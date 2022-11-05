Restaurant header imageView gallery

B3 Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

101 Kingston Collection Way

Kingston, MA 02364

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Pan Seared Shrimp & Scallops

$20.00

Senor Nachos

$14.00

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Fried Cauliflower

$13.00

Brother's Cheesy Fries

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Crispy Chicken Wings

$15.00

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas

$14.00

Steak and Cheese Egg Rolls

$13.00

Oysters

$2.00

Bruchetta

$11.00

Bread & Butter

Traditional Albania Qofte

$13.00

Soups

New England Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Brother's Chili

$6.00+

Salads

Pear and Goat Cheese Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Fshati Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Iceburg wedge salad

$9.00

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches and Burgers

Charbroiled Chicken

$16.00

Prime Rib Famous French Dip Sandwich

$18.00

Hot Pastrami

$16.00

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Don Burger

$16.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Brother's Grill House Burger

$14.00

Prosciutto

$17.00

Entrees

Brother's Famous Steak Tips

$27.00

Read Wine Braised Beef Short Ribs

$27.00

Seafood Risotto

$32.00

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Baked Cod

$23.00

Fish & Chips

$21.00

ALTO Rigatoni

$17.00

Melsi's Panko Crusted Stuffed Chicken

$24.00

Vegetable Risotto

$18.00

Linguini Alfredo

$16.00

Shrimp Pesto Linguine

$25.00

Baked Sea Scallops

$28.00

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Pizza

Sausage Pepper & Onions Pizza

$18.00

Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Pizza

$18.00

Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00

House Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Spinach and Goat Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

Mediterranean Flatbread

$12.00

Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

Chef's Favorite

$12.00

Steaks

Grilled Sirloin Steak

$32.00

French Ribeye Steak

$38.00

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00

Kids Burger and Fries

$9.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Calzones

Chicken Kabob Calzone

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$19.00

Chicken Parm Calzone

$19.00

Golden Fever Calzone

$19.00

Desserts

Banana Foster Bread Pudding

$12.00

Molten Lava Cake

$11.00

Caramel Crunch Sandae

$10.00

Seasonal Creme Brule

$9.00

Seasonal Cheese Cake

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Chocolate Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Strawberry Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

SIDES

Side of Whipped Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side of Saute Spinach

$6.00

Side of Slaw

$5.00

Side of Broccoli

$5.00

Side of Asparagus

$6.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Greek Salad

$7.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Side Steak Tips

$10.00

Side Of Zatar Carrots

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side of Prosciutto

$7.00

Brunch

Breakfast Pizza

$16.00

Boston Breakfest Egg Bomb

$13.00

Kingston Skillet

$16.00

Eggs Benny

$13.00

Pancakes

$12.00

French Toast & Nutella

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Omelets

$12.00

Steak and Eggs

$20.00

Catering

Grilled Vegetables

$75.00

Cheese & Fruit Board

$100.00

Fruit Platter

$75.00

Hummus Platter

$85.00

Charcuterie & Grilled Vegetables

$125.00

Charcuterie & Artisan Cheeses

$150.00

Choice of Salad

$55.00

Chicken Broccoli Ziti

$85.00

Chicken Parm with Ziti

$85.00

Steak Tips Small

$110.00

Steak Tips Large

$140.00

Chicken Wings Platter

$50.00

Chicken Kebob Skewers Platter

$50.00

Steak & Cheese Egg Roll Platter

$75.00

Steak Tip Skewer Platter

$70.00

Crab Cakes with Caper Remoulade Platter

$99.00

Hot Roast Beef Sliders Platter

$75.00

Lobster Rangoon Platter

$75.00

Shrimp Cocktail Platter

$75.00

Chicken Salad Sliders or Wraps

$95.00

Tuna Salad Sliders or Wraps

$95.00

Specials

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

Braised Short Ribs Grilled Cheese

$19.00

Porcini Ravioli

$19.00

Wine

GL La Fiera. Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Gl Gabiano, Pinot Grigio

$11.00

GL Piazzo, Moscato

$12.00

GL Reisling, Seaglass

$10.00

Martin Ray,Chardonay (glass)

$11.00Out of stock

Gl Hess, Sav Blanc

$10.00

GL Oyster Bay Sav Blanc

$10.00

GL Peter Yeelands Sav Blanc

$11.00

GL Kim Crawford Sav Blanc

$12.00

GL Beringer White Zinfandel

$8.00

GL Conundrum White Blend

$10.00

GL Frei Brothers Chard

$12.00

GL J Lohr Chard

$9.00

GL Mer Soeil, Chard

$11.00

Gl Chateau Souverain, Chard

$10.00

Piazzo, Moscato d'Asti Bottle

$42.00

La Fiera Bottle

$30.00

Rif Alto Adige Bottle

$40.00

Seaglass ,Reisling Bottle

$37.00

Peter Yeelands,Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$40.00

Oyster Bay,Sauvignon Blanc, Bottle

$37.00

Kim Crawford,Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$42.00

J Lohr,Chardonay Bottle

$32.00

Fre iBrother,Chardonay Bottle

$42.00

Martin Ray,Chardonay Bottle

$40.00

Beringer,White Zinfandel Bottle

$30.00

Conundrum,Whute Blend Bottle

$37.00

Moet,Champagne Bottle

$69.00

Cloud Bay,Sauvignon Blanc NZ Bottle

$59.00

Rombauer,Chardonay,Napa CA Bottle

$79.00

Santa Margherita,Pinot Grigio IT Bottle

GL D.O.C Montelpuciano

$11.00

GL Josh CAB SAV

$10.00

GL J Lohr CAB

$10.00

GL Justin CAB

$15.00

GL Penfolds

$24.00

GL Caymus Cab

$30.00

GL Lyric Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Angeline Pinot Noir

$10.00

GL Piatelli, Malbec

$10.00

GL Chianti. San Felice

$11.00

GL Menage a Trois,Red Blend

$10.00

GL Location E,Red Blend

$12.00

GL Cotes Du Rhone, French

$12.00

GL Rodney Strong Merlot

$10.00

GL Josh Reserve Cab

$12.00

Gl Columbia, Merlot

$10.00

Gl Charles Krug, Cab

$16.00

D.O.C Montelpuciano D'Abruzzo Bottle

$40.00

Josh Cellars,Cabernet Sauvignon,CA Bottle

$37.00

Charles Smith,Substance,Cabernet Sauvignon,CA Bottle

$42.00

J Lohr,Cabernet Sauvignon,CA Bottle

$37.00

Justin,Cabernet Sauvignon,Napa,CA Bottle

$55.00

Penfolds,BIN 704,Napa,CA Bottle

$89.00

Caymus,Cabernet Sauvignon,Napa,CA Bottle

$119.00

Etude Lyric Bottle

$44.00

Angeline Reserve,Pinot Noir,CA Bottle

$37.00

Piatelli Reserve,Malbec,ARG Bottle

$37.00

Chianti Clasico,San Felice,Tuscany,IT Bottle

$40.00

Menage a Trois,Red Blend,CA Bottle

$37.00

Location E,Red Blend Bottle

$42.00

Cotes Du Rhone, BEAURENARD Bottle

$42.00

Rodney Strong,Merlot,CA Bottle

$37.00

Caymus,Cabernet Sauvignon,1lt,Napa,CA (1/2 bottle)

$65.00

Duckhorn,Cabernet Sauvignon,Napa,CA (1/2 bottle)

$49.00

Duckhorn,Merlot,Napa,CA (1/2 bottle)

$39.00

Caymus,Cabernet Sauvignon,1lt,Napa,CA Bottle

$109.00

Joseph Phelps,Cabernet Sauvignon,Napa,CA Bottle

$99.00

Duckhorn,Cabernet Sauvignon,Napa,CA Bottle

$89.00

Duckhorn,Merlot,Napa,CA Bottle

$79.00

Stags Leap,Cabernet Sauvignon,Napa,CA Bottle

$79.00

Groth,Cabernet Sauvignon,Napa,CA Bottle

$89.00

Penfolds,BIN 704,Cabernet Sauvignon,Napa,CA Bottle

$89.00

Prisoner,Red Blend,Napa,CA Bottle

$65.00

Eight Years in The Desert,Red Blend,Napa,CA Bottle

$69.00

Belle Glos C&T,Pinot Noir Bottle

$59.00

Cotes Du Rhone,BEAURNARD Bottle

$42.00

Vietti,Barolo,Castiglione Bottle

$79.00

Clos Du Val

$89.00

Glass La Marca, Prosecco

$12.00

Bottle La Marca, Prosecco

$40.00

Split La Marca, Prosecco

$12.00

Glass Chandon, Brut

$14.00

Rosé Bieler (glass)

$10.00

Rosé Bieler Bottle

$37.00

Josh Rosé (glass)

$11.00

The Palm, Whispering Angel (glass)

$11.00

The Palm, Whispering Angel Bottle

$40.00

Fleur De Prairie (glass)

$12.00

Fleur De Prairie Bottle

$44.00

Beer

DR Allagash White

$8.00

DR Blue Moon

$7.00

DR Bud Light

$6.00

DR Castle Island

$8.00

DR Cisco Whale’s Tale

$8.00

DR Coors Light

$6.00

DR Downeast Cider

$7.00

DR Fidlehead

$9.00

DR Guinness

$8.00

DR Jack Abby

$8.00

DR Lagunitas

$8.00

DR Lord Hobo

$8.00

DR Maine Beer Company

$10.00

DR Sam Seasonal

$7.00

DR Shipyard

$8.00

DR Stella Artois

$7.00

DR Untold Brewery

$9.00

DR Wachusett Blueberry

$8.00

DR Widowmaker

$9.00

DR Wormtown

$8.00

Amstel Light (bottle)

$7.00

Angry Orchard (bottle)

$6.00

Budweiser (bottle)

$6.00

Bud Light (bottle)

$6.00

Corona (bottle)

$7.00

Corona Premier (bottle)

$7.00

Coors Edge (bottle)

$6.00

Coors Light (bottle)

$6.00

Heineken (bottle)

$7.00

Michelob Ultra (bottle)

$6.00

Miller Lite (bottle)

$6.00

Peroni (bottle)

$7.00

Sam N/A

$5.50

Truly Spiked Seltzer

$7.00

White Claw Spiked Seltzer

$7.00

Yuengling (bottle)

$7.00

Signature Cocktails

Skrewball Mudslide

$13.00

Cranberry Mule

$12.00

Seasonal Sangria

$12.00

Winter White Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Salted Caramel Martini

$14.00

Pecan Pie Martini

$14.00

Blueberry Winter Smash

$12.00

Fuzzy Red Stockings

$13.00

Jack Frost Mimosa

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

3BG Margarita

$13.00

Red Sangria

$11.00

White Sangria

$11.00

Apple Martini

$13.00

Long Island

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Green Monster

$12.00

Strawberry Orange Rose Spritzer

$12.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Brother's Bloody Mary

$15.00

Black Russian

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Dark & Stormy

$11.00

Blueberry Spritzer

$12.00

Pear Martini

$13.00

Chocolate Espresso Martini

$13.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Pomegranate Martini

$13.00

Peanut Butter Cup Martini

$13.00

Aperol Spritzer

$11.00

Pickle Back

$10.00

Irish Nipples

$10.00

Washington Apple Martini

$13.00

Toasted Almond

$11.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

French Martini

$13.00

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Pistachio Martini

$13.00

Poison Apple

$14.00

Aperol Cranberry Peach Spritz

$13.00

Harvest Mule

$12.00

Apple Pie Mimosa

$13.00

Creamsicle Martini

$14.00

Raspberry Lime Rickey

$13.00

Blueberry Spritzer

$13.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Bourbon

Blantons

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Liquer

B&B

$10.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Disoronno

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva

$11.00

Gran Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Limoncello

$11.00

Rum Chatta

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Vodka

House (Seagrams)

$8.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Pair

$9.00

Absolut Vanilla

$9.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Crystal Head

$10.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$9.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Kettle Citron

$11.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Siroc Summer Citrus

$12.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Blue

$9.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Stoli Raz

$9.00

Stoli Salted Karamel

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Wheatley Vodka

$12.00

Gin

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

House Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tequila

El Jimador (House)

$9.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Los Vecinos

$12.00

Milagro Reposado

$13.00

Milagro Silver

$11.00

Patron

$12.00

Siete Leguas

$11.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Goslings

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

Whiskey

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Johnnie Black

$11.00

Johnnie Blue

$30.00

Johnnie Red

$11.00

Macallan

$14.00

Oban 14

$15.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Seagrams VO

$9.00

Skrewball

$13.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Whistle Pig

$13.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$13.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Shirley Temple/Roy Rodgers

$3.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.75

Saratoga Springs Small

$3.00

Saratoga Springs Large

$4.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston, MA 02364

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

della Nonna - 101 Kingston Collection Way
orange starNo Reviews
101 Kingston Collection Way Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext
Study Hall 101 - 101 Kingston Collection Way
orange starNo Reviews
101 Kingston Collection Way Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext
The Gyro Co.
orange star4.0 • 156
116 Colony Pl Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Sal's Express - Plymouth, MA
orange starNo Reviews
131 Commerce Way Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Viscariello Hospitality Group
orange starNo Reviews
23 Aldrin Road Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Mamma Mia's Kingston
orange starNo Reviews
134 Main Street Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kingston

Cancun Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,548
145 Main St Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext
The Blueberry Muffin - Kingston
orange star4.6 • 577
164 Summer St Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kingston
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Duxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Marshfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Norwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Scituate
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Brockton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Cohasset
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Raynham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston