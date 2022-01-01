B52 Cafe imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Vegan
Middle Eastern

B52 Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

5202 Butler Street

Pittsurgh, PA 15201

Pop-Up Nov 11th & 12th

Tofu Scramble

Tofu Scramble

$16.00

Tofu, Kale, Roasted Potatoes & Onions, Sautéed Shiitake *GLUTEN FREE | NUT FREE | SESAME FREE*

Kofta Scramble

Kofta Scramble

$16.00

Spicy Seitan Kofta, Tofu, Kale, Roasted Potatoes & Onions, Harissa *NUT FREE | SESAME FREE*

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$15.00

Marinated Seitan, Sautéed Peppers and Onions, Fermented Cheese Sauce, Mayo

Harissa

$1.50

2 oz - Roasted Red Pepper, Chipotle, Cayenne Hot Sauce *GLUTEN FREE | NUT FREE | SESAME FREE | SOY FREE*

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Belgian dark chocolate chip cookie, made with olive oil and sprinkled with Maldon salt flakes

BBQ Oyster Mushroom Sandwich

BBQ Oyster Mushroom Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Roasted oyster mushrooms marinated in housemade bbq sauce, with mayo coleslaw and pickled green tomatoes, on a brioche bun.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
July 16th & 17th Pop-Up! 10AM-2PM! Limited menu! The last hoorah! We'll text you when the order is ready! Thank you!!!!!!

Location

5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh, PA 15201

Directions

