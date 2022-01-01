Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Ba Bar - Capitol Hill 550 12TH AVE

4,837 Reviews

$$

550 12TH AVE

Seattle, WA 98122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pho Tai Nam
Crispy Imperial Rolls
Sai Gon Wings

Pastry

Macarons Gift Bag (3)

Macarons Gift Bag (3)

$7.50

Housemade Macarons with different favors!

Ba Bar Passionate Pandan Cake

Ba Bar Passionate Pandan Cake

$10.00

Passionate pandan cake, coconut, passion fruit.

Rainbow Madelines (3)

Rainbow Madelines (3)

$5.00

Housemade madeleines with different flavors -Ube, Vanilla, Black Sesame

Small Plates

Crispy Imperial Rolls

Crispy Imperial Rolls

$11.50

Pure Country Pork, prawns, mushroom, fresh mint, lettuce, pickle, nước chấm.

Fried Oysters

$14.00
Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad

Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad

$14.50

Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.

Sai Gon Chicken Salad

Sai Gon Chicken Salad

$13.50

Cabbage, steamed chicken, rau thơm, banana blossom, peanut, crispy shallot, nước chấm vinaigrette.

Sai Gon Wings

Sai Gon Wings

$12.50

Chicken wings, caramel sauce, rice vinegar, nước chấm, roasted garlic, chili.

Spinach Tofu Paper Wrap

Spinach Tofu Paper Wrap

$11.00

Northwest Tofu, spinach, mung bean, mushroom, crispy shallot, soy vinaigrette.

Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage Salad

Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage Salad

$12.50

Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.

Xiu Mai

Xiu Mai

$12.00

Pork & beef meatballs, tomato, phở stock, baguette.

Eggplant

Eggplant

$9.50

Soup Noodles

Bun Bo Hue

Bun Bo Hue

$18.00

Spicy central Vietnamese soup, Meyer Ranch prime beef brisket, pork belly, pork shank, pork sausage, banana blossom, shrimp sauce.

Mi Vit Tiem

Mi Vit Tiem

$19.50

Chinese herbal chicken broth, ramen wheat noodle, Maple Leaf Farms duck leg confit, chives, Chinese date, Chinese celery, longan, shiitake, and bean sprouts.

Pho Ga

Pho Ga

$16.50

Beef broth, rice noodle, Draper Valley steamed chicken, soft-boiled egg, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.

Pho Ga Tron

Pho Ga Tron

$18.50Out of stock

Fresh rice noodle, grilled Draper Valley chicken, tamarind sauce, fish sauce, ginger, vinegar, bird's eye chili, roasted peanut, served with side Phở broth. *Contains gluten

Pho Ha Noi

Pho Ha Noi

$17.50

Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, fresh ginger, pickled bird's eye chili, cilantro, savory Chinese donut.

Pho Tai Nam

Pho Tai Nam

$16.50

Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime beef brisket and eye of round steak, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.

Pho Tai Oxtail

Pho Tai Oxtail

$19.00

Beef broth, rice noodle, local oxtail, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.

Saigon Farmer Curry

Saigon Farmer Curry

$18.00

Beets, pumpkin, carrot, shiitake, brussel sprouts, ramen wheat noodle.

Vegetarian Pho

Vegetarian Pho

$16.50

Vegetarian broth, rice noodle, mushroom, Northwest Tofu, tofu cracker, lily blossom, Chinese chives, and bean sprouts.

Spicy & Sour Ramen

Spicy & Sour Ramen

$17.50

Chicken broth, smoked prosciutto, white prawn, yuzu, chili, green onion, ramen noodle, bean sprout, basil, fried garlic.

Vermicelli Noodles

Garlic Crab Noodle

Garlic Crab Noodle

$21.00

Deep Sea Red Crab meat, garlic, white pepper, parmesan, green onion, wheat noodle.

Bun Cha Ca La Vong

Bun Cha Ca La Vong

$18.50

washington coast rockfish, crispy imperial roll, cucumber, dill, roasted peanut, shrimp sauce, turmeric, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,

Combo Vermicelli

Combo Vermicelli

$19.00

Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, prawns, housemade pork & beef sausage, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

$18.00

Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,

Grilled Prawn Vermicelli

Grilled Prawn Vermicelli

$18.00

prawns, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,

Lemongrass Beef Vermicelli

Lemongrass Beef Vermicelli

$19.50

sauteed pure country dry aged Steak Delmonico, lemongrass, chili oil, yellow onion, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,

Saigon-Singapore Noodle

Saigon-Singapore Noodle

$19.00

Prawns, chicken thigh, mung bean noodle, bean sprout, green onion, garlic, lemongrass, cilantro & lime.

