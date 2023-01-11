Restaurant header imageView gallery

B4 Burgers

1801 Pennsylvania Ave

Weirton, WV 26062

Burgers

Cheeseburger single/ no FF

$7.00

Cheeseburger double /no FF

$10.00

Cheeseburger triple/ no FF

$13.00

Burger single /no FF

$6.00

Burger double /no FF

$9.00

Burger triple / no FF

$11.00

Cheeseburger single with FF

$10.00

Cheeseburger double with FF

$13.00

Cheeseburger triple with FF

$15.00

Burger single with FF

$9.00

Burger double with FF

$12.00

Burger triple with FF

$14.00

Specialty Burgers

Pimento Cheeseburger

$14.00

Deli Burger

$14.00

Bacon & Bleu

$14.00

Mushroom & Swiss

$14.00

Chili Cheeseburger

$14.00

Quesadilla Burger single

$14.00

Quesadilla Burger double

$17.00

Quesadilla Burger triple

$19.00

Abomination Burger

$13.00

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$14.00

Shrimp Burger

$16.00

Surf & Turf Burger

$20.00

Oktoberfest Burger

$14.00

Gyro Burger

$14.00

FF Add Chili

$1.00

FF Add Cheese

$1.00

FF Add Bacon

$1.00

Sweet Pot

Extra Burger

$5.00

Hotdogs & Brats

Deep Fried Hotdog with FF

$9.00

Deep Fried Brat with FF

$9.00

Deep Fried Hotdog No FF

$6.00

Deep Fried Brat No FF

$6.00

Chili Add On

$0.50

Kraut Add On

$0.50

Fried Onions Add On

$0.50

Fried Peppers Add On

$0.50

Cheese Add On

$0.50

Bacon Add On

$1.00

Sweet Pot FF

Sides & Salads

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$5.00

Cheeseburger Fries

$9.00

Cheeseburger Nachos

$9.00

Garden Salad side

$6.00

Cheeseburger Salad single

$12.00

Cheeseburger Salad Double

$15.00

Cheeseburger Salad Triple

$17.00

Chicken Salad

$14.00

FF Add Chili

$1.00

FF Add Cheese

$1.00

FF Add Bacon

$1.00

Soda

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Canned Pop

$1.00

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.00

Manhattan's

$5.00

Martini's

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$5.00

Dr.Feelgood Drink

$8.00

Dr Feelgood Shot

$5.00

Lunchbox

$6.00

B4 Lunchbox

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale burgers, Bourbons and deep-fried Hot dogs.

Location

1801 Pennsylvania Ave, Weirton, WV 26062

Directions

