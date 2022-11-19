Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
American
Bars & Lounges

B2 Bistro + Bar North Brunswick

350 Reviews

$$

230 Washington Pl

North Brunswick, NJ 08902

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Honey Chicken Sando
Dry Aged Burger
Turkey Burger

Raw Bar

East Coast Oysters

$16.00

Middleneck Clams

$7.00

Colossal Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

B2 Sampler

$18.00

2 clams, 2 east coast oysters, 2 shrimp

Ultimate Tower

$70.00

4 clams, 4 east coast oysters, 4 west coast oysters, 1/2 lobster

Soups/Salads

French Onion Soup

$10.00

crouton, gruyere cheese

New England Clam Chowder

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Hydro bibb lettuce, brioche croutons, shaved parm, caesar dressing

Antipasto Burrata

$16.00

4 oz. burrata, chopped Italian meats, mixed greens, roasted red pepper, olives, red wine vinaigrette, balsamic glaze

Fall Harvest Salad

$17.00

baby kale, golden beets, farro, toasted pumpkin seeds, fried goat cheese, pumpkin vinaigrette

Shareables

Mussels

$15.00

Baked Mac n Cheese

$14.00

aged cheddar, colby jack, garlic breadcrumbs

Spicy Honey Brussels

$16.00

sweet & spicy, tossed with honey chili sauce

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$14.00

pale ale cheddar cheese sauce, coarse salt, whole grain mustard

B2 Wings

$16.00

Crab Cake

$18.00

sweet slaw, remoulade

Steak Sliders

$16.00

caramelized onions, white cheddar, demi, ketel chips

Bistro Chips

$9.00

gorgonzola, parmesan, red onion, capers, evoo

"That Meatball"

$15.00

6 oz. blend of veal, pork & pork belly, pomodoro sauce with a zing, baguette

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

roasted eggplant couscous, pomodoro tomatoes, calebrese aioli drizzle

Handhelds

Crab Club

$22.00

crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, remoulade

French Dip

$20.00

prime rib, provolone, caramelized onions, au jus, baguette

Spicy Honey Chicken Sando

$17.00

grilled or fried, spicy honey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch, brioche bun

Fish Taco

$20.00

blackened or beer battered cod, pico, cilantro, slaw, remoulade, sweet pickled onions

Truffle Veggie Burger

$17.00

6 oz. veggie burger, truffle mayo, fontina cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Pepper Steak Sando

$20.00

pepper steak, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, chipotle aioli, provolone, ciabatta bread

Turkey Burger

$20.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, ranch dressing, brioche bun, sweet fries

Dry Aged Burger

$17.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun

Lobster Roll

$34.00

hand picked lobster meat, served hot, lemon butter sauce, New England roll, fries

Pizza

Margherita

$12.00

fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil, evoo

Pepperoni

$14.00

pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

The North Brunswick

$16.00

pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, calabrese sopressata

Exotic Mushroom

$16.00

fontina, baby arugula, caramelized onions, balsamic reduction

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$17.00

broccoli rabe, sausage, mozzarella, ricotta

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

bechamel, maytag bleu cheese, buffalo sauce, celery

Grilled Chicken Caesar Pizza

$16.00

bechamel, ranch, breaded chicken, bacon

Brussel Sprout Pizza

$22.00

fried eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella

Scarpariello Wings

$17.00

Traditional Pizza

$12.00

pomodoro sauce, mozzarella

Large Plates

Asian-Style Skirt Steak

$33.00

marinated in Asian spices, rice noodles, bok choy

Fish n Chips

$27.00

beer battered cod, french fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce

Seafood Risotto

$36.00

saffron risotto, shrimp, mussels, lobster tail

Pan Seared Duck Breast

$34.00

mashed kabocha squash, fig demi

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

pear & mustard encrusted, butternut squash risotto, port ginger sauce

Scallops

$33.00

pan seared, blood orange confit puree, brussels, pancetta risotto

Pork Chop

$29.00

14oz. center-cut chop, apple cider marinade, butternut squash, bacon & brussel hash, port demi

Short Rib

$32.00

braised short rib, truffle mac 'n' cheese, rosemary demi

Seafood Medley

$42.00

shrimp, clams, mussels, scallops, 1/2 lobster, linguini

Linguini & Shrimp

$27.00

fra diavlo or lemon butter, sauteed shrimp

16 oz. Ribeye

$46.00

truffle compound butter, sauteed mushrooms, rosemary demi, garlic mashed

Gnocchi with Eggplant Meatballs

$27.00

potato gnocchi, creamy pesto, pomodoro, eggplant meatballs

Lobster Mac

$34.00

hand picked lobster meat, fontina cheese sauce, topped with colby jack and cheese it bread crumbs

Dessert (Copy)

Ice Cream

$5.00

Brookie Sundae

$11.00Out of stock

ice cream, cotton candy, chocolate sauce, whipped cream

Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Layer

$16.00

Carrot Cake

$16.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Pistachio Ricotta Cake

$12.00

Monterosa

$12.00

KIDS (Copy)

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kid Burger

$9.00

Pasta With Butter

$9.00

Pasta With Marinara

$9.00

Sides (Copy)

French Fries

$6.00

House Salad

$7.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Garlic Mashed

$6.00

Risotto

$8.00

Wild Mushrooms

$8.00

Sweet Fries

$7.00

SPECIALS

Bison Burger

$23.00

Pork Milanese

$25.00

Thai Shrimp

$27.00

STARTERS

Avocado Boat

$13.00

ripe avocado halves topped with crab salad, spicy mayo & masago

Edamame

$9.00

steamed with a squeeze of lime & a pinch of sea salt, served with a side of ponzu sauce

Seared Pepper Tuna

$15.00

8 pcs

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura

$13.00

with sweet chili dipping sauce

Spicy Crab Salad

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Nachos

$17.00

tortilla chips topped with spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, wasabi infused ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos & cilantro

Tuna Tartare

$14.00

our finest tuna tossed with avocado & wasabi-lime ponzu sauce, served on a bed of seaweed salad

SPECIALTY ROLLS

B2 Bomber

$20.00

tuna & salmon topped with seared pepper tuna & lobster salad finished with spicy mayo & eel sauce

Christmas Roll

$17.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with tuna, yellowtail, avocado, finished with eel sauce & spicy mayo

Crabby Gabby

$17.00

crab stick, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy crab salad & spicy mayo

Eel Dragon

$17.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, carrot, topped with eel & eel sauce

Hawaii Roll

$17.00

spicy shrimp, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, diced avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce & massago

Jimbo Roll

$17.00

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, topped with pepper tuna & eel sauce

Kilian Roll

$17.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, carrot wrapped in soy paper topped with spicy crab, lobster salad & spicy mayo

Latitude Roll

$17.00

salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, crunchy onions, eel sauce & spicy sauce

Lobster Dragon

$17.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber, carrot & avocado, topped with lobster salad & spicy mayo

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with sliced avocado, tuna & salmon

Shrimp Dragon

$17.00

spicy shrimp, cucumber, topped with butterflied nigiri shrimp, finished with spicy mayo & eel sauce

Spiced up vegetarian

$13.00

asparagus, carrot, cucumber, avocado, crunchy onions, topped with sriracha & sliced pickled jalapeno

Volcano Roll

$17.00

crab stick, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy tuna, crunchy onions , spicy mayo, eel sauce & sliced pickled jalapeno

Super Alaska Roll

$17.00

salmon, crab, cucumber, topped with sliced salmon, crunchy onions, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Super Philly

$17.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, topped with smoked salmon, avocado & spicy mayo

Super Yellowtail Roll

$18.00

yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, topped with yellowtail, sliced jalapeno, masago, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Sweet Potato Roll

$8.00

hand cut sweet potato, finished with eel sauce

Tempura Dragon

$17.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, carrot, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Veggie Roll

$8.00

asparagus, carrot, cucumber & avocado

White Dragon

$17.00

spicy shrimp, cucumber, topped with crab salad, crunchy onions, spicy mayo & eel sauce

POKE

Tuna Poke

$18.00

tuna, avocado, ginger, cucumber, cilantro tossed in a wasabi infused ponzu sauce & masago

Yellowtail Poke

$19.00

yellowtail, avocado, ginger, cucumber, cilantro finished with ponzu sauce, topped masago

Spiced up Shrimp Poke

$17.00

shrimp dressed with spicy mayo, avocado, ginger, cucumber, finished with ponzu sauce, masago & cilantro

Salmon Poke

$17.00

salmon, avocado, cucumber tossed in ponzu sauce with crab salad, finished with a touch of spicy mayo & eel sauce and cilantro

Vegetarian Poke

$16.00

warm sushi rice, seaweed salad, crunchy onions,avocado, cucumber, asparagus, carrot tossed in a wasabi infused ponzu sauce, served with ginger

SASHIMI+NIGIRI

Sashimi

$10.00+

choice of tuna, pepper tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, eel or crab stick

Sashimi Sampler

$23.00

14 Pcs. chef’s choice assortment

PLATTERS

Great White Tempura Combo

$33.00

4 Pcs. great white roll, 4 Pcs. tempura dragon, 4 Pcs. eel dragon & 4 Pcs. shrimp tempura

Rainbow Dragon Combo

$33.00

4 Pcs. rainbow roll, 4 Pcs. shrimp dragon, 4Pcs. white dragon & 4 Pcs. red dragon

TRADITIONAL ROLLS

50 50 Roll

$12.00

tuna & salmon

Alaska Roll

$11.00

salmon, crab & cucumber

California Roll

$8.00

crab stick, avocado & cucumber, finished with sesame seeds

Crab Salad Roll

$9.00

crab salad, avocado & cucumber, finished with sesame seeds

Philly Roll

$12.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado & sesame seed

Spicy Crab Roll

$10.00

spicy crab, cucumber, sesame seed, finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo

Spicy Lobster Roll

$12.00

lobster salad, finished with spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.00

salmon, cucumber, sesame seed, finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$11.00

spicy shrimp, cucumber & sesame seed, finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seed, finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$13.00

yellowtail, cucumber, avocado finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo

Sushicado Roll

$12.00

avocado along with your choice of one of the following: tuna, salmon, eel, shrimp, or yellowtail

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$11.00

L tempura shrimp, carrot & avocado, finished with eel sauce

Tuna Roll

$13.00

tuna & cucumber

Yellowtail Roll

$12.00

avocado & cucumber

CLOTHES

Short Sleeve Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeves

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$45.00

MOTHERS DAY FOOD

Adult Brunch

$49.00

Child Brunch

$20.00

MOTHERS DAY DRINKS

COMP MIMOSA

COMP SODA

COMP BLOODY MARY

COMP CHAMPAGNE

COMP SCREWDRIVER

BRUNCH OJ

$6.00

BRUNCH CRANBERRY

$6.00

BRUNCH PINEAPPLE

$6.00

BRUNCH MILK

$4.00

BRUNCH CHOC MILK

$4.00

BRUNCH TOMATO JUICE

$6.00

BRUNCH GRAPEFRUIT

$6.00

BRUNCH VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$6.00

KIDS BEV

BOTTLE MIMOSA

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Mediterranean influenced bar and bistro featuring the flavors of Italy, France and Spain with local craft beers and seasonal cocktails.

Website

Location

230 Washington Pl, North Brunswick, NJ 08902

Directions

