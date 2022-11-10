Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwiches

B-UNOS (Burlington)

7,453 Reviews

$

350 High St

Burlington, NJ 08016

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Birria Tacos
Tacos

FALL SPECIALS

Fresh Hand-battered Fried Oreos

$6.00

Three Hand Fried Oreos tossed in a home-made pancake batter sprinkled with powder sugar and jimmies.

Pumpkin Pie Empanadas

$8.00

Delicious pumpkin pie hand pies just in time for Fall! Filled with pumpkin pie mix and a secret ingredient. Tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with caramel drizzle.

**SEASONAL** PUMPKIN SHAKE

$7.00

Pumpkin Waffle Combo

$9.50

Pumpkin Pancake Combo

$9.50

Pumpkin Waffle

$4.50

Pumpkin Pancakes (2)

$4.50

Appetizers & Salads

Big Mamba

$15.00

4 boneless buffalo wings, 4 mozzarella sticks, 4 jalapeño poppers and 2 mini cheesesteak sliders.

Chicken Tender Platter

$12.50

Never frozen, freshly breaded tenders with fries

Chips & Cheese

$5.50

Fresh, homemade tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese wiz.

Chips & Guac

$6.00

Fresh homemade tortilla chips served alongside homemade guacamole.

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Fresh, homemade tortilla chips served alongside our house salsa.

Chorizo Queso Dip

$11.00

White quest blanco, fresh ground chorizo and diced jalapeños. Topped with pico de Gallo and served with corn tortilla chips. THIS ITEM CANNOT BE MODIFIED. CHORIZO IS A PORK PRODUCT.

Fried Pickles

$5.50

Fried Shrimp

$10.50

9 fried shrimp served with French fries and cocktail sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers (5)

$6.50

Cheesy filled jalapeño deep fried til golden brown served with marinara sauce.

Large Truffle Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Mozzarella sticks

$6.50

6 breaded mozzarella cheese sticks, deep fried until golden brown and served with marinara sauce.

Ribeye Cheesesteak Fries

$14.00

Double Portion of Cheese fries loaded with Ribeye Cheesesteak Meat, fried onions and American Cheese.

Carne Asada Fries

$14.00

Double Portion of fries loaded with our own carne asada meat, jalapenos, and cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side.

**** NEW Elote (Mexican Street Corn)

$6.99

Our Newest Appetizer. Our spin on Mexican Street Corn.... 2 pcs of Corn on Cob spread with our own special Crema, Cotija Cheese, and special blend of Spices. Delicious

MEXICAN ELOTE DIP******

$12.00

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.25

Chopped Romaine lettuce, Pico de Gallo, bleu cheese crumbles, freshly diced bacon, crispy buffalo chicken topped with freshly cut & fried tortilla strips. Served alongside bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese topped with croutons served alongside Caesar dressing

The Ultimate Cobb Salad

$12.00

Chopped iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, freshly diced bacon, hard boiled egg, fresh has avocado topped with crispy chicken served alongside your choice of dressing

Vegan Buffalo un'Chicken Salad

$17.99

Romaine Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Buffalo un'Chicken, Vegan Cheese, Tortilla Strips, and Avocado. Served with Vegan Ranch.

Shrimp & Salmon Caesar Salad

$17.00

Seasoned Wild Atlantic Salmon, butter poached shrimp, freshly chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & croutons. Served alongside with Caesar Dressing.

****NEW Baja California Shrimp Salad****

$15.00

Fresh Spinach and Romaine topped with Blackened Shrimp, Pickled Red Onions, Croutons, Parm Cheese and Avocado. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette.

BORI-MEX FLAVAS

Birria Burrito

$14.00

Birria Tacos

$14.00

Buffalo Chx Tacos

$12.50

crispy buffalo chicken, shredded lettuce, pico de Gallo, melted cheese drizzled with ranch.

Burrito

$10.50

choice of meat served with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, red kidney beans, pico de Gallo, fajita onions and peppers in a flour tortilla. Salsa and sour cream served on side.

Burrito Bowl

$12.25

Choice of meat served with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, stewed beans, pico de Gallo, fajita onions and peppers. Salsa and sour cream on side. This dish also comes with Free Chips unless you pick something else.

Chimichanga

$12.50

Deep fried burrito with your choice of meat, filled with rice, red kidney beans, pico del Gallo, fajita onions and peppers and cheese.

Empanada Platter

Two BEEF & POTATO empanadas served with seasoned French fries. **ITEM CANNOT BE MODIFIED**

Enchiladas

$12.25

(4) enchiladas filled with your choice of meat & cheese, topped with more melted cheese and red or green enchilada sauce. Garnished with crema and served with rice and beans.

Fish Tacos

$12.50

crispy whitefish topped with pickled red onions and mango aioli served on flour tortillas.

House Steak Platter

$24.00

12oz Ny Strip rubbed with our signature house blend seasoning served with rice, beans and pico de Gallo. Add grilled shrimp for $4.99

Nachos Grande

$13.00

Homemade layered tortilla chips, sliced jalapeños, pico de gallo, red beans, shredded lettuce and melted nacho cheese served with your choice of meat.

Pollo Platter

$13.50

Grilled Chipotle marinated chicken served with rice, beans and pico de Gallo.

BIRRIA QUESADILLA

$14.00

Quesadilla

$10.25

flour tortilla with melted cheese, pico de Gallo and your choice of meat.

Single empanada(s)

Tacos

$10.25

choose your meat, corn or flour tortilla, topped with shredded lettuce, cheese and pico de Gallo. (3 tacos per order) CANNOT MIX & MATCH, MUST BE 1 MEAT

Anaconda Burrito

$20.50

This thing is crazy... Super Big Burrito stuffed with Rice, Beans, Fajita Peppers and onions, Cheese, Sour cream, Guacamole, Steak and grilled Shrimp. Comes with House made Chips

Seafood Birria Tacos

$24.00

This is a crazy play on the traditional Birria tacos. These tacos come on grilled crispy corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, cilantro, red onion, grilled salmon and shrimp. Served with a Seafood Consomme and Chips. Bananas!!!!!

Cheesesteak Tacos

$12.00

Chicken fajitas

$16.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.00

Steak Fajitas

$16.00

Trio Fajitas

$17.00

Veggie Fajitas

$14.00

Breakfast

Bacon Cakes (3)

$9.00

Short Stack buttermilk Pancakes mixed with chocolate chips and freshly diced Applewood smoked bacon into the batter! Topped with caramel drizzle

Big Boy

$15.50

Two Buttermilk pancakes, four triangles of French toast , 2 bacon, 2 sausage, 2 pork roll, a choice of tater tots or home fries and two eggs (served any style).

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.25

Scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, bacon, onions and peppers in a quesadilla! Served with salsa & sour cream on the side with a choice of tater tots or hash browns

Breakfast Tacos

$10.25

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, onions, jalapeños, shredded cheddar cheese topped with freshly chopped cilantro. (3 to an order - served with tater tots & salsa & sour cream on the side).

BYO Breakfast Burrito

$9.25

scrambled eggs, onions and peppers, shredded cheese and choice of any breakfast meat. Served with salsa, sour cream and tater tots.

Chicken & Biscuits

$11.25

Crispy chicken tenderloins overtop of buttermilk biscuits topped with country gravy and served alongside homefries.

Chicken & Waffle Burrito

$9.25

Southern Classic rolled up in a burrito! Chicken, waffles, scrambled cheese eggs and maple syrup. Served alongside tater tots.

Chicken & Waffles

$12.50

Whole golden brown Belgium waffle served with boneless chicken topped with maple syrup drizzle and confectionary sugar.

Eggs Benedict

$11.25

Classic Benny! Canadian Bacon,and an english muffin topped with two poached eggs and a siracha hollandaise sauce with your choice of a breakfast side!

Grit Bowl Combos

Hash-Sheesh

$10.25

Breakfast Skillet: red skin potatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, onions & peppers, eggs (any style) and your choice of meat. Served with toast of your choice.

Huevos Rancheros

$12.25

Pancake Platter

$10.25

Three buttermilk pancakes served with your choice of meat (4 pieces of meat). EXCLUDES SCRAPPLE & CORNED BEEF HASH OR FISH !!!!!!

Steak & Eggs

$23.00

12oz NY Strip served with three eggs (any style) and your choice of tater tots, home fries, toast or buttermilk pancakes.

