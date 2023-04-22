Restaurant header imageView gallery

The B Spot 6335 Jonesboro Rd Suite A

review star

No reviews yet

6335 Jonesboro Rd Suite A

Morrow, GA 30030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Appetizers

Deep Fried Cauliflower tossed in your choice of sauce.

B Spot Sliders

$12.00

Mini sandwiches with your choice of salmon, beef, or chicken, topped with southern sauce on sweet Hawaiian mini buns.

Candied Bacon

$9.00

Thick cut pork candied bacon in brown sugar with pepper flakes.

Cauliflower Bites

$8.00

House battered cauliflower tossed in your choice of sauce.

Breakfast

Omelettes

chicken southwest omelette, build your own omelette, veggie omelette, salmon omelette

Pancakes

$12.00

Sweet cream pancakes, stack of 3.

Pancake Sampler

$14.00

Your choice of 3 of our pancake flavors/toppings.

Waffle Stack Sandwich

$13.00

Fried egg, chicken sausage, and cheese melted on two bun sized pancakes.

The B Platter

$16.00

Choice of a protein (chicken sausage, vegan sausage or pork sausage, turkey bacon or pork bacon) eggs any way, potatoes or grits, and 1 pancake.

Eggs Benedict

The Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Buttermilk biscuit or Texas toast, fried egg, cheese, sauage

The Breakfast Burger

$11.00

All beef hamburger patty, fried egg, cheese, bacon on Texas toast

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Multi grain toast, smashed advocado, cherry tomatoes, balsamic drizzle

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

Sausage gravy over an open faced biscuit

The B Better Bowl

$11.00

Potato base, topped with sautéed veggies, drizzle

The B Bowl

$11.00

Grits, egg, chopped sausage, shredded cheese, sautéed peppers,

Sandwiches

The B Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

fried chicken breast, bun, lettuce, tomato

The Reggie Burger

$14.00

beef patty, American cheese, Hawaiian bun, pickles, sautéed onions, bacon

The Be Free Burger

$13.00

beynd meat patty, bun, tomoato, lettuce, cheese

The B Burger

$12.00

1/4 lb beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, Hawaiian bun

Brunch

Salmon & Grits

$16.00

Creamy cheese grits topped with grilled salmon

Fish & Grits

$14.00

Creamy cheese grits topped with fried catfish

Loaded Grits

$13.00

Creamy cheese grits topped with, sauteed peppers, onions, cheese, butter, and bacon

Lamp Chops & Grits

$18.00

Lamb chops and cheese grits

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Creamy cheese grits topped with sauteed shrimp and peppers

Fried Green Tomato & Grits

$13.00

Lamb Chops

$25.00

Sauteed lamb chop loins with a side of creamy mac n cheese, and steamed broccoli

Wings & Pancakes

$16.00

Three whole wings fried, topped on buttermilk pancakes.

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

Grilled salmon with baked sweet potato, and steamed broccoli.

Fried Chicken Wings

$17.00

Fried wings (6) with creamy mac n cheese, and side of steamed broccoli.

Fried Fish

$15.00

Fried catfish (2 filets) with a side of french fries.

Salads

Ceasar salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce with shaved parmesan, croutons, and grilled chicken breast.

House Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, topped with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, croutons, fried onion chips, and boiled egg. Topped with a choice of grilled chicken breast, or grilled salmon.

Chicken BLT salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheddar cheese, cucumber, chopped bacon, blue cheese crumbles, fried chicken breast, and croutons.

B Sweets/Desserts

Rum Cake A'La Mode

$11.00

Moist rum cake, with vanilla ice cream with caramel drizzle

Waffle Brownie Sundae

$13.00

Waffle brownie with vanilla ice cream and whip cream with chocolate drizzle

Mini B Meals

Mini Pancake Platter

$6.00

mini pancakes, and chicken sausage

Mini B Spot Platter

$8.00

pancake, sausage, egg, potato, and bread

Kids B Sliders

$8.00

2 mini sandwiches, choice of chicken or beef.

Kids Wings & Fries

$9.00

chicken wings, and fries

Fish Chips & Fries

$8.00

Deep fried Catfish with a side of french fries

Side Dishes

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, tomato, cheese, cucumber, croutons

Grits

$3.00

Yellow Rice

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes & Peppers

$4.00

Sausage Gravy & Biscuit

$5.00

Avocado Toast

$6.00

A La Carte

Biscuit

$2.00

Texas Toast

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Salmon Filet

$6.00

Lamb Chop Loins

$10.00

Pork Bacon

$3.00

Turkey Bacon

$3.00

Chicken Sausage

$3.00

Pork Sausage

$3.00

Vegan Sausage

$4.00

Catfish (Fried) Filet

$8.00

Eggs

$5.00

Pancake

$4.00

Chicken wings

$5.00

Condiments

Condiments

Dressing

Syrup

Hollandaise

Beverages

Liquor

Titos

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Absolute

$8.00

Bombay

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers

$7.00

151

$9.00

Lunzal

$7.00

Teremana

$11.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Casa Migos

$12.00

Patron

$12.00

1800

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Cocktails

Playmakers Groove

$14.00

Ginger beer, cranapple juice, casa migo, Tito’s, repasado (tequila)

Morrow Martini

$12.00

vodka, blue curacao, sour, and pineapple

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

rum, lime, ginger beer

Mimosa

$9.00

Peach Ring

$11.00

Crown Me Queen

$13.00

Better Than Cappuccino

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mangria

$14.00

Classic Amaretto

$10.00

Buttercreme

$12.00

Sunshine N The Morning

$14.00

Bitter Sweet

$10.00

Coffee Dance

$12.00

B Spot Margarita

$11.00

The Old Fashion

$10.00

Candy Land

$12.00

Happy Days

$12.00

Beer

Modelo

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Wine

Merlot

$5.00

Cabernet

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Chradonnay

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Reisling

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Fountain Drinks

Sprite

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Other Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

2% Milk

$2.00

Almond Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Water

Iced Coffee

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

The B Spot, the Best place to BE!

Location

6335 Jonesboro Rd Suite A, Morrow, GA 30030

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

