Popular Items

#1 BYO

$11.00

-Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoncini, Fresh Jalapeno, Feta, Olive, Pineapple, Calabrian Chilis, Artichoke, Mushroom, Onion, Heirloom Tomato, Roasted Tomato, Bleu Cheese, Scallions, Basil, Hot Honey

The Cheese Steak

$12.00

Sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, white American cheese, mayo

#8 Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Pulled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Bleu Cheese


Appetizers

Boneless Chicken Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Rice flour breaded boneless chicken, tossed in your choice of Korean BBQ sauce, PA maple chipotle BBQ, Buffalo, Pineapple Habanero, or Old Bay

Bone-in Wings

$14.00

Your choice of Korean BBQ sauce, PA maple chipotle BBQ, buffalo, pineapple habanero, or Old Bay

Cheesy Curls

$10.00

Seasoned curly fries, scallions, house made BDB cheese sauce

Crabby Curls

$15.00

Seasoned blue crab, roasted tomatoes, BDB cheese, scallions

Pizza Curlys

$10.00

Curly fries, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, marinara

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.00

Marinara

Nacho Box

$15.00

Crispy stone ground corn tostadas topped with wood oven roasted chicken, smoked mozzarella, red onion, red pepper, jalapeno, finished with BDB cheese sauce, green onion, sour cream. Salsa on the side

Pizza Dilla

$14.00Out of stock

Flat bread griddled with soppressata, mozzarella, roasted peppers and giadiniera, served with a side of marinara

Meatballs and Mozzarella

$10.00

marinara, shaved parmesan

Warm Pretzels

$10.00

Blue Devil Blonde Beer Cheese

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Greens

House Salad

$5.00+

Mixed greens, roasted tomato, onion, cucumber

Italian

$14.00

Mixed greens, pepperoni, ham, salami, olives, artichoke, marinated onion, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, Italian vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, Reggiano, our caesar dressing, croutons

Subs, Sandwiches & Wraps

Wood-Fired Portabella Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated portabella mushroom, roasted red pepper pesto, greens, & fresh mozzarella on a bianco roll

Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.00

Wood oven roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, provolone, mayo

The Italian Sandwich

$13.00

Oven-roasted ham, salami, pepperoni, roasted tomato, marinated onions, giardiniera, greens, provolone, house vinaigrette

Smash Burger

$13.00

Tow smashed 5oz bacon-infused burger patties with caramelized onions, white American cheese, & special sauce on a brioche roll

Chicken caesar wrap

$14.00

crispy chicken, romaine, reggiano, house caesar dressing

Italian Wrap

$16.00

pepperoni, ham salami, fresh mozzarella, giardiniera, roasted tomatoes

Meatball Sub

$14.00

house made angus meatballs, provolone, marinara

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

wood oven roasted chicken, bleu cheese dressing, monterey jack cheese, romaine

BJ's Crabby Wrap

$15.00

Seasoned blue crab meat, roasted pepper mayo, BDB beer cheese, scallions

Smoked Italian Pork Loin Panini

$12.00

giardiniera, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onions

Pies

#3 White Pie

$15.00

Roasted Garlic, Ricotta, Artichoke, Mozzarella, Feta, Oregano, Parmesan

#5 Pesto Za

$17.00

Roasted Chicken, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomatoes, & Pesto On-the-Out

#6 The Margherita

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Confit Garlic Oil, & Basil On-the-Out

#7 Greek Za

$14.00

Feta, Pepperoncini, Oregano, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olive

#9 The "Luau" Pie

$17.00

Chicken, Bacon, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella

#10 The Crab

$24.00

Jumbo Lump Blue Crab, Ricotta, Roasted Tomato, Mozzarella, Scallions On-the-Out, Old Bay Dusting

Lunch Special

$8.99

#4 B-Mac

$15.00

B-Mac sauce, seasoned hamburger, diced onions, pickles, mozzarella, sesame seeds on the out

#11 Yellow Margherita

$12.00

wood oven roasted yellow pepper sauce, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, fresh basil

#12 Supreme Meat Lovers

$16.00Out of stock

pepperoni, sausage, bacon

#13 Anti-Pasta Pie

$14.00

red sauce, roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, artichokes, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, oregano

Sweets

Cannoli

$6.00

Tirimisu

$6.00

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Water

Club Soda

RD Cola

$3.50

RD Root Beer

$3.50

RD Birch Beer

$3.50

RD Ginger Beer

$3.50

RD Vanilla Cream

$3.50

RD Orange Cream

$3.50

RD Strawberry Cream

$3.50

RD Grape Smoothie

$3.50

RD Black Cherry

$3.50

RD Peach Basil

$3.50

RD Herbal Berry

$3.50

RD Strawberry Mint Lemongrass

$3.50

RD Blueberry Lavender

$3.50

RD Mandarin Seltzer

$3.50

RD Mango Lime Seltzer

$3.50

RD Cucumber Watermelon Seltzer

$3.50

RD Blueberry Lemon Seltzer

$3.50

Blenheim Spicy Ginger Ale

$3.50