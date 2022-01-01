- Home
- Brownsburg
- Bars & Lounges
- B Squared Bar & Grill
B Squared Bar & Grill
248 Reviews
$
1430 N Green Street, Suite L
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Breaded Mushrooms
Fresh mushrooms hand-breaded with our own house breading, deep fried and served with your choice of sauce
Breadsticks
Chips and Queso
Warm tortilla chips served with Queso
Chips and Salsa
Warm tortilla chips served with salsa
Kapow Shrimp
6 Jumbo shrimp that are hand-breaded with our own house breading, deep fried and served with our kapow sauce and garnished with scallions.
Loaded Nachos Full
Choice of grilled chicken, seasoned ground beef or pulled pork, green peepers, onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, black olives and queso piled high on warm tortilla chips. Served with salsa and sour cream. Try steak for 2.00 more.
Loaded Nachos Half
Choice of grilled chicken, seasoned ground beef or pulled pork, green peepers, onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, black olives and queso piled high on warm tortilla chips. Served with salsa and sour cream. Try steak for 2.00 more.
Loaded Potato Skins
6 skins filled with cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Party platter
Pepperjack Bites
Breaded, deep fried pepper jack cheese balls served with your choice of sauce.
Pretzel
Fresh oven baked pretzel served with queso dip.
Quesadilla
Choice of grilled chicken or seasoned ground beef with sautéed green peppers, onions and a mozzarella-cheddar blend. Topped with house-made pick de gallo, black olives and jalapeños. Served with salsa and sour cream. Try steak for 2.00 more.
Redneck Rumaki Full
Fresh chicken bites wrapped in bacon with jalapeño and house seasoning. Served with your choice of sauce
Redneck Rumaki Half
Fresh chicken bites wrapped in bacon with jalapeño and house seasoning. Served with your choice of sauce
Southwest Egg Rolls w/chipotle ranch
Burgers
B2 Hott Mess Burger
½ lb angus beef, pulled pork with hott mess BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños and topped with and onion ring
Bacon Cheddar Burger
½ lb angus beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions.
Classic Cheeseburger
½ lb angus beef topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles
Double Cheeseburger
1 lb angus beef topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles
Garden Burger
Veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
½ lb angus beef with melted Swiss cheese and fresh sautéed mushrooms
Patty Melt
½ lb angus beef topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, with 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread
Shut Yo Mouth Burger
1 lb angus beef, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and sriracha lime mayo. Served on our famous mama bun
Desserts
Entrees
Chicken Fingers (5 PC)
5 hand-breaded or grilled chicken fingers. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a house salad
Ribeye
10 oz grilled angus beef ribeye. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a house salad
Fish & Chips
2 flakey white fish, hand-breaded or grilled. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a house salad
Fried Shrimp
8 hand-breaded or grilled shrimp served with house made cocktail or tarter sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a house salad
Chicken Fingers (3 PC)
Meatball Sandwich
Pizza
Cheese 12
Cheese 14
2 Topping Personal Flatbread
2 Topping 12
2 Topping 14
Meat-A-Licious 12
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
Meat-A-Licious 14
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
Supreme 12
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, and banana peppers
Supreme 14
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, and banana peppers
BSquared Bomber 12
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, black olives, onions, jalapeños, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese. With your choice of sweet and mild or hott mess BBQ sauce
BSquared Bomber 14
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, black olives, onions, jalapeños, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese. With your choice of sweet and mild or hott mess BBQ sauce
Nacho Mamas 12
Nacho Mamas 14
Veggie 12
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes
Veggie 14
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes
Salads
Black and Bleu Salad
Crisp spring mix, tender blackened ribeye steak, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes and onions. Served with your choice of dressing
Cobb Salad Full
Crisp spring mix, turkey, ham, bacon, egg, tomatoes, onion, cucumber and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
Cobb Salad Half
Crisp spring mix, turkey, ham, bacon, egg, tomatoes, onion, cucumber and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
Fried Chicken Salad Full
Fried Chicken Salad Half
House Salad
Crisp spring mix, cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, onions and house-made croutons with your choice of dressing
Taco Salad
Hand fried flour tortilla filled with crisp spring mix, choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, jalapeños and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Sandwiches
Fish Sandwich
Flakey white fish grilled or hand-breaded on a grilled hoagie bun. Served with our house made tarter sauce. Add cheese for 1.00
Triple Decker Club
Oven roasted turkey breast, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo stacked high on your favorite toasted bread
Prime Rib Dip
Thinly sliced angus prime rib with provolone cheese on a grilled hoagie bun. Served with hot au jus sauce
Stacked Ham and Cheese
Thinly sliced ham piled high with melted mozzarella cheese and our house-made sriracha lime sauce served on a toasted onion bun.
Grilled/Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded or grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Ask your server about having it buffalo style.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled on your favorite bread with American cheese.
Triple Decker Grilled Cheese
Pulled Pork
Fresh pulled pork piled high with onion, and pickles served on a toasted onion bun. Choice of sweet and mild or hott mess BBQ sauce.
Tenderloin
Fresh hand-breaded or grilled with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Served on our famous mama bun.
Rib Eye Steak Sandwich
Tender grilled angus ribeye, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and onions served on a toasted hoagie roll.
BLT
Freshly cooked bacon, lettuce and tomatoes, with mayo on your favorite bread.
Sides 1.0
Asparagus
Baked Potato
Baked Potato Loaded
Baked Potato with Bacon
Basket of Curly Fries
Basket/Fries
Basket/Onion Rings
Basket/Tater Tots
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Fried Green Tomatoes
Mixed Veggies
Pub Chips
Side of Curly Fries
Side of Fries
Side of Onion Rings
Side Tator Tots
Soups
Wings
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fresh hand-breaded or grilled chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, with cheddar cheeses, lettuce, and tomato. Wrapped in grilled four tortilla.
Club Wrap
Oven roasted turkey breast with ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.
Prime Rib Wrap
Tender slices of angus prime rib, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes with hot au jus. Wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla
BLT Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo. Wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Sauces
Blazin'
Bleu Cheese
Chipotle Ranch
Cocktail Sauce
Creamy Horseradish
Garlic Parmesan
Honey Mustard
Hot Buffalo
Hot Mess BBQ
Kapow
Mild Buffalo
Queso (large)
Queso (small)
Ranch
Raw Horseradish
Salsa
SLM
Sour Cream
Spicy Garlic
Stingin' Honey Garlic
Sweet & Mild BBQ
Teriyaki
Wasabi Ranch
Food Specials
2 eggs 3 bacon 1 toast
3 eggs 4 bacon 1 toast
3 Sliders
3 Tacos
Beef Manhattan
Biscuits & Gravy
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Catfish appetizer
Catfish dinner
Country Fried Chicken
Fish and Chips
Hotdog (2) w/side
Hotdog Combo
Hotdog Combo w/side
Hotdog Special
Prime Rib Dinner
Smash Burger
Smash Burger Double
Turkey Manhattan
BBQ Chicken sandwich
Barrie Tacos
Spaghetti Dinner
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
1430 N Green Street, Suite L, Brownsburg, IN 46112