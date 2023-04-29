A map showing the location of B.O.T RestaurantView gallery

B.O.T Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1020 piedmont ave ne

suite #A

Atlanta, GA 30309

Appetizers

B.O.T Tacos

B.O.T Tacos

$12.00

Appetizers Grilled marinated thin slice chicken top of lettuce, cilantro, onions, tomato, sweet plum sauce and cucumber salad.

Steam dumping

Steam dumping

$12.00

Steamed chicken and shrimp dumplings, mushroom, galangal, and soy chili sauce

Roti Massaman

Roti Massaman

$8.00

Crispy roti, mild spicy masaman curry sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Chamame soybeans boiled and salted

Coconut Mussels

Coconut Mussels

$16.00

Fresh steam black mussel tossed in creamy wine sauce.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Lightly battered fried served with sweet chili sauce.

Kung Katiam

Kung Katiam

$15.00

Pan Seared garlic butter jumbo shrimps(4), top with fried garlic and fried shallot.

Por Pia Tod

Por Pia Tod

$9.00

Crispy vegetable and glass noodle spring roll with sweet chili sauce.

Fresh basil roll

Fresh basil roll

$12.00

Rice paper roll with vermicelli noodles, basil leaves served with sweet plum sauce.

Carpaccio

Carpaccio

$18.00

Moo Tod

$14.00Out of stock
Salmon Zap

Salmon Zap

$17.00

Soup and Salad

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

Hot galangal infused coconut soup.

Num Tok

Num Tok

$18.00
Larb

Larb

Finely minced your choice of selection over cabbage, red onions, cilantro, scallions, mint leaves with fresh lime, palm sugar and topped with toasted rice powder.

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Spring mix served top of cherry tomatoes and light citrus honey dressing.

Lunch Entree

Pad Thai

$13.00

Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, side of fresh bean sprouts, and ground peanuts.

Pad Se-Ew

$13.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli, and eggs.

Pad Kee Mao

$14.00

Thai style fresh rice noodles,onions, green bean, basil leaves with homemade garlic chili sauce.

Stir-fried garlic

$16.00

Dry-sautéed in our spicy garlic sauce and accompanied with dry-sautéed mixed vegetables.

Basil Fried rice

$14.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice, onions, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, and fresh basil leaves.

Gaeng Massaman

$14.00

Rich mild spiced thai curry, coconut milk broccoli, onions and potatoes, peanuts

Gaeng Panang

$13.00

Panang curry paste, coconut milk, red bell peppers, green bean, and basil leaves.

Gaeng Kaew Wan

$13.00

Green curry, coconut milk with bamboo shoots, zucchini, long hot peppers, red bell peppers, and basil leaves.

Vegan Palace

$12.00

Stir-Fry mixed seasonal mushroom and vegetable with light brown sauce .

Entree

Pad Thai

$18.00
Pad Se-Ew

Pad Se-Ew

$18.00

Pad Kee Mao

$19.00

Stir-Fried Garlic

$21.00

Basil Fried Rice

$19.00

Gaeng Massaman

$19.00

Gaeng Panang

$18.00

Gaeng Kaew Wan

$18.00
Vegan Palace

Vegan Palace

$17.00

Chef Selection

Pad Pong Karee

Pad Pong Karee

$45.00

Pla Tod

$32.00
Geah Yang

Geah Yang

$42.00
Pad Thai Lobster and Shrimp

Pad Thai Lobster and Shrimp

$45.00

B.O.T Kra Pao (Chopped Wagyu beef)

$25.00
Smoked Duck Panang

Smoked Duck Panang

$28.00
Gaeng Massaman Neua

Gaeng Massaman Neua

$35.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Fried Rice

Jumbo Lump Crab Fried Rice

$38.00
Mama Kee Mao

Mama Kee Mao

$26.00

Dessert

Mango ice cream

Mango ice cream

$9.00
Green tea ice cream

Green tea ice cream

$9.00

2 Flavor ice cream

$9.00
Cheese cake with green tea ice cream

Cheese cake with green tea ice cream

$12.00
Coconut cake with mango ice cream

Coconut cake with mango ice cream

$12.00

Drink

Thai iced Tea

$6.00

Passion fruit with soda

$6.00

Long island lychee iced tea

$6.00

Butterfly pea lemonade

$6.00

Iced lemongrass pandan tea

$6.00Out of stock

Coke

$4.00

Diet coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Sweet tea

$4.00

Unsweet tea

$4.00

Bottle water

$4.00

Sparkling water

$8.00

Side Order

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Roti Bread

$4.00

Steam Chinese Broccoli w/ oyster sauce

$8.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

1020 piedmont ave ne, suite #A, Atlanta, GA 30309

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

