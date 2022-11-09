Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Sandwiches

Ba Sa Restaurant

415 Reviews

$$

101 Winslow Ave E

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Popular Items

Taro Egg Rolls - GF
Avocado Spring Roll - G/F Option Available
Banh Mi- Vietnamese Sandwich

Desserts

Cheese and Pear Panna Cotta

Cheese and Pear Panna Cotta

$14.00

Bourbon poached pear, pecan, caramel sauce, honey comb with a delicious laughing cow cheese pan cotta.

Rolls

Avocado Spring Roll - G/F Option Available

Avocado Spring Roll - G/F Option Available

$7.00

shrimp, tofu, or avocado, green leaf lettuce, mints, perilla, beansprout, crispy wonton, peanut sauce

Taro Egg Rolls - GF

Taro Egg Rolls - GF

$6.00

Carlton pork, taro, shrimp, onion, carrots, wood ear mushroom, chives, tapioca sheet wrapper

Banh Mi / Buns

Karaage ChickenBuns

Karaage ChickenBuns

$11.00

Karage chicken, pickled red cabbage, carrots, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, peanuts

Banh Mi- Vietnamese Sandwich

Banh Mi- Vietnamese Sandwich

$16.00

Option: Karage chicken, Charsiu Pork, Kalbi Beef Mayo, pate, pickle daikon & carrots, herbs, spicy mayo

Noodle soups

Noodle & Broth

$10.00
Dry Aged Beef Pho

Dry Aged Beef Pho

$19.00
Mushroom Pho

Mushroom Pho

$19.00

Small Broth

$3.00

Large Broth

$8.00

Pork & Beef

Spicy Truffle Wonton

Spicy Truffle Wonton

$19.00

Grilled shrimp, steamed pork and shrimp wonton, truffle oil, scallion, sesame seeds, chili oil, ginger

Xiu Mai- Pork Meatballs

Xiu Mai- Pork Meatballs

$17.00Out of stock

Pork meatball, jicama, tomatoes, pearl onion, seared king oyster mushroom, chive powder, crostini

Seared Pork Wrap

Seared Pork Wrap

$16.00

pork belly, okra, butter lettuce, scallion, soy glazed, garlic

Dipping Noodle

Dipping Noodle

$22.00Out of stock
Pork Fried Noodle

Pork Fried Noodle

$23.00

Stir fried noodles, seasonal vegetable from Red Dod Farm, Carlton ground pork and a sunny side up egg.

Grilled Pork & Rice

Grilled Pork & Rice

$19.00

Grilled pork chop, fried egg, pickle daikon, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, scallion serve with rice

Butter Beef With Garlic Fried Rice

Butter Beef With Garlic Fried Rice

$29.00

Brown butter, kalbi beef, garlic fried rice, eggs, onions

Saute Beef Vermicelli

Saute Beef Vermicelli

$19.00
Tamarind Roasted Lamb Ribs

Tamarind Roasted Lamb Ribs

$27.00

Beef Chuck Eye, okra, onions, chives, micro cilantro, served with truffle jojos

Small Garlic Fried Rice

$7.00

Large Garlic Fried Rice

$13.00

Rice

$3.00

Poultry & Seafood

Mussel in Coconut Cream

Mussel in Coconut Cream

$21.00Out of stock

Mediterranean mussel, lemongrass, garlic, onion, laksa leaf, coconut cream, Thai chili.

Drunken Clam Noodle

Drunken Clam Noodle

$27.00Out of stock

Manila Clams, egg noodle, white onion, basil, ginger, jalapeño, bell peppers, napa cabbage, thai chili, garlic, green onion, chives, white wine

Chili Oil Prawns Noodle

Chili Oil Prawns Noodle

$23.00

Tempura prawn, egg noodle, chili oil sauce, egg noodle, bok choy, onion, cilantro

Black Shoyu Garlic Chicken

Black Shoyu Garlic Chicken

$19.00
Grilled Mackerel

Grilled Mackerel

$24.00

Mackerel filet, cucumber, vermicelli noodle, lettuce, herbs, caramelize fish sauce, thai chili.

Vegetables

Stir Fry Garlic Bok Choy

Stir Fry Garlic Bok Choy

$16.00

Stir Fry Garlic Green Beans

$16.00
Vegetables Stir Fry-G/F Option Available

Vegetables Stir Fry-G/F Option Available

$19.00

Zucchini, yellow squash, green beans, red cabbage stir fry serves with rice.

Sizzling Eggplant and Tofu

$23.00

Truffle Jojos

$8.00

Coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00
Latte

Latte

$5.00
Cappucino

Cappucino

$5.00
Ice Milk Coffee

Ice Milk Coffee

$5.00
Hot Milk Coffee

Hot Milk Coffee

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Ca Phe. Trung

$8.00Out of stock

Ca Phe Dua

$8.00Out of stock

Tea

Green Tea

$4.00

Jasmine Tea

$5.00

Milk Oolong Tea

$8.00Out of stock

Chrysanthemum Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Earl Grey Tea

$5.00

Breakfast Blend

$5.00

Hibiscus Tea

$5.00

Mint Tea

$5.00

Non-alcoholic

Non alcoholic drink varieties.

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Siera Mist

$3.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Tonic

$5.00

Milk

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Orange Cream Soda

$5.00

Mocktail Passion Mist

$8.00

Mocktail Tamarind Sour

$8.00

Mocktail Spicy Margarita

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Large Topo Chico

$5.00Out of stock

Small Topo Grapefruit

$3.00Out of stock

Small Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Tonic Water

$2.00

Soda Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

Location

101 Winslow Ave E, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Ba Sa Restaurant image
Ba Sa Restaurant image
Ba Sa Restaurant image
