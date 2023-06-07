Restaurant header imageView gallery

B & J Bar & Grille

review star

No reviews yet

2506 West Liberty Ave

Brookline, PA 15226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


WINGS

WINGS 10 FOR

$14.99

WINGS 25 FOR

$33.99

WINGS 50 FOR

$55.99

Side dry ranch

$0.50

Side dry cajun

$0.50

Side black and gold

$0.50

Side garlic parm

$0.50

Side honey hal

$0.50

Side ranch

$0.50

Side blue cheese

$0.50

Side honey hab

$0.50

Side hot garlic parm

$0.50

Side hot honey

$0.50

Side parm

$0.50

Side honey mustard

$0.50

Side honey mustard bbq

$0.50

BURGER

Burger

$7.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Philly Chicken

$8.99

Veggie Wrap

$7.99

Salad

House Salad

$4.99

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Steak Salad

$11.99

Taco Salad

$8.99

Apps

Mozz Sticks

$5.99

Potato Skins

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Smoothered Fries

$6.99

Nachos

$4.99

Loaded Nachos

$7.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Fries

$3.99

Cheese fries

$4.99

Queso/Taco

Chicken Quesa/3 tacos

$9.95

Steak Queso/3tacos

$11.99

Veggie Quesa/3tacos

$7.99

Walking Taco

$3.99

Beef taco

$1.99

Steak taco

$3.99

Chicken taco

$2.99

Veggie taco

$1.99

Pizza

Pizza

$1.50

Domestic Beer

Yuegling

$4.00

Budwieser

$4.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Ic Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

MGD

$4.00

Highlife

$4.00

Michelob

$4.00

Iron City

$4.00

Imported Beer

Stella

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Coolers

$5.00

Ipa

$5.00

Whiteclaw

$5.00

Wine

White Zin

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Pinot Nior

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Specialty Drink

Sex On the Beach

$12.00

Liquid Marijuana

$12.00

Blue Koolaid

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Miatia

$12.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

Strawberry Henney

$15.00

Cognac

E&J

$6.00

Henney

$11.00

Remy

$10.00

Dusse

$13.00

Courvoisier

$8.00

Tequila

Jose

$6.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

1800 Gold

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Repesado

$10.00

Patron

$12.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Don julio

$13.00

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Stoli

$6.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Gin

Bombay

$7.00

Tanquerey

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$5.50

Malibu

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi Lemo

$5.50

Bacardi Rasp

$5.50

Bacardi coconut

$5.50

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$6.00

American Honey

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Fireball

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Soft Drinks And Juices

Pepsi

$1.00

Starry

$1.00

Raspberry Tea

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.00

Orange soda

$1.00

Cranberry

$1.00

Soda

$1.00

Ginger ale

$1.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Slushies

$6.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$5.50

Rumple Mintz

$5.50

GoldSchlager

$5.50

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2506 West Liberty Ave, Brookline, PA 15226

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

BLD Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
109 brookline blvd Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View restaurantnext
Slice on Broadway - Beechview
orange star4.5 • 1,783
2128 Broadway Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Chip N Rocks Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2885 West Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
The Dor-Stop Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,219
1430 Potomac Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Moonlit Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
1426 Potomac Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.6 • 2,475
3047 W Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brookline

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville, PA
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brookline
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston