Salad
Sandwiches
Burgers

b.good - North Andover

417 Reviews

$

99 Turnpike St

North Andover, MA 01845

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Harvest Kale

Autumn Menu

Roasted Apple Pecan

$11.50

marinated kale, quinoa, roasted autumn mix of apple, acorn squash and onion, pecans, dried cranberries (cal: 373) with umami vinaigrette (cal: 152) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: Soy, Tree Nuts

Kale Chicken Soup

$6.00

chicken, kale, quinoa, onions, celery, carrots, seasoned with sea salt, cracked black pepper, paprika and garlic (cal: 194) - Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A

Pumpkin Spice Shake

$7.00

Toscanini's vanilla ice cream, skim milk, pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice (cal: 600) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy

Harvest Bowls

Spicy Avocado & Lime

$11.50

marinated kale, quinoa, avocado, sautéed zucchini, black bean & corn salsa, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, lime, cilantro (cal: 494) with chipotle vinaigrette (cal: 201) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy, Soy

Harvest Kale

$11.50

marinated kale, quinoa, bacon, brussels sprouts, roasted acorn squash, pecans, dried cranberries (seasonal), parmesan (cal: 470) with balsamic vinaigrette (cal: 138) - Gluten Free - Allergens: Tree Nuts, Dairy, Soy

The Tuscan

$11.50

marinated kale, quinoa, eggplant meatballs (contains dairy), sautéed zucchini, grape tomatoes, parmesan, marinara, pine nut pesto (cal: 645) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Soy, Tree Nuts

Buffalo Bowl

$11.50

choice of grilled chicken, oven-finished crispy chicken, or buffalo cauliflower bites (+$2.00), marinated kale, quinoa, cucumbers, grape tomoatoes, creamy ranch slaw, buffalo sauce (cal: 462 - 592 ), served with ranch dressing (cal: 306) - Grilled Chicken Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Egg, Wheat Crispy Chicken Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Egg, Wheat Cauliflower Bites Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Egg, Wheat

Gathered Greens

Kale Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

marinated kale & romaine blend, chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, parmesan, crumbled croutons (cal: 506) with creamy caesar dressing (cal: 306) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Shellfish

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.00

GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée (cal: 659) with balsamic vinaigrette (cal: 138) - Gluten Free - Allergens: Soy

Autumn Cobb Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, roasted acorn squash, bacon, hard boiled egg*, avocado, cucumber, pecans (cal: 445) with blue cheese dressing (cal: 335) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Egg, Tree Nuts, Dairy, Soy

Vegan Taco Salad

$13.00

Beyond plant-based spiced ground "beef", romaine, black bean & corn salsa, pickled onions, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, pickled jalapeños, plantain chips (cal: 509) with umami vinaigrette (cal: 152) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A

Craft Burgers

The Classic

$8.75

beef*, lettuce, tomato, pickles, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 590) - Allergens: Wheat, Egg

West Side

$9.50

beef*, avocado, salsa, cilantro, chipotle purée (cal: 550) - Allergens: Wheat

Beyond Burger

$10.50

Beyond beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 530) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat, Egg

Power Play

$10.50

beef*, cheddar, bacon, egg*, avocado (cal: 640) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy

The Farmhouse

$10.25

beef*, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy shallots, caramelized onions, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 720) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Build Your Own Burger

Build your own burger

The Freebird

$10.00

ground turkey patty, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, garlic aioli (cal: 785) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Chipotle Veggie Burger

$9.00

black bean veggie patty, avocado, pickled red onions, tomato, chipotle puree (cal: 439) - Vegan -Allergens: Soy, Wheat

Signature Sandwiches & Wraps

Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Oven-finished crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, B.GOOD sauce (cal. 798) – Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Egg

Avocado BLT

$10.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle aioli, on country bread (cal: 600) Allergens: Wheat, Egg

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$11.00

GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat

Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.50

marinated kale & romaine blend, chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, parmesan, crumbled croutons, caesar vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 1090) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Shellfish

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$11.50

chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, tomato, frisee, pine nut pesto, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 840) - Allergens: Dairy, Nut, Wheat

Buffalo Ranch

$9.50

choice of grilled or oven-finished crispy chicken, creamy ranch slaw, pickles, buffalo ranch dressing, buffalo sauce on a brioche bun (cal: 516 - 579) - Grilled Chicken Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Egg, Wheat Crispy Chicken Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Egg, Wheat

Buffalo Ranch Wrap

$11.00

choice of grilled chicken or oven-finished crispy chicken, lettuce, creamy ranch slaw, pickles, buffalo ranch dressing, buffalo sauce on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 516 - 711) Grilled Chicken Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Egg, Wheat Crispy Chicken Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Egg, Wheat

Market Sides

Classic Fries

$3.75

oven finished and seasoned (cal: 380) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

oven finished and lightly salted (cal: 330) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A

Chicken Tenders - 3pcs

$5.00

3 pieces, oven finished; choice of 1 dipping sauce (cal: 240) - Allergens: Wheat

Chicken Tenders - 6pcs

$9.00

6 pieces, oven finished; choice of 2 dipping sauces (cal: 480) - Allergens: Wheat

Avocado Toast

$4.50

avocado seasoned with garlic and paprika on toasted country bread (cal: 404) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat

Eggplant Meatballs - 5pcs

$5.50

5 piece eggplant meatballs (contains dairy), marinara, parmesan (cal: 360) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$6.50

oven finished (cal: 307), served with a side of blue cheese (cal: 335) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Dairy, Soy, Wheat

Chicken Breast (Side)

$3.00
Deep River Chips - Sea Salt

$2.75

kettle cooked in sunflower oil

Deep River Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$2.75

kettle cooked in sunflower oil

Smoothies & Shakes

Kale Crush Smoothie (16 oz)

$7.00

kale, apple, pineapple, pineapple juice, banana (cal: 260) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A

Berry Smoothie (16 oz)

$7.00

strawberry, blueberry, banana, agave, pineapple juice, açaí (cal: 340) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A

Vanilla Shake (16 oz)

$7.00

vanilla ice cream, skim milk (cal: 570) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy

Chocolate Shake (16 oz)

$7.00

vanilla ice cream, chocolate, skim milk (cal: 600) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy

Strawberry Shake (16 oz)

$7.00

vanilla ice cream, strawberries, skim milk (cal: 580)- Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy

The Matchacado

$8.00Out of stock

matcha, avocado, banana, coconut water, agave (cal: 448) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A

Kids Meal

Kids Burger Meal

$9.00

beef, lettuce, tomato (cal: 400) served with applesauce (cal: 45), a choice of classic fries (cal: 230), sweet potato fries (cal: 200), and a choice of apple juice or milk - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Soy

Kids Cheeseburger Meal

$9.75

beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato (cal: 490) served with applesauce (cal: 45), a choice of classic fries (cal: 230), sweet potato fries (cal: 200), and a choice of apple juice or milk - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Soy

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$8.00

country bread, cheddar cheese (cal: 380) served with applesauce (cal: 45), a choice of classic fries (cal: 230), sweet potato fries (cal: 200), and a choice of apple juice or milk - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy

Kids Chicken Tender Meal

$11.00Out of stock

3 pieces (cal: 240) with a side of BBQ Sauce or Honey Mustard (cal: 60 - 130) served with applesauce (cal: 45), a choice of classic fries (cal: 230), sweet potato fries (cal: 200), and a choice of apple juice or milk - Allergens: Wheat

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00
Polar - Root Beer

$3.00

small batch soda made with pure cane sugar and natural flavors

Polar - Orange Cream

$3.00

small batch soda made with pure cane sugar and natural flavors

Polar - Black Cherry

$3.00

small batch soda made with pure cane sugar and natural flavors

Snapple - Iced Tea

$3.50
Polar Seltzer - Strawberry Margarita

$2.50Out of stock

seasonal flavor, naturally calorie free

Polar Seltzer - Dragonfruit Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

seasonal flavor, naturally calorie free

Polar Seltzer – Guava Mule

$2.50

seasonal flavor, naturally calorie free

Polar Seltzer – Prickly Pear

$2.50

seasonal flavor, naturally calorie free

Polar Seltzer – Cranberry Bramble

$2.50

seasonal flavor, naturally calorie free

Spindrift - Lime

$3.50
Spindrift - Lemon

$3.50
Spindrift - Grapefruit

$3.50
Spindrift - Raspberry Lime

$3.50
Apple Juice

$1.99
Culture Pop – Wild Berries

$3.50

Probiotic soda made with organic fruit juices and real, ground organic spices & herbs.

