caesar vinaigrette.
Autumn Cobb
romaine lettuce, roasted acorn squash, bacon, hard boiled egg*, avocado, cucumber, pecans with blue cheese dressing - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Egg, Tree Nuts, Dairy, Soy
Vegan Taco Salad
Beyond plant-based spiced ground "beef", romaine, black bean & corn salsa, pickled onions, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, pickled jalapeños, plantain chips, umami vinaigrette - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
Group Harvest Bowls
Group Avocado & Lime Bowl
Serves 5. Marinated kale with quinoa, avocado, sautéed zucchini, black bean & corn salsa, queso fresco, lime, cilantro, and chipotle vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten Free).
Group Harvest Kale
Serves 5. Marinated kale, quinoa, bacon, brussels sprouts, roasted acorn squash, pecans, dried cranberries (seasonal), parmesan with balsamic vinaigrette - Gluten Free - Allergens: Tree Nuts, Dairy, Soy
Group The Tuscan
Serves 5. Marinated kale, quinoa, eggplant meatballs (contains dairy), sautéed zucchini, grape tomatoes, parmesan, marinara, pine nut pesto (Vegetarian - Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Soy, Tree Nuts)
Group Buffalo Bowl
Serves 5. grilled chicken, marinated kale, quinoa, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, creamy ranch slaw, buffalo sauce, served with ranch dressing - Allergens: Soy, Egg, Dairy, Wheat
Group Roasted Apple Pecan
Serves 5. Marinated kale, quinoa, roasted autumn mix of apple, acorn squash and onion, pecans, dried cranberries with umami vinaigrette - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: Soy, Tree Nuts
Group Gathered Greens
Group Southwest Chicken Salad
Serves 5. GOOD greens with chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape toamtoes, toasted corn, chipotle puree, and chipotle vinaigrette (Gluten Free).
Group Kale Chicken Caesar Salad
Serves 5. Marinated kale & Romaine with chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, Parmesan, crumbled croutons, and Caesar vinaigrette.
Group Autumn Cobb
Serves 5. Romaine lettuce, roasted acorn squash, bacon, hard boiled egg*, avocado, cucumber, pecans with blue cheese dressing - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Egg, Tree Nuts, Dairy, Soy
Group Vegan Taco Salad
Serves 5. Beyond plant-based spiced ground "beef", romaine, black bean & corn salsa, pickled onions, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, pickled jalapeños, plantain chips, umami vinaigrette
Protein Add-Ons
Market Sides
Potato Chips
Group Eggplant Meatballs
Serves 5. Eggplant meatballs (contains dairy), marinara, and Parmesan (Vegetarian).
Individual Eggplant Meatballs
Eggplant meatballs (contains dairy), marinara, and Parmesan (Vegetarian).
Individual Kale Chicken Soup
chicken, kale, quinoa, onions, celery, carrots, seasoned with sea salt, cracked black pepper, paprika and garlic - Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
Beverages
Bottled Water
Spindrift - Raspberry Lime
Spindrift - Lemon
Spindrift - Grapefruit
Spindrift - Lime
Snapple - Iced Tea
Polar Seltzer - Strawberry Margarita
seasonal flavor, naturally calorie free
Polar Seltzer - Dragonfruit Lemonade
seasonal flavor, naturally calorie free
Polar Seltzer – Guava Mule
seasonal flavor, naturally calorie free
Polar Seltzer – Prickly Pear
seasonal flavor, naturally calorie free
Polar Seltzer – Cranberry Bramble
seasonal flavor, naturally calorie free
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 7:30 pm
Food with roots.
55 Needham St, Newton, MA 02461