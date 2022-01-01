- Home
B-UNOS (Mount Holly)
4 Mill Street
Mount Holly, NJ 08060
Popular Items
Appetizers
Black Mamba LLK
Kobe Bryant inspired 4 Buffalo boneless wings , 4 mozzarella sticks, 4 jalapeño poppers and 2 mini cheesesteak sliders.
Fresh Hand-Breaded Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
5 Tenders with your choice of fries
**NEW** ELOTE APPETIZER **NEW**
Mexican Street Corn topped with our creamy house mixture topped with cotjia cheese and our special seasoning!
Cheesesteak Sliders
our big daddy cheesesteak mini sized! Served with caramel onions, sweet peppers, cheese.
Chips & Gauc
Chips & Salsa
Chips with Cheese
Chorizo Queso Dip
Fried Pickles
Fried Shrimp
10 fried shrimp served with French fries and cocktail sauce.
Mozzarella sticks
6 breaded mozzarella cheese sticks, deep fried until golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
Jalapeno Poppers
TRUFFLE PARM FRIES
Ribeye Cheesesteak Fries
French Fries topped with 100% ribeye meat, our house made cheese sauce, and onions!
Carne Asada Loaded Fries
Mix of curly fries and french fries topped with carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeno's, topped with a cheesy sauce dusted with cheese Doritos flakes
** New** Mexican Street Corn Dip **New**
Our new Mexican Street Corn Elote Dip. All the best flavors of elote in dip form, topped with shredded Mexican blend cheese and cilantro. Served with our lime and house blend seasoned chips.
Jersey Crab Fries
Jersey Crab Fries are Old Bay not your Ole Bey Seasoned Fries smothered in our Housemade Queso Blanco Cheese sauce.
Beverages
Handmade Flavored Lemonade
Smackin Smoothies
**NEW*** HULK SLUSHIE **NEW**
Bottle Beverages (20oz)
Fountain Soda
Bottled Water
ICE COLD SPRING WATER
Hot Coco
Jarritos (Mexican Soft Drink)
Juice
Large Choc Milk
Large Milk
Snapple
Hot Tea
Fresh Brewed Unsweet Tea
Small Boost
Large BOOST
KIDS JUICE
KIDS FOUNTAIN BEVERAGE
*******Jerz Drippppppppp********
We DONT Condone sippin Lean.... But we do give you a spin on this traditional Texas drink...Without the awful Codeine or Promethazine. Could be Purple or it could be pink depending on how you mix that sh*t....
Colombian Dark Roast Coffee
Herbal Tea
Spalshin Berry Mimsoa Mocktail
Celsius
@@@NEW Caramel Frappe@@@
@@@NEW Vanilla Bean Frappe@@@
@@@NEW Coffee Frappe@@@@
Coors Bottled Beer N/A
Heineken Bottled Beer n/A
Stella Artois Bottled Beer n/a
WellBeing Brewing Company Golden Wheat Bottled Beer N/A
WellBeing Brewing Company Hellraiser Dark Amber Bottled Beer n/A
Ritual Rum & Coke
Ritual Gin & Juice
Ritual Tequilla & Club Soda with lime
Bori-Mex & Fajitas
Birria Burrito
Burrito filled with Rice, Beans, Raw Red Onions, Cilantro, White Queso Shredded Cheese & Birria Meat. Topped with a flavorful red sauce and cheese. Served with your choice of a side & a small cup of consume.
World Famous Birria Tacos
Corn tortilla dipped in a rich, flavorful broth, toasted on the grill filled with white queso cheese, fresh cut cilantro, raw red onions & served with your choice of a side and a cup of consume. ( 3 to an order ).
***NEW**** CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN TACOS ***NEW****
FLOUR TORTILLAS, MEXICAN BLEND CHEESE, CRISPY HONEY BBQ CHICKEN, LETTUCE, PICO AND RANCH.
Buffalo Chx Tacos
crispy buffalo chicken, shredded lettuce, pico de Gallo, melted cheese drizzled with ranch.
Burrito
choice of meat served with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans, pico de Gallo, fajita onions and peppers in a flour tortilla. Salsa and sour cream served on side.
Burrito Bowl
Choice of meat served with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans pico de Gallo, fajita onions and peppers. Salsa and sour cream on side.
Chimichanga
Deep fried burrito with your choice of meat, filled with rice, beans, pico del Gallo, fajita onions and peppers and cheese.
Cheesesteak Tacos
Empanada Platter
Beef picadillo filled with cheese (2 per order) and your choice of a side. (EMAPANDAS ARE MADE FRESH EVERY MORNING - CAN NOT BE MODIFIED)
Fajitas
All served with a fajita "boat" which includes: shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and flour tortillas served with rice and beans
Enchiladas
three enchiladas filled with your choice of meat & cheese, topped with more melted cheese and red enchilada sauce. Garnished with crema and served with rice and beans.
Fish Tacos
crispy whitefish topped with pickled red onions and mango aioli.
House Steak Platter
12oz Ny Strip rubbed with our signature house blend seasoning served with rice, beans and pico de Gallo. Add grilled shrimp for $6
Nachos
Homemade layered tortilla chips, sliced jalapeños, pico de gallo, red beans, shredded lettuce and melted nacho cheese served with your choice of meat.
Pollo Platter
Grilled Chipotle marinated chicken served with rice, beans and pico de Gallo.
BIRRIA QUESADILLA
Quesadilla dipped in a rich, flavorful broth filled with white queso cheese, fresh cut cilantro, raw red onion. Served with your choice of a side and a cup of consume.
Quesadilla
flour tortilla with melted cheese, pico de Gallo and your choice of meat.
Single Empanada
Savory pastry dough filled with beef picadillo & cheese. CAN NOT BE MODIFIED.
Tacos
choose your meat, corn or flour tortilla, topped with shredded lettuce, cheese and pico de Gallo.
Seafood Birria Tacos (NEW)
Birria tacos with seafood instead of beef! Tacos on a corn tortilla stuffed with Salmon, crabmeat, and shrimp with onions, cilantro, and cheese served with crab soup and nacho chips
Side White Queso $$$
NEW Senor Pollo Loco Street Bowl NEW
Our Signature homemade Spanish rice, and beans topped with marinated chipotle chicken breast and our new homemade Elote Dip. Garnished Mexican blended cheese, red onions, and cilantro.
NEW **** AL PASTOR STREET TACOS******NEW
NEW MENU ITEM!!! AL PASTOR PORK OFF THE SPIT WITH PINEAPPLE...SERVED STREET TACO STYLE ON GRILLED CORN TORTILLAS WITH CILANTRO AND RED ONION. NO CHEESE THESE ARE STREET TACOS.
BREAKFAST
NEW *** French Toast Chimichanga (NEW ITEM)
***NEW*** Slappin Salmon n Grits **NEW***
This thing Slaps.... Grilled Salmon on a bed of Parmesan Cheesy Grits, layered with a Lobster Cream Sauce, and a tweaked up Pineapple Salsa. Nothing is Traditional Here. We ARE B-UNOS!!!
Bacon Cakes (3)
(3) buttermilk pancakes with bacon & chocolate chips mixed into the batter! Served with a caramel sauce on the side.
Butterfinger Cakes (3) ***NEW***
Reeses Peanut Butter Cakes (3) ***NEW***
Big Boy
Two Buttermilk pancakes, four triangles of French toast , 2 bacon, 2 sausage, 2 pork roll, a choice of tater tots or home fries and two eggs (served any style).
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, bacon, onions and peppers in a quesadilla! Served with salsa & sour cream on the side with a choice of tater tots or hash browns
BYO Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs, onions and peppers, shredded cheese and choice of any breakfast meat. Served with salsa, sour cream and tater tots.
Chicken & Waffle Burrito
Southern Classic rolled up in a burrito! Chicken, waffles, scrambled cheese eggs and maple syrup. Served alongside tater tots.
Chicken & Waffles
Whole golden brown Belgium waffle served with boneless chicken topped with maple syrup drizzle and confectionary sugar.
ChiKen n Biscuits
Buttermilk biscuits topped with freshly battered and fried chicken & hot country gravy. Served with your choice of a side.
Eggs Benedict
Classic Benny! Canadian Bacon,and an english muffin topped with two poached eggs and a siracha hollandaise sauce with your choice of a breakfast side!
Fish & Grits
Golden fried swai overtop of our signature cheese grits.
Hash-Sheesh
Breakfast Skillet: red skin potatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, onions & peppers, eggs (any style) and your choice of meat. Served with toast of your choice.
Huevos Rancheros
Flavorful, traditional Mexican breakfast! 2 corn tortillas topped with our signature ranchero chorizo bean spread, 2 sunny side up eggs. Served alongside homefries with onions & peppers & sliced avocado. Crema served on side.
Seafood Grits
Cheesy grits topped with our homemade crab cake, butter poached shrimp and fried whitefish with our signature zippy garlicky sauce drizzled on top.
Shrimp & Grits
Our Famous sautéed shrimp in a flavorful creole sauce, red onions and peppers. Served overtop of creamy cheesy grits.
Steak & Eggs
12oz NY Strip served with three eggs (any style) and your choice of tater tots, home fries, toast or buttermilk pancakes.
Three Egg Breakfast
Three Eggs (any style), hash browns or tater tots, four pieces of meat and choice of toast.
**NEW** Breakfast Tacos **NEW**
Three flour tortillas served with eggs, cheese, Mexican style chorizo, jalapeno peppers & onions topped with fresh cilantro.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Eggs omelette style, choice of meat, american cheese, on your choice of bread with a side of tater tots
Just Cheese *No Egg*
Your choice of meat, bread, and american cheese
Just EGG **NO CHEESE***
Vegan Egg, Vegan Cheese, Beyond Sausage, Vegan Bun
Side Beyond Sausage
Side Chorizo
Side Italian Hot
Side Italian Sweet
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Turkey Bacon
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Ham
Side Scrapple
Side Fried Fish
Side White Toast
Side Wheat Toast
Side Rye Toast
Side English Muffin
Side Bagel w/ Butter
Side Bagel Cream Cheese
Bagel Toasted *DRY*
Toasted Kaiser w/ Butter
Toasted Kaiser *DRY*
Loose Kaiser
Loose Bagel
Toasted Crossant
Side Biscuit
Side Egg
Side 2 eggs
Side 3 eggs
Side 4 eggs
Grits
Grits BOWL
CHEESE grits
CHEESE grits BOWL
Small Homefry
Small homefries w/ peppers & onions
Large Homefry
Large homefries w/ peppers & onions
Small Tater Tots
Large Tater Tots
Crepe Combo
French Toast Combo
Four triangles served with two eggs (any style) and two pieces of meat. Add a signature topping for $1.49 more!
Pancake Combo
Two pancakes served with two eggs (any style) and two pieces of meat. Upgrade to a signature topping for $1.49.
Waffle Combo
Whole golden brown Belgium waffles served with two eggs (any style) and two pieces of meat. Upgrade to a signature topping for $1.49!
French Toast Full (3)
French Toast Short Stack (2)
Pancake Single (1)
Pancake Side (2)
Pancakes Short Stack (3)
Pancakes Full Stack
Waffle
Side (2) Crepes
Side (4) Crepes
Pumpkin Pancakes
Buba Shrimp
Grilled lime shrimp, spinach, broccoli and provolone cheese topped with our signature creole sauce.
CYO Omelete
CYO Omelete EGG WHITES
Burgers/Wings/Sandwiches
6 piece
12 piece
6 piece COMBO
12 piece COMBO
24 piece
12 Piece TRUFFALO WINGS (NEW)
5 pc Handbreaded Chicken Tenders with Fries
We Really Hand Bread Chicken Tenderloins. We brine them in Siracha Buttermilk and then toss them in our signature Chicken Flour.
BACK FROM 2018 --> THE BURNUT
ITS BACK FROM 2018 ONLY FOR A LIMITED TIME! THE ORIGINATORS OF THE DONUT BURGER! Juicy Angus beef patty in-between two hot & sweet glazed donuts topped with Nutella, bacon & cheddar cheese.
** NEW*** SENOR AL PASTOR BURGER ** NEW **
Hand smashed beef & chorizo patty seasoned with our signature al pastor seasoning, grilled pineapple, cilantro, raw onions, covered in pepperjack and drizzled with chipotle mayo.