Three Egg Breakfast

$8.50

Three Eggs (any style), hash browns or tater tots, four pieces of meat and choice of toast.

Vegan-licious

$12.25

100% Vegan breakfast dish! 100% plant based Beyond sausage mixed up with "dirty browns" suited garlicky spinach & broccoli topped with shredded vegan cheese and diced tomatoes.

El Camino

$11.00

B-UNOS orignal! Smashed tater tots, sautéed onions & peppers, fresh ground chorizo topped with shredded cheddar cheese and served with 2 over medium eggs. Flour tortillas served alongside.

Crab Cake Benedict

$16.00

2 delicious crab cakes seasoned to perfection served over tomato of tomato slices, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce

French Toast Chimichanga

French Toast Chimichanga

$16.25

This is the craziest Breakfast Creation you will ever taste in the form of a handheld. Its a crustified Cinnamon Sugar dusted french toast stuffed Burrito. Crispy outside with a warm sweet and savory inside. It has scrambled cheese eggs, french toast and sausage all rolled into this amazing tortilla and then the magic happens. This jawn is so good, it might make you smack someones momma. This thing slaps.

Fruity Pebble Waffle

$5.00

Fruity Pebble Pancakes (3)

$6.00

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Eggs omelette style, choice of meat, american cheese, on your choice of bread with a side of tater tots

Just Cheese *No Egg*

$6.00

Your choice of meat, bread, and american cheese

Just EGG **NO CHEESE***

$6.00

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich w/ Vegan Cheese

$12.00

Crepe Combo

$9.25

Homemade semi-sweet crepes topped with your choice of a signature topping served alongside 2 eggs (any style) and 2 pieces of meat.

French Toast Combo

$9.25

Four triangles served with two eggs (any style) and two pieces of meat. Upgrade to a signature topping for an additional charge.

Pancake Combo

$9.25

Two pancakes served with two eggs (any style) and two pieces of meat. Upgrade to a signature topping for an additional charge.

Waffle Combo

$9.25

Whole golden brown Belgium waffles served with two eggs (any style) and two pieces of meat. Upgrade to a signature topping for an additional charge.

Buba Shrimp

$12.00

Grilled lime shrimp, spinach, broccoli and provolone cheese topped with our signature creole sauce.

CYO Omelete

$7.75

Your omelette, your style!

CYO Omelete EGG WHITES

$9.50

Customize your own egg white omelette!

Crepes Full (4)

$6.75

(4) crepes with your choice of toppings

Crepes Side (2)

$3.75

(2) Crepes with your choice of toppings

French Toast Full (3)

$8.25

(3) Whole Pieces of French toast

French Toast Short Stack (2)

$5.25

(2) Pieces of French Toast

Pancake Side (2)

$3.50

(2) Pancakes

Pancake Single (1)

$2.00

Single pancake

Pancakes Full Stack

$7.25

(5) pancakes

Pancakes Short Stack (3)

$4.50

(3) Pancakes

Waffle

$4.25

(1) Waffle

Fruity Pebble Waffle

$5.00

Fruity Pebble Pancakes (3)

$6.00

***NEW*** COOKIE MONSTER WAFFLE (1)

$5.60

Omelettes

Buba Shrimp

$12.00

Grilled lime shrimp, spinach, broccoli and provolone cheese topped with our signature creole sauce.

CYO Omelete

$7.75

Your omelette, your style!

CYO Omelete EGG WHITES

$9.50

Customize your own egg white omelette!

Burgers/Sandwiches/Wings

ITS BACK FROM 2018 ---> THE BURNUT

$13.50

ITS BACK FROM 2018 ONLY FOR A LIMITED TIME! THE ORIGINATORS OF THE DONUT BURGER! Juicy Angus beef patty in-between two hot & sweet glazed donuts topped with Nutella, bacon & cheddar cheese.

All motor

$10.25

American cheese, Caramelized onions, shredded lettuce and tomato

Baconators Daddy

$13.25

Double the BEEF! topped with American and Cheddar cheese and HELLA bacon and mayo.

Bleu & Black

$11.25

Topped with applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, sautéed mushrooms & onions

French Toast BURGER

$14.25

Double Patties served on two squares of French toast, maple syrup, a fried egg, applewood smoked bacon and confectionary sugar

Full Boost

$11.25

Swiss cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, smothered in sweet BBQ sauce topped with fried pickles

Grilled Cheese Monsta

$11.75

shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, caramelized onions topped with applewood smoked bacon squeezed in between two grilled cheese sandwiches!

Lowrider

$13.25

Delicious twin burger patties topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeños, spicy BBQ sauce, bacon and 1 onion ring.

Mack Daddy

$13.25

Our version of the classic Big Mac! Double patties topped with cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, fried onions drizzled with our homemade Mack Daddy sauce served on a seeded bun.

Quesadilla Burger

$12.50

Our famous burger patty SQUEEZED between two cheese & pico de Gallo filled quesadillas topped with shredded lettuce, jalapeños and drizzled with a salsa ranch dressing

Seafood Drippin' Monsta

$15.25

Our signature burger patty loaded with grilled jumbo shrimp, our signature crab cakes, topped with provolone cheese and garnished with our signature seafood sauce

Vibin Vegan Burger

$12.50

100% VEGAN BURGER!!! 100% plant based Beyond Burger with lettuce, roasted red sweet peppers, tomatoes tomatoes, vegan mayo, vegan cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze served on a seeded sweet potato vegan bun.

NEW**** ALL HAIL THE MCCHEEZUS ***NEW***

$14.00

Hand smashed patty loaded with our signature Mac and cheese topped with bacon and smothered in a n assortment of melted cheeses and served with a cup of cheese sauce on the side.

***NEW*** SEÑOR AL PASTOR BURGER ****NEW****

$13.00

Hans smashed beef and chorizo patty seasoned with out special pastor seasoning, grilled pineapple, cilantro and raw red onion covered in PepperJack cheese and drizzle with chipotle Mayo.

JERSEY ROAST PORK SAMMY

$12.00

Slow roasted, well seasoning pork shoulder tossed in garlic butter, sauteed spinach, provolone cheese & Cooper Sharp cheese on a seeded Tuscan sub roll. BOOM !

Chicken Coop Sandwich

$11.25

Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich ! Served with American and Cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo

*Spicy* Chicken Coop Sandwich

$11.25

Popeyes Who?!? Fresh, never frozen chicken breast, breaded in our signature seasoned breading and deep fried. Topped with pepper jack & American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickles and spicy mayo

THE BIG A** CHEESESTEAK(((((JAWN))))

$25.00

JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN JAWN PHILLY YALL BIG MAD HUH!!!!!!!!!! WE NEVER D.E. WE FIXED YOUR CHEESESTEAK. ALL RIBEYE NOT THE PAPI STORE CHEESESTEAK AT ALL. DOUBLE THE SIZE OF YALL LITTLE STEAKS AND FRIES.

The LIL PAPI ((PHILLY SIZED JAWN)))

$15.00

PHILLY SIZED JAWN. We now have a 1/2 sized version. Still comes with caramelized onions and American Cheese. Oh and it's still made with 100% RIBEYE MEAT! PHILLY BIG MAD!! JERSEY STAND UP

Sweet Crispy Chicken BBQ Melt

$10.50

Crispy BBQ Chicken tenderloins in between 2 slices of grilled Texas toast with American & cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, bacon with drizzled ranch dressing .

BLT

$7.50

Classic BLT Triple Decker! Served on your choice of toast

Cheesesteak Slider

$7.00

Cheesesteak sliders served with caramelized onions, sweet peppers, cheese

Chicken Tuscana

$11.00

Best Grilled Chicken sandwich you will ever taste! Grilled Chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, basil mayo, mozzarella cheese and bacon

Fried Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Freshly battered fish with lettuce, tomato, on a kaiser roll

Patty Melt

$9.50

The All-American Classic! Signature burger patty in-between grilled rye bread served with Swiss cheese and smothered onions

Crabby Patty Sammy

$15.25

Our famous Handmade Crab Cake Patty served on a Brioche Bun with lettuce, tomato, Mango Aioli and topped with pickled red onions. Served with Fries.

Vegan BBQ un'Chicken Melt

$17.50

Vegan BBQ Chicken tossed in Sweet BBQ sauce, On a vegan Sweet Potato Bun, with Lettuce, Tomato, Vegan Cheese and Vegan Ranch Dressing.

NEW***Chicken Cordon Bleu***NEW

$14.00

Hand-Breaded Chicken breast topped with Virginia Ham and Swiss cheese on a grilled brioche bun with Honey Dijonaise. Served with Fries.

6pc

$9.49

Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so. WE NO LONGER SERVE ALL FLATS OR ALL DRUMS. WILL RECIEVE MIX.

12pc

$15.99

Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so.

24pc

$29.00

Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so.

6 PC COMBO

$11.99

6 PIECE WINGS SERVED WITH FRIES. (CANNOT SUBSTITUE FOR ANY OTHER SIDE). Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so.

12 PC WING COMBO

$18.99

12 PIECE WING COMBO SERVED WITH FRIES. (CANNOT BE SUBSITITUED FOR ANY OTHER SIDE). Listen these wings are not those stupid Wing Dings. These are fresh not frozen JUMBO wings. If your cheap then you probably want those other wings but you wont find them here. Also if you like your wings fried crispy as hell just let us know we will be more then happy to do so.

5 Pc Handbreaded Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$12.00

Soups

Lobster Bisque

$5.00

Drinks

32oz Ice

$1.00

Bottled Soda (20 oz)

$2.65

Dark Roast Columbian Coffee

$2.50

Handcrafted BUNOS Flavored Lemonade

$3.25

Fountain Beverage

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.29

House Chocolate Milk

$2.99

House Milk

$2.00

Kids Juice

$1.50

LARGE BOOST

$4.00

JUICE

$2.99

SMALL BOOST

$2.25

Fresh Fruit Smoothies

$6.00

Handcrafted Coffee Frappes

$6.00

Snapple

$2.50

******Jerz DRIP******

$3.49

We DONT Condone sippin Lean.... But we do give you a spin on this traditional Texas drink...Without the awful Codeine or Promethazine. Could be Purple or it could be pink depending on how you mix that sh*t....

*****NEW Watermelon Smoothie NEW*****

$5.99

*****NEW Watermelon Virgin Margerita NEW****

$5.99

*****NEW VIRGIN PINA COLADA MARGERITA NEW*****

$5.99

*****NEW VIRGIN MANGO MARGERITA NEW*****

$5.99

*****NEW CUCUMBER MINT AGUA FRESCA NEW******

$3.99Out of stock

Heineken Bottled Beer n/A

$4.00Out of stock

Coors Bottled Beer N/A

$4.00Out of stock

Fajitas

Chicken fajitas

$16.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.00

Steak Fajitas

$16.00

Trio Fajitas

$17.00

Veggie Fajitas

$14.00

Vegan Fajitas (Copy)

$20.00

Kids

Jr Cheesesteak

$6.99

Jr Chicken + Mac

$7.99

Jr Chx Tenders

$7.49

Jr French Toast

$6.99

Jr grilled cheese

$6.99

Jr pancake

$6.99

Jr Waffle

$6.99

Milkshakes/Desserts

**SEASONAL** PUMPKIN SHAKE

$7.00

Banana Pudding Shake

$7.00

Chocolate Shake

$5.00

City Blue Shake

$7.00

Blueberries, cheesecake and graham crackers mixed with vanilla ice cream

Cookie n Cream Shake

$6.50

Fruity Pebble Shake

$7.00

Vanilla bean & strawberry ice cream, strawberry syrup and fruity pebbles.

Morir Sonando Shake

$6.50

Classic Dominican morning beverage spinned into a milkshake, orange juice, orange zest and vanilla bean ice cream (whipped cream available upon request).

Mornin' Coffee Shake

$6.00

Housemade coffee syrup & vanilla bean ice cream blended together for a great morning refresher. (whipped cream available upon request).

Nutella Ferraro Shake

$7.00

NY Cheesecake Shake

$7.00

NY Strawberry Cheesecake shake

Strawberry Shake

$5.00

Made with strawberry ice cream.

Triple Threat Shake

$6.50

Another level above the strawberry shake! Loaded with strawberry ice-cream, syrup, and strawberries!

