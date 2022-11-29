Restaurant info

B’s Fiesta Kitchen is a family owned neighborhood restaurant serving fresh Mexican cuisine in a fun and friendly dining atmosphere. Inspired by family origins rooted in Durango, Durango, Mexico, Chef Manuel prepares his authentic Mexican dishes from scratch. Our menu includes a wide selection of vegetarian and flour-free choices. We have a full bar and are known for our house-made margaritas, always hand shaken and served with a smile. It’s always a fiesta at B’s Fiesta Kitchen.

