Baan Siam
355 Reviews
$$
425 Eye St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Order Again
Plastic Utensils
To Go Drink Deals
Singha Six-Pack
The classic Thai lager. Crisp, clean and helps soothe the heat of even the hottest curries.
Broc Cellars Love White
38% Marsanne | 24% Picpoul | 22% Rousanne | 16% Grenache Blanc 100% Delicious!
Chang Six-Pack
Thailand- American-Style Lager- This Thai beer is made from fine quality malt, rice and hops, with natural water and selected yeast. Enjoy this refreshing brew with spicy foods.
Hey Malbec 2020
Juicy black fruits combine with violets and black pepper, with soft and ripe tannins leading a soft and opulent finish.
Seasonal Specials
Special - Fried Fresh-Water Prawns
Fresh-water prawns, spicy tempura, sweet & sour sauce.
Special - Ground Chicken & Bamboo Shoots
Ground chicken, bamboo shoots, green and red peppers, basil, chili garlic sauce. Spicy
Special - Pad Mee with Chicken and Shrimp
Angel hair rice noodles, chicken, shrimp, egg, green & red peppers, green beans, basil, chili-garlic sauce. Spicy
Special - Stir-Fried Pork Belly with Chili Paste
Crispy pork belly, green beans, red chili paste. Spicy (GF)
Special - Pork Curry Sweet Potato
Pork, sweet potato leaves, central Thai chili paste. Spicy (GF)
Special - Ginger Branzino
Whole Branzino filleted (± 1 lb), mushrooms, scallions, ginger, celery, green & red peppers, garlic sauce (served with brown rice)
The Start
Spicy-sour Soup with Shrimp
Shrimp, lemongrass, galangal, tomatoes, mushrooms, chili, culantro, lime juice (Medium Spicy) (GF)
Coconut Soup with Chicken
Chicken, young coconut meat, coconut milk, mushrooms, tomatoes, lemongrass, galangal, chili, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves (Medium Spicy) (GF)
Pineapple Chicken Bites
Pineapple, ground chicken, garlic, peanuts, pepper, sweet fermented radish. (GF)
Chicken Tapioca Dumplings
Tapioca, ground chicken, garlic, peanuts, pepper, sweet fermented radish. (GF)
Thai-Style Deep-Fried Chicken Wings
Chicken wings, garlic, pepper.
Golden-Fried Pockets
Ground chicken, ground shrimp, rice paper, sweet chili sauce.
Grilled Pork Skewers
Pork, peanut sauce, cucumber, vinegar, shallots, syrup.
Deep-Fried Asian Pumpkin
Asian pumpkin, tempura flour, chili paste, sweet and sour sauce. Medium spicy
Baan Siam Roll
Shrimp, mixed greens, carrot, mint, spicy lime sauce. Medium spicy (also available with tofu), (GF)
Green Mango Salad
Green mango, peanuts, scallions, onions, cilantro, shallots, roasted coconut flakes.(GF)
Crispy Lotus Root & Grilled Shrimp Salad
Deep-fried lotus root, grilled shrimp, peanuts, scallions, onion, cilantro, roasted coconut flakes, chili paste. Medium spicy. (GF)
Beef "Nahm Dtok" Salad
Grilled beef, shallots, scallions, cilantro, mint, roasted rice, spicy lime dressing (Medium Spicy) (GF)
The Main
Thai Vermicelli Noodles
Thai thin rice noodles, coconut milk, peanuts, ground chicken, ground shrimp, red onions, garlic, tempura vegetable, chili powder. Medium spicy
Khao Soi Gai
Egg noodles, chicken thigh, pickled cabbage, scallions, red onions, Northern Thai curry paste. Spicy
Tom Yum Noodle Soup w/Roasted Pork & Ground Chicken
Rice noodles, roasted pork, ground chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, lime juice, garlic, chili pepper, ground peanuts. Medium spicy (also available with tofu), (GF)
Floating Market Noodle Soup
Sliced flank steak, rice noodles, scallions, cilantro, bean sprouts, pork blood, spiced broth. Spicy, (GF)
Stir-Fried Glass Noodles with Chicken & Shrimp
Glass noodles, chicken, shrimp, egg, Napa cabbage, yu choy, scallions, celery, fermented red bean curd sauce. (Medium spicy) (also available with tofu)
Branzino Choo Chee Curry
Whole Branzino filleted (± 1 lb), central Thai chili paste (served with brown rice) Spicy
Northern Thai Mix Curry Chicken
Chicken, bamboo shoots, glass noodles, ginger, Thai eggplant, yu choy, Northern Thai curry paste. Served with rice. Spicy (also available with tofu), (GF)
Northern Thai Pork Curry
Pork shoulder, ginger, pickled garlic, Northern Thai curry paste, served with rice. Spicy, (GF)
Papaya Curry Chicken
Green papaya, chicken, green and red peppers, Central Thai curry paste, served with rice. Very spicy (also available with tofu), (GF)
Chicken Red Curry w/ Chayote
Chicken, chayote, Thai basil, green and red peppers, Central Thai curry paste, served with rice. Spicy (also available with tofu), (GF)
Chicken Green Curry
Chicken, green & red peppers, sweet basil, green beans, Thai eggplant, Asian pumpkin, Central Thai chili paste (Spicy) (GF)
Southern Thai Beef Curry
Top round beef, green and red peppers, lemongrass, Southern Thai curry paste, served with rice. Spicy, (GF)
Roasted Duck Red Curry
Duck breast, pineapple, cherry tomatoes, Thai eggplant, green and red peppers, basil, Central Thai red curry paste, served with riceberry. Spicy, (GF)
Spicy Chicken in Banana Leaf
Boneless chicken thigh, glass noodles, scallions, cilantro, culantro, Thai eggplant, string beans, Northern Thai curry paste, served with rice. Spicy, (GF)
Lemongrass Chicken
Chicken, lemongrass, green and red peppers, Thai basil, southern Thai chili paste. Spicy (GF)
Shrimp Stir-Fried with Curry Powder
Shrimp, onion, green and red peppers, scallions, egg, shrimp chili paste, curry powder, served with rice. (Medium spicy) (also available with tofu)
Shrimp Stir-Fried with Spicy Shrimp Paste
Shrimp, string beans, green and red peppers, onion, scallions, spicy shrimp paste, served with rice. (Medium spicy)
Chinese Broccoli w/ Pork
Chinese broccoli, pork, onions, tomatoes, scallions, egg. (also available with tofu)
Shrimp-Chili-Paste Fried Rice with Crispy Pork Belly
Fried rice, shrimp chili paste, egg, green and red peppers, green beans, Thai basil, crispy pork belly. Spicy
Tom Yum Fried Rice with Shrimp
Shrimp, rice, egg, lemongrass, tomatoes, chili, onion, cilantro, tom yum chili paste (Medium Spicy)
Stir-Fried Garlic Rice with Thai-Style Deep-Fried Chicken
Rice, chicken, garlic, ginger sauce.
Stir-Fried Rice with Garlic Shrimp
Rice, shrimp, egg, scallions, cilantro, garlic sauce.
The Vegetarian
Spicy deep-fried mushrooms
Oyster mushrooms, chili paste, tempura flour, sweet & sour sauce. Medium spicy
Stir-fried Woon Sen noodles with tofu (Vegetarian)
Tofu, glass noodles, egg, onion, Chinese broccoli, tomato, scallions, garlic sauce
Stir-fried tofu with green beans (Vegetarian)
Tofu, green beans, egg, garlic sauce
Stir-fired basil with tofu and green beans (Vegetarian)
Tofu, basil, green beans, green & red peppers, onion, chili garlic sauce (Medium spicy)
Curry powder fried rice with tofu (Vegetarian)
Tofu, rice, egg, onion, scallions, fried onion, green & red peppers, pineapple.
Stir-fried Mixed Vegetables (Vegetarian)
Yu choy, Napa cabbage, Chinese broccoli, mushrooms, chili garlic sauce.Spicy
The Sweet
The Side
White Jasmine Rice
Brown Rice
Sticky Rice
Stir-Fried Garlic Rice
Steamed Noodles
Seasoned Noodle Soup Broth
Steamed Vegetables
Boiled Egg (1)
Can we offer you an egg in these trying times?
