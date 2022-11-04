b.good - North Andover

Burger Bar

Each burger is individually wrapped and made to order with your choice of bun, protein, and cheese. 5 burgers included per order. Toppings: Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onion, Guacamole, B.GOOD Sauce, Bacon, and Ranch Slaw. Includes Deep River Sea Salt potato chips, mayo, ketchup, mustard.