Culture Pop – Orange Mango

$3.50

Probiotic soda made with organic fruit juices and real, ground organic spices & herbs.

Culture Pop – Watermelon

$3.50

Probiotic soda made with organic fruit juices and real, ground organic spices & herbs.

Fountain Lemonade

$2.50

Organic lemonade. Flavors rotate daily

Desserts

Sweet Street Brownie

$3.00
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00
Chewy Marshmallow Bars

$3.00

Signature Box of GOODness

Salad Box Lunch

$17.00

Each box includes your choice of gathered green or harvest bowl, chips, and your choice of dessert.

Wrap Box Lunch

$15.00

Each box includes your choice of sandwich or wrap, chips, and your choice of dessert.

Feel GOOD Platter

Feel Good Platter

$85.00

Includes your choice of 5 wraps or sandwiches & side salad or bowl, and 5 bags of chips. Serves 5

Burger Bar

Each burger is individually wrapped and made to order with your choice of bun, protein, and cheese. 5 burgers included per order. Toppings: Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onion, Guacamole, B.GOOD Sauce, Bacon, and Ranch Slaw. Includes Deep River Sea Salt potato chips, mayo, ketchup, mustard.
Burger Bar Box

$67.50

Each burger is individually wrapped and made to order with your choice of bun, protein, and cheese. 5 burgers included per order. Toppings: Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onion, Guacamole, B.GOOD Sauce, Bacon, and Brussels Slaw. Includes Cape Cod potato chips, mayo, ketchup, mustard.

Signature Sandwiches

Chipotle Bacon Chicken Wrap

$11.50

GOOD Greens, grilled chicken, chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, chipotle aioli, on a whole wheat wrap

Southwest Veggie Wrap

$11.50

GOOD Greens, black bean & corn salsa, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, pickled onions, avocado, on a whole wheat wrap

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$11.50

GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle puree, and balsamic vinaigrette in a whole wheat wrap.

Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.50

Marinated kale & Romaine, chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, Parmesan, crumbled croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing in a whole wheat wrap.

Grilled Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, tomato, frisee, and pine nut pesto on toasted ciabatta.

Avocado BLT

$11.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle aioli, on country bread (cal: 600) Allergens: Wheat, Egg

Buffalo Ranch Wrap

$11.50

grilled chicken, creamy ranch slaw, pickles, buffalo ranch dressing, buffalo sauce on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 516) - Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Soy

Harvest Bowls

Spicy Avocado & Lime

$13.00

Individual Portion. Good Greens, avocado, black bean & corn salsa, quinoa, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, cheddar cheese, lime wedge, cilantro lime dressing (Vegetarian, Gluten Free)

Harvest Kale

$13.00

marinated kale, quinoa, bacon, brussels sprouts, roasted acorn squash, pecans, dried cranberries (seasonal), parmesan with balsamic vinaigrette - Gluten Free - Allergens: Tree Nuts, Dairy, Soy

The Tuscan

$13.00

marinated kale, quinoa, eggplant meatballs (contains dairy), sautéed zucchini, grape tomatoes, parmesan, marinara, pine nut pesto (Vegetarian - Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Soy, Tree Nuts)

Buffalo Bowl

$13.00

grilled chicken, marinated kale, quinoa, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, creamy ranch slaw, buffalo sauce (cal: 462), served with ranch dressing (cal: 306) - Allergens: Soy, Egg, Dairy, Wheat

Roasted Apple Pecan

$13.00

marinated kale, quinoa, roasted autumn mix of apple, acorn squash and onion, pecans, dried cranberries with umami vinaigrette - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: Soy, Tree Nuts

Gathered Greens

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.00

Individual Portion. GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette (Gluten Free)

Kale Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Individual Portion. Marinated kale & romaine blend, chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, parmesan, crumbled croutons, caesar vinaigrette.

Autumn Cobb

$13.00

romaine lettuce, roasted acorn squash, bacon, hard boiled egg*, avocado, cucumber, pecans with blue cheese dressing - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Egg, Tree Nuts, Dairy, Soy

Vegan Taco Salad

$13.00

Beyond plant-based spiced ground "beef", romaine, black bean & corn salsa, pickled onions, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, pickled jalapeños, plantain chips, umami vinaigrette - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A

Group Harvest Bowls

Group Avocado & Lime Bowl

$60.00

Serves 5. Marinated kale with quinoa, avocado, sautéed zucchini, black bean & corn salsa, queso fresco, lime, cilantro, and chipotle vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten Free).

Group Harvest Kale

$60.00

Serves 5. Marinated kale, quinoa, bacon, brussels sprouts, roasted acorn squash, pecans, dried cranberries (seasonal), parmesan with balsamic vinaigrette - Gluten Free - Allergens: Tree Nuts, Dairy, Soy

Group The Tuscan

$60.00

Serves 5. Marinated kale, quinoa, eggplant meatballs (contains dairy), sautéed zucchini, grape tomatoes, parmesan, marinara, pine nut pesto (Vegetarian - Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Soy, Tree Nuts)

Group Buffalo Bowl

$60.00

Serves 5. grilled chicken, marinated kale, quinoa, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, creamy ranch slaw, buffalo sauce, served with ranch dressing - Allergens: Soy, Egg, Dairy, Wheat

Group Roasted Apple Pecan

$60.00

Serves 5. Marinated kale, quinoa, roasted autumn mix of apple, acorn squash and onion, pecans, dried cranberries with umami vinaigrette - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: Soy, Tree Nuts

Group Gathered Greens

Group Southwest Chicken Salad

$60.00

Serves 5. GOOD greens with chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape toamtoes, toasted corn, chipotle puree, and chipotle vinaigrette (Gluten Free).

Group Kale Chicken Caesar Salad

$60.00

Serves 5. Marinated kale & Romaine with chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, Parmesan, crumbled croutons, and Caesar vinaigrette.

Group Autumn Cobb

$60.00

Serves 5. Romaine lettuce, roasted acorn squash, bacon, hard boiled egg*, avocado, cucumber, pecans with blue cheese dressing - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Egg, Tree Nuts, Dairy, Soy

Group Vegan Taco Salad

$60.00

Serves 5. Beyond plant-based spiced ground "beef", romaine, black bean & corn salsa, pickled onions, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, pickled jalapeños, plantain chips, umami vinaigrette

Protein Add-Ons

Add Group Chicken

$15.00

Serves 5

Add Group Eggplant Meatballs

$15.00

Serves 5. Contains dairy

Add Chicken Single Serve

$3.00

Market Sides

Potato Chips

$2.50
Group Eggplant Meatballs

$25.00

Serves 5. Eggplant meatballs (contains dairy), marinara, and Parmesan (Vegetarian).

Individual Eggplant Meatballs

$6.00

Eggplant meatballs (contains dairy), marinara, and Parmesan (Vegetarian).

Individual Kale Chicken Soup

$6.00

chicken, kale, quinoa, onions, celery, carrots, seasoned with sea salt, cracked black pepper, paprika and garlic - Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A

Desserts

Brownie

$3.00
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00
Chewy Marshmallow Bar

$3.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00
Spindrift - Raspberry Lime

$3.50
Spindrift - Lemon

$3.50
Spindrift - Grapefruit

$3.50
Spindrift - Lime

$3.50
Snapple - Iced Tea

$3.50
Polar Seltzer - Strawberry Margarita

$3.00Out of stock

seasonal flavor, naturally calorie free

Polar Seltzer - Dragonfruit Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

seasonal flavor, naturally calorie free

Polar Seltzer – Guava Mule

$3.00

seasonal flavor, naturally calorie free

Polar Seltzer – Prickly Pear

$3.00

seasonal flavor, naturally calorie free

Polar Seltzer – Cranberry Bramble

$3.00

seasonal flavor, naturally calorie free

Utensils

Individual Cutlery Set

$0.15

Serving Ware

$5.00

Set of serving utensils based on the order

