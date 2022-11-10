B-UNOS (Burlington)

- Home
7,453 Reviews
$
350 High St
Burlington, NJ 08016
Popular Items
FALL SPECIALS
Fresh Hand-battered Fried Oreos
Three Hand Fried Oreos tossed in a home-made pancake batter sprinkled with powder sugar and jimmies.
Pumpkin Pie Empanadas
Delicious pumpkin pie hand pies just in time for Fall! Filled with pumpkin pie mix and a secret ingredient. Tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with caramel drizzle.
**SEASONAL** PUMPKIN SHAKE
Pumpkin Waffle Combo
Pumpkin Pancake Combo
Pumpkin Waffle
Pumpkin Pancakes (2)
Appetizers & Salads
Big Mamba
4 boneless buffalo wings, 4 mozzarella sticks, 4 jalapeño poppers and 2 mini cheesesteak sliders.
Chicken Tender Platter
Never frozen, freshly breaded tenders with fries
Chips & Cheese
Fresh, homemade tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese wiz.
Chips & Guac
Fresh homemade tortilla chips served alongside homemade guacamole.
Chips & Salsa
Fresh, homemade tortilla chips served alongside our house salsa.
Chorizo Queso Dip
White quest blanco, fresh ground chorizo and diced jalapeños. Topped with pico de Gallo and served with corn tortilla chips. THIS ITEM CANNOT BE MODIFIED. CHORIZO IS A PORK PRODUCT.
Fried Pickles
Fried Shrimp
9 fried shrimp served with French fries and cocktail sauce.
Jalapeno Poppers (5)
Cheesy filled jalapeño deep fried til golden brown served with marinara sauce.
Large Truffle Parmesan Fries
Mozzarella sticks
6 breaded mozzarella cheese sticks, deep fried until golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
Ribeye Cheesesteak Fries
Double Portion of Cheese fries loaded with Ribeye Cheesesteak Meat, fried onions and American Cheese.
Carne Asada Fries
Double Portion of fries loaded with our own carne asada meat, jalapenos, and cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side.
**** NEW Elote (Mexican Street Corn)
Our Newest Appetizer. Our spin on Mexican Street Corn.... 2 pcs of Corn on Cob spread with our own special Crema, Cotija Cheese, and special blend of Spices. Delicious
MEXICAN ELOTE DIP******
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
Chopped Romaine lettuce, Pico de Gallo, bleu cheese crumbles, freshly diced bacon, crispy buffalo chicken topped with freshly cut & fried tortilla strips. Served alongside bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese topped with croutons served alongside Caesar dressing
The Ultimate Cobb Salad
Chopped iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, freshly diced bacon, hard boiled egg, fresh has avocado topped with crispy chicken served alongside your choice of dressing
Vegan Buffalo un'Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Buffalo un'Chicken, Vegan Cheese, Tortilla Strips, and Avocado. Served with Vegan Ranch.
Shrimp & Salmon Caesar Salad
Seasoned Wild Atlantic Salmon, butter poached shrimp, freshly chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & croutons. Served alongside with Caesar Dressing.
****NEW Baja California Shrimp Salad****
Fresh Spinach and Romaine topped with Blackened Shrimp, Pickled Red Onions, Croutons, Parm Cheese and Avocado. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette.
BORI-MEX FLAVAS
Birria Burrito
Birria Tacos
Buffalo Chx Tacos
crispy buffalo chicken, shredded lettuce, pico de Gallo, melted cheese drizzled with ranch.
Burrito
choice of meat served with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, red kidney beans, pico de Gallo, fajita onions and peppers in a flour tortilla. Salsa and sour cream served on side.
Burrito Bowl
Choice of meat served with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, stewed beans, pico de Gallo, fajita onions and peppers. Salsa and sour cream on side. This dish also comes with Free Chips unless you pick something else.
Chimichanga
Deep fried burrito with your choice of meat, filled with rice, red kidney beans, pico del Gallo, fajita onions and peppers and cheese.
Empanada Platter
Two BEEF & POTATO empanadas served with seasoned French fries. **ITEM CANNOT BE MODIFIED**
Enchiladas
(4) enchiladas filled with your choice of meat & cheese, topped with more melted cheese and red or green enchilada sauce. Garnished with crema and served with rice and beans.
Fish Tacos
crispy whitefish topped with pickled red onions and mango aioli served on flour tortillas.
House Steak Platter
12oz Ny Strip rubbed with our signature house blend seasoning served with rice, beans and pico de Gallo. Add grilled shrimp for $4.99
Nachos Grande
Homemade layered tortilla chips, sliced jalapeños, pico de gallo, red beans, shredded lettuce and melted nacho cheese served with your choice of meat.
Pollo Platter
Grilled Chipotle marinated chicken served with rice, beans and pico de Gallo.
BIRRIA QUESADILLA
Quesadilla
flour tortilla with melted cheese, pico de Gallo and your choice of meat.
Single empanada(s)
Tacos
choose your meat, corn or flour tortilla, topped with shredded lettuce, cheese and pico de Gallo. (3 tacos per order) CANNOT MIX & MATCH, MUST BE 1 MEAT
Anaconda Burrito
This thing is crazy... Super Big Burrito stuffed with Rice, Beans, Fajita Peppers and onions, Cheese, Sour cream, Guacamole, Steak and grilled Shrimp. Comes with House made Chips
Seafood Birria Tacos
This is a crazy play on the traditional Birria tacos. These tacos come on grilled crispy corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, cilantro, red onion, grilled salmon and shrimp. Served with a Seafood Consomme and Chips. Bananas!!!!!
Cheesesteak Tacos
Chicken fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Trio Fajitas
Veggie Fajitas
Breakfast
Bacon Cakes (3)
Short Stack buttermilk Pancakes mixed with chocolate chips and freshly diced Applewood smoked bacon into the batter! Topped with caramel drizzle
Big Boy
Two Buttermilk pancakes, four triangles of French toast , 2 bacon, 2 sausage, 2 pork roll, a choice of tater tots or home fries and two eggs (served any style).
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, bacon, onions and peppers in a quesadilla! Served with salsa & sour cream on the side with a choice of tater tots or hash browns
Breakfast Tacos
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, onions, jalapeños, shredded cheddar cheese topped with freshly chopped cilantro. (3 to an order - served with tater tots & salsa & sour cream on the side).
BYO Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs, onions and peppers, shredded cheese and choice of any breakfast meat. Served with salsa, sour cream and tater tots.
Chicken & Biscuits
Crispy chicken tenderloins overtop of buttermilk biscuits topped with country gravy and served alongside homefries.
Chicken & Waffle Burrito
Southern Classic rolled up in a burrito! Chicken, waffles, scrambled cheese eggs and maple syrup. Served alongside tater tots.
Chicken & Waffles
Whole golden brown Belgium waffle served with boneless chicken topped with maple syrup drizzle and confectionary sugar.
Eggs Benedict
Classic Benny! Canadian Bacon,and an english muffin topped with two poached eggs and a siracha hollandaise sauce with your choice of a breakfast side!
Grit Bowl Combos
Hash-Sheesh
Breakfast Skillet: red skin potatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, onions & peppers, eggs (any style) and your choice of meat. Served with toast of your choice.
Huevos Rancheros
Pancake Platter
Three buttermilk pancakes served with your choice of meat (4 pieces of meat). EXCLUDES SCRAPPLE & CORNED BEEF HASH OR FISH !!!!!!
Steak & Eggs
12oz NY Strip served with three eggs (any style) and your choice of tater tots, home fries, toast or buttermilk pancakes.
Three Egg Breakfast
Three Eggs (any style), hash browns or tater tots, four pieces of meat and choice of toast.
Vegan-licious
100% Vegan breakfast dish! 100% plant based Beyond sausage mixed up with "dirty browns" suited garlicky spinach & broccoli topped with shredded vegan cheese and diced tomatoes.
El Camino
B-UNOS orignal! Smashed tater tots, sautéed onions & peppers, fresh ground chorizo topped with shredded cheddar cheese and served with 2 over medium eggs. Flour tortillas served alongside.
Crab Cake Benedict
2 delicious crab cakes seasoned to perfection served over tomato of tomato slices, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce
French Toast Chimichanga
This is the craziest Breakfast Creation you will ever taste in the form of a handheld. Its a crustified Cinnamon Sugar dusted french toast stuffed Burrito. Crispy outside with a warm sweet and savory inside. It has scrambled cheese eggs, french toast and sausage all rolled into this amazing tortilla and then the magic happens. This jawn is so good, it might make you smack someones momma. This thing slaps.
Fruity Pebble Waffle
Fruity Pebble Pancakes (3)
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Eggs omelette style, choice of meat, american cheese, on your choice of bread with a side of tater tots
Just Cheese *No Egg*
Your choice of meat, bread, and american cheese
Just EGG **NO CHEESE***
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich w/ Vegan Cheese
Crepe Combo
Homemade semi-sweet crepes topped with your choice of a signature topping served alongside 2 eggs (any style) and 2 pieces of meat.
French Toast Combo
Four triangles served with two eggs (any style) and two pieces of meat. Upgrade to a signature topping for an additional charge.
Pancake Combo
Two pancakes served with two eggs (any style) and two pieces of meat. Upgrade to a signature topping for an additional charge.
Waffle Combo
Whole golden brown Belgium waffles served with two eggs (any style) and two pieces of meat. Upgrade to a signature topping for an additional charge.
Buba Shrimp
Grilled lime shrimp, spinach, broccoli and provolone cheese topped with our signature creole sauce.
CYO Omelete
Your omelette, your style!
CYO Omelete EGG WHITES
Customize your own egg white omelette!
Crepes Full (4)
(4) crepes with your choice of toppings
Crepes Side (2)
(2) Crepes with your choice of toppings
French Toast Full (3)
(3) Whole Pieces of French toast
French Toast Short Stack (2)
(2) Pieces of French Toast
Pancake Side (2)
(2) Pancakes
Pancake Single (1)
Single pancake
Pancakes Full Stack
(5) pancakes
Pancakes Short Stack (3)
(3) Pancakes
Waffle
(1) Waffle
Fruity Pebble Waffle
Fruity Pebble Pancakes (3)
***NEW*** COOKIE MONSTER WAFFLE (1)
Omelettes
Burgers/Sandwiches/Wings
ITS BACK FROM 2018 ---> THE BURNUT
ITS BACK FROM 2018 ONLY FOR A LIMITED TIME! THE ORIGINATORS OF THE DONUT BURGER! Juicy Angus beef patty in-between two hot & sweet glazed donuts topped with Nutella, bacon & cheddar cheese.
All motor
American cheese, Caramelized onions, shredded lettuce and tomato
Baconators Daddy
Double the BEEF! topped with American and Cheddar cheese and HELLA bacon and mayo.
Bleu & Black
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, sautéed mushrooms & onions
French Toast BURGER
Double Patties served on two squares of French toast, maple syrup, a fried egg, applewood smoked bacon and confectionary sugar
Full Boost
Swiss cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, smothered in sweet BBQ sauce topped with fried pickles
Grilled Cheese Monsta
shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, caramelized onions topped with applewood smoked bacon squeezed in between two grilled cheese sandwiches!
Lowrider
Delicious twin burger patties topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeños, spicy BBQ sauce, bacon and 1 onion ring.
Mack Daddy
Our version of the classic Big Mac! Double patties topped with cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, fried onions drizzled with our homemade Mack Daddy sauce served on a seeded bun.
Quesadilla Burger
Our famous burger patty SQUEEZED between two cheese & pico de Gallo filled quesadillas topped with shredded lettuce, jalapeños and drizzled with a salsa ranch dressing
Seafood Drippin' Monsta
Our signature burger patty loaded with grilled jumbo shrimp, our signature crab cakes, topped with provolone cheese and garnished with our signature seafood sauce
Vibin Vegan Burger
100% VEGAN BURGER!!! 100% plant based Beyond Burger with lettuce, roasted red sweet peppers, tomatoes tomatoes, vegan mayo, vegan cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze served on a seeded sweet potato vegan bun.
NEW**** ALL HAIL THE MCCHEEZUS ***NEW***
Hand smashed patty loaded with our signature Mac and cheese topped with bacon and smothered in a n assortment of melted cheeses and served with a cup of cheese sauce on the side.
***NEW*** SEÑOR AL PASTOR BURGER ****NEW****
Hans smashed beef and chorizo patty seasoned with out special pastor seasoning, grilled pineapple, cilantro and raw red onion covered in PepperJack cheese and drizzle with chipotle Mayo.
JERSEY ROAST PORK SAMMY
Slow roasted, well seasoning pork shoulder tossed in garlic butter, sauteed spinach, provolone cheese & Cooper Sharp cheese on a seeded Tuscan sub roll. BOOM !
Chicken Coop Sandwich
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich ! Served with American and Cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo
*Spicy* Chicken Coop Sandwich
Popeyes Who?!? Fresh, never frozen chicken breast, breaded in our signature seasoned breading and deep fried. Topped with pepper jack & American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickles and spicy mayo
THE BIG A** CHEESESTEAK(((((JAWN))))
JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN PHILLY YALL BIG MAD HUH!!!!!!!!!! WE NEVER D.E. WE FIXED YOUR CHEESESTEAK. ALL RIBEYE NOT THE PAPI STORE CHEESESTEAK AT ALL. DOUBLE THE SIZE OF YALL LITTLE STEAKS AND FRIES.
The LIL PAPI ((PHILLY SIZED JAWN)))
PHILLY SIZED JAWN. We now have a 1/2 sized version. Still comes with caramelized onions and American Cheese. Oh and it's still made with 100% RIBEYE MEAT! PHILLY BIG MAD!! JERSEY STAND UP
Sweet Crispy Chicken BBQ Melt
Crispy BBQ Chicken tenderloins in between 2 slices of grilled Texas toast with American & cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, bacon with drizzled ranch dressing .
BLT
Classic BLT Triple Decker! Served on your choice of toast
Cheesesteak Slider
Cheesesteak sliders served with caramelized onions, sweet peppers, cheese
Chicken Tuscana
Best Grilled Chicken sandwich you will ever taste! Grilled Chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, basil mayo, mozzarella cheese and bacon
Fried Fish Sandwich
Freshly battered fish with lettuce, tomato, on a kaiser roll
Patty Melt
The All-American Classic! Signature burger patty in-between grilled rye bread served with Swiss cheese and smothered onions
Crabby Patty Sammy
Our famous Handmade Crab Cake Patty served on a Brioche Bun with lettuce, tomato, Mango Aioli and topped with pickled red onions. Served with Fries.
Vegan BBQ un'Chicken Melt
Vegan BBQ Chicken tossed in Sweet BBQ sauce, On a vegan Sweet Potato Bun, with Lettuce, Tomato, Vegan Cheese and Vegan Ranch Dressing.
NEW***Chicken Cordon Bleu***NEW
Hand-Breaded Chicken breast topped with Virginia Ham and Swiss cheese on a grilled brioche bun with Honey Dijonaise. Served with Fries.
6pc
Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so. WE NO LONGER SERVE ALL FLATS OR ALL DRUMS. WILL RECIEVE MIX.
12pc
Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so.
24pc
Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so.
6 PC COMBO
6 PIECE WINGS SERVED WITH FRIES. (CANNOT SUBSTITUE FOR ANY OTHER SIDE). Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so.
12 PC WING COMBO
12 PIECE WING COMBO SERVED WITH FRIES. (CANNOT BE SUBSITITUED FOR ANY OTHER SIDE). Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so.
5 Pc Handbreaded Chicken Tenders w/ Fries
Soups
Drinks
32oz Ice
Bottled Soda (20 oz)
Dark Roast Columbian Coffee
Handcrafted BUNOS Flavored Lemonade
Fountain Beverage
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
House Chocolate Milk
House Milk
Kids Juice
LARGE BOOST
JUICE
SMALL BOOST
Fresh Fruit Smoothies
Handcrafted Coffee Frappes
Snapple
******Jerz DRIP******
We DONT Condone sippin Lean.... But we do give you a spin on this traditional Texas drink...Without the awful Codeine or Promethazine. Could be Purple or it could be pink depending on how you mix that sh*t....
*****NEW Watermelon Smoothie NEW*****
*****NEW Watermelon Virgin Margerita NEW****
*****NEW VIRGIN PINA COLADA MARGERITA NEW*****
*****NEW VIRGIN MANGO MARGERITA NEW*****
*****NEW CUCUMBER MINT AGUA FRESCA NEW******
Heineken Bottled Beer n/A
Coors Bottled Beer N/A
Fajitas
Kids
Milkshakes/Desserts
**SEASONAL** PUMPKIN SHAKE
Banana Pudding Shake
Chocolate Shake
City Blue Shake
Blueberries, cheesecake and graham crackers mixed with vanilla ice cream
Cookie n Cream Shake
Fruity Pebble Shake
Vanilla bean & strawberry ice cream, strawberry syrup and fruity pebbles.
Morir Sonando Shake
Classic Dominican morning beverage spinned into a milkshake, orange juice, orange zest and vanilla bean ice cream (whipped cream available upon request).
Mornin' Coffee Shake
Housemade coffee syrup & vanilla bean ice cream blended together for a great morning refresher. (whipped cream available upon request).
Nutella Ferraro Shake
NY Cheesecake Shake
NY Strawberry Cheesecake shake
Strawberry Shake
Made with strawberry ice cream.
Triple Threat Shake
Another level above the strawberry shake! Loaded with strawberry ice-cream, syrup, and strawberries!
Vanilla Shake
******NEW*****Cookie Monster Shake*****NEW****
Cookies and Cream + Vanilla Bean Ice cream spun together with chocolate chip cookies on top.
*****NEW****** Reese Peanut Butter Shake*****NEW*****
A black and white Milkshake with chunks of fresh REESES peanut butter cups and a special REESES Peanut butter sauce.
*****TUXEDO SHAKE*****
Pumpkin Pie Empanadas
Delicious pumpkin pie hand pies just in time for Fall! Filled with pumpkin pie mix and a secret ingredient. Tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with caramel drizzle.
Fresh Hand-battered Fried Oreos
Three Hand Fried Oreos tossed in a home-made pancake batter sprinkled with powder sugar and jimmies.
BOOST POPISCLE **** EXLCUSIVELY @ B-UNOS
Caramel Apple PIE Empanada
2 cinnamon sugar dusted handmade caramel empanadas with a scoop of ice cream and a drizzle of carmelo.
Stuffed Mexicano Churros
4 Pieces of Caramel stuffed cinnamon sugar dusted Churros with some Ice cream to dip them into.
French Toast Sundae
French toast with vanilla bean ice cream, fresh fruit, and fruity syrups!
WORLD FAMOUS TRES LECHE CAKE(3 milk)
WORLD FAMOUS 3 MILK CAKE! BETTER THEN ABUELAS. Our amazing homemade tres leches cake is a cake will have your mouth wanting more with its soft, delicious, melt in your mouth sweet sponge cake, soaked in 3 kinds of milk, and topped with whipped cream!
Wafflito Sundae
Belgium waffle with vanilla bean ice cream, fresh fruit, and fruity syrups!
Grande Muffins
FRUITY PEBBLE CHEESECAKE
Cookies & Cream Cheesecake
Delicious Thicker then a snickers cheesecake topped with cookie crumbles and chocolate syrup.
Real Deal Strawberry Cheesecake
Who needs to go to a factory for cheesecake and we got this one here in the heart of Burlington City. Thick Cut cheesecake topped with our store made strawberry compote. This jawn is rockin!!!
