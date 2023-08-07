B-Unos 2043 RT 130
2043 RT 130
Florence, NJ 08518
Popular Items
Burrito Bowl
Choice of meat served with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, stewed beans, pico de Gallo, fajita onions and peppers. Salsa and sour cream on side. This dish also comes with Free Chips unless you pick something else.
Quesadilla
flour tortilla with melted cheese, pico de Gallo and your choice of meat.
Empanada Flight
(1) Empanada Cubano (1) Ropa Vieja (1) Picadillo Boricua
B-Unos Florence Menu
Appetizers & Salads
Hand Breaded Chicken Tender Combo
Never frozen, freshly breaded tenders with fries
Chips & Cheese
Fresh, homemade tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese wiz.
Chips & Guac
Fresh homemade tortilla chips served alongside homemade guacamole.
Chips & Salsa
Fresh, homemade tortilla chips served alongside our house salsa.
Fried Pickles
Mozzarella sticks
6 breaded mozzarella cheese sticks, deep fried until golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
Carne Asada Fries
Double Portion of fries loaded with our own carne asada meat, jalapenos, and cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side.
** NEW WING FLIGHT **
(3) Wet Lemon Pepper (3) Sweet BBQ (3) Buffalo Garlic **NO SAUCE SUBSTITUIONS WILL BE ACCOMEDATED**
Ribeye Cheesesteak Fries
Elote Corn Dip
Tequilla Lime Shrimp Ceviche
Chorizo Dip
Big Mamba (LLK)
4 Boneless Buffalo Wings, 4 Mozzarella sticks, 4 Jalapenos and 2 Cheesesteak sliders
Empanada Flight
(1) Empanada Cubano (1) Ropa Vieja (1) Picadillo Boricua
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
Chopped Romaine lettuce, Pico de Gallo, bleu cheese crumbles, freshly diced bacon, crispy buffalo chicken topped with freshly cut & fried tortilla strips. Served alongside bleu cheese dressing.
The Ultimate Cobb Salad
Chopped iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, freshly diced bacon, hard boiled egg, fresh has avocado topped with crispy chicken served alongside your choice of dressing
Strawberry Summer Salad
BORI-MEX FLAVAS
Birria Tacos
3 corn-fried tacos stuffed with a triple delicious blend of cheeses, fresh cut cilantro and raw onions, traditional guajillo slow-roasted beef. Served alongside beef consommé.
Buffalo Chx Tacos
crispy buffalo chicken, shredded lettuce, pico de Gallo, melted cheese drizzled with ranch.
Burrito
choice of meat served with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, red kidney beans, pico de Gallo, fajita onions and peppers in a flour tortilla. Salsa and sour cream served on side.
Burrito Bowl
Choice of meat served with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, stewed beans, pico de Gallo, fajita onions and peppers. Salsa and sour cream on side. This dish also comes with Free Chips unless you pick something else.
Chimichanga
Deep fried burrito with your choice of meat, filled with rice, red kidney beans, pico del Gallo, fajita onions and peppers and cheese.
Fish Tacos
crispy whitefish topped with pickled red onions and mango aioli served on flour tortillas.
House Steak Platter
12oz UDSA ribeye steak rubbed with our signature house blend seasoning served with rice, beans and pico de Gallo & sweet plantains
Pollo Platter
Grilled Chipotle marinated chicken served with rice, beans and pico de Gallo.
Quesadilla
flour tortilla with melted cheese, pico de Gallo and your choice of meat.
Single empanada(s)
Flaky pastry dough fried to perfection filled with seasoned beef, cheese & potatoes. (NO MODIFICATIONS)
Tacos
choose your meat, corn or flour tortilla, topped with shredded lettuce, cheese and pico de Gallo. (3 tacos per order) CANNOT MIX & MATCH, MUST BE 1 MEAT
Anaconda Burrito
This thing is crazy... Super Big Burrito stuffed with Rice, Beans, Fajita Peppers and onions, Cheese, Sour cream, Guacamole, Steak and grilled Shrimp. Comes with House made Chips
Anaconda Burrito Bowl
Ropa Veija
Traditional homestyle Cuban cuisine with a slight twist, slow roasted pulled beef cooked in red wine over top of arroz con gandules served with maduros and pickled red onions.
Lobster Tacos
(3) Flour tortillas filled with lobster and shrimp salad tossed in a housemade lemon tarrgaon dressing topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and mango aioli served with crabby tots.
Nachos Elevacion
Carnitas Platter
Roasted Pork Shoulder served with Yellow rice & beans, 3 Sweet Plantains and Garnished with pico de Gallo.
Seafood Birria Tacos (newbutold)
Blackened and grilled wild caught salmon and grilled shrimp chopped and thrown into birria style tacos with cilantro and diced red onions on corn tortillas. Served w Chips and a Seafood Consommé Shit Slaps
Salmon Tacos
Grilled Blackened Salmon chopped and thrown into flour tortillas topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and mango aioli. Served w/ chips
Chicken fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Trio Fajitas
Veggie Fajitas
Burgers/Sandwiches/Wings
All motor
American cheese, Caramelized onions, shredded lettuce and tomato
Full Boost
Swiss cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, smothered in sweet BBQ sauce topped with fried pickles
Grilled Cheese Monsta
Single Hand-Smashed Burger patty topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon squeezed in between two grilled cheese sandwiches!
Lowrider
Delicious twin burger patties topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeños, spicy BBQ sauce, bacon and 1 onion ring.
Triple heart throb
Triple the beef! 6 pieces of applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, pepperjack cheese, and American cheese loaded with HELLA mayo.
BBQ Short Rib
Signature burger blend topped with spicy mayo, pickles, pulled BBQ short rib, cheddar cheese topped with an onion ring.
Al Pastor
Hand-smashed beef & chorizo patty seasoned with our special al pastor seasoning, grilled pineapple, cilantro, raw onions covered with pepperjack cheese and drizzle with chipotle mayo.
Black & Blue Burger
French toast burger
Chicken Coop Sandwich
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich ! Served with American and Cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo
*Spicy* Chicken Coop Sandwich
Popeyes Who?!? Fresh, never frozen chicken breast, breaded in our signature seasoned breading and deep fried. Topped with pepper jack & American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickles and spicy mayo
100% RIBEYE CHEESESTEAK
PHILLY SIZED JAWN. On a Liscios seeded/or Unseeded roll. Still comes with Beer Braised onions,Cooper Sharp American Cheese and a side of fries or tots. Oh and it's still made with 100% RIBEYE MEAT! PHILLY BIG MAD!! JERSEY STAND UP
Cowboy BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Fresh grilled chicken breast smothered in honey glazed BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and bacon topped with an onion ring.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Our own Version of this Iconic Hot Chicken Sandwich. Served on a bed of shredded lettuce, pickles and a drizzle of ranch. THIS SANDWICH IS A WET NASHVILLE and is served with French Fries!! Delicious
6pc
Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so. WE NO LONGER SERVE ALL FLATS OR ALL DRUMS. WILL RECIEVE MIX.
12pc
Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so.
24pc
Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so.
6 PC COMBO
6 PIECE WINGS SERVED WITH FRIES. (CANNOT SUBSTITUE FOR ANY OTHER SIDE). Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so.
12 PC WING COMBO
12 PIECE WING COMBO SERVED WITH FRIES. (CANNOT BE SUBSITITUED FOR ANY OTHER SIDE). Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so.
Side Sauces
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese
Side Honey Mustard
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Sour Cream$
Side Salsa$
Side Spicy Mayo
Side Spicy Ketchup
Side Mango Aioli$
Side Mayo Packets
Side Mack Sauce$
Extra Syrup Packets
Side Spicy Ranch
Side Creole Sauce
Side Country Gravy
Drinks
Dark Roast Columbian Coffee
Handcrafted BUNOS Flavored Lemonade
Fountain Beverage
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
House Chocolate Milk
House Milk
JUICE
Jarritos Mexican Soda
Espresso
Arnold Palmer
Fresh Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea
Flavored Iced Tea
Red Bull
Kids Juice
KIDS CHOCOLATE MILK
KIDS FOUNTAIN BEVERAGE
KIDS MILK
Arizona Can
Kids
Milkshakes/Desserts
Stuffed Mexicano Churros
4 Pieces of Caramel stuffed cinnamon sugar dusted Churros.
WORLD FAMOUS TRES LECHE CAKE(3 milk)
WORLD FAMOUS 3 MILK CAKE! BETTER THEN ABUELAS. Our amazing homemade tres leches cake is a cake will have your mouth wanting more with its soft, delicious, melt in your mouth sweet sponge cake, soaked in 3 kinds of milk, and topped with whipped cream!
Limoncello
Fried Banana Cheesecake Chimichanga
Sides
Large Cheese Fries
Loaded Tots Small
Side Avocado
Side Maduros/Sweet Plantains
Side Of Guacamole
Side Onion Rings
Side Rice
Side Rice & Beans
Side Salad
Side Sauteed Broccoli
Jersey Crab Fries
Small Loaded Fry
Seasoned Fries
Sweet Potato Pies Fries
Tater Tots
Truffle Parmesan Fries
Side Queso
Side Mac & Cheese
Cheesy Broccoli
B-UNOS Florence Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Specialties
Big Boy
Two Buttermilk pancakes, four triangles of French toast , 2 bacon, 2 sausage, 2 pork roll, a choice of tater tots or home fries and two eggs (served any style).
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, bacon, onions and peppers in a quesadilla! Served with salsa & sour cream on the side with a choice of tater tots or hash browns
BYO Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs, onions and peppers, shredded cheese and choice of any breakfast meat. Served with salsa, sour cream and tater tots.
Chicken & Waffles
Whole golden brown Belgium waffle served with boneless chicken topped with maple syrup drizzle and confectionary sugar.
Grit Bowl Combos
Hash-Sheesh
Breakfast Skillet: red skin potatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, onions & peppers, eggs (any style) and your choice of meat. Served with toast of your choice.
Ribeye Steak & Eggs
12oz USDA ribeye steak served with three eggs (any style) and your choice of tater tots, home fries, toast or buttermilk pancakes.
Three Egg Breakfast
Three Eggs (any style), hash browns or tater tots, four pieces of meat and choice of toast.
French Toast Chimichanga
This is the craziest Breakfast Creation you will ever taste in the form of a handheld. Its a crustified Cinnamon Sugar dusted french toast stuffed Burrito. Crispy outside with a warm sweet and savory inside. It has scrambled cheese eggs, french toast and sausage all rolled into this amazing tortilla and then the magic happens. This jawn is so good, it might make you smack someones momma. This thing slaps.
The Egg Smut
Huevos Rancheros
Chicken & Waffle Burrito
BYO Breakfast Combo's
French Toast Combo
Four triangles served with two eggs (any style) and two pieces of meat. Upgrade to a signature topping for an additional charge.
Pancake Combo
Two pancakes served with two eggs (any style) and two pieces of meat. Upgrade to a signature topping for an additional charge.
Waffle Combo
Whole golden brown Belgium waffles served with two eggs (any style) and two pieces of meat. Upgrade to a signature topping for an additional charge.
Omelettes
Griddle
Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
2043 RT 130, Florence, NJ 08518
Photos coming soon!