Bars & Lounges
American

B Squared Bar & Grill

248 Reviews

$

1430 N Green Street, Suite L

Brownsburg, IN 46112

Appetizers

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.99

Fresh mushrooms hand-breaded with our own house breading, deep fried and served with your choice of sauce

Breadsticks

$6.99

Chips and Queso

$5.99

Warm tortilla chips served with Queso

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Warm tortilla chips served with salsa

Kapow Shrimp

$9.99

6 Jumbo shrimp that are hand-breaded with our own house breading, deep fried and served with our kapow sauce and garnished with scallions.

Loaded Nachos Full

$9.99

Choice of grilled chicken, seasoned ground beef or pulled pork, green peepers, onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, black olives and queso piled high on warm tortilla chips. Served with salsa and sour cream. Try steak for 2.00 more.

Loaded Nachos Half

$7.99

Choice of grilled chicken, seasoned ground beef or pulled pork, green peepers, onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, black olives and queso piled high on warm tortilla chips. Served with salsa and sour cream. Try steak for 2.00 more.

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99

6 skins filled with cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Party platter

$34.99

Pepperjack Bites

$7.99

Breaded, deep fried pepper jack cheese balls served with your choice of sauce.

Pretzel

$7.99

Fresh oven baked pretzel served with queso dip.

Quesadilla

$9.99

Choice of grilled chicken or seasoned ground beef with sautéed green peppers, onions and a mozzarella-cheddar blend. Topped with house-made pick de gallo, black olives and jalapeños. Served with salsa and sour cream. Try steak for 2.00 more.

Redneck Rumaki Full

$9.99

Fresh chicken bites wrapped in bacon with jalapeño and house seasoning. Served with your choice of sauce

Redneck Rumaki Half

$7.99

Fresh chicken bites wrapped in bacon with jalapeño and house seasoning. Served with your choice of sauce

Southwest Egg Rolls w/chipotle ranch

$7.99

Burgers

B2 Hott Mess Burger

$11.99

½ lb angus beef, pulled pork with hott mess BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños and topped with and onion ring

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.99

½ lb angus beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions.

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.99

½ lb angus beef topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles

Double Cheeseburger

$13.99

1 lb angus beef topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles

Garden Burger

$9.99

Veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

½ lb angus beef with melted Swiss cheese and fresh sautéed mushrooms

Patty Melt

$11.99

½ lb angus beef topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, with 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread

Shut Yo Mouth Burger

$15.99

1 lb angus beef, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and sriracha lime mayo. Served on our famous mama bun

Desserts

Lava Cake

$4.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Entrees

Chicken Fingers (5 PC)

$11.99

5 hand-breaded or grilled chicken fingers. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a house salad

Ribeye

$21.99

10 oz grilled angus beef ribeye. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a house salad

Fish & Chips

$14.99

2 flakey white fish, hand-breaded or grilled. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a house salad

Fried Shrimp

$14.99

8 hand-breaded or grilled shrimp served with house made cocktail or tarter sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a house salad

Chicken Fingers (3 PC)

$9.99

Meatball Sandwich

$10.95

Pizza

Cheese 12

$9.99

Cheese 14

$10.99

2 Topping Personal Flatbread

$8.99

2 Topping 12

$11.99

2 Topping 14

$12.99

Meat-A-Licious 12

$13.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

Meat-A-Licious 14

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

Supreme 12

$12.99

Pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, and banana peppers

Supreme 14

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, and banana peppers

BSquared Bomber 12

$13.99

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, black olives, onions, jalapeños, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese. With your choice of sweet and mild or hott mess BBQ sauce

BSquared Bomber 14

$16.99

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, black olives, onions, jalapeños, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese. With your choice of sweet and mild or hott mess BBQ sauce

Nacho Mamas 12

$13.99

Nacho Mamas 14

$15.99

Veggie 12

$10.99

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes

Veggie 14

$13.99

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes

Salads

Black and Bleu Salad

$13.99

Crisp spring mix, tender blackened ribeye steak, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes and onions. Served with your choice of dressing

Cobb Salad Full

$9.99

Crisp spring mix, turkey, ham, bacon, egg, tomatoes, onion, cucumber and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing

Cobb Salad Half

$7.99

Crisp spring mix, turkey, ham, bacon, egg, tomatoes, onion, cucumber and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing

Fried Chicken Salad Full

$10.99

Fried Chicken Salad Half

$7.99

House Salad

$4.99

Crisp spring mix, cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, onions and house-made croutons with your choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$10.99

Hand fried flour tortilla filled with crisp spring mix, choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, jalapeños and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$10.99

Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Flakey white fish grilled or hand-breaded on a grilled hoagie bun. Served with our house made tarter sauce. Add cheese for 1.00

Triple Decker Club

$9.99

Oven roasted turkey breast, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo stacked high on your favorite toasted bread

Prime Rib Dip

$13.99

Thinly sliced angus prime rib with provolone cheese on a grilled hoagie bun. Served with hot au jus sauce

Stacked Ham and Cheese

$8.99

Thinly sliced ham piled high with melted mozzarella cheese and our house-made sriracha lime sauce served on a toasted onion bun.

Grilled/Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Hand-breaded or grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Ask your server about having it buffalo style.

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled on your favorite bread with American cheese.

Triple Decker Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Pulled Pork

$8.99

Fresh pulled pork piled high with onion, and pickles served on a toasted onion bun. Choice of sweet and mild or hott mess BBQ sauce.

Tenderloin

$12.99

Fresh hand-breaded or grilled with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Served on our famous mama bun.

Rib Eye Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Tender grilled angus ribeye, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and onions served on a toasted hoagie roll.

BLT

$7.99

Freshly cooked bacon, lettuce and tomatoes, with mayo on your favorite bread.

Sides 1.0

Asparagus

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Baked Potato Loaded

$4.49

Baked Potato with Bacon

$3.99

Basket of Curly Fries

$4.99

Basket/Fries

$4.99

Basket/Onion Rings

$5.99

Basket/Tater Tots

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$2.99

Mixed Veggies

$2.99

Pub Chips

$3.99

Side of Curly Fries

$2.99

Side of Fries

$2.99

Side of Onion Rings

$2.99

Side Tator Tots

$2.99

Soups

Cactus Chili Cup

$3.99

Cactus Chili Bowl

$5.99

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.99

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.99

Soup w/Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Chili w/Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Wings

Broasted Bone In Wings (10)

$12.99

Mix of 10 marinated, hand-breaded drums and wings

Boneless Wings

$10.99

8 fresh hand cut, hand-breaded, boneless wings.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Fresh hand-breaded or grilled chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, with cheddar cheeses, lettuce, and tomato. Wrapped in grilled four tortilla.

Club Wrap

$8.99

Oven roasted turkey breast with ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.

Prime Rib Wrap

$10.99

Tender slices of angus prime rib, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes with hot au jus. Wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla

BLT Wrap

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo. Wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Sauces

Blazin'

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Creamy Horseradish

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Buffalo

$0.50

Hot Mess BBQ

$0.50

Kapow

$0.50

Mild Buffalo

$0.50

Queso (large)

$2.99

Queso (small)

$1.49

Ranch

$0.50

Raw Horseradish

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Stingin' Honey Garlic

$0.50

Sweet & Mild BBQ

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Wasabi Ranch

$0.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet tea

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

RedBull

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$1.00

Food Specials

2 eggs 3 bacon 1 toast

$5.99

3 eggs 4 bacon 1 toast

$7.99

3 Sliders

$9.95

3 Tacos

$10.99

Beef Manhattan

$10.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Catfish appetizer

$7.95

Catfish dinner

$13.95

Country Fried Chicken

$10.95

Fish and Chips

$12.95

Hotdog (2) w/side

$8.00

Hotdog Combo

$6.00

Hotdog Combo w/side

$8.00

Hotdog Special

$3.50

Prime Rib Dinner

$22.95

Smash Burger

$8.00

Smash Burger Double

$10.00

Turkey Manhattan

$10.95

BBQ Chicken sandwich

$12.95

Barrie Tacos

$11.95

Spaghetti Dinner

$11.95
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

1430 N Green Street, Suite L, Brownsburg, IN 46112

