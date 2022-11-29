B's Fiesta Kitchen
No reviews yet
1157 N Ellsworth Rd #102
Mesa, AZ 85207
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Fountain Drinks/Tea
Arnold Palmer
20 ounce brewed tea and lemonade mixed
Cherry Coke
20 ounce fountain drink
Coke
20 ounce fountain drink
Diet Coke
20 ounce fountain drink
Diet Dr. Pepper
20 ounce fountain drink
Dr. Pepper
20 ounce fountain drink
Fanta Orange
20 ounce fountain drink
Ginger Ale
20 ounce fountain drink
Lemonade
20 oz pink lemonade
Root Beer
20 ounce fountain drink
Shirley Temple
20 ounce fountain Sprite topped with maraschino cherry juice and a cherry.
Club Soda
Sprite
20 ounce fountain drink
Iced Tea
20 ounce brewed tea
Tonic & Lime
20 ounce fountain drink
Other N/A Beverages
Apple Juice
Bottle Fanta Grape
Made in Mexico with real cane sugar.
Bottle Fanta Pineapple
Made in Mexico with real cane sugar.
Bottle Fanta Strawberry
Made in Mexico with real cane sugar.
Bottle Fanta Orange
Made in Mexico with real cane sugar.
Bottle Mexican Coke
Made in Mexico with real cane sugar.
Bottled Water
Horchata
Traditional Mexican milk, rice & cinnamon beverage
Milk
Coffee
Brewed fresh
MOCKTAIL
Choose your favorite non-alcoholic mock cocktail.
Monster
The original green Monster energy.
Orange Juice
Flavored Tea
20 ounce brewed tea
Flavored Lemonade
20 oz pink lemonade
Appetizers
Bean Dip
Made from Manuel’s homemade refried beans, seasoned sour cream, red enchilada sauce, and seasonings. Served with warm chips.
Queso Blanco
Our creamy white cheese sauce made with just the right amount of green chiles. Served with warm tortilla chips.
Guacamole
Made from Haas avocados and served with warm chips.
Dip Trio
A generous portion of fresh warm tortilla chips served with B’s Bean Dip, Guacamole, and Queso Blanco
Cheese Quesadilla
Folded 12” tortilla filled with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses.
Fiesta Crisp
12” Cheese Crisp topped with poblano pepper strips.
Fiesta Fries
Beer-battered sidewinder fries topped with refried beans, green chiles, tomatoes, green onions, Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of meat.
Fiesta Nachos
Fresh corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, green chiles, tomatoes, green onions, Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of meat.
Flautas
Two rolled flour“flutes” filled with chicken or machaca. Served with your choice of guacamole, seasoned sour cream, or B’s Bean dip.
Mini Chimis
Four house-made miniature chimichangas served with your choice of seasoned sour cream, guacamole, OR B’s bean dip.
Taquitos
Four deep fried rolled tacos filled with chicken or shredded beef. Served with your choice of seasoned sour cream, guacamole, OR B’s bean dip
Tinga Crisps
Crispy spinach tortilla wedges loaded with shredded chipotle chicken and topped with cotija cheese. Served with seasoned sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Chips and Mild Salsa
Extra serving of B’s homemade mild salsa and warm tortilla chips.
Chips and Hot Salsa
Extra serving of B’s homemade blended hot salsa and warm tortilla chips.
Extra Serving Mild Salsa
Extra Serving Hot Salsa
Soups Salads Sandwiches
Chicken Cabo Salad
Our house marinated chipotle lime chicken breast, diced tomatoes, avocado, bacon, and shredded Monterey Jack cheese on a bed of crisp greens. Comes in an edible tortilla bowl with your choice of Southwestern Ranch, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette, or Ranch dressing.
Taco Salad
A tortilla bowl filled with a crisp greens and topped with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, pinto beans, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, and guacamole
Fajita Salad
An edible tortilla bowl filled with crisp greens, grilled fajita vegetables, and your choice of fajita meat. Topped with cotija cheese and served with seasoned sour cream and guacamole.
Cup of Tortilla Soup
Black beans, rice, green chiles, and vegetables in a spicy broth. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese and crispy corn tortillas.
Bowl of Tortilla Soup
Black beans, rice, green chiles, and vegetables in a spicy broth. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese and crispy corn tortillas.
Cup of Chile Verde Stew
Shredded pork, potatoes, and carrots simmered in our spicy green chile sauce. Topped with a dollop of our seasoned sour cream.
Bowl of Chile Verde Stew
Shredded pork, potatoes, and carrots simmered in our spicy green chile sauce. Topped with a dollop of our seasoned sour cream.
Hamburger
A half pound certified Angus patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and house-made chipotle mayonnaise. Served on a buttery brioche bun with a side. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast marinated in our own chipotle lime sauce. Topped with pico de gallo and served on a telera roll. Comes with a side.
Combo Plates
Combo #1
For a lighter meal, choose one entree and two hot sides to create your favorite combination. Premium entrees, fillings, and sides available for an extra charge.
Combo #2
Choose any two entrees and two hot sides to build your own meal. Premium entrees, fillings, and sides available for an extra charge.
Combo #3
When you’re really hungry, choose any three entrees and two hot sides. Premium entrees, fillings, and sides available for an extra charge.
Combo #4 Mexican Flag
Three rolled cheese enchiladas in the colors of the Mexican Flag (red sauce, green sauce, and seasoned sour cream). Served with your choice of two hot sides. Specialty fillings and premium sides available for an extra charge.
Combo #5 Vegetarian
Choose two vegetarian entrees and two hot sides. Premium entrees, fillings, and sides available for an extra charge.
Combo #6 The Works (no sides)
A crispy ground beef taco, a crispy shredded chicken taco, a bean tostada, and a cheese enchilada. No substitutions.
Specials
Blue Corn Enchiladas
Three stacked chicken enchiladas made with blue corn tortillas and covered in red or green enchilada sauce. Topped with an egg and served with two hot sides. Specialty fillings and premium sides available for an extra charge.
B’s Favorite Relleno
A poblano pepper stuffed with Monterey Jack Cheese and authentic Mexican calabacita. Lightly breaded and fried. Comes with two hot sides. Specialty fillings and premium sides available for an extra charge.
Fajitas
A sizzling skillet with your choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp, sautéed onions, and red and green peppers. Served with three warm tortillas, guacamole, and seasoned sour cream. Includes two hot sides. Premium sides available for an extra charge.
Fish Tacos
Tilapia filet breaded and fried and split between two soft flour tortillas. Topped with shredded cabbage, special sauce, and fresh jalapeño slices. Comes with two sides. Premium sides available for an extra charge.
Manuel’s Birthday Steak
A seven ounce cut of certified Angus inside skirt steak cooked to order and garnished with pico de gallo. Manuel enjoys his steak with nopalitos and Lili’s rice but you can choose your own favorite sides. Premium sides available for an extra charge. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Mexican Pizza
A 12” flour tortilla crisped and topped with Monterey Jack cheese, seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, tomato, jalapeño, and green onion.
Quesadilla Fiesta
A 12” tortilla stuffed with melted Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, green chiles, tomatoes, green onions, spinach, and your choice shredded chicken or machaca. Comes with fresh guacamole and seasoned sour cream.
Tacos Dorados
Two white corn tortillas filled with black beans, machaca, OR shredded chicken. Fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Comes with two hot sides. Specialty fillings and premium sides available for an extra charge.
Burritos
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese in a fresh flour tortilla
(Shredded) Chicken Burrito
Just the meat in a large flour tortilla. Includes one hot side.
Fajita Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of fajita meat, onions, peppers, sour cream, and guacamole. Includes one hot side.
Green Chile Pork Burrito
Just the meat in a large flour tortilla. Includes one hot side.
Ground Beef Burrito
Just the meat in a large flour tortilla. Includes one hot side.
Machaca Burrito
B's seasoned shredded beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Includes one hot side.
Steak Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with marinated steak, Mexican rice, pico, and guacamole. Includes one hot side.
Southwest Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp, Monterey Jack cheese, cabbage, Mexican rice, pico, black beans, and sour cream wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Includes one hot side.
Tinga Chicken Burrito
Just the meat in a large flour tortilla. Includes one hot side.
Vegan Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with peppers, onions, fire roasted corn, and guacamole. Includes one hot side.
Vegetarian Burrito
Calabacita, carrots, lettuce, and black beans wrapped in a tomato-basil tortilla. Includes one hot side.
Breakfast Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, sausage, Monterey Jack Cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with refried beans or potato wedges.
A la Carte
Crispy Taco
Crispy corn taco shell filled with meat, lettuce, tomato, and Monterey Jack Cheese.
Soft Corn Taco
Soft corn tortilla filled with meat, lettuce, tomato, and Monterey Jack Cheese.
Soft Flour Taco
Soft flour tortilla filled with meat, lettuce, tomato, and Monterey Jack Cheese.
Taco Dorado
White corn tortilla filled with meat (or black beans), then fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and more cheese.
ALC Cheese Enchilada
Rolled corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of enchilada sauce.
Bean Tostada
Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and Monterey Jack Cheese.
Guacamole Tostada
Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and Monterey Jack Cheese.
Red Pork Tamale - Red Sauce
Red pork tamale topped with red enchilada sauce.
Green Corn Tamale - Green Sauce
Green chile and corn tamale topped with green enchilada sauce.
Cheese Relleno
Anaheim Chile stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, dipped in batter, and deep fried. Topped with green sauce and cheese,
Sides
Seasoned Sour Cream
Not too spicy, but full of Mexican seasonings to complement your meal.
Plain Sour Cream (Side)
Guacamole
Made from Haas avocados.
Applesauce
Unsweetened applesauce. Not just for the kids.
Avocado
Bacon (2 slices)
Black Beans
Whole black turtle beans cooked from scratch in-house. Our vegetarian bean choice. Garnished with Monterey Jack Cheese.
Black Olives
Calabacita
A traditional Mexican side dish made with diced zucchini, tomatoes, onions, Monterey Jack cheese, and seasonings.
Side of Cheddar Cheese
Cilantro
Corn Tortillas (2)
Egg
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Fajita (Flour)Tortillas (2)
Fajita Veggies
Onions, green peppers, and red peppers.
French Fries
Thin cut and coated with a special batter of spices and seasonings.
Green Onion
Side of Green Sauce
Made in house from green chiles, this is our “hotter” enchilada sauce.
Jalapeños - Sliced
Jalapeño Deep Fried
Kids’ Fries
Large Flour Tortilla
Large Spinach Tortilla
Large Tomato Basil Tortilla
Large Whole Wheat Tortilla
Lg Buttered Tortilla
Lili's Rice
A vegetarian Mexican rice with corn, carrots, and green onions.
Mexican Rice
Mexican style red rice made from scratch.
Mexican Slaw
A creamy mayonnaise based coleslaw made with cabbage, carrots, and Mexican seasonings.
Side of Monterey Jack
Nopalitos
A staple of Mexican cuisine for centuries, nopalitos (prickly pear cactus) are a super food. Low in calories, they are an excellent source of dietary fiber, lower LDL-cholesterol and blood sugar levels, boost the immune system, and have anti-inflammatory properties. We sauté them with onions and arbol chiles for a spicy, tender treat.
Onion
Papas Fritas
Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes.
Pico
Traditional Mexican fresh relish made with tomato, onions, jalapeños, and cilantro.
Pinto Beans
Whole pinto beans cooked in-house (with lard). Garnished with Monterey Jack Cheese.
Poblano Strips (4)
Refried Beans
Traditional Mexican refried beans made from scratch (with lard). Garnished with Monterey Jack Cheese.
Shredded Lettuce
Side of Red Sauce
House-made from red chiles, this is the milder of our enchilada sauces.
Side Salad
Mixed greens and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.
Side of Tomato
Kids Meals
Kids Bean and Cheese
Child-sized whole wheat tortilla stuffed with refried beans and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of Mexican rice or applesauce
Kids Cheese Crisp
Kid-sized cheese crisp made with cheddar cheese and served with your choice of refried beans, French fries, or applesauce
Tom Tomalitos
Turkey corndog bites served with your choice of French fries or applesauce
Kids Taco Dinner
One crispy chicken taco served with refried beans, Mexican rice, or applesauce.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kid-sized quesadilla made with cheddar cheese and served with your choice of refried beans, French fries, or applesauce
Macaroni & Cheese
A cheesy American classic. Served with French fries or applesauce.
Chicken Nuggets
Whole grain breaded chicken nuggets served with your choice of French fries or applesauce
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, sausage, Monterey Jack Cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with refried beans or potato wedges.
Breakfast Enchiladas
Two scrambled egg and chorizo sausage enchiladas topped with your choice of red or green sauce. Comes with a side of Mexican rice or refried beans.
Chilaquiles Casserole
Mexican comfort food in a bowl. Layers of tortilla chips, Monterey Jack cheese, and red or green enchilada sauce, baked to perfection. Topped with a fried egg. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Huevos Con Nopalitos
Three eggs scrambled with seasoned prickly pear cactus and dried chiles. Served with two strips of bacon, refried beans, and a warm corn tortilla.
Huevos Rancheros
Two made-to-order eggs on corn tortillas, smothered in red or green chile sauce. Surrounded by a generous serving of pinto beans. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
San Diego Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded beef, scrambled eggs, and fresh bell peppers. Served with refried beans or potato wedges.
Desserts
Apple Chimis
Four apple mini chimichangas drizzled with caramel sauce. Tastes like Abuela's apple pie.
Chocolate Taco
Fudge-rippled vanilla ice cream in a chocolate coated taco “cone.”
Churros
Crunchy fried pastries with creamy vanilla and caramel fillings.
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream, dipped in milk and egg batter, rolled in corn flakes crumbs, deep fried, drizzled with chocolate, and topped with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry.
Orange Flan
Traditional baked custard with a hint of citrus orange. Glazed with a light caramel topping.
Sopapillas
Three deep fried pastry “pillows” coated in powdered sugar and drizzled with butter and honey.
EXTRA Sopapilla
One extra sopapilla for when three just isn’t enough
Vegetarian
Guacamole
Made from Haas avocados and served with warm chips.
Cheese Quesadilla (V)
Folded 12” tortilla filled with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses.
Fiesta Crisp (V)
12” Cheese Crisp topped with poblano pepper strips.
Vegetarian Combo
Choose two vegetarian entrees and two hot sides. Premium entrees, fillings, and sides available for an extra charge.
B’s Favorite Relleno (V)
A poblano pepper stuffed with Monterey Jack Cheese and authentic Mexican calabacita. Lightly breaded and fried. Comes with two hot sides. Specialty fillings and premium sides available for an extra charge.
Fish Tacos (V)
Tilapia filet breaded and fried and split between two soft flour tortillas. Topped with shredded cabbage, special sauce, and fresh jalapeño slices. Comes with two sides. Premium sides available for an extra charge.
Tacos Dorados - Black Beans
Two white corn tortillas filled with black beans, machaca, OR shredded chicken. Fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Comes with two hot sides. Specialty fillings and premium sides available for an extra charge.
Vegetarian Quesadilla Fiesta
A 12” tortilla stuffed with melted Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, green chiles, tomatoes, green onions, spinach, and your choice shredded chicken or machaca. Comes with fresh guacamole and seasoned sour cream.
Vegetarian Burro
Calabacita, carrots, lettuce, and black beans wrapped in a tomato-basil tortilla. Includes one hot side.
Vegan Burro
A flour tortilla stuffed with peppers, onions, fire roasted corn, and guacamole. Includes one hot side.
Black Bean and Cheese Burrito
Refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese in a fresh flour tortilla
Southwest Shrimp Burro
Shrimp, Monterey Jack cheese, cabbage, Mexican rice, pico, black beans, and sour cream wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Includes one hot side.
Fiesta Fries - Vegetarian
Beer-battered sidewinder fries topped with refried beans, green chiles, tomatoes, green onions, Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of meat.
Fiesta Nachos - Vegetarian
Fresh corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, green chiles, tomatoes, green onions, Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of meat.
Taco Salad (V)
A tortilla bowl filled with a crisp greens and topped with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, pinto beans, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, and guacamole
Fajita Salad (V)
An edible tortilla bowl filled with crisp greens, grilled fajita vegetables, and your choice of fajita meat. Topped with cotija cheese and served with seasoned sour cream and guacamole.
Fajitas (V)
A sizzling skillet with your choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp, sautéed onions, and red and green peppers. Served with three warm tortillas, guacamole, and seasoned sour cream. Includes two hot sides. Premium sides available for an extra charge.
Chips and Salsa
Pints & Salad Dressing
Bulk Appetizers
Tortillas & Shells
Bulk Enchiladas and Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
B’s Fiesta Kitchen is a family owned neighborhood restaurant serving fresh Mexican cuisine in a fun and friendly dining atmosphere. Inspired by family origins rooted in Durango, Durango, Mexico, Chef Manuel prepares his authentic Mexican dishes from scratch. Our menu includes a wide selection of vegetarian and flour-free choices. We have a full bar and are known for our house-made margaritas, always hand shaken and served with a smile. It’s always a fiesta at B’s Fiesta Kitchen.
1157 N Ellsworth Rd #102, Mesa, AZ 85207