B2 Bistro + Bar Point Pleasant Beach

335 Reviews

$$

709 Arnold Ave

Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

Spicy Tuna Roll
Dry Aged Burger
Chicken Wings

SHAREABLES

Bavarian Pretzel

$14.00

beer cheese sauce, whole grain mustard

Chicken Wings

$16.00

choice of house bbq, buffalo, thai chili

Crispy Brussels

$14.00

lemon, red thai bird chili pepper

Meatball

$16.00

6oz veal & pork meatball, baguette, pomodoro, medium spice

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

Dip Trio

$18.00

black bean, eggplant caponata, hummus, baguettes

Drunken Clams

$18.00

pinot grigio lemon butter sauce, grilled baguette

Mac n Cheese

$15.00

4 cheese cream, parmesan crust, pecorino

PEI Mussels

$14.00

scampi butter or classic red, grilled baguette

RAW BAR

East Coast Oysters

$3.00

West Coast Oysters

$4.00

Clams On The Half

$2.00

SOUPS

French Onion Soup

$10.00

croutons, gruyere cheese

Butternut & Shrimp Bisque

$10.00

roasted butternut squash, shrimp, cream

SALADS

Hydro Bibb Caesar

$14.00

hydro bibb lettuce, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, housemade croutons

Burrata Salad

$16.00

4oz burrata, chopped italian meats, mesclun, red wine vinaigrette, red roasted peppers, olives, balsamic glaze

Beet Medley

$18.00

medley beets, goat cheese, baby spinach, champagne vinaigrette

PIZZA

Plain Pizza

$12.00

Spinach Artichoke

$16.00

spinach, artichoke, fontina cheese

Margherita

$13.00

fresh mozzeralla, plum tomato sauce, basil evoo

Exotic Mushroom

$15.00

fontina, truffle vinaigrette, crema, chive

White Clam

$18.00

bechamel, local littlenecks, fresh herbs, roasted garlic, pecorino, fontina

Roasted Autumn

$18.00

hummus, goat cheese, baby turnips, beets, brussels sprouts

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

breaded chicken, mozzarella, maytag blue cheese, ranch, buffalo, celery

HANDHELDS

Crab Cake Club

$21.00

bacon, lemon dill aioli, lettuce, tomato, fries

Spicy Honey Chicken Sando

$17.00

grilled or fried, spicy honey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, ciabatta bread

Pepper Steak Sando

$20.00

pepper steak, bell peppers, onions, mushroom, chipotle aioli, provolone, ciabatta bread

Fish Taco

$20.00

choice of blackened or fried cod, tomatillo sauce, lemon dill aioli, cilantro, pickled red onion, pico, sweet slaw

Dry Aged Burger

$17.00

LTO, pickles, brioche bun

Portobello Sando

$18.00

marinated portobello mushrooms, roasted red pepper aioli, beets, swiss chard, tomatoe, brioche bun

LARGE PLATES

Seafood Risotto

$32.00

saffron risotto, lobster, shrimp, mussels, pea, baby heirloom tomatoes

Fish n Chips

$24.00

beer battered cod, old bay fries, tartar sauce, sweet slaw

Boneless Short Ribs

$30.00

heirloom carrots, peewee potatoes, rosemary demi

Scarpariello Chicken

$26.00

wood-fired, grilled scarpariello chicken, wedged fries

Pan Seared Salmon

$29.00

dill dijon crema, goat cheese polenta, swiss chard

Pan Seared Scallops

$33.00

lemon butter, goat cheese polenta, autumn vegetables

16oz Bone in Ribeye

$46.00

peewee potatoes, broccoli rabe, rosemary demi

PASTA

Seafood Bouillabaisse

$30.00

shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, fish fume, israeli cous cous

Chicken Burrata

$24.00

chicken cutlet, penne, pomodoro, mozzarella, burrata, gremolata

Autumn Bolognese

$24.00

eggplant, portobello mushrooms, roasted butternut squash, cream, penne

SIDES

Maple Mayo

$1.50

Blackened Chicken

$7.00

Blackened Shrimp

$10.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Goat Cheese Polenta

$8.00

Mixed Greens

$7.00

balsamic vinaigrette or caesar

Peewee Potatoes

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$6.00

Broccoli Rabe

$6.00

Bread For 2

Bread For 4

Bread For 6

Side Caesar

$8.00

DESSERTS

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Cherry Cheese Cake

$9.00

raspberry pomegranate compote, whipped cream, fresh herbs

Ricotta Pistachio

$9.00

white chocolate ricotta cream, macerated berries, fresh berries, roasted almonds

Chocolate Cake For 2

$16.00

Carrot Cake For 2

$16.00

Massive cinnamon dusted sugar cookie, caramel, vanilla ice cream, fresh berries

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

KID'S MENU

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.95

Kid's Pasta with Butter

$10.95

Kid's Pasta Plain

$10.95

Kid's Pasta with Marinara

$10.95

Kid's Burger

$10.95

always well done

Kid's Plain Pizza

$10.95

Starters and Salads

Edamame

$9.00

steamed with lime & sea salt, served with side of ponzu sauce

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Spicy Crab Salad

$10.00

Tuna Tartare

$14.00

tossed with avocado & wasabi-lime ponzu sauce, served on bed of seaweed salad

Shrimp Tempura

$13.00

4 Pieces or 8 Pieces Served with Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce

Seared Pepper Tuna

$15.00

8 Pieces

Spicy Tuna Nachos

$17.00

tortilla chips topped with spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, wasabi infused ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos & cilantro

Avocado Boat

$13.00

ripe avocado halves topped with crab salad, spicy mayo & masago

Bowl Of Rice

$3.00

Bowl Brown Rice

$5.00

Combo Platters

Great White Tempura Combo

$30.00

4 pieces great white roll, 4 pieces tempura dragon roll, 4 pieces eel dragon roll & 4 pieces shrimp tempura roll

Crabby Dragon Combo

$33.00

4 pieces rainbow roll, 4 pieces shrimp dragon roll, 4 pieces crabby gabby roll, 4 pieces hawaii roll

Dragon Rolls

Shrimp Dragon

$17.00

spicy shrimp, cucumber, topped with butterflied nigiri shrimp, finished with spicy mayo & eel sauce

Lobster Dragon

$17.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber, carrot & avocado, topped with lobster salad & spicy mayo

Eel Dragon

$17.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, carrot topped with eel & eel sauce

Tempura Dragon

$17.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, carrot topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Traditional Rolls

California Roll

$8.00

crab stick, avocado & cucumber finished with seasame seeds

Crab Surimi Salad Roll

$9.00

crab salad, avocado & cucumber, finished with sesame seeds

SushiCado Roll

$12.00

avocado with a CHOICE OF: tuna, salmon, eel, shrimp or yellowtail

The 50/50 Roll

$12.00

tuna & salmon

Philly Roll

$12.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado & seasame seed

Tuna Roll

$13.00

tuna & cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

spicy tuna, cucumber & sesame seed finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.00

salmon, cucumber & sesame seed finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$11.00

spicy shrimp, cucumber & sesame seed finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo

Alaska Roll

$11.00

salmon, crab & cucumber

Spicy Crab Roll

$10.00

spicy crab, cucumber & sesame seed finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo

Yellowtail Roll

$12.00

yellowtail, avocado & cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$13.00

yellowtail, avocado & cucumber finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$11.00

tempura shrimp, carrot & avocado finished with eel sauce

Spicy Lobster Roll

$12.00

lobster salad finished with spicy mayo

Sashimi and Nigiri

4 Piece Sashimi

$10.00

8 Piece Sashimi

$16.00

12 Piece Sashimi

$22.00

Sashimi Sampler

$23.00

Chef's Choice Assortment

3 Piece Nigiri

$10.00

6 Piece Nigiri

$16.00

9 Piece Nigiri

$22.00

12 Piece Nigiri

$27.00

Poke

Tuna Poke

$18.00

tuna, avocado, ginger, cucumber & cilantro tossed in a wasabi infused ponzu sauce topped with masago

Yellowtail Poke

$19.00

yellowtail, avocado, ginger, cucumber & cilantro tossed in a wasabi infused ponzu sauce topped with masago

Spiced Up Shrimp Poke

$17.00

shrimp dressed with spicy mayo, avocado, ginger, cucumber & cilantro tossed in a wasabi infused ponzu sauce topped with masago

Salmon Poke

$17.00

salmon, avocado, cucumber tossed in a wasabi infused ponzu sauce with crab salad finished with spicy mayo, eel sauce & cilantro

Vegetarian

Veggie Roll

$8.00

asparagus, carrot, cucumber & avocado

Spiced Up Vegetarian Roll

$13.00

asparagus, carrot, cucumber, avocado topped with crunchy onions, sriracha & sliced pickled jalapeno

Sweet Potato Roll

$8.00

hand cut sweet potatoes finished with eel sauce

Vegetarian Poke

$16.00

warm sushi rice, seaweed salad, crunchy onions, avocado, cucumber, asparagus,ginger & carrots topped with wasabi infused ponzu sauce

Specialty Rolls

Crabby Gabby Roll

$17.00

crab stick, cucumber & avocado topped with spicy crab salad & spicy mayo

Hawaii Roll

$17.00

spicy shrimp & cucumber topped with spicy tuna, diced avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce & massago

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

crab stick, avocado & cucumber topped with sliced avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce & masago

Volcano Roll

$17.00

crab stick, avocado & cucumber topped with spicy tuna, crunchy onions, spicy mayo, eel sauce & sliced pickled jalapeno

Christmas Roll

$17.00

spicy tuna & cucumber topped with tuna, yellowtail, avocado, eel sauce & spicy mayo

Latitude Roll

$17.00

salmon, avocad & cucumber topped with spicy tuna, crunchy onions, eel sauce & sirachia

Super Alaska Roll

$17.00

salmon, crab & cucumber topped with sliced salmon, crunchy onions, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Jimbo's Roll

$17.00

spicy tuna, avocado & cucumber topped with pepper tuna & eel sauce

Super Yellowtail Roll

$18.00

yellowtail, avocado & cucumber topped with yellowtail, sliced jalapeno, spicy mayo, eel sauce & masago

Super Philly Roll

$17.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber & avocado topped with smoked salmon, avocado & spicy mayo

Kilian Roll

$17.00

shrimp tempura, avocado & carrot wrapped with soy paper topped with spicy crab, lobster salad & spicy mayo

B2 Bomber Roll

$20.00

tuna & salmon topped with seared pepper tuna, lobster salad, spicy mayo & eel sauce

check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

B2 Bistro + Bar image
B2 Bistro + Bar image
B2 Bistro + Bar image

