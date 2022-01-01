Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Bars & Lounges

Ba Bar - University Village 2685 NE 46TH ST

1,057 Reviews

$$

2685 NE 46TH ST

SEATTLE, WA 98105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
Pho Tai Nam
Crispy Imperial Rolls

Pastry

Macarons Gift Bag

Macarons Gift Bag

$7.50

Housemade Macarons with different favors!

Ba Bar Passionate Pandan Cake

Ba Bar Passionate Pandan Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Ba Bar Passionate Pandal Cake, coconut, passion fruit.

Ba Bar Anniversary T-Shirt

$25.00

Ba Bar Beer Glass

$12.00
Madelines (3)

Madelines (3)

$5.00

Housemade madeleines with different flavors -Ube, Vanilla, Black Sesame

Small Plates

Crispy Imperial Rolls

Crispy Imperial Rolls

$11.50

Pure Country Pork, prawns, mushroom, fresh mint, lettuce, pickle, nước chấm.

Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad

Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad

$14.50

Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.

Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage Salad

Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage Salad

$12.50

Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.

Spinach Tofu Paper Wrap

Spinach Tofu Paper Wrap

$11.00

Northwest Tofu, spinach, mung bean, mushroom, crispy shallot, soy vinaigrette.

Sai Gon Chicken Salad

Sai Gon Chicken Salad

$13.50

Cabbage, steamed chicken, rau thơm, banana blossom, peanut, crispy shallot, nước chấm vinaigrette.

Sai Gon Wings

Sai Gon Wings

$12.50

Chicken wings, caramel sauce, rice vinegar, nước chấm, roasted garlic, chili.

Eggplant

$9.50

Soup Noodles

Bun Bo Hue

Bun Bo Hue

$18.00

Spicy central Vietnamese soup, Meyer Ranch prime beef brisket, pork belly, pork shank, pork sausage, banana blossom, shrimp sauce.

Saigon Farmer Curry

Saigon Farmer Curry

$18.00

Beets, pumpkin, carrot, shiitake, brussel sprouts, ramen wheat noodle.

Vegetarian Pho

Vegetarian Pho

$16.50

Vegetarian broth, rice noodle, mushroom, Northwest Tofu, tofu cracker, lily blossom, Chinese chives, and bean sprouts.

Pho Tai Nam

Pho Tai Nam

$16.50

Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime beef brisket and eye of round steak, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.

Pho Tai Oxtail

Pho Tai Oxtail

$19.00

Beef broth, rice noodle, local oxtail, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.

Pho Ga

Pho Ga

$16.50

Beef broth, rice noodle, Draper Valley steamed chicken, soft-boiled egg, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.

Pho Ha Noi

Pho Ha Noi

$17.50

Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, fresh ginger, pickled bird's eye chili, cilantro, savory Chinese donut.

Mi Vit Tiem

Mi Vit Tiem

$19.50

Chinese herbal chicken broth, ramen wheat noodle, Maple Leaf Farms duck leg confit, chives, Chinese date, Chinese celery, longan, shiitake, and bean sprouts.

Pho Ga Tron

Pho Ga Tron

$18.50

Fresh rice noodle, grilled Draper Valley chicken, tamarind sauce, fish sauce, ginger, vinegar, bird's eye chili, roasted peanut, served with side Phở broth. *Contains gluten

Spicy & Sour Ramen

$17.50

Chicken broth, smoked prosciutto, white prawn, yuzu, chili, green onion, bean sprout, basil, fried garlic.

Vermicelli Noodles

Garlic Crab Noodle

Garlic Crab Noodle

$21.00

Deep Sea Red Crab meat, garlic, white pepper, parmesan, green onion, wheat noodle.

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

$18.00

Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,

Grilled Prawn Vermicelli

Grilled Prawn Vermicelli

$18.00

Grilled prawns, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,

Lemongrass Beef Vermicelli

Lemongrass Beef Vermicelli

$19.50

sauteed pure country dry aged Steak- Delmonico, lemongrass, chili oil, yellow onion, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,

Combo Vermicelli

Combo Vermicelli

$19.00

Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, prawn, housemade pork & beef sausage, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,

Bun Cha Ca La Vong

Bun Cha Ca La Vong

$18.50

washington coast rockfish, crispy imperial roll, cucumber, dill, roasted peanut, shrimp sauce, turmeric, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,

Vegetarian Vermicelli

Vegetarian Vermicelli

$18.00

spinach tofu wrap, tofu medly, shiitakes, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, soy sauce

Saigon-Singapore Noodle

Saigon-Singapore Noodle

$19.00

Prawns, chicken thigh, mung bean noodle, bean sprout, green onion, garlic, lemongrass, cilantro & lime

Rotisserie

Lemongrass Rockfish

Lemongrass Rockfish

$19.50

Seared Washington Coast rockfish, lemongrass, turmeric, cabbage salad, pandan rice. Served with side tomato tamarind soup.

Rotisserie Chicken Bánh Hỏi

Rotisserie Chicken Bánh Hỏi

$18.50

Draper Valley chicken breast supreme, lemongrass, shallot, ginger soy vinaigrette, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.

Rotisserie Chicken Rice

Rotisserie Chicken Rice

$18.50

Draper Valley chicken breast supreme, lemongrass, shallot, ginger soy vinaigrette, served with broken rice.

Rotisserie Duck Bánh Hỏi

Rotisserie Duck Bánh Hỏi

$21.00

Maple Leaf Farms duck breast supreme, five spice, pineapple, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.

Rotisserie Duck Rice

Rotisserie Duck Rice

$21.00

Maple Leaf Farms duck breast supreme, five spice, pineapple, nước chấm, served with broken rice.

Spicy Pork Belly Bánh Hỏi

Spicy Pork Belly Bánh Hỏi

$18.00

Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.

Spicy Pork Belly Rice

Spicy Pork Belly Rice

$18.00

Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with broken rice.

NA Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Lemongrass Soda

$6.00

Limeade

$4.50

Orange Juice

$5.50

Fresh In house squeeze Orange Juice

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock

Soda Water

$2.75

Sprite

$4.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

Wu Wei

$6.00Out of stock

Kombucha

$8.50

Shrub

$6.00

NA Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Lemongrass Soda

$6.00

Limeade

$4.50

Milk

$2.50

Mountain Valley Sparkling

$6.00

Orange Juice

$5.50

Fresh In house squeeze Orange Juice

Shrub

$6.00

Wu Wei

$6.00Out of stock

Soda Water

$2.75

Sprite

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

To Go Cocktails

Boulevardier

Boulevardier

$9.50Out of stock

Rye whiskey, sweet Vermouth, Campari

Manhattan

Manhattan

$9.50Out of stock

Bourbon, Averna, Bitter

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$9.50Out of stock

Whiskey, Sugar, bitter.

Negroni

Negroni

$9.50Out of stock

Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Campari.

RETAILS

Ba Bar T-Shirt

$25.00

Ba Bar Beer Glass

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markPet Friendly
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern & quality Vietnamese street food in a fun, lively setting with specialty cocktails to enjoy with family and friends.

Location

2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE, WA 98105

Directions

Gallery
Ba Bar - University Village image
Ba Bar - University Village image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bamboo Sushi - Seattle
orange star4.3 • 401
2675 NE Village Lane Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Little Water Cantina
orange star3.6 • 1,163
2865 Eastlake Ave E Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Eastlake Bar and Grill
orange star4.0 • 1,722
2947 Eastlake Ave E Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Rain City Burgers
orange star4.2 • 902
6501 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext
Haymaker - Eastlake
orange starNo Reviews
1903 Yale PL E Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Serafina Osteria
orange starNo Reviews
2043 Eastlake Ave East Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in SEATTLE

Portage Bay Cafe - on Roosevelt
orange star4.0 • 5,518
4130 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext
Just Burgers
orange star4.5 • 2,797
4510 University Way NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Agua Verde Cafe
orange star4.0 • 2,445
1303 NE Boat Street Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Cedars Restaurant - University District
orange star4.4 • 2,342
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Elemental Pizza
orange star4.4 • 859
2634 NE University Village St. Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station - University District
orange star4.1 • 840
4515 University Way NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SEATTLE
Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Ballard
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
South Lake Union
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Chinatown International District
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston