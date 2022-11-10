Restaurant header imageView gallery

B ROX Grill and Swill - Painesville

review star

No reviews yet

2119 Mentor Avenue

Painesville, OH 44077

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Spicy Pickle Wontons
B ROX Cheesesteak

Appetizers

O Rings

$6.50

Hand-battered and Deep-fried Sweet Onion Rings, served with our Signature Chipotle Ranch

B ROx Chips and Guac

$7.50

House-made Guacamole served with Corn Tortilla Chips or Fried Pita Chips

Spicy Pickle Wontons

$7.50

Jumbo Dill Pickle, Stuffed with Jalapeno, Cheddar and Cream Cheese, Deep-fried in a Wonton Wrapper and Drizzled with Chipotle Ranch.

"Everything" Pretzels

$7.50

Bavarian-style Pretzels with Everything Seasoning, served with Stadium Mustard and Aged Cheddar Cheese.

Pork Pita Nachos

$11.50

Shredded BBQ Pork, Aged Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Black Olive and Jalapeno on Fried Pita Chips, topped with our Signature Guacamole. Served with Sour Cream.

B ROX Firecracker Shrimp

$10.50

Plump Jumbo Shrimp, Hand-Breaded and Fried, Topped with Our Firecracker Drizzle.

B ROX Cheese Tumblers

$9.00

Mozzarella, Provolone and Cheddar Cheeses with a touch of Pepperoni and Jalapeno. Deep fried and served with Hot Marinara.

BBQ Pork Quesadilla

$11.00

Tender Pulled Pork, Cheddar and Gouda Cheeses, Roasted Corn, Black Beans and Pico de Gallo in a Crispy Grilled Tortilla

Loaded Fries

Poutine

$9.50

Our House Fries with melted Mozzarella Cheese, Scallions, Pulled Pork and Red Wine Pork Gravy.

Chipotle Hot Chicken Fries

$9.50

Spicy House Fries, Pulled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Tomato, Scallion, Jalapeno and Drizzled with Chipotle Ranch.

B ROX Chili Cheese Fries

$9.50

House Fries, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Jalapeno, Bacon, Scallion and our B-ROX Chili. Served with our House Ranch.

Baskets

Boneless Wings (10)

$8.00

Tender White Meat Chicken, hand-breaded and deep fried, then tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Fries.

Wings (10)

$10.00

Atlantic Cod Basket

$10.50

Breaded, Flakey, White Fish Fillets, deep fried and served with Golden French Fries, Coleslaw and Tartar Sauce.

Butterfly Shrimp Basket

$12.50

Fried Jumbo Shrimp with Coleslaw, Fries and Cocktail Sauce.

Chicken Tenders Basket

$10.50

Marinated Chicken Tenders, deep fried with fries and your choice of sauce.

Kenny's Mosh Pit Chicken Wings

$16.00

An Intense Mash Up of Smoke, Sweet, Tang and Heat... Topped with Scallions and Pico de Gallo

Burgers / Sandwiches

Want to become a "Big Shot"? Take down this monster and a side of fries in less than 30 minutes and it;s absolutely FREE! Beef, Ham, Pepperoni, Fried Mozzarella, Banana Pepper, Italian Dressed Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Rings and Mayo on a 12 Inch toasted Italian Hoagie.

"BIG SHOT" Burger Challenge

$41.50

B ROX Cheesesteak

$12.50+

Shaved Ribeye Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, White American Cheese on an Italian-style Hoagie.

Big J Burger

$11.50

Two Patty Smash-Style Burger on a Triple Crown, Seasame Seed BunAmerican Cheese, Lettuce, Pickle and our Signature White Sauce.

Black n Blues Burger

$12.50

Buffalo Mac n Cheese Wrap

$11.50

White Cheddar Mac n Cheese, Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar and Gouda Cheeses in a Grilled Tortilla Wrap.

Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.50+

Tender Pulled Chicken, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Bean, Corn, Pepperjack Cheese, Chipotle Ranch on an Italian-Style Hoagie.

Classic Burger

$11.50

Two Patty Smash-Style Burger with your choice of Bun, Cheese and Additional Toppings

Fiesta Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Fried Chicken, House Slaw, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Thai Chili Sauce on a Toasted Pretzel Bun.

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.50

Grilled White Meat Chicken, Black Forest Ham, Applewood Smoked Bacon Swiss and Gouda Cheeses Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo on Grilled Sour Dough.

Mini "BIG SHOT"

$14.50

Smoked Salmon Caesar Wrap

$12.50

Atlantic Salmon - smoked in house, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Sun-dried Cranberries, Parmesan Cheese in a Tortilla Wrap.

The Contorno

$10.50+

The Cubano

$11.50+

A Pressed Sandwich with BBQ Pulled Pork, Black Forest Ham, Gouda and Swiss Cheeses and Spicy Mustard Pickle Relish.

The Frenchie

$11.50

Spicy Fried Chicken and Ohio Maple Syrup on Classic French Toast.

The Triple Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Cheddar, Gouda and Pepperjack Cheeses, Jalapeno Pepper, Applewood Smoked Bacon on Grilled Sour Dough, served with a Spicy Berry Dipping Sauce.

The Whale

$11.50+

Atlantic Cod, Hand-Breaded and Fried, American Cheese, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato, House White Sauce on an Italian-Style Hoagie.

Salads and Bowls

House Salad

$8.50

House Caesar

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

Southwest Salad

$10.50

Georgia Peach Salad

$11.50

Luau Pork Over Rice

$13.50

Big Shrimpin Grits and Cheese

$15.50

Ranchero Bowl

$14.50

Roasted Chicken Alfredo Bowl

$13.50Out of stock

Pizzas

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.50

Hawaiian Pork Pizza

$12.50

Big Mack n Cheese Pizza

$13.50

Deluxe Pizza

$13.50

White Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Olive Oil, Marninara, White Meat Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic and Basil

Soups and Sides

B ROX Chili

$5.00

Chef's Special Soup

$4.00

Cornbread Muffin

$0.50

French Onion Soup

$4.00

Fries

$3.00

Garlic Broccoli

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

House Made Coleslaw

$3.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Onions Rings

$4.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Extras

Extra Dressing

$0.35

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.35

Kid's Meals

Kid's Tenders

$5.00

Kid's Pizza

$5.00

Kid's Wings

$5.00

Kid's Boneless Wings

$5.00

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Little J Kid's Burger

$5.00

Kid's Fish Sticks

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

American style restaurant and bar with a sports bar feel, serving quality cocktails, cold beer and a variety of delicious American fare.

Location

2119 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH 44077

Directions

Gallery
B ROX Grill and Swill image
B ROX Grill and Swill image
B ROX Grill and Swill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Compadres Mexican Restaurant - Painesville
orange star4.3 • 837
1894 Mentor Ave Painsville, OH 44077
View restaurantnext
Great Harvest Bread Co. - Mentor OH
orange star4.5 • 14
9440 Mentor Ave Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Zeppe’s Pizzeria Concord
orange starNo Reviews
9950 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Painesville, OH 44077
View restaurantnext
Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop - Concord Plaza
orange star4.7 • 844
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Suite 15 Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
orange star4.5 • 13
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8 Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
STERIS Marketplace Cafe by Food for Thought
orange starNo Reviews
5960 Heisley Road Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Painesville

Burgers 2 Beer Concord - 7669 Crile Road
orange star4.3 • 1,813
7669 Crile Road Painesville, OH 44077
View restaurantnext
Compadres Mexican Restaurant - Painesville
orange star4.3 • 837
1894 Mentor Ave Painsville, OH 44077
View restaurantnext
Local Tavern - Painesville
orange star4.4 • 820
11 Chester St Painesville, OH 44077
View restaurantnext
Pub Frato Gastropub Concord
orange star4.4 • 804
7548 FREDLE DR Painesville, OH 44077
View restaurantnext
Pizza Roto - Concord
orange star4.5 • 482
7685 Crile Rd Painesville, OH 44077
View restaurantnext
The Pompadour
orange star4.7 • 453
320 High St Fairport Harbor, OH 44077
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Painesville
Mentor
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Willoughby
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Chardon
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Wickliffe
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston