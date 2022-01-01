- Home
B2 Bistro + Bar Point Pleasant Beach
335 Reviews
$$
709 Arnold Ave
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Popular Items
SHAREABLES
Bavarian Pretzel
beer cheese sauce, whole grain mustard
Chicken Wings
choice of house bbq, buffalo, thai chili
Crispy Brussels
lemon, red thai bird chili pepper
Meatball
6oz veal & pork meatball, baguette, pomodoro, medium spice
Crispy Calamari
Dip Trio
black bean, eggplant caponata, hummus, baguettes
Drunken Clams
pinot grigio lemon butter sauce, grilled baguette
Mac n Cheese
4 cheese cream, parmesan crust, pecorino
PEI Mussels
scampi butter or classic red, grilled baguette
SOUPS
SALADS
Hydro Bibb Caesar
hydro bibb lettuce, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, housemade croutons
Burrata Salad
4oz burrata, chopped italian meats, mesclun, red wine vinaigrette, red roasted peppers, olives, balsamic glaze
Beet Medley
medley beets, goat cheese, baby spinach, champagne vinaigrette
PIZZA
Plain Pizza
Spinach Artichoke
spinach, artichoke, fontina cheese
Margherita
fresh mozzeralla, plum tomato sauce, basil evoo
Exotic Mushroom
fontina, truffle vinaigrette, crema, chive
White Clam
bechamel, local littlenecks, fresh herbs, roasted garlic, pecorino, fontina
Roasted Autumn
hummus, goat cheese, baby turnips, beets, brussels sprouts
Buffalo Chicken
breaded chicken, mozzarella, maytag blue cheese, ranch, buffalo, celery
HANDHELDS
Crab Cake Club
bacon, lemon dill aioli, lettuce, tomato, fries
Spicy Honey Chicken Sando
grilled or fried, spicy honey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, ciabatta bread
Pepper Steak Sando
pepper steak, bell peppers, onions, mushroom, chipotle aioli, provolone, ciabatta bread
Fish Taco
choice of blackened or fried cod, tomatillo sauce, lemon dill aioli, cilantro, pickled red onion, pico, sweet slaw
Dry Aged Burger
LTO, pickles, brioche bun
Portobello Sando
marinated portobello mushrooms, roasted red pepper aioli, beets, swiss chard, tomatoe, brioche bun
LARGE PLATES
Seafood Risotto
saffron risotto, lobster, shrimp, mussels, pea, baby heirloom tomatoes
Fish n Chips
beer battered cod, old bay fries, tartar sauce, sweet slaw
Boneless Short Ribs
heirloom carrots, peewee potatoes, rosemary demi
Scarpariello Chicken
wood-fired, grilled scarpariello chicken, wedged fries
Pan Seared Salmon
dill dijon crema, goat cheese polenta, swiss chard
Pan Seared Scallops
lemon butter, goat cheese polenta, autumn vegetables
16oz Bone in Ribeye
peewee potatoes, broccoli rabe, rosemary demi
PASTA
SIDES
Maple Mayo
Blackened Chicken
Blackened Shrimp
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Shrimp
Goat Cheese Polenta
Mixed Greens
balsamic vinaigrette or caesar
Peewee Potatoes
Sweet Potato Fries
Fresh Cut Fries
Broccoli Rabe
Bread For 2
Bread For 4
Bread For 6
Side Caesar
DESSERTS
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Cherry Cheese Cake
raspberry pomegranate compote, whipped cream, fresh herbs
Ricotta Pistachio
white chocolate ricotta cream, macerated berries, fresh berries, roasted almonds
Chocolate Cake For 2
Carrot Cake For 2
Massive cinnamon dusted sugar cookie, caramel, vanilla ice cream, fresh berries
Chocolate Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
KID'S MENU
Starters and Salads
Edamame
steamed with lime & sea salt, served with side of ponzu sauce
Seaweed Salad
Spicy Crab Salad
Tuna Tartare
tossed with avocado & wasabi-lime ponzu sauce, served on bed of seaweed salad
Shrimp Tempura
4 Pieces or 8 Pieces Served with Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce
Seared Pepper Tuna
8 Pieces
Spicy Tuna Nachos
tortilla chips topped with spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, wasabi infused ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos & cilantro
Avocado Boat
ripe avocado halves topped with crab salad, spicy mayo & masago
Bowl Of Rice
Bowl Brown Rice
Combo Platters
Dragon Rolls
Shrimp Dragon
spicy shrimp, cucumber, topped with butterflied nigiri shrimp, finished with spicy mayo & eel sauce
Lobster Dragon
shrimp tempura, cucumber, carrot & avocado, topped with lobster salad & spicy mayo
Eel Dragon
shrimp tempura, avocado, carrot topped with eel & eel sauce
Tempura Dragon
shrimp tempura, avocado, carrot topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Traditional Rolls
California Roll
crab stick, avocado & cucumber finished with seasame seeds
Crab Surimi Salad Roll
crab salad, avocado & cucumber, finished with sesame seeds
SushiCado Roll
avocado with a CHOICE OF: tuna, salmon, eel, shrimp or yellowtail
The 50/50 Roll
tuna & salmon
Philly Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado & seasame seed
Tuna Roll
tuna & cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna, cucumber & sesame seed finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo
Spicy Salmon Roll
salmon, cucumber & sesame seed finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo
Spicy Shrimp Roll
spicy shrimp, cucumber & sesame seed finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo
Alaska Roll
salmon, crab & cucumber
Spicy Crab Roll
spicy crab, cucumber & sesame seed finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo
Yellowtail Roll
yellowtail, avocado & cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
yellowtail, avocado & cucumber finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo
Tempura Shrimp Roll
tempura shrimp, carrot & avocado finished with eel sauce
Spicy Lobster Roll
lobster salad finished with spicy mayo
Sashimi and Nigiri
Poke
Tuna Poke
tuna, avocado, ginger, cucumber & cilantro tossed in a wasabi infused ponzu sauce topped with masago
Yellowtail Poke
yellowtail, avocado, ginger, cucumber & cilantro tossed in a wasabi infused ponzu sauce topped with masago
Spiced Up Shrimp Poke
shrimp dressed with spicy mayo, avocado, ginger, cucumber & cilantro tossed in a wasabi infused ponzu sauce topped with masago
Salmon Poke
salmon, avocado, cucumber tossed in a wasabi infused ponzu sauce with crab salad finished with spicy mayo, eel sauce & cilantro
Vegetarian
Veggie Roll
asparagus, carrot, cucumber & avocado
Spiced Up Vegetarian Roll
asparagus, carrot, cucumber, avocado topped with crunchy onions, sriracha & sliced pickled jalapeno
Sweet Potato Roll
hand cut sweet potatoes finished with eel sauce
Vegetarian Poke
warm sushi rice, seaweed salad, crunchy onions, avocado, cucumber, asparagus,ginger & carrots topped with wasabi infused ponzu sauce
Specialty Rolls
Crabby Gabby Roll
crab stick, cucumber & avocado topped with spicy crab salad & spicy mayo
Hawaii Roll
spicy shrimp & cucumber topped with spicy tuna, diced avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce & massago
Rainbow Roll
crab stick, avocado & cucumber topped with sliced avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce & masago
Volcano Roll
crab stick, avocado & cucumber topped with spicy tuna, crunchy onions, spicy mayo, eel sauce & sliced pickled jalapeno
Christmas Roll
spicy tuna & cucumber topped with tuna, yellowtail, avocado, eel sauce & spicy mayo
Latitude Roll
salmon, avocad & cucumber topped with spicy tuna, crunchy onions, eel sauce & sirachia
Super Alaska Roll
salmon, crab & cucumber topped with sliced salmon, crunchy onions, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Jimbo's Roll
spicy tuna, avocado & cucumber topped with pepper tuna & eel sauce
Super Yellowtail Roll
yellowtail, avocado & cucumber topped with yellowtail, sliced jalapeno, spicy mayo, eel sauce & masago
Super Philly Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber & avocado topped with smoked salmon, avocado & spicy mayo
Kilian Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado & carrot wrapped with soy paper topped with spicy crab, lobster salad & spicy mayo
B2 Bomber Roll
tuna & salmon topped with seared pepper tuna, lobster salad, spicy mayo & eel sauce
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742