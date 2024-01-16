B's Kitchen 4280 Kuhio Highway Suite F100
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Taste the Mediterranean, sip the aloha!
Location
4280 Kuhio Highway Suite F100, Princeville, HI 96722