B-Side 1-800-Lucky
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
143 NW 23 ST, Miami, FL 33127
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant