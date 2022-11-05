B3 Restaurant & Bar
No reviews yet
101 Kingston Collection Way
Kingston, MA 02364
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Pan Seared Shrimp & Scallops
$20.00
Senor Nachos
$14.00
Fried Pickles
$11.00
Crab Cakes
$16.00
Fried Calamari
$15.00
Fried Cauliflower
$13.00
Brother's Cheesy Fries
$10.00
Truffle Fries
$8.00
Crispy Chicken Wings
$15.00
Boneless Chicken Tenders
$15.00
Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas
$14.00
Steak and Cheese Egg Rolls
$13.00
Oysters
$2.00
Bruchetta
$11.00
Bread & Butter
Traditional Albania Qofte
$13.00
Salads
Sandwiches and Burgers
Entrees
Brother's Famous Steak Tips
$27.00
Read Wine Braised Beef Short Ribs
$27.00
Seafood Risotto
$32.00
Grilled Salmon
$27.00
Baked Cod
$23.00
Fish & Chips
$21.00
ALTO Rigatoni
$17.00
Melsi's Panko Crusted Stuffed Chicken
$24.00
Vegetable Risotto
$18.00
Linguini Alfredo
$16.00
Shrimp Pesto Linguine
$25.00
Baked Sea Scallops
$28.00
Lobster Ravioli
$25.00
Baked Mac & Cheese
$17.00
Pizza
Flatbreads
Kids Meals
Calzones
Desserts
SIDES
Side of Whipped Mashed Potatoes
$7.00
Side of Saute Spinach
$6.00
Side of Slaw
$5.00
Side of Broccoli
$5.00
Side of Asparagus
$6.00
Side of Fries
$5.00
Side House Salad
$7.00
Side Caesar Salad
$7.00
Side Greek Salad
$7.00
Side Sour Cream
$1.50
Side Salmon
$10.00
Side Chicken
$7.00
Side Steak Tips
$10.00
Side Of Zatar Carrots
$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00
Side of Prosciutto
$7.00
Brunch
Catering
Grilled Vegetables
$75.00
Cheese & Fruit Board
$100.00
Fruit Platter
$75.00
Hummus Platter
$85.00
Charcuterie & Grilled Vegetables
$125.00
Charcuterie & Artisan Cheeses
$150.00
Choice of Salad
$55.00
Chicken Broccoli Ziti
$85.00
Chicken Parm with Ziti
$85.00
Steak Tips Small
$110.00
Steak Tips Large
$140.00
Chicken Wings Platter
$50.00
Chicken Kebob Skewers Platter
$50.00
Steak & Cheese Egg Roll Platter
$75.00
Steak Tip Skewer Platter
$70.00
Crab Cakes with Caper Remoulade Platter
$99.00
Hot Roast Beef Sliders Platter
$75.00
Lobster Rangoon Platter
$75.00
Shrimp Cocktail Platter
$75.00
Chicken Salad Sliders or Wraps
$95.00
Tuna Salad Sliders or Wraps
$95.00
Wine
GL La Fiera. Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Gl Gabiano, Pinot Grigio
$11.00
GL Piazzo, Moscato
$12.00
GL Reisling, Seaglass
$10.00
Martin Ray,Chardonay (glass)
$11.00Out of stock
Gl Hess, Sav Blanc
$10.00
GL Oyster Bay Sav Blanc
$10.00
GL Peter Yeelands Sav Blanc
$11.00
GL Kim Crawford Sav Blanc
$12.00
GL Beringer White Zinfandel
$8.00
GL Conundrum White Blend
$10.00
GL Frei Brothers Chard
$12.00
GL J Lohr Chard
$9.00
GL Mer Soeil, Chard
$11.00
Gl Chateau Souverain, Chard
$10.00
Piazzo, Moscato d'Asti Bottle
$42.00
La Fiera Bottle
$30.00
Rif Alto Adige Bottle
$40.00
Seaglass ,Reisling Bottle
$37.00
Peter Yeelands,Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$40.00
Oyster Bay,Sauvignon Blanc, Bottle
$37.00
Kim Crawford,Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$42.00
J Lohr,Chardonay Bottle
$32.00
Fre iBrother,Chardonay Bottle
$42.00
Martin Ray,Chardonay Bottle
$40.00
Beringer,White Zinfandel Bottle
$30.00
Conundrum,Whute Blend Bottle
$37.00
Moet,Champagne Bottle
$69.00
Cloud Bay,Sauvignon Blanc NZ Bottle
$59.00
Rombauer,Chardonay,Napa CA Bottle
$79.00
Santa Margherita,Pinot Grigio IT Bottle
GL D.O.C Montelpuciano
$11.00
GL Josh CAB SAV
$10.00
GL J Lohr CAB
$10.00
GL Justin CAB
$15.00
GL Penfolds
$24.00
GL Caymus Cab
$30.00
GL Lyric Pinot Noir
$12.00
GL Angeline Pinot Noir
$10.00
GL Piatelli, Malbec
$10.00
GL Chianti. San Felice
$11.00
GL Menage a Trois,Red Blend
$10.00
GL Location E,Red Blend
$12.00
GL Cotes Du Rhone, French
$12.00
GL Rodney Strong Merlot
$10.00
GL Josh Reserve Cab
$12.00
Gl Columbia, Merlot
$10.00
Gl Charles Krug, Cab
$16.00
D.O.C Montelpuciano D'Abruzzo Bottle
$40.00
Josh Cellars,Cabernet Sauvignon,CA Bottle
$37.00
Charles Smith,Substance,Cabernet Sauvignon,CA Bottle
$42.00
J Lohr,Cabernet Sauvignon,CA Bottle
$37.00
Justin,Cabernet Sauvignon,Napa,CA Bottle
$55.00
Penfolds,BIN 704,Napa,CA Bottle
$89.00
Caymus,Cabernet Sauvignon,Napa,CA Bottle
$119.00
Etude Lyric Bottle
$44.00
Angeline Reserve,Pinot Noir,CA Bottle
$37.00
Piatelli Reserve,Malbec,ARG Bottle
$37.00
Chianti Clasico,San Felice,Tuscany,IT Bottle
$40.00
Menage a Trois,Red Blend,CA Bottle
$37.00
Location E,Red Blend Bottle
$42.00
Cotes Du Rhone, BEAURENARD Bottle
$42.00
Rodney Strong,Merlot,CA Bottle
$37.00
Caymus,Cabernet Sauvignon,1lt,Napa,CA (1/2 bottle)
$65.00
Duckhorn,Cabernet Sauvignon,Napa,CA (1/2 bottle)
$49.00
Duckhorn,Merlot,Napa,CA (1/2 bottle)
$39.00
Caymus,Cabernet Sauvignon,1lt,Napa,CA Bottle
$109.00
Joseph Phelps,Cabernet Sauvignon,Napa,CA Bottle
$99.00
Duckhorn,Cabernet Sauvignon,Napa,CA Bottle
$89.00
Duckhorn,Merlot,Napa,CA Bottle
$79.00
Stags Leap,Cabernet Sauvignon,Napa,CA Bottle
$79.00
Groth,Cabernet Sauvignon,Napa,CA Bottle
$89.00
Penfolds,BIN 704,Cabernet Sauvignon,Napa,CA Bottle
$89.00
Prisoner,Red Blend,Napa,CA Bottle
$65.00
Eight Years in The Desert,Red Blend,Napa,CA Bottle
$69.00
Belle Glos C&T,Pinot Noir Bottle
$59.00
Cotes Du Rhone,BEAURNARD Bottle
$42.00
Vietti,Barolo,Castiglione Bottle
$79.00
Clos Du Val
$89.00
Glass La Marca, Prosecco
$12.00
Bottle La Marca, Prosecco
$40.00
Split La Marca, Prosecco
$12.00
Glass Chandon, Brut
$14.00
Rosé Bieler (glass)
$10.00
Rosé Bieler Bottle
$37.00
Josh Rosé (glass)
$11.00
The Palm, Whispering Angel (glass)
$11.00
The Palm, Whispering Angel Bottle
$40.00
Fleur De Prairie (glass)
$12.00
Fleur De Prairie Bottle
$44.00
Beer
DR Allagash White
$8.00
DR Blue Moon
$7.00
DR Bud Light
$6.00
DR Castle Island
$8.00
DR Cisco Whale’s Tale
$8.00
DR Coors Light
$6.00
DR Downeast Cider
$7.00
DR Fidlehead
$9.00
DR Guinness
$8.00
DR Jack Abby
$8.00
DR Lagunitas
$8.00
DR Lord Hobo
$8.00
DR Maine Beer Company
$10.00
DR Sam Seasonal
$7.00
DR Shipyard
$8.00
DR Stella Artois
$7.00
DR Untold Brewery
$9.00
DR Wachusett Blueberry
$8.00
DR Widowmaker
$9.00
DR Wormtown
$8.00
Amstel Light (bottle)
$7.00
Angry Orchard (bottle)
$6.00
Budweiser (bottle)
$6.00
Bud Light (bottle)
$6.00
Corona (bottle)
$7.00
Corona Premier (bottle)
$7.00
Coors Edge (bottle)
$6.00
Coors Light (bottle)
$6.00
Heineken (bottle)
$7.00
Michelob Ultra (bottle)
$6.00
Miller Lite (bottle)
$6.00
Peroni (bottle)
$7.00
Sam N/A
$5.50
Truly Spiked Seltzer
$7.00
White Claw Spiked Seltzer
$7.00
Yuengling (bottle)
$7.00
Signature Cocktails
Skrewball Mudslide
$13.00
Cranberry Mule
$12.00
Seasonal Sangria
$12.00
Winter White Cosmopolitan
$14.00
Salted Caramel Martini
$14.00
Pecan Pie Martini
$14.00
Blueberry Winter Smash
$12.00
Fuzzy Red Stockings
$13.00
Jack Frost Mimosa
$13.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
3BG Margarita
$13.00
Red Sangria
$11.00
White Sangria
$11.00
Apple Martini
$13.00
Long Island
$12.00
Moscow Mule
$12.00
Mojito
$12.00
Lemon Drop
$13.00
Green Monster
$12.00
Strawberry Orange Rose Spritzer
$12.00
Mimosa
$13.00
Brother's Bloody Mary
$15.00
Black Russian
$11.00
White Russian
$11.00
Chocolate Martini
$13.00
Dark & Stormy
$11.00
Blueberry Spritzer
$12.00
Pear Martini
$13.00
Chocolate Espresso Martini
$13.00
Green Tea Shot
$9.00
Rum Runner
$12.00
Pomegranate Martini
$13.00
Peanut Butter Cup Martini
$13.00
Aperol Spritzer
$11.00
Pickle Back
$10.00
Irish Nipples
$10.00
Washington Apple Martini
$13.00
Toasted Almond
$11.00
Irish Car Bomb
$12.00
French Martini
$13.00
Bay Breeze
$12.00
Sea Breeze
$12.00
Pistachio Martini
$13.00
Poison Apple
$14.00
Aperol Cranberry Peach Spritz
$13.00
Harvest Mule
$12.00
Apple Pie Mimosa
$13.00
Creamsicle Martini
$14.00
Raspberry Lime Rickey
$13.00
Blueberry Spritzer
$13.00
Sex on the Beach
$12.00
Bourbon
Liquer
Vodka
House (Seagrams)
$8.00
Absolut
$9.00
Absolut Citron
$9.00
Absolut Pair
$9.00
Absolut Vanilla
$9.00
Belvedere
$11.00
Crystal Head
$10.00
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
$9.00
Deep Eddy Lemon
$9.00
Deep Eddy Lime
$9.00
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
$9.00
Grey Goose
$11.00
Kettle Citron
$11.00
Kettle One
$11.00
Siroc Summer Citrus
$12.00
Stoli
$9.00
Stoli Blue
$9.00
Stoli Orange
$9.00
Stoli Raz
$9.00
Stoli Salted Karamel
$9.00
Stoli Vanilla
$9.00
Titos
$9.00
Wheatley Vodka
$12.00
Tequila
Whiskey
Canadian Club
$9.00
Crown Apple
$9.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Dewars
$9.00
Glenlivet
$14.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jack Fire
$9.00
Jack Honey
$9.00
Jameson
$9.00
Johnnie Black
$11.00
Johnnie Blue
$30.00
Johnnie Red
$11.00
Macallan
$14.00
Oban 14
$15.00
Seagrams 7
$9.00
Seagrams VO
$9.00
Skrewball
$13.00
Southern Comfort
$10.00
Tullamore Dew
$12.00
Whistle Pig
$13.00
Whistle Pig Rye
$13.00
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
$2.75
Diet Pepsi
$2.75
Ginger Ale
$2.75
Sierra Mist
$2.75
Lemonade
$2.75
Shirley Temple/Roy Rodgers
$3.75
Ice Tea
$2.75
Coffee
$3.00
Espresso
$3.50
Cappuccino
$4.00
Soda Water
$2.75
Saratoga Springs Small
$3.00
Saratoga Springs Large
$4.50
Orange Juice
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Apple Juice
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
Chocolate Milk
$4.00
Root Beer
$2.75
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston, MA 02364
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
della Nonna - 101 Kingston Collection Way
No Reviews
101 Kingston Collection Way Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurant
Study Hall 101 - 101 Kingston Collection Way
No Reviews
101 Kingston Collection Way Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurant
More near Kingston
Plymouth
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Duxbury
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Marshfield
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Norwell
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Scituate
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Bridgewater
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Brockton
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Cohasset
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Raynham
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.