Side Sauces
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese
Side Honey Mustard
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Sour Cream$
Side Salsa$
Side Spicy Mayo
Side Spicy Ketchup
Side Mango Aioli$
Side Mayo Packets
Side Mack Sauce$
Extra Syrup Packets
Side Spicy BBQ
Side Salt Pepper Packets***
Side Spicy Ranch
Side Creole Sauce
Side Country Gravy
Side Hollandaise
Sides
Bag Of Chips
Cheese Grits
Grits
Grits Bowl
Homefries
Homefries w/ Onions
Homefries with onions & peppers
Large Cheese Fries
Large Curly Fries
Large Curly Fry WITH cheese
Large Fry
Large Homefries
Large Homefries with onions & peppers
Large Sweet Pot Fry
Large Tots
Loaded Tots Small
Side Avocado
Side Maduros/Sweet Plantains
Side Of Guacamole
Side of Mac & Cheese
Side Onion Rings
Side Queso
Side Rice
Side Rice & Beans
Side Salad
Side Sauteed Broccoli
Small Cheese Fry
Small Curly Fries
Small Fry
Small Sweet Pot Fry
Small Tots
Small Truffle Parmesan Fries ***
Side Fried Fish
Large Truffle Parmesan Fries***
Small Loaded Fry
Large Loaded Fries
Side Chorizo
Side (4) Bacon
Side (4) Pork Roll
Side (4) Sausage
Side (4) Turkey Bacon
Side (4) Turkey Sausage
Side Beyond Sausage
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Fried Fish
Side Ham
Side Italian Sweet
Side Scrapple
Side Single Chicken Tender
Side White Toast
Side Wheat Toast
Side Rye Toast
Side English Muffin
Side Bagel w/ Butter
Side Bagel Cream Cheese
Bagel Toasted *DRY*
Side Biscut
Toasted Kaiser w/ Butter
Toasted Kaiser *DRY*
Loose Kaiser
Loose Bagel
Toasted Croissant
Side 1 egg
Side 2 eggs
Side 3 eggs
Side 4 eggs
The Stoner Menu
Box 1 "White Widow"
-Plain Double Cheeseburger with lettuce tomato onions cut in half -Loaded Double Fries (Bacon, Cheese) -5 Wings (Boneless or Bone-In) -4 Mozzarella sticks -Slice of Our Famous Tres Leches Cake
Box 2 "Gorilla Glue"
-3 Tacos Choose between buffalo chicken tacos, fish tacos, or our classic steak, chicken, chorizo, or carnitas tacos (see below for more details on what each taco type includes) -2 Empanadas -4 Maduros -Loaded Nacho Chips -Churros Buffalo tacos come with lettuce, pico de Gallo, ranch, and melted cheese Fish Tacos come with pickled red onions and mango aioli Steak, chicken, carnitas, and chorizo tacos come with lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo
Box 3 "Lemon Gelato"
-2, 4-inch cheesesteaks with caramelized onions, sweet peppers, and American cheese -Loaded Mac N Cheese Tater Tots -(6) Boneless wings -(6) Bone-in wings
Box 4 "Girl Scout Cookie"
- (2) Mini Shrimp N Grits -Full Stack of French Toast -4 Scrambled Eggs with Cheese -6 Pieces of breakfast Meat
Box 5 "Cannabis Caviar"
-NY Strip Steak -Fried Fish -Double Mac n Cheese -Crabcakes -Garlic Bread Texas Toast
Vegan Menu
Vibin Vegan Burger
100% VEGAN BURGER!!! 100% plant based Beyond Burger with lettuce, roasted red sweet peppers, tomatoes tomatoes, vegan mayo, vegan cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze served on a seeded sweet potato vegan bun.
Vegan-licious
100% Vegan breakfast dish! 100% plant based Beyond sausage mixed up with "dirty browns" suited garlicky spinach & broccoli topped with shredded vegan cheese and diced tomatoes.
Vegan Mac Daddy Wrap
Here Yall go. Yall wanted some more Vegan Options so here yall go. Vegan Vegan Vegan Mac Daddy Wrap. Special vegan Mack sauce, vegan cheese, Vegan Burgers, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions all wrapped up in a Grande Tortilla. Served with French Fries.
Vegan BBQ un'Chicken Melt
Vegan BBQ Chicken tossed in Sweet BBQ sauce, On a vegan Sweet Potato Bun, with Lettuce, Tomato, Vegan Cheese and Vegan Ranch Dressing.
Vegan Buffalo un'Chicken Tacos
Vegan un'Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, on flour tortillas, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Vegan Cheese, and Vegan Ranch.
Vegan Buffalo un'Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Buffalo un'Chicken, Vegan Cheese, Tortilla Strips, and Avocado. Served with Vegan Ranch.
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich w/ Vegan Cheese
Vegan Chkn Coop
Vegan Chkn with Vegan Follow your Heart American, with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles on a Vegan Sweet Potato Roll and Vegan Mayo Spread. Served with Fries
Vegan Fajitas (Copy)
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
350 High St, Burlington, NJ 08016