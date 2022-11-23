B2 Bistro + Bar imageView gallery

B2 Bistro + Bar Toms River

1,105 Reviews

$$

1250 Hooper Ave

Toms River, NJ 08753

APPETIZERS

Edamame

$9.00

steamed with a squeeze of lime & a pinch of sea salt, served with a side of ponzu sauce

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Spicy Crab Salad

$10.00

Tuna Tartare

$14.00

our finest tuna tossed with avocado & wasabi-lime ponzu sauce, served on a bed of seaweed salad

8 Piece Shrimp Tempura

$13.00

Seared Pepper Tuna

$15.00

8 pieces

Spicy Tuna Nachos

$17.00

tortilla chips topped with spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, wasabi infused ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos & cilantro

Avocado Boats

$13.00

ripe avocado halves topped with crab salad, spicy mayo & masago

Sashimi Sampler

$23.00

14 Pieces Chef's choice assortment

Add Side Rice

$3.00

Add Fish

$3.00

Sashimi 4 Pieces

$10.00

Sashimi 8 Pieces

$16.00

Sashimi 12 Pieces

$22.00

COMBO PLATTER

GREAT WHITE TEMPURA COMBO

$33.00

4 pieces great white roll, 4 pieces tempura dragon, 4 pieces eel dragon & 4 pieces shrimp tempura

CRABBY DRAGON COMBO

$33.00

4 pieces rainbow roll, 4 pieces shrimp dragon, 4 pieces white dragon & 4 pieces red dragon

TRADITIONAL ROLLS

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$8.00

crab stick, avocado & cucumber, finished with sesame seeds

CRAB SURIMI SALAD ROLL

$9.00

crab salad, avocado & cucumber, finished with sesame seeds

SUSHICADO ROLL

$12.00

avocado along with your choice of one of the following: tuna, salmon, eel, shrimp or yellowtail

50/50 ROLL

$12.00

tuna & salmon

PHILLY ROLL

$12.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado & sesame seed

TUNA ROLL

$13.00

tuna & cucumber

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$11.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seed, finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$11.00

spicy salmon, cucumber, sesame seed, finished with crunchy onions and spicy mayo

SPICY SHRIMP ROLL

$11.00

spicy shrimp, cucumber, sesame seed, finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo

ALASKA ROLL

$11.00

salmon, crab & cucumber

SPICY CRAB SURIMI ROLL

$10.00

spicy crab, cucumber, sesame seed, finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$12.00

avocado & cucumber

SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$13.00

avocado & cucumber, finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo

TEMPURA SHRIMP ROLL

$11.00

tempura shrimp, carrot & avocado, finished with eel sauce

SPICY LOBSTER ROLL

$12.00

lobster salad, finished with spicy mayo

DRAGON ROLLS

SHRIMP DRAGON

$17.00

spicy shrimp, cucumber, topped with butterflied nigiri shrimp, finished with spicy mayo & eel sauce

WHITE DRAGON

$17.00

spicy shrimp, cucumber, topped with crab salad, crunchy onions, spicy mayo & eel sauce

LOBSTER DRAGON

$17.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber, carrot & avocado topped with lobster salad & spicy mayo

EEL DRAGON

$17.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, carrot topped with eel & eel sauce

TEMPURA DRAGON

$17.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, carrot topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo & eel sauce

SPECIALTY ROLLS

Crabby Gabby Roll

$17.00

crab stick, cucumber,avocado, topped with spicy crab salad & spicy mayo

Hawaii Roll

$17.00

spicy shrimp, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, diced avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce & masago

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with sliced avocado, tuna & salmon

Volcano Roll

$17.00

crab stick, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy tuna, crunchy onions, spicy mayo, eel sauce & sliced pickled jalapeno

Christmas Roll

$17.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with tuna, yellowtail, avocado, finished with eel sauce & spicy mayo

Latitude Roll

$17.00

salmon, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, crunchy onions, eel sauce & spicy sauce

Super Alaska Roll

$17.00

salmon, crab, cucumber, topped with sliced salmon, crunchy onions, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Jimbo's Roll

$17.00

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber topped with pepper tuna & eel sauce

Super Yellowtail Roll

$18.00

yellowtail, avocado & cucumber topped with yellotail, sliced jalapeno, masago, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Super Philly Roll

$17.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, topped with smoked salmon, avocado & spicy mayo

Killian Roll

$17.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, carrot wrapped in soy paper topped with spicy crab, lobster salad & spicy mayo

B2 Bomber Roll

$20.00

tuna & salmon topped with seared pepper tuna & lobster salad finished with spicy mayo & eel sauce

POKE BOWLS

ALL BOWLS ARE SERVED WITH WARM SUSHI RICE, SEAWEED SALAD & CRUNCHY ONIONS

TUNA POKE

$18.00

tuna, avocado, ginger, cucumber, cilantro tossed in a wasabi infuzed ponzu sauce & masago

YELLOWTAIL POKE

$19.00

yellowtail, avocado, ginger, cucumber, cilantro tossed in a wasabi infused ponzu sauce, topped masago

SPICED UP SHRIMP POKE

$17.00

shrimp dressed with spicy mayo, avocado, ginger, cucumber, finished with ponzu sauce, masago & cilantro

SALMON POKE

$17.00

salmon, avocado, cucumber tossed in ponzu sauce with crab salad, finished with a touch of spicy mayo & eel sauce

VEGETARIAN

VEGGIE ROLL

$8.00

asparagus, carrot, cucumber & avocado

SPICED UP VEGETARIAN ROLL

$13.00

asparagus, carrot, cucumber, avocado & crunch onions, topped with sriracha & sliced pickled jalapenos

SWEET POTATO ROLL

$8.00

hand cut sweet potato, finished with eel sauce

VEGETARIAN POKE

$16.00

warm sushi rice, seaweed salad, crunchy onions, avocado, cucumber, asparagus & carrot tossed in a wasabi infused ponzu sauce, served with ginger

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Mediterranean influenced bar and bistro featuring the flavors of Italy, France and Spain with local craft beers and hand crafted, seasonal cocktails.

1250 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753

