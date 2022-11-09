Restaurant header imageView gallery

B2's ~ Bourbon & BBQ

26179 Chardon Raod

Richmond Heights, OH 44143

Order Again

Vodka

Absolut

$3.50

Bartons

$2.50

Belvedere

$6.00

Chopin

$5.00

Effen

$3.50

Effen Blood Orange

$3.50

Effen Cucumber

$3.50

Finlandia

$3.75

Grey Goose

$5.00

Ketel One

$4.00

New Amsterdamn

$3.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$3.00

Skyy

$3.25

Skyy Citrus

$3.25

Skyy Watermelon

$3.25

Smirnoff Raspberry

$3.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$3.00

Stoli

$3.50

Stoli Blueberry

$3.50

Stoli Orange

$3.50

Three Olives Berry

$3.50

Three Olives Cherry

$3.50

Three Olives Grape

$3.50

Three Olives Loopy

$3.50

Three Olives Mango

$3.50

Titos

$4.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$3.25

Tequila

1800 Resposado

$5.50

1800 Silver

$5.00

Avion 44

$12.00

Avion Anejo

$7.00

Avion Reposado

$5.50

Avion Silver

$5.25

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00

Cuervo Gold

$3.50

Cuervo Silver

$3.50

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio 70

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Don Julio Primavera

$16.00

Don Julio Silver

$8.00

El Mayor Anejo

$5.00

Espolon Anejo

$5.00

Espolon Reposado

$4.00

Herradura Anejo

$6.00

Herradura Reposado

$5.50

Herradura Ultra

$9.00

Hornitos Plata

$3.50

Komos

$20.00

La Prima

$3.00

Lobos

$9.00

Milagro Anejo

$7.00

Patron Anejo

$8.00

Patron Gran Agave

$16.00

Patron Siver

$7.00

Suavecito Anejo

$10.00

21 seeds

$4.00

Whiskey/Scotch/Cognac

Black Velvet

$2.50

Canadian Club

$2.50

Chivas

$6.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Crown Black

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Dewars

$4.00

Glenlievet 12

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$4.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$10.00

Jack Fire

$4.00

Jack Honey

$4.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jameson Caskmates

$5.00

Jameson Orange

$3.50

Jim Beam

$3.50

Makers Mark

$5.00

Martell VS

$6.00

Red Breast 12

$7.00

Red Stagg

$3.50

Remy 1738

$10.00

Remy VSOP

$9.00

Segrams 7

$3.00

Tullamore Dew

$4.00

Tullamore Dew XO

$5.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$8.00

VO

$3.00

Wild Turkey 101

$5.00

Windsor

$2.50

Gin/Rum

Bacardi

$3.25

Bacardi Limon

$3.50

Beefeater

$3.75

Bombay Sapphire

$4.25

Captain Morgan

$3.50

Castillo Rum

$2.50

Hendricks

$5.25

Malibu

$3.00

Meyers

$3.50

Seagrams Gin

$2.50

Tanqueray

$4.00

Bourbon

1776 Bourbon

$8.00

1776 Bourbon LP

$12.00

Amador Chard Cask

$8.00

Amador Chard Cask LP

$12.00

Angels Envy

$9.00

Angels Envy LP

$13.00

Augusta Single Barrel

$20.00

Augusta Single Barrel LP

$30.00

Baker's Single Barrel

$9.00

Baker's Single Barrel LP

$13.00

Barrica XP

$7.00

Barrica XP LP

$10.00

Basil Hayden Smoke

$9.00

Basil Hayden Smoke LP

$13.00

Basil Hayden's

$7.00

Basil Hayden's LP

$10.00

Basil Hayden's Toast

$9.00

Basil Hayden's Toast LP

$13.00

Bibb & Tucker 6yr

$8.00

Bibb & Tucker 6yr LP

$12.00

Blade & Bow

$8.00

Blade & Bow LP

$12.00

Blantons

$12.00

Blantons LP

$18.00

Bookers

$14.00

Bookers LP

$21.00

Boone Co Single Barrel

$16.00

Boone Co Single Barrel LP

$24.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Buffalo Trace LP

$10.00

Bulleit Barrel Strength

$6.00

Bulleit Barrel Strength

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$5.00

Bulleit Bourbon LP

$7.00

Cleveland Black Cherry

$7.00

Cleveland Black Cherry LP

$10.00

Cleveland Christmas

$6.00

Cleveland Christmas LP

$9.00

Duke Founders Reserve

$16.00

Duke Founders Reserve LP

$24.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Eagle Rare LP

$15.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$9.00

EH Taylor Small Batch LP

$13.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$11.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof LP

$16.00

Elijah Craig full

$15.00

Elijah full lp

$22.00

Elmer T Lee

$40.00

Evan Williams

$5.00

Evan Williams LP

$7.00

Four Roses Select

$8.00

Four Roses Select LP

$12.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$10.00

Four Roses Single Barrel LP

$15.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$7.00

Four Roses Small Batch LP

$10.00

Jefferson Ocean

$12.00

Jefferson Ocean LP

$18.00

Jefferson Reserve

$7.00

Jefferson Reserve LP

$10.00

Kentucky Owl

$16.00

Kentucky Owl LP

$24.00

Knob Creek 100 Proof

$6.00

Knob Creek 100 Proof LP

$9.00

Knob Creek Maple

$6.00

Knob Creek Maple LP

$9.00

Legent

$8.00

Legent LP

$12.00

Longbranch

$7.00

Longbranch LP

$10.00

Michter's Small Batch

$10.00

Michter's Small Batch LP

$15.00

New Riff BIB

$6.00

New Riff BIB LP

$9.00

Old Elk

$10.00

Old Elk LP

$15.00

Rabbit Hole

$8.00

Rabbit Hole LP

$12.00

Redwood Empire Pipe Dream

$10.00

Redwood Empire Pipe Dream LP

$15.00

Russell's 13yr

$14.00

Russell's 13yr LP

$21.00

Russell's Reserve 10yr

$7.00

Russell's Reserve 10yr LP

$10.00

Russell's Reserve Single Barrel

$10.00

Russell's Reserve Single Barrel LP

$15.00

Smooth Ambler Contradiction

$8.00

Smooth Ambler Contradiction LP

$12.00

Thomas Moore Cabernet

$12.00

Thomas Moore Cabernet LP

$18.00

Thomas Moore Chardonnay

$12.00

Thomas Moore Chardonnay LP

$18.00

Thomas Moore Port Wine

$12.00

Thomas Moore Port Wine LP

$18.00

Tom Foolery Bonded Bourbon

$9.00

Tom Foolery Bonded Bourbon LP

$13.00

Tom Foolery Bourbon

$8.00

Tom Foolery Bourbon LP

$12.00

Weller Antique

$8.00

Weller Antique LP

$12.00

Weller Special Reserve

$6.00

Weller Special Reserve LP

$9.00

Whistle pig smoked

$14.00

Whistle smoke lp

$21.00

Wilderness Trail

$13.00

Wilderness Trail LP

$19.00

Willett

$20.00

Willett LP

$30.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$13.00

Woodford Double Oaked LP

$19.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Woodford Reserve LP

$10.00

Woodinville

$7.00

Woodinville LP

$10.00

Yellowstone Hand Picked

$10.00

Yellowstone Hand Picked LP

$15.00

Yellowstone Select

$9.00

Yellowstone Select LP

$13.00

Woodinville select

$10.00

Woodinville select LP

$15.00

Rye

1776 Rye

$8.00

1776 Rye LP

$12.00

Angels Envy Rye Cask

$16.00

Angels Envy Rye Cask LP

$24.00

Basil Hayden's 10yr Rye

$13.00

Basil Hayden's 10yr Rye LP

$19.00

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$7.00

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye LP

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$6.00

Bulleit Rye LP

$9.00

Duke Rye

$16.00

Duke Rye LP

$24.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

High West Double Rye LP

$18.00

Knob Creek Rye

$6.00

Knob Creek Rye LP

$9.00

Masterson's 10yr

$12.00

Masterson's 10yr LP

$18.00

Michter's Straight

$10.00

Michter's Straight LP

$15.00

New Riff Single Barrel

$9.00

New Riff Single Barrel LP

$13.00

New Riff Straight

$8.00

New Riff Straight LP

$12.00

Rare Breed Barrel Proof

$8.00

Rare Breed Barrel Proof LP

$12.00

Russell's Rye

$14.00

Russell's Rye LP

$21.00

Smooth Ambler Contradiction Rye

$8.00

Smooth Ambler Contradiction Rye LP

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$15.00

Whistle Pig 10yr LP

$22.00

Whistle Pig 15yr Estate

$25.00

Whistle Pig 15yr Estate LP

$37.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$8.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back LP

$12.00

Whistle Pig Roadstock

$10.00

Whistle Pig Roadstock LP

$15.00

Wilderness Trail Cask Rye

$13.00

Wilderness Trail Cask Rye LP

$19.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$3.00

Bailey's

$4.00

Black Haus

$3.50

Di Saronno

$4.00

Drambuie

$4.00

Fireball

$3.50

Frangelico

$4.50

Goldschlager

$3.50

Grand Mariner

$5.00

Jager

$3.50

Kahlua

$3.50

Limoncello

$3.50

Rock & Rye

$3.50

Rum Chata

$3.50

Rumplemintz

$3.50

Sambuca

$3.50

Screwball

$3.50

Slivovitz

$3.50

Southern Comfort

$3.00

Yukon Jack

$3.50

Drinks

Apple Martini

$8.00

Apple Pie

$2.50

Bay Breeze

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Friday Night Special

$6.00

Green Tea Drink

$5.00

Green Tea Shot

$4.00

Irish Car Bomb

$5.00

Jello Shot

$2.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Long Island

$8.00

Pudding Shot

$2.50

Screwball Bomb

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$4.00

Sex On The Beach

$6.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$8.00

Margarita

$6.00

Top shelf Long Island

$12.00

Specialty Cocktails

Berry Bramble

$10.00

Cleveland Bourbon Sour

$10.00

French Manhattan

$10.00

Sweet Tea Julep

$10.00

My Favorite Things

$10.00

The Backdraft

$10.00

Blood ORange Bourbon

$10.00

Ginger Pomegranate

$10.00

Draft/Seasonal

DFT Bud Light

$1.75+

DFT Great Lakes Seasonal

$4.00+

DFT Guinness

$5.00

DFT Shandy

$4.00+

Domestic

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

High Life

$3.00

Miller 64

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Roilling Rock

$3.00

Kilians

$3.00

PBR

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.00

N/A Beer

$3.00

Imports

Corona

$3.75

Corona Light

$3.75

Modelo

$3.75

Henekin

$3.75

Henekin Light

$3.75

Labatts

$3.75

Stella

$3.75

Stella Cidre

$3.75

Amstel Light

$3.75

Craft

GL Dortmunder

$4.00

GL Seasonal

$4.00

GL Edmund Fitz

$4.00

White Rajah IPA

$4.00

Blue Moon 16oz

$4.00

Fat Tire 16oz

$4.00

Vanilla Porter

$4.00

Seltzer

PBR Hard Coffee

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

The Rock Energy

$4.00

Truly

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

White Claw Surge

$6.00

Wine

Thomas Pinot Noir

$35.00

Ghost Ranch Pinot Noir

$60.00

Serafin Pinot Grigio Bottle

$25.00

Hearst Cabernet

$48.00

Bouchon Chard

$25.00

Sebastopol Cabernet Bottle

$28.00

Bliss Sauv Blanc Bottle

$28.00

Burnside road Red Blend Bottle

$35.00

Fiori Moscato

$25.00

Thomas Henry Zin

$28.00

Cold Creek Chard

$55.00

Chardonnay Glass

$4.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$4.00

Moscato Glass

$4.00

White Zinfandel

$4.00

Sparkling Wine

$4.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$4.00

Sangria

Sangria

Sangria

$6.00

Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

IBC Rootbeer

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Coffee

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

South Carolina style BBQ

Location

26179 Chardon Raod, Richmond Heights, OH 44143

Directions

Gallery
B2's Bourbon & BBQ image
B2's Bourbon & BBQ image
B2's Bourbon & BBQ image