Vanilla Shake

$5.00

******NEW*****Cookie Monster Shake*****NEW****

$8.00

Cookies and Cream + Vanilla Bean Ice cream spun together with chocolate chip cookies on top.

*****NEW****** Reese Peanut Butter Shake*****NEW*****

$8.00

A black and white Milkshake with chunks of fresh REESES peanut butter cups and a special REESES Peanut butter sauce.

*****TUXEDO SHAKE*****

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie Empanadas

$8.00

Delicious pumpkin pie hand pies just in time for Fall! Filled with pumpkin pie mix and a secret ingredient. Tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with caramel drizzle.

Fresh Hand-battered Fried Oreos

$6.00

Three Hand Fried Oreos tossed in a home-made pancake batter sprinkled with powder sugar and jimmies.

BOOST POPISCLE **** EXLCUSIVELY @ B-UNOS

$2.00Out of stock

Caramel Apple PIE Empanada

$7.50

2 cinnamon sugar dusted handmade caramel empanadas with a scoop of ice cream and a drizzle of carmelo.

Stuffed Mexicano Churros

$7.00

4 Pieces of Caramel stuffed cinnamon sugar dusted Churros with some Ice cream to dip them into.

French Toast Sundae

$7.00

French toast with vanilla bean ice cream, fresh fruit, and fruity syrups!

WORLD FAMOUS TRES LECHE CAKE(3 milk)

$8.00

WORLD FAMOUS 3 MILK CAKE! BETTER THEN ABUELAS. Our amazing homemade tres leches cake is a cake will have your mouth wanting more with its soft, delicious, melt in your mouth sweet sponge cake, soaked in 3 kinds of milk, and topped with whipped cream!

Wafflito Sundae

$7.00

Belgium waffle with vanilla bean ice cream, fresh fruit, and fruity syrups!

Grande Muffins

$3.50

FRUITY PEBBLE CHEESECAKE

$6.99

Cookies & Cream Cheesecake

$7.49

Delicious Thicker then a snickers cheesecake topped with cookie crumbles and chocolate syrup.

Real Deal Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.49

Who needs to go to a factory for cheesecake and we got this one here in the heart of Burlington City. Thick Cut cheesecake topped with our store made strawberry compote. This jawn is rockin!!!

Side Sauces

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Sour Cream$

$0.50

Side Salsa$

$0.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side Spicy Ketchup

$0.50

Side Mango Aioli$

$0.50

Side Mayo Packets

Side Mack Sauce$

$0.50

Extra Syrup Packets

$0.50

Side Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Side Salt Pepper Packets***

Side Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Side Creole Sauce

$1.29

Side Country Gravy

$1.29

Side Hollandaise

$0.99

Sides

Bag Of Chips

$1.99

Cheese Grits

$3.75

Grits

$2.99

Grits Bowl

$5.00

Homefries

$2.99

Homefries w/ Onions

$3.00

Homefries with onions & peppers

$4.00

Large Cheese Fries

$6.99

Large Curly Fries

$5.99

Large Curly Fry WITH cheese

$6.99

Large Fry

$5.99

Large Homefries

$5.00

Large Homefries with onions & peppers

$5.99

Large Sweet Pot Fry

$5.99

Large Tots

$5.00

Loaded Tots Small

$3.99

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Maduros/Sweet Plantains

$3.99

Side Of Guacamole

$3.50

Side of Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Side Onion Rings

$4.59

Side Queso

$1.50

Side Rice

$2.99

Side Rice & Beans

$3.75

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Sauteed Broccoli

$3.99

Small Cheese Fry

$3.59

Small Curly Fries

$3.75

Small Fry

$3.00

Small Sweet Pot Fry

$3.75

Small Tots

$2.99

Small Truffle Parmesan Fries ***

$4.99

Side Fried Fish

$7.00

Large Truffle Parmesan Fries***

$9.99

Small Loaded Fry

$3.99

Large Loaded Fries

$8.49

Side Chorizo

$4.00

Side (4) Bacon

$4.00

Side (4) Pork Roll

$4.00

Side (4) Sausage

$4.00

Side (4) Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Side (4) Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Side Beyond Sausage

$6.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$4.00

Side Fried Fish

$7.00

Side Ham

$3.75

Side Italian Sweet

$4.00Out of stock

Side Scrapple

$4.00

Side Single Chicken Tender

$1.99

Side White Toast

$1.35

Side Wheat Toast

$1.35

Side Rye Toast

$1.35

Side English Muffin

$1.65

Side Bagel w/ Butter

$2.00

Side Bagel Cream Cheese

$3.00

Bagel Toasted *DRY*

$1.50

Side Biscut

$1.50

Toasted Kaiser w/ Butter

$2.49

Toasted Kaiser *DRY*

$2.00

Loose Kaiser

$2.00

Loose Bagel

$1.50Out of stock

Toasted Croissant

$2.99

Side 1 egg

$1.49

Side 2 eggs

$2.29

Side 3 eggs

$4.29

Side 4 eggs

$4.99

The Stoner Menu

Box 1 "White Widow"

$40.00

-Plain Double Cheeseburger with lettuce tomato onions cut in half -Loaded Double Fries (Bacon, Cheese) -5 Wings (Boneless or Bone-In) -4 Mozzarella sticks -Slice of Our Famous Tres Leches Cake

Box 2 "Gorilla Glue"

$40.00

-3 Tacos Choose between buffalo chicken tacos, fish tacos, or our classic steak, chicken, chorizo, or carnitas tacos (see below for more details on what each taco type includes) -2 Empanadas -4 Maduros -Loaded Nacho Chips -Churros Buffalo tacos come with lettuce, pico de Gallo, ranch, and melted cheese Fish Tacos come with pickled red onions and mango aioli Steak, chicken, carnitas, and chorizo tacos come with lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo

Box 3 "Lemon Gelato"

$40.00

-2, 4-inch cheesesteaks with caramelized onions, sweet peppers, and American cheese -Loaded Mac N Cheese Tater Tots -(6) Boneless wings -(6) Bone-in wings

Box 4 "Girl Scout Cookie"

$40.00

- (2) Mini Shrimp N Grits -Full Stack of French Toast -4 Scrambled Eggs with Cheese -6 Pieces of breakfast Meat

Box 5 "Cannabis Caviar"

$60.00

-NY Strip Steak -Fried Fish -Double Mac n Cheese -Crabcakes -Garlic Bread Texas Toast

Vegan Menu

100% Vegan Breakfast Sandwich. Just Egg, Vegan Bun, Vegan Sausage, Vegan Cheese and some Seasoned Tots.

Vibin Vegan Burger

$12.50

100% VEGAN BURGER!!! 100% plant based Beyond Burger with lettuce, roasted red sweet peppers, tomatoes tomatoes, vegan mayo, vegan cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze served on a seeded sweet potato vegan bun.

Vegan-licious

$12.25

100% Vegan breakfast dish! 100% plant based Beyond sausage mixed up with "dirty browns" suited garlicky spinach & broccoli topped with shredded vegan cheese and diced tomatoes.

Vegan Mac Daddy Wrap

$16.50

Here Yall go. Yall wanted some more Vegan Options so here yall go. Vegan Vegan Vegan Mac Daddy Wrap. Special vegan Mack sauce, vegan cheese, Vegan Burgers, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions all wrapped up in a Grande Tortilla. Served with French Fries.

Vegan BBQ un'Chicken Melt

$17.50

Vegan BBQ Chicken tossed in Sweet BBQ sauce, On a vegan Sweet Potato Bun, with Lettuce, Tomato, Vegan Cheese and Vegan Ranch Dressing.

Vegan Buffalo un'Chicken Tacos

$17.50

Vegan un'Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, on flour tortillas, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Vegan Cheese, and Vegan Ranch.

Vegan Buffalo un'Chicken Salad

$17.99

Romaine Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Buffalo un'Chicken, Vegan Cheese, Tortilla Strips, and Avocado. Served with Vegan Ranch.

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich w/ Vegan Cheese

$12.00

Vegan Chkn Coop

$15.99

Vegan Chkn with Vegan Follow your Heart American, with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles on a Vegan Sweet Potato Roll and Vegan Mayo Spread. Served with Fries

Vegan Fajitas (Copy)

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now you can order great tasting food without waiting on hold!

Website

Location

350 High St, Burlington, NJ 08016

Directions

Gallery
B-Unos image
B-Unos image
B-Unos image
B-Unos image

