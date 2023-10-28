Ba chi kitchen and bar 3547 18th st
3547 18th st
Metairie, LA 70002
Main Menu
appetizers
pork egg rolls, spicy lg wings & pork gyoza
tofu spring rolls, spicy lg tofu & veg. gyoza
fried w/ kim chi & chinese sausage
fried w/ kim chi (no meat)
pork w/ lettuce, cabbage, carrot, daikon & cilantro
crispy fried w/ creamy spicy & sweet chili sauce & edamame salsa
crispy fried w/ creamy spicy & sweet chili sauce & edamame salsa
w/ Kim chi & salt, lime & pepper dipping sauce
house cut fries w/ creamy spicy sauce and a bit of bulgogi
house cut fries w/ creamy spicy sauce
fried , pork
w/ sweet potato strings
w/ spinach , creamy spicy sauce, massage eggs & tortilla
w/ spinach & crispy wonton
fried oysters w/ spinach, katsu, mayonaise & tortilla chips
chips w/ bulgogi, creamy spicy sauce & pico de Gallo
w/ 5 spicy dipping sauce
spring rolls
edamame
tacos
po boys
includes: pate, butter, cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon & cilantro
cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon, butter & cilantro
cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon, butter & cilantro
cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon, butter & cilantro
includes: pate, butter, cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon & cilantro
includes: pate, butter, cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon & cilantro
includes: pate, butter, cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, daikon & cilantro
pho
white meat, onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, jalapeno, basil, lime
onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime
onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime
broccoli, mushrooms, bok choy, carrots, onions cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime
rare eye round, beef. balls, brisket, onions, cilantro, beansprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime
onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime
onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime
onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime
onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime
onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime
onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime
brisket, beef ball & cha lua, cilantro & onions bean sprouts, cabbage, basil, limes & jalapeños on the side
bo ne
sides
desserts
ramen
pork tonkotsu base soup w/ ramen noodle, boil egg, corn, bok choy, bean sprouts & green onions. combo includes: crab meat, shrimp & bbq pork
pork tonkotsu base soup w/ ramen noodle, boil egg, corn, bok choy, bean sprouts & green onions.
pork tonkotsu base soup w/ ramen noodle, boil egg, corn, bok choy, bean sprouts & green onions.
chicken curry base soup w/ ramen noodle, boil egg, corn, bok choy, bean sprouts & green onions.
veggie curry base soup w/ ramen noodle, boil egg, corn, bok choy, bean sprouts & green onions.
veggie curry base soup w/ ramen noodle, boil egg, corn, bok choy, bean sprouts & green onions.
Bacos
pork bacos
chicken bacos
w/ basil aioli & sweet potato strings
w/ basil aioli & coconut flakes
w/ eel sauce & pepper strings
w/ pickles
w/ cabbage & pickled ginger
w/ wasabi aioli & pickled ginger
w/ kim chi
shrimp bacos
w/ basil aioli & sweet potato strings
w/ basil aioli & coconut flakes
w/ eel sauce & pepper strings
w/ pickles
w/ cabbage & pickled ginger
w/ wasabi aioli & pickled ginger
w/ kim chi
fish bacos
tofu bacos
w/ basil aioli & sweet potato strings
w/ basil aioli & coconut flakes
w/ eel sauce & pepper strings
w/ pickles
w/ cabbage & pickled ginger
w/ wasabi aioli & pickled ginger
w/ kim chi
hash bacos
crab bacos
Rice Dishes
tofu rice dish
pork rice dish
chicken rice dish
shrimp rice dish
combination rice dish
Vermicelli Bowls
tofu vermicelli bowl
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts
pork vermicelli bowl
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts 5 spice sauce
meats include: bbq roast pork, pork belly and char pork. includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts
chicken vermicelli bowl
shrimp vermicelli bowl
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts shrimp (fried)
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts shrimp (fried)
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts shrimp (fried)
beef vermicelli bowl
combination vermicelli bowl
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts
includes: vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, cabbage & peanuts
Beverages
hand crafted drinks
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
3547 18th st, Metairie, LA 70002