Vegetarian Vermicelli

Vegetarian Vermicelli

$18.00

spinach tofu wrap, tofu medly, shiitakes, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, soy sauce

Rotisserie

Lemongrass Rockfish

Lemongrass Rockfish

$19.50

Seared Washington Coast rockfish, lemongrass, turmeric, cabbage salad, pandan rice. Served with side tomato tamarind soup.

Rotisserie Chicken Bánh Hỏi

Rotisserie Chicken Bánh Hỏi

$18.50

Draper Valley chicken breast supreme, lemongrass, shallot, ginger soy vinaigrette, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.

Rotisserie Chicken Rice

Rotisserie Chicken Rice

$18.50

Draper Valley chicken breast supreme, lemongrass, shallot, ginger soy vinaigrette, served with broken rice.

Duck Supreme Bánh Hỏi

Duck Supreme Bánh Hỏi

$21.00

Maple Leaf Farms duck breast supreme, five spice, pineapple, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.

Duck Supreme Rice

Duck Supreme Rice

$21.00

Maple Leaf Farms duck breast supreme, five spice, pineapple, nước chấm, served with broken rice.

Spicy Pork Belly Bánh Hỏi

Spicy Pork Belly Bánh Hỏi

$18.00

Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.

Spicy Pork Belly Rice

Spicy Pork Belly Rice

$18.00

Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with broken rice.

NA Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lemongrass Soda

$6.00

Orange Juice

$5.50Out of stock

Fresh in house squeezed orange juice.

Mountain Valley Mineral Sparkling

$6.00

Sprite

$4.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

Kombucha

$8.50

Shrub

$6.00Out of stock

Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Kombucha Blueberry

$8.50

Kombucha Ginger

$8.50

Lemongrass Soda

$6.00

Orange Juice

$5.50Out of stock

Fresh in house squeezed orange juice.

Fever Tree Tonic

$5.00

Shrub

$6.00

Sprite

$4.00

Mountain Valley Mineral Sparkling

$6.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

Small Plates

Crispy Imperial Rolls

Crispy Imperial Rolls

$13.90

Pure Country Pork, prawns, mushroom, fresh mint, lettuce, pickle, nước chấm.

Fried Oysters

$16.00
Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad

Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad

$16.90

Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.

Sai Gon Chicken Salad

Sai Gon Chicken Salad

$16.50

Cabbage, steamed chicken, rau thơm, banana blossom, peanut, crispy shallot, nước chấm vinaigrette.

Sai Gon Wings

Sai Gon Wings

$16.00

Chicken wings, caramel sauce, rice vinegar, nước chấm, roasted garlic, chili.

Spinach Tofu Paper Wrap

Spinach Tofu Paper Wrap

$13.50

Northwest Tofu, spinach, mung bean, mushroom, crispy shallot, soy vinaigrette.

Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage Salad

Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage Salad

$14.50

Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.

Xiu Mai

Xiu Mai

$14.50

Pork & beef meatballs, tomato, phở stock, baguette.

Eggplant

Eggplant

$11.50

Soup Noodles

Bun Bo Hue

Bun Bo Hue

$21.50

Spicy central Vietnamese soup, Meyer Ranch prime beef brisket, pork belly, pork shank, pork sausage, banana blossom, shrimp sauce.

Mi Vit Tiem

Mi Vit Tiem

$23.50

Chinese herbal chicken broth, ramen wheat noodle, Maple Leaf Farms duck leg confit, chives, Chinese date, Chinese celery, longan, shiitake, and bean sprouts.

Pho Ga

Pho Ga

$19.90

Beef broth, rice noodle, Draper Valley steamed chicken, soft-boiled egg, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.

Pho Ga Tron

Pho Ga Tron

$22.50Out of stock

Fresh rice noodle, grilled Draper Valley chicken, tamarind sauce, fish sauce, ginger, vinegar, bird's eye chili, roasted peanut, served with side Phở broth. *Contains gluten

Pho Ha Noi

Pho Ha Noi

$21.00

Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, fresh ginger, pickled bird's eye chili, cilantro, savory Chinese donut.

Pho Tai Nam

Pho Tai Nam

$19.90

Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime beef brisket and eye of round steak, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.

Pho Tai Oxtail

Pho Tai Oxtail

$22.90

Beef broth, rice noodle, local oxtail, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.

Saigon Farmer Curry

Saigon Farmer Curry

$21.50

Beets, pumpkin, carrot, shiitake, brussel sprouts, ramen wheat noodle.

Vegetarian Pho

Vegetarian Pho

$19.90

Vegetarian broth, rice noodle, mushroom, Northwest Tofu, tofu cracker, lily blossom, Chinese chives, and bean sprouts.

Vermicelli Noodles

Garlic Crab Noodle

Garlic Crab Noodle

$25.00

Deep Sea Red Crab meat, garlic, white pepper, parmesan, green onion, wheat noodle.

Bun Cha Ca La Vong

Bun Cha Ca La Vong

$22.50

washington coast rockfish, crispy imperial roll, cucumber, dill, roasted peanut, shrimp sauce, turmeric, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,

Combo Vermicelli

Combo Vermicelli

$22.90

Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, prawns, housemade pork & beef sausage, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

$21.50

Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,

Grilled Prawn Vermicelli

Grilled Prawn Vermicelli

$21.50

prawns, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,

Lemongrass Beef Vermicelli

Lemongrass Beef Vermicelli

$23.50

sauteed pure country dry aged Steak Delmonico, lemongrass, chili oil, yellow onion, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,

Saigon-Singapore Noodle

Saigon-Singapore Noodle

$22.90

Prawns, chicken thigh, mung bean noodle, bean sprout, green onion, garlic, lemongrass, cilantro & lime.

Vegetarian Vermicelli

Vegetarian Vermicelli

$21.50

spinach tofu wrap, tofu medly, shiitakes, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, soy sauce

Rotisserie

Lemongrass Rockfish

Lemongrass Rockfish

$23.50

Seared Washington Coast rockfish, lemongrass, turmeric, cabbage salad, pandan rice. Served with side tomato tamarind soup.

Rotisserie Chicken Bánh Hỏi

Rotisserie Chicken Bánh Hỏi

$22.50

Draper Valley chicken breast supreme, lemongrass, shallot, ginger soy vinaigrette, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.

Rotisserie Chicken Rice

Rotisserie Chicken Rice

$22.50

Draper Valley chicken breast supreme, lemongrass, shallot, ginger soy vinaigrette, served with broken rice.

Duck Supreme Bánh Hỏi

Duck Supreme Bánh Hỏi

$25.00

Maple Leaf Farms duck breast supreme, five spice, pineapple, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.

Duck Supreme Rice

Duck Supreme Rice

$25.00

Maple Leaf Farms duck breast supreme, five spice, pineapple, nước chấm, served with broken rice.

Spicy Pork Belly Bánh Hỏi

Spicy Pork Belly Bánh Hỏi

$21.50

Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.

Spicy Pork Belly Rice

Spicy Pork Belly Rice

$21.50

Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with broken rice.

NA Drinks

Coke

$4.60

Diet Coke

$4.60

Fever Tree Tonic

$5.75

Ginger Ale

$4.60

Ginger Beer

$5.75

Lemongrass Soda

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.50Out of stock

Fresh in house squeezed orange juice.

Mountain Valley Mineral Sparkling

$6.50

Sprite

$4.60

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.90

Kombucha

$9.90

Shrub

$6.90Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markPet Friendly
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Open til MIDNIGHT every day!

Website

Location

550 12TH AVE, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Ba Bar - Capitol Hill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Monsoon Restaurant - 615 19th Ave E.
orange starNo Reviews
615 19th Ave E. Seattle, WA 98112
View restaurantnext
Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea - WA - Weller
orange starNo Reviews
618 S WELLER STREET SEATTLE, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ba Bar Green - SLU
orange starNo Reviews
500 TERRY AVE N SEATTLE, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Ba Bar - South Lake Union - 500 Terry Ave N
orange star4.2 • 1,590
500 Terry Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi - Seattle
orange star4.3 • 401
2675 NE Village Lane Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Ba Bar - University Village - 2685 NE 46TH ST
orange star3.9 • 1,057
2685 NE 46TH ST SEATTLE, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

COMMUNION
orange star4.9 • 590
2350 E Union St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Belltown
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Alki
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
South Lake Union
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston