American
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch

B&J 1/4lb Burger

No reviews yet

6202 3rd St

San Francisco, CA 94124

Breakfast

LG Bacon

$10.75

SM Bacon

$7.75

LG Beef Polish

$10.75

SM Beef Polish

$7.75

LG Beef Patty

$11.25

SM Beef Patty

$8.25

LG Breakfast Sausage

$10.75

SM Breakfast Sausage

$7.75

LG Chicken Sausage

$11.25

SM Chicken Sausage

$8.25

LG Grilled Chicken

$12.75

SM Grilled Chicken

$8.75

LG Ham

$11.25

SM Ham

$8.25

LG Hot

$11.25

SM Hot

$8.25

LG Pork Chops

$13.00

SM Pork Chops

$8.75

LG Sausage Patty

$10.75+

SM Sausage Patty

$7.75+

LG Steak

$15.00

SM Steak

$9.75

LG Turkey Patty

$10.75

SM Turkey Patty

$7.75

SM Egg Breakfast

$6.50

LG Egg Breakfast

$8.00

B2 S2 Breakfast

$10.75

Breakfast Sides

Side Meat

Side Hashbrowns

$4.00

Home Potatoes

$4.00

Home Potatoes w/Onion

$4.00

Side Grits

$4.00

1 French Toast

$3.25

Side French Toast

$6.50

1 Pancake

$3.00

Side Pancakes (2)

$5.75

Side Pancakes (3)

$6.75

1 Egg

$1.50+

2 Eggs

$3.00+

3 Eggs

$4.50+

Side Toast

$1.50+

Side Cheese

$0.50

Side Bell Pepper

$0.50

Side Mushroom

$0.50

Side Jalapeno

$0.50

Add Avocado

$1.50

Stuffed French Toast

$8.00

Omelette

Vegetable Omelette

$9.00

Regular Omelette

$12.50

Steak Omelette

$15.50

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$6.75

Burger

$6.25

Double Cheese Burger

$8.75

Double Burger

$8.25

Turkey Burger

$6.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.25

Bacon Burger

$8.75

Double Bacon Burger

$10.25

Double Bacon Burger w/ Cheese

$10.75

Bacon Burger w/ Cheese

$9.25

Sandwich

Bacon Sandwich

$6.00

Beef Polish Sandwich

$6.00

Chicken Apple Sausage Sandwich

$6.00

Cod Sandwich

$7.00

Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Ham Sandwich

$6.00

Hot Link Sandwich

$6.00

Hot Link Sandwich w/Cheese

$6.50

Sausage Sandwich

$6.00

Rib Eye Sandwich

$8.00

Break Ham Sandwich

$6.50

Chop Steak Sandwich

$8.50

Extras

Fish & Chips

$8.25

Chicken Corndog

$2.25

Mozzarella Sticks (4)

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$5.00

Chicken Strips

$6.25

Chicken Wings (4)

$6.00

Chicken Wings (6)

$9.00

Chicken Wings (10)

$13.00

Jalapeno Popper (4)

$5.00

Jalapeno Popper (6)

$7.50

SM French Fries

$4.00

LG French Fries

$5.00

Pork Skins

$5.00

Pastry

Concha/Queso

$2.50

Muffin

$2.50

Cakes

$2.50

Drinks

Soda

$2.00+

Soda Refill

$1.00

OJ

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Coffee

$2.00+

Tea

$2.00+

Hot Cider

$3.00+

Shakes

$4.00+

Apple

$3.00+

Milk

$2.50+

Water to-go

$0.50

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Bottled

Red Bull 12oz.

$3.49

Pure Leaf

$2.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Vitamin Water

$2.00

Water Bottled

$1.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Gatoraide

$2.50

Monster

$3.00

Canada Dry

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

BAG FEE

BAG FEE

$0.25

Side Of Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

6202 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94124

