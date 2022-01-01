- Home
- /
- Seattle
- /
- Central District
- /
- Vietnamese
- /
- Ba Bar - Capitol Hill - 550 12TH AVE
Ba Bar - Capitol Hill 550 12TH AVE
4,837 Reviews
$$
550 12TH AVE
Seattle, WA 98122
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Small Plates
Crispy Imperial Rolls
Pure Country Pork, prawns, mushroom, fresh mint, lettuce, pickle, nước chấm.
Fried Oysters
Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad
Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
Sai Gon Chicken Salad
Cabbage, steamed chicken, rau thơm, banana blossom, peanut, crispy shallot, nước chấm vinaigrette.
Sai Gon Wings
Chicken wings, caramel sauce, rice vinegar, nước chấm, roasted garlic, chili.
Spinach Tofu Paper Wrap
Northwest Tofu, spinach, mung bean, mushroom, crispy shallot, soy vinaigrette.
Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage Salad
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
Xiu Mai
Pork & beef meatballs, tomato, phở stock, baguette.
Eggplant
Soup Noodles
Bun Bo Hue
Spicy central Vietnamese soup, Meyer Ranch prime beef brisket, pork belly, pork shank, pork sausage, banana blossom, shrimp sauce.
Mi Vit Tiem
Chinese herbal chicken broth, ramen wheat noodle, Maple Leaf Farms duck leg confit, chives, Chinese date, Chinese celery, longan, shiitake, and bean sprouts.
Pho Ga
Beef broth, rice noodle, Draper Valley steamed chicken, soft-boiled egg, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
Pho Ga Tron
Fresh rice noodle, grilled Draper Valley chicken, tamarind sauce, fish sauce, ginger, vinegar, bird's eye chili, roasted peanut, served with side Phở broth. *Contains gluten
Pho Ha Noi
Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, fresh ginger, pickled bird's eye chili, cilantro, savory Chinese donut.
Pho Tai Nam
Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime beef brisket and eye of round steak, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
Pho Tai Oxtail
Beef broth, rice noodle, local oxtail, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
Saigon Farmer Curry
Beets, pumpkin, carrot, shiitake, brussel sprouts, ramen wheat noodle.
Vegetarian Pho
Vegetarian broth, rice noodle, mushroom, Northwest Tofu, tofu cracker, lily blossom, Chinese chives, and bean sprouts.
Spicy & Sour Ramen
Chicken broth, smoked prosciutto, white prawn, yuzu, chili, green onion, ramen noodle, bean sprout, basil, fried garlic.
Vermicelli Noodles
Garlic Crab Noodle
Deep Sea Red Crab meat, garlic, white pepper, parmesan, green onion, wheat noodle.
Bun Cha Ca La Vong
washington coast rockfish, crispy imperial roll, cucumber, dill, roasted peanut, shrimp sauce, turmeric, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Combo Vermicelli
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, prawns, housemade pork & beef sausage, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Grilled Prawn Vermicelli
prawns, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Lemongrass Beef Vermicelli
sauteed pure country dry aged Steak Delmonico, lemongrass, chili oil, yellow onion, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Saigon-Singapore Noodle
Prawns, chicken thigh, mung bean noodle, bean sprout, green onion, garlic, lemongrass, cilantro & lime.
Vegetarian Vermicelli
spinach tofu wrap, tofu medly, shiitakes, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, soy sauce
Rotisserie
Lemongrass Rockfish
Seared Washington Coast rockfish, lemongrass, turmeric, cabbage salad, pandan rice. Served with side tomato tamarind soup.
Rotisserie Chicken Bánh Hỏi
Draper Valley chicken breast supreme, lemongrass, shallot, ginger soy vinaigrette, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.
Rotisserie Chicken Rice
Draper Valley chicken breast supreme, lemongrass, shallot, ginger soy vinaigrette, served with broken rice.
Duck Supreme Bánh Hỏi
Maple Leaf Farms duck breast supreme, five spice, pineapple, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.
Duck Supreme Rice
Maple Leaf Farms duck breast supreme, five spice, pineapple, nước chấm, served with broken rice.
Spicy Pork Belly Bánh Hỏi
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.
Spicy Pork Belly Rice
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with broken rice.
NA Drinks
Small Plates
Crispy Imperial Rolls
Pure Country Pork, prawns, mushroom, fresh mint, lettuce, pickle, nước chấm.
Fried Oysters
Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad
Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
Sai Gon Chicken Salad
Cabbage, steamed chicken, rau thơm, banana blossom, peanut, crispy shallot, nước chấm vinaigrette.
Sai Gon Wings
Chicken wings, caramel sauce, rice vinegar, nước chấm, roasted garlic, chili.
Spinach Tofu Paper Wrap
Northwest Tofu, spinach, mung bean, mushroom, crispy shallot, soy vinaigrette.
Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage Salad
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
Xiu Mai
Pork & beef meatballs, tomato, phở stock, baguette.
Eggplant
Soup Noodles
Bun Bo Hue
Spicy central Vietnamese soup, Meyer Ranch prime beef brisket, pork belly, pork shank, pork sausage, banana blossom, shrimp sauce.
Mi Vit Tiem
Chinese herbal chicken broth, ramen wheat noodle, Maple Leaf Farms duck leg confit, chives, Chinese date, Chinese celery, longan, shiitake, and bean sprouts.
Pho Ga
Beef broth, rice noodle, Draper Valley steamed chicken, soft-boiled egg, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
Pho Ga Tron
Fresh rice noodle, grilled Draper Valley chicken, tamarind sauce, fish sauce, ginger, vinegar, bird's eye chili, roasted peanut, served with side Phở broth. *Contains gluten
Pho Ha Noi
Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, fresh ginger, pickled bird's eye chili, cilantro, savory Chinese donut.
Pho Tai Nam
Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime beef brisket and eye of round steak, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
Pho Tai Oxtail
Beef broth, rice noodle, local oxtail, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
Saigon Farmer Curry
Beets, pumpkin, carrot, shiitake, brussel sprouts, ramen wheat noodle.
Vegetarian Pho
Vegetarian broth, rice noodle, mushroom, Northwest Tofu, tofu cracker, lily blossom, Chinese chives, and bean sprouts.
Vermicelli Noodles
Garlic Crab Noodle
Deep Sea Red Crab meat, garlic, white pepper, parmesan, green onion, wheat noodle.
Bun Cha Ca La Vong
washington coast rockfish, crispy imperial roll, cucumber, dill, roasted peanut, shrimp sauce, turmeric, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Combo Vermicelli
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, prawns, housemade pork & beef sausage, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Grilled Prawn Vermicelli
prawns, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Lemongrass Beef Vermicelli
sauteed pure country dry aged Steak Delmonico, lemongrass, chili oil, yellow onion, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Saigon-Singapore Noodle
Prawns, chicken thigh, mung bean noodle, bean sprout, green onion, garlic, lemongrass, cilantro & lime.
Vegetarian Vermicelli
spinach tofu wrap, tofu medly, shiitakes, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, soy sauce
Rotisserie
Lemongrass Rockfish
Seared Washington Coast rockfish, lemongrass, turmeric, cabbage salad, pandan rice. Served with side tomato tamarind soup.
Rotisserie Chicken Bánh Hỏi
Draper Valley chicken breast supreme, lemongrass, shallot, ginger soy vinaigrette, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.
Rotisserie Chicken Rice
Draper Valley chicken breast supreme, lemongrass, shallot, ginger soy vinaigrette, served with broken rice.
Duck Supreme Bánh Hỏi
Maple Leaf Farms duck breast supreme, five spice, pineapple, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.
Duck Supreme Rice
Maple Leaf Farms duck breast supreme, five spice, pineapple, nước chấm, served with broken rice.
Spicy Pork Belly Bánh Hỏi
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.
Spicy Pork Belly Rice
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with broken rice.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Open til MIDNIGHT every day!
550 12TH AVE, Seattle, WA 98122