All motor
Classic, All-American Burger! Shredded lettuce, caramelized onions, sliced tomatoes & American Cheese. (Add Bacon for $2 more)
Bleu & Black
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, sauteed mushrooms & caramelized onions.
French Toast Burger
Double Patties served between French Toast topped with a fried egg, maple syrup, Applewood smoked bacon, and powdered sugar. Yes, we went there
Full Boost Burger
Voted Best Burger in New Jersey (2019). Our famous burger blend topped with Swiss Cheese, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, smothered in honey BBQ sauce finished with fried pickles.
Grilled Cheese Monsta Burger
100% Fresh Ground Beef patty topped shredded lettuce, caramelized onions and ranch smacked between TWO grilled cheese sandwiches stuffed with applewood bacon and tomatoes! Yes, we also went there.
Mack Daddy
Our version of a Big Mac! Double patty, shredded lettuce, fried onions, homemade "MACK" sauce served on a seeded hamburger bun.
Lowrider
The Baconators Daddy
A Bacon Lover's Dream come true! Double patties topped with both cheddar and American cheese, bacon, mayo, and more bacon!
The Seafood Drippin' Monsta'
Our Signature burger patty loaded with grilled shrimp, our signature crab cake, topped with provolone cheese, and our signature seafood sauce
Vibin' Vegan
100% VEGAN BURGER!!! 100% plant based Beyond Burger roasted red sweet peppers, tomatoes tomatoes, vegan mayo, vegan cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze served on a pretzel bun
NEW NEW Jala-guac-a-mole Burger NEW NEW
Hand smashed Burger smothered in Pepper jack Cheese, topped with Guacamole and pickled red onions, with jalapenos and spicy mayo.
Quesadilla Burger
Big Daddy Cheesesteak Jawn
Our 16-inch signature cheesesteak filled with caramelized onions and topped with white American cheese Beef or Chicken on a seeded Roll
THE Lil Papi (PHILLY SIZED Jawn)
1LB of 100% Fresh shaved Ribeye meat with fried onions and American Cheese on a Seeded Roll.
Crabby Patty Sammy
Our delicious Real Crab Cake Patty served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions and Mango Aioli.
Chicken Tuscana
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzerella cheese, roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce, applewood smoked bacon and pesto-mayo.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Golden fried swai served on a kaiser roll with lettuce & tomatoes.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Freshly breaded buttermilk chicken breast covered in Nashville Hot sauce topped with ranch, pickles, and lettuce with a side of fries
Patty Smash Melt
Enjoy a classic favorite! Fresh ground beef burger topped with caramelized onions, swiss cheese, and mayo between grilled rye toast
Sweet BBQ Crispy Chicken Melt
Crispy buttermilk chicken smothered in sweet bbq sauce and topped with American and cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and drizzled with ranch on texas toast!
The Chicken Coop
Fried buttermilk chicken breast battered and coated with our signature seasoning. Topped with American and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Make it spicy to add some extra flavor- Make it spicy comes with pepper jack cheese and spicy mayo
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK GLIZZY (GO PHILLIES)
Twin Glizzys Tea Bagged Kelce style with Philly Ribeye Cheesesteak Meat wit or wit out topped with cheese jiz. Choice of side. GO BIRDS
Desserts
NEW** PUMPKIN PIE EMPANADAS*
Just in time for pumpkin season! Pastry dough filled with pumpkin pie filling and a secret ingredient! Tossed in a cinnamon sugar and topped with caramel.
TOP SELLER "Tres Leches Cake"
A Top Seller! Our amazing homemade tres leches cake is a cake will have your mouth wanting more with its soft, delicious, melt in your mouth sweet sponge cake, soaked in 3 kinds of milk, and topped with whipped cream!
Caramel Apple Empanadas
Freshly made stuffed with Granny Smith apples, caramel sauce, and a flaky butter pie crust deep fried
Churros
Fried Oreos
3 Deep Fried Oreo topped with powder sugar
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
COOKIE N CREAM CHEESECAKE
Fried Brownie Bites
Autumn Carrot Cake
Kids Menu
Milkshakes
*SEASONAL* Pumpkin Cheesecake Milkshake
Fruity Pebble Shake
Vanilla Bean ice cream, stawberry compote & fruity pebbles blended to perfection.
