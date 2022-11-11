Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Steakhouses

B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille B&V

1,053 Reviews

$$

400 1st St E

Sonoma, CA 95476

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

B&V Burger
Irish Mule
Dungeness Crab Ravioli

Starters

Chicken Wings (1/2 dozen)

$13.00

Crostone

$13.00

Ahi Poke Martini

$17.00

Gamberi Inferno

$18.00

Crispy Brussels

$11.00

Soup & Salads

Soup of the Day

$10.00

Apple Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Baby Green House salad

$8.00

Spicy Ahi Salad

$20.00

Beet Salad

$16.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

B&V Burger

$18.00

Codi Burger

$21.00

Crispy Chicken

$19.00

Pasta & Risotto

Butternut Tortelloni

$22.00

Gnocchi

$23.00

Dungeness Crab Ravioli

$25.00

Pappardelle Bolognese

$21.00

Linguine con gamberi

$25.00

Pasta Special

$20.00

Risotto

$22.00

Entrees

Branzino seabass

$30.00

New York Strip

$34.00

Tomahawk Steak 40oz

$115.00

Adult Chichen Tender & Fries

$18.00

Specials

Fish Special

$28.00

Sides

Hand Cut Fries (GF)

$6.00

Truffle Fries (GF)

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries (GF)

$8.00

Side Baby Green Salad

$8.00

Side Of Avacado

$2.00

Side Of Fish

$16.00Out of stock

Sinatra Sauce

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side Burger Patty

$8.00

Side Of Bacon

$2.00

Side Bolognese Sauce

$8.00

Side Of Goat Cheese Crotin

$4.00

Kid’s Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti butter

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti marinara

$6.00

Kids Fries

$5.00

Kids Garlic Fries

$7.00

Kids Truffle Fries

$7.00

Kids Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Kids Baby Greens Salad

$6.00

Desserts

Warm Berry Crisp

$10.00

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Cocktails

Blushing Bride

$14.00

Dirty Cougar

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

El Corazon

$14.00

Tropical mojito

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Irish Mule

$11.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Sp. Cocktail $15

$15.00

Dissaronno Coffee

$10.00

Kahlua\ Baileys \ Coffee

$14.00

PB&J

$8.00

Mexican Coffee

$12.00

Beer

Great White

$9.00

Kolsch

$9.00

Hen House

$9.00

Stella Artois

$9.00

Guinness

$9.00

STS Pilsner

$9.00

Lagunitas IPA

$9.00

Racer 5

$9.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$9.00

Michilada

$7.00

Black N Tan

$9.00

Golden State Cider

$8.00

BV Beer & Mug

$15.00

Great White

$9.00

Kolsch

$9.00

STS Pilsner

$9.00

Shandy

$7.00

Snake Bite

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Sparkling Water Btl

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCorkage Fee
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

B&V Whiskey Bar and Grille is located in the heart of downtown Sonoma, on the Plaza in the historic Creamery building. B&V expansive menu features signature burgers, award wining cocktails, spice rubbed wings, fire prawns, spicy ahi tuna salad, as well as homemade pies and gelato. The restaurant features 6 televisions, a full bar featuring beer and whiskey flights.

Location

400 1st St E, Sonoma, CA 95476

Directions

Gallery
B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille image
B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille image
B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille image
B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

HopMonk Tavern - Sonoma
orange starNo Reviews
691 Broadway St Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
Reel & Brand
orange star4.4 • 362
401 Grove St. Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
Carpe Diem Restaurant & Bar - Napa, CA
orange star4.5 • 1,814
1001 second st Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Ad Hoc at Home for Thanksgiving
orange star4.0 • 1,361
6476 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Ad Hoc & Addendum
orange starNo Reviews
6476 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Twin Oaks Roadhouse
orange star4.1 • 579
5745 Old Redwood HWY Penngrove, CA 94951
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sonoma

La Casa Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.3 • 798
121 E Spain St Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
Reel & Brand
orange star4.4 • 362
401 Grove St. Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sonoma
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Novato
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Napa
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston