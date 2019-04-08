B2 Bistro + Bar West Reading

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Dry Aged Burger
B2 Lover
Side Caesar

NA Bev

Water

Sm Bottle Flat Water

$3.00

Bottle Sparkling Water

$8.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

White Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Refill

Still Water Mini

$3.00

Lite Fare

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

arugula, pickled red onion, cucumber, tomato, farro, crispy chick pea, white balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Harvest Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked Ham and Lentil Soup

$12.00

Chef's Rotating Soup

$10.00

Fall Shareables

App Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$16.00

Calamari

$17.00

pimento, pepperoncini, blistered capers, choice of pomodoro or sweet thai chili

B2 Wings

$17.00

buffalo, garlic parmesan, sweet thai chili celery, choice of bleu cheese or ranch

Crispy Blue Brussels

$15.00

Bruschetta

$13.00

Short RIb Tostones

$20.00

Pretzel

$14.00

pale ale cheddar, coarse salt, grain mustard

Thai Chicken

$15.00

Slow Roasted Pork Belly

$16.00

Vegetarian Fritter

$14.00Out of stock

Fall HandHelds

B2 Steak Sandwich

$22.00

Patty Melt

$20.00

B2 Pub Burger

$20.00

Dry Aged Burger

$17.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickled cucumber add on: caramelized onion 1, fried egg 2, bacon 2, mushroom 3, avocado 1.50

Crab Cake Sliders

$21.00

crispy prosciutto, dill aioli, pea shoots, pickled red onion, brioche bun

Lamb Gyro

$22.00

Fall Pasta

Seafood Cioppino

$38.00

Vegetable Ragout Pappardelle

$24.00

Baked Mac and Cheese

$18.00

cavatappi, cheddar, parmigiano-reggiano, oregano, breadcrumbs

Short Rib Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Fall Large Plates

served with garlic mashed potatoe and asparagus

Flank Steak

$40.00

charred broccoli, potato puree, sour cherry demi glace

Bone-In Porkchop

$36.00

maple sage vinaigrette, bacon jam, crispy brussel sprouts, potato puree

West Indian Bowl

$24.00

Short Ribs

$34.00

Andouille Shrimp & Grits

$34.00

Fall Shrimp & Scallops

$38.00

Baked Red Snapper

$40.00

Miso Salmon

$32.00

Fish and Chips

$24.00

beer battered haddock, handcut french fries, tartar, slaw

Fall Pizza

bratwurst, red onion, sundried tomato, arugula

Fall Veggie

$17.00

B2 Lover

$18.00

roma tomato sauce, pepperoni, meatball, bacon, mozzarella

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

roma tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Fall Cheese & Charcuterie

Small Board

$35.00

Large Board

$45.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Mushrooms

$7.00

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Side Chips

$2.50

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Toast Points

$2.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Dessert

Brownie Temptation

$12.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$8.00

Zeppoles

$10.00

Apple Pie

$10.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Espresso Creme Brulee

$14.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Chicken Finger

$9.00

Pizza

Hot Honey Riccota

$16.00

Appetizers

Braised Meatball

$14.00

Entrees

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Sausage Penne

$25.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Mediterranean influenced bar and bistro featuring the flavors of Italy, France and Spain with local craft beers and seasonal cocktails

Website

Location

701 Reading Ave, Reading, PA 19611

Directions

Gallery
B2 Bistro + Bar image
B2 Bistro + Bar image
B2 Bistro + Bar image

