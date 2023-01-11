B4 Burgers
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Upscale burgers, Bourbons and deep-fried Hot dogs.
1801 Pennsylvania Ave, Weirton, WV 26062
