B2 Bistro + Bar Red Bank

990 Reviews

$$

141 Shrewsbury Avenue

Red Bank, NJ 07701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Starters/Salads

Edamame

$9.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Spicy Crab Surimi

$10.00

Tuna Tartare

$12.00

Seared Pepper Tuna

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Nachos

$17.00

Avocado Boat

$13.00

Sashimi 4pcs

$10.00

Sashimi 8pcs

$16.00

Sashimi 12pcs

$22.00

Side Rice

$2.50

Shrimp Tempura

$13.00

Sashimi Sampler

$23.00

Nigiri Sampler

$20.00

Dragon Rolls

Shrimp Dragon

$17.00

Lobster Dragon

$17.00

Eel Dragon

$17.00

Tempura Dragon

$17.00

White Dragon

$17.00

Traditional Rolls

California Roll

$8.00

Crab Surimi Roll

$9.00

Sushicado Roll

$12.00

50/50 Roll

$12.00

Philly Roll

$12.00

Tuna Roll

$13.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.00

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$11.00

Alaska Roll

$11.00

Spicy Crab Surimi Roll

$10.00

Yellowtail Roll

$12.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$13.00

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$11.00

Spicy Lobster Roll

$12.00

Combo Platters

Great White Combo

$33.00

Rainbow Dragon Combo

$29.00

Poke Bowls

Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.00

Yellowtail Poke Bowl

$19.00

Spiced Up Shrimp Poke Bowl

$17.00

Salmon Poke Bowl

$17.00

Vegetarian

Veggie Roll

$8.00

Spiced Up Vegetarian Roll

$13.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$8.00

Vegetarian Poke Bowl

$16.00

Specialty Rolls

Crabby Gabby Roll

$17.00

Hawaii Roll

$17.00

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Volcano Roll

$17.00

Christmas Roll

$17.00

Latitude Roll

$17.00

Super Alaska Roll

$17.00

Jimbo's Roll

$17.00

Super Yellowtail Roll

$17.00

Super Philly Roll

$17.00

Kilian Roll

$17.00

B2 Bomber Roll

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

After you order, come on down for contactless curbside pickup! Also open for Outdoor Dining!

Website

Location

141 Shrewsbury Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701

Directions

