- Home
- /
- North Brunswick
- /
- Mediterranean
- /
- B2 Bistro + Bar - North Brunswick
B2 Bistro + Bar North Brunswick
350 Reviews
$$
230 Washington Pl
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Raw Bar
Soups/Salads
French Onion Soup
crouton, gruyere cheese
New England Clam Chowder
Caesar Salad
Hydro bibb lettuce, brioche croutons, shaved parm, caesar dressing
Antipasto Burrata
4 oz. burrata, chopped Italian meats, mixed greens, roasted red pepper, olives, red wine vinaigrette, balsamic glaze
Fall Harvest Salad
baby kale, golden beets, farro, toasted pumpkin seeds, fried goat cheese, pumpkin vinaigrette
Shareables
Mussels
Baked Mac n Cheese
aged cheddar, colby jack, garlic breadcrumbs
Spicy Honey Brussels
sweet & spicy, tossed with honey chili sauce
Crispy Calamari
Bavarian Pretzel
pale ale cheddar cheese sauce, coarse salt, whole grain mustard
B2 Wings
Crab Cake
sweet slaw, remoulade
Steak Sliders
caramelized onions, white cheddar, demi, ketel chips
Bistro Chips
gorgonzola, parmesan, red onion, capers, evoo
"That Meatball"
6 oz. blend of veal, pork & pork belly, pomodoro sauce with a zing, baguette
Grilled Octopus
roasted eggplant couscous, pomodoro tomatoes, calebrese aioli drizzle
Handhelds
Crab Club
crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, remoulade
French Dip
prime rib, provolone, caramelized onions, au jus, baguette
Spicy Honey Chicken Sando
grilled or fried, spicy honey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch, brioche bun
Fish Taco
blackened or beer battered cod, pico, cilantro, slaw, remoulade, sweet pickled onions
Truffle Veggie Burger
6 oz. veggie burger, truffle mayo, fontina cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
Pepper Steak Sando
pepper steak, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, chipotle aioli, provolone, ciabatta bread
Turkey Burger
bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, ranch dressing, brioche bun, sweet fries
Dry Aged Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
Lobster Roll
hand picked lobster meat, served hot, lemon butter sauce, New England roll, fries
Pizza
Margherita
fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil, evoo
Pepperoni
pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
The North Brunswick
pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, calabrese sopressata
Exotic Mushroom
fontina, baby arugula, caramelized onions, balsamic reduction
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
broccoli rabe, sausage, mozzarella, ricotta
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
bechamel, maytag bleu cheese, buffalo sauce, celery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Pizza
bechamel, ranch, breaded chicken, bacon
Brussel Sprout Pizza
fried eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella
Scarpariello Wings
Traditional Pizza
pomodoro sauce, mozzarella
Large Plates
Asian-Style Skirt Steak
marinated in Asian spices, rice noodles, bok choy
Fish n Chips
beer battered cod, french fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce
Seafood Risotto
saffron risotto, shrimp, mussels, lobster tail
Pan Seared Duck Breast
mashed kabocha squash, fig demi
Grilled Salmon
pear & mustard encrusted, butternut squash risotto, port ginger sauce
Scallops
pan seared, blood orange confit puree, brussels, pancetta risotto
Pork Chop
14oz. center-cut chop, apple cider marinade, butternut squash, bacon & brussel hash, port demi
Short Rib
braised short rib, truffle mac 'n' cheese, rosemary demi
Seafood Medley
shrimp, clams, mussels, scallops, 1/2 lobster, linguini
Linguini & Shrimp
fra diavlo or lemon butter, sauteed shrimp
16 oz. Ribeye
truffle compound butter, sauteed mushrooms, rosemary demi, garlic mashed
Gnocchi with Eggplant Meatballs
potato gnocchi, creamy pesto, pomodoro, eggplant meatballs
Lobster Mac
hand picked lobster meat, fontina cheese sauce, topped with colby jack and cheese it bread crumbs
Dessert (Copy)
KIDS (Copy)
Sides (Copy)
STARTERS
Avocado Boat
ripe avocado halves topped with crab salad, spicy mayo & masago
Edamame
steamed with a squeeze of lime & a pinch of sea salt, served with a side of ponzu sauce
Seared Pepper Tuna
8 pcs
Seaweed Salad
Shrimp Tempura
with sweet chili dipping sauce
Spicy Crab Salad
Spicy Tuna Nachos
tortilla chips topped with spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, wasabi infused ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos & cilantro
Tuna Tartare
our finest tuna tossed with avocado & wasabi-lime ponzu sauce, served on a bed of seaweed salad
SPECIALTY ROLLS
B2 Bomber
tuna & salmon topped with seared pepper tuna & lobster salad finished with spicy mayo & eel sauce
Christmas Roll
spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with tuna, yellowtail, avocado, finished with eel sauce & spicy mayo
Crabby Gabby
crab stick, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy crab salad & spicy mayo
Eel Dragon
shrimp tempura, avocado, carrot, topped with eel & eel sauce
Hawaii Roll
spicy shrimp, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, diced avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce & massago
Jimbo Roll
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, topped with pepper tuna & eel sauce
Kilian Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, carrot wrapped in soy paper topped with spicy crab, lobster salad & spicy mayo
Latitude Roll
salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, crunchy onions, eel sauce & spicy sauce
Lobster Dragon
shrimp tempura, cucumber, carrot & avocado, topped with lobster salad & spicy mayo
Rainbow Roll
crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with sliced avocado, tuna & salmon
Shrimp Dragon
spicy shrimp, cucumber, topped with butterflied nigiri shrimp, finished with spicy mayo & eel sauce
Spiced up vegetarian
asparagus, carrot, cucumber, avocado, crunchy onions, topped with sriracha & sliced pickled jalapeno
Volcano Roll
crab stick, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy tuna, crunchy onions , spicy mayo, eel sauce & sliced pickled jalapeno
Super Alaska Roll
salmon, crab, cucumber, topped with sliced salmon, crunchy onions, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Super Philly
smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, topped with smoked salmon, avocado & spicy mayo
Super Yellowtail Roll
yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, topped with yellowtail, sliced jalapeno, masago, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Sweet Potato Roll
hand cut sweet potato, finished with eel sauce
Tempura Dragon
tempura shrimp, avocado, carrot, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Veggie Roll
asparagus, carrot, cucumber & avocado
White Dragon
spicy shrimp, cucumber, topped with crab salad, crunchy onions, spicy mayo & eel sauce
POKE
Tuna Poke
tuna, avocado, ginger, cucumber, cilantro tossed in a wasabi infused ponzu sauce & masago
Yellowtail Poke
yellowtail, avocado, ginger, cucumber, cilantro finished with ponzu sauce, topped masago
Spiced up Shrimp Poke
shrimp dressed with spicy mayo, avocado, ginger, cucumber, finished with ponzu sauce, masago & cilantro
Salmon Poke
salmon, avocado, cucumber tossed in ponzu sauce with crab salad, finished with a touch of spicy mayo & eel sauce and cilantro
Vegetarian Poke
warm sushi rice, seaweed salad, crunchy onions,avocado, cucumber, asparagus, carrot tossed in a wasabi infused ponzu sauce, served with ginger
SASHIMI+NIGIRI
PLATTERS
TRADITIONAL ROLLS
50 50 Roll
tuna & salmon
Alaska Roll
salmon, crab & cucumber
California Roll
crab stick, avocado & cucumber, finished with sesame seeds
Crab Salad Roll
crab salad, avocado & cucumber, finished with sesame seeds
Philly Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado & sesame seed
Spicy Crab Roll
spicy crab, cucumber, sesame seed, finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo
Spicy Lobster Roll
lobster salad, finished with spicy mayo
Spicy Salmon Roll
salmon, cucumber, sesame seed, finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo
Spicy Shrimp Roll
spicy shrimp, cucumber & sesame seed, finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seed, finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
yellowtail, cucumber, avocado finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo
Sushicado Roll
avocado along with your choice of one of the following: tuna, salmon, eel, shrimp, or yellowtail
Tempura Shrimp Roll
L tempura shrimp, carrot & avocado, finished with eel sauce
Tuna Roll
tuna & cucumber
Yellowtail Roll
avocado & cucumber
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
Mediterranean influenced bar and bistro featuring the flavors of Italy, France and Spain with local craft beers and seasonal cocktails.
230 Washington Pl, North Brunswick, NJ 08902