Shamrock Blast
Shamrock Shake, B-UNIO's style! What's B-UNO's style mean? With more flavor!
NY Cheesecake Shake
Cheesecake filling (HOUSE MADE NY STYLE) filled with strawberry compote, strawberry ice cream & graham crackers blended to perfection.
Nutella Ferrero Shake
vanilla bean ice cream, nutella spread, and crushed ferrero roches. A nutella lovers dream!
Morir Sonando Shake
Vanilla bean ice cream blended together with fresh squeezed orange juice! A summers delight indeed!
Coquito Shake
Vanilla Bean ice cream, egg nog, fresh shaved coconut flakes, cinnamon served alongside a small churro.
Strawberry Blast Shake
Another level above the strawberry shake! Loaded with strawberry ice-cream, syrup, and strawberries!
Banana Pudding Shake
a B-UNOS FAN FAVORITE! vanilla bean ice cream, banana pudding, fresh sliced bananas and graham crackers.
Cookies & Cream Shake
American Classic! Vanilla bean ice cream blended with crushed oreo pieces.
Vanilla Shake
Chocolate Shake
Strawberry Shake
Butterfinger Shake
Cinnamon toast Crunch Shake
Captain Crunch Berry Shake
Reese Peanut Cup Butter Shake
Mango Smoothie
Salads
***NEW BAJA CALI SHRIMP SALAD NEW*****
Fresh Spinach and Romaine topped with Blackened Shrimp, Pickled Red Onions, Croutons, Parm Cheese and Avocado. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette.
***NEW BIG MACK SALAD***
This is just crazy... 2 handsmashed Burgers topped with Cheddar Cheese on a bed of Romaine Lettuce, with diced pickles, Bacon Bits, Croutons, Raw onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese and served with our Mack Sauce dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese topped with croutons served alongside Caesar dressing.
Shrimp & Salmon Caesar Salad **NEW***
6oz wild Atlantic salmon & butter poached shrimp laced on top on traditional Caesar salad: crisp lettuce, parmesan cheese & croutons served alongside Caesar dressing.
Ultimate Cobb Salad
Seasonal Features
Anaconda Burrito
A 16 inch behemoth of a burrito stuffed with steak, shrimp, rice, guac, sour cream, cheese, beans, and pico de gallo! Try this only if you dare!
Lobster Bisque
Our same signature from our Seafood Birria tacos, tomato base with potatoes and shellfish.
Vegan Chicken Coop
100% Plant Based Chkn Sandwich.... Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Vegan Cheese on a real Vegan Bun with pickles and Vegan Mayo.
***NEW**** JERK CHICKEN TACO ***NEW***
Flour Tortillas, Lettuce, Jerk Chicken, Grilled Pineapple, and some Mango Aioli. Fire No Cap
NEW**** ELOTE Mexican Street Corn ******
Mexican Corn on the Cobb smothered in flavor!!!
Breakfast Fajitas
Fajita Peppers and Onions served on a skillet topped with chopped bacon, cheddar jack cheese, and scrambled eggs. Served with Home Fries, Tortillas, sour cream and Pico de gallo
Ultimate Biscuits & Gravy
3 Split and toasted Biscuits topped with real pork sausage gravy and scrambled eggs.
Breakfast Anaconda
Our Signature Anaconda Burrito Breakfast Style. Scrambled Cheese eggs, Chopped Bacon, Chopped sausage, tater tots inside, breakfast peppers and onions, sour cream.
Jersey Roast Pork Sammy
Hahaha>>> Welcome to Jersey where we fix all of phillys food mistakes. Here we have braised pork served on a seeded roll with sauteed garlicky spinach, with cooper sharp and provolone cheese. Served with fries
Breakfast Nachos Grande
House made tortilla chips smothered in cheese, scrambled eggs, chopped bacon and chopped sausage, fajita onions and peppers, jalapenos, and guacamole. If ordered togo everything will be packaged separate.
Ribeye Cheesesteak Cooper Sharp Fettucine Alfredo
Fresh Sliced Ribeye Meat tossed in a fancy Cooper Sharp American Alfredo Sauce. Comes with Carmelized Onions and a Sesame Garlic Bread Roll.
Cajun Shrimp and Broccoli Fettucine
Cajun Jumbo Shrimp and Sauteed Broccoli on a bed of Fettucine Alfredo!!!! Served with Garlic Bread
Adult Hamburger Helper Fettucine
Chopped up smashed patty tossed in a blush sauce with freshly chopped bacon and caramelized onions served over fettucine and garlic bread on the side.
Burnut Burger (Donut Burger)
Its Back for a short time only... Our Burnut Burger. Its a handsmashed patty, with Cheddar + Bacon and a Nutella Drizzle served between 2 Glazed Donuts.
Side Sauces
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese
Side Honey Mustard
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Sour Cream$
Side Salsa$
Side Spicy Mayo
Side Spicy Ketchup
Side Mango Aioli$
Side Mayo Packets
Side Mack Sauce$
Extra Syrup Packets
Side Spicy BBQ
Side Salt Pepper Packets***
Side Spicy Ranch
Side Nacho Cheese
Side Hollandaise $
Side Guacamole$$$
Sides
Side Cheese Fries
Side Curly Fries
Side French Fries
Side Home Fries w/ Onions & Peppers
Side Grits
Side Loaded Curly Fries
Side Loaded French Fries
Side Loaded Tater Tots
Side Rice N Beans
Side Broccoli
Side Maduros (Sweet Plantains)
Side Onion Rings
Side Wiz
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Tater Tots
Corn on da Cobb (Seasoned)
Small Cheese Fry
Small Crab Fries
Soup
Unique Pastas
Cajun Shrimp and Broccoli Fettucine
Cajun Jumbo Shrimp and Sauteed Broccoli on a bed of Fettucine Alfredo!!!! Served with Garlic Bread
Ribeye Cheesesteak Cooper Sharp Fettucine Alfredo
Fresh Sliced Ribeye Meat tossed in a fancy Cooper Sharp American Alfredo Sauce. Comes with Carmelized Onions and a Sesame Garlic Bread Roll.
Adult Hamburger Helper Fettucine
Chopped up smashed patty tossed in a blush sauce with freshly chopped bacon and caramelized onions served over fettucine and garlic bread on the side.
Vegan Menu
*** NEW *** VEGAN MEATLESS EMPANADA ***NEW****
100% Vegan Empanada!! Vegan dough filled with vegan impossible "meat", red skin potatoes and vegan cheese and fried to perfection in soybean oil.
***NEW *** VEGAN POT STICKERS (6)
Vegan Potstickers, fried to perfection and filled with vegetables, served alongside teriyaki sauce. (6 to an order)
Vibin Vegan
Vegan-licious
100% vegan breakfast dish! Red Skin potatoes topped with onions, peppers, spinach, broccoli, BEYOND SAUSAGE, finished off with diced tomatoes and VEGAN cheese.
Vegan Buffalo Un'Chicken Salad
Vegan Buffalo Un'Chicken, crisp lettuce, sliced avocados, freshly made tortilla strips, pico de gallo & shredded vegan cheese.
Vegan Buffalo Un'Chicken Tacos
Vegan buffalo un'chicken served on flour tortillas topped with vegan shredded cheese, vegan house made ranch, crispy lettuce & pico de gallo.
Vegan Mack Wrap
Flour tortilla filled with chopped beyond burger, house made vegan mack sauce, lettuce, pickles, fried onions & shredded vegan cheese, toasted to perfection.
Vegan BBQ Un'Chicken Melt
BBQ vegan un'chicken, shredded vegan cheese, vegan house made ranch, lettuce & tomato served on our signature seeded vegan brioche bun.
Vegan Chicken Coop
100% Plant Based Chkn Sandwich.... Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Vegan Cheese on a real Vegan Bun with pickles and Vegan Mayo.
Vegan Fajitas
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
B-UNO'S Modern Kitchen serves one of the best flavors in the area from amazing breakfast favorites such as pancakes, french toast, and omelets to never frozen burgers, our famous Big Daddy Cheesesteak, Mexican Latin flavor platters and amazing desserts. If you're looking for great tasting food, you've come to the right place!
4 Mill Street, Mount Holly, NJ 08060