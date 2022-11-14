Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Bars & Lounges
Bakeries

Ba Bar - South Lake Union 500 Terry Ave N

1,590 Reviews

$$

500 Terry Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Popular Items

Lemongrass Soda

Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lemongrass Soda

$6.00

Orange Juice

$5.50

Fresh in house squeezed orange juice.

Fevertree Tonic

$5.00

Shrub

$6.00

Sprite

$4.00

Mountain Valley

$5.00

Pastry

Macarons Gift Bag (3)

Macarons Gift Bag (3)

$7.50

Housemade Macarons with different favors!

Ba Bar Passionate Pandan Cake

Ba Bar Passionate Pandan Cake

$10.00

Ba Bar Passionate Pandal Cake. ONLY AVAILABLE ON SATURDAY!

Madeline (3)

Madeline (3)

$5.00

Housemade madeleines with different flavors -Ube, Vanilla, Black Sesame

Retail

Ba Bar T-Shirt

$25.00

Ba Bar Beer Glass

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markPet Friendly
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Street food & cold drink. Online Ordering

Location

500 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

Directions

Gallery
Ba Bar - South Lake Union image
Ba Bar - South Lake Union image
Ba Bar - South Lake Union image

Map