Thai-Style Fried Egg (1)
Steamed Tofu
Fried Tofu
Small Cucumber Salad
Peanut Sauce
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Sweet Chili Sauce
Crispy Pork Belly
Thai-Style Fried Chicken Breast
Cook at Home
Baan Siam Red Chili Paste
Add some Baan Siam flavor to your cooking! Make a stir-fry or curry at home with your choice of protein and vegetables. Ingredients: Dried Thai red chili peppers, lemongrass, galanga, garlic, shallots, Kaffir lime peel, coriander. Keep refrigerated, Use within 10 days of purchase. ±7 oz / 200g
Baan Siam Green Chili Paste
Add some Baan Siam flavor to your cooking! Make a stir-fry or curry at home with your choice of protein and vegetables. Ingredients: Fresh Thai green chili peppers, lemongrass, galanga, garlic, shallots, Kaffir lime peel, coriander. Keep refrigerated, Use within 10 days of purchase. ±7 oz / 200g
Drinks (Must be purchased with food)
Frozen Lychee
Pureed Lychee Fruit, Vodka, More Vodka, Lychee Liquor, Lime Juice, Soda. 12 oz serving
White Lotus
Soju, Sake, Uzu Liquor, Calpico, Lime Juice, Sprite. 12 oz serving
BTL Cotes du Rhone - Saint Damien 2019
The Grenache expresses exuberance of red fruit roundness and of tannins. The Syrah and the Cinsault bring structure and elegance.
BTL Benito Santos - Mencía 2020
The palate mirrors the nose, with bramble, blackcurrant leaf, sour cherry, cranberry, violet, and dried red cherry.
BTL Lamadrid Reserva - Malbec 2016
Exemplary malbec with notes of dark chocolate and hints of orange peel.
BTL Pullus - Pinot Noir 2020
Expressive, medium bodied, full of floral bouquet, ripe red fruits and a hint of smoky black tea.
BTL PM Chermette - Beaujolais 2020
Warm, sun-ripened fruit, black cherry, tart red plum, black raspberry, nice lift from the acidity, elegant tannin, it's lush and refreshing all at once.
BTL Calcaire - Malbec 2016
On the nose are notes of dark fruits and flowers. Rich on the palate with flavors of black plums, cherries, and currants on a backdrop of vibrant, well-balanced acidity.
BTL Ampeleia - Cab Franc 2015
A tangy and fresh red with berry and cherry character and hints of sandalwood. Medium body, firm tannins and a crisp finish.
BTL Regnie - Gamay 2018
A revelation of dried flowers and light exotic spices, this Gamay gives delicately pressed raspberry fruit on the palate. Dense acids play well.
BTL Barale Fratelli "La Rose" - Dolcetto 2019
Le Rose is a parcel located between This is a fruity yet medium-bodied Dolcetto that's not the over-extracted style that is prevalent on the market. Aromas of crushed black cherries, white pepper, and violets. Fine tannins.
BTL Edalo Blanco - Zalema 2018
Practicing biodynamic and organic production, this wine has notes of tropical fruit, apple and unripe pear.
BTL Graf Von Shonborn- Riesling 2018
A mere hint of green apple appears on the nose of this wine. This wine is zesty, bright and invigorating, with a clean and dry finish.
BTL Pullus - Sauvignon Blanc 2020
Notes of gooseberry, currant leaves, grapefruit, and gentle aromatic of passion fruit, nettle, grapefruit and elderflower.
BTL Dom la Croix Belle- Chardonnay 2018
A bright and intense wine with notes of citrus, hazelnuts and almonds with a long finish with plenty of finesse and minerality.
BTL Trimbach Riesling Reserve 2016
Pale, bright straw-yellow with aromas of lemon peel, honeyed fruit, and menthol on the nose. Ripe, supple and rich, yet lean and precise with excellent mineral character.
BTL Schloss Gobelsburg Gruner V 2017
Yeast, miso, and green pear make for an appetizing nose. An evident spritz on the palate makes these flavors pop even more as lemon freshness and white pepper frame the pear fruit. Slender and dry.
BTL Ridge Grenache Blanc 2019
Aromas of yellow pear, green plum, orange blossoms, and sweet oak. Juicy, tart citrus fruits, lively acidity, with medium-body fullness and lengthy lime-zest.
BTL Conquilla Brut Rose 2020
Brut rosé made from a blend of Bairrada’s signature noble red variety Baga and the tangy high acid white grape, Bical. Spicy and zesty with notes of bright citrus and red berries.
New Belgium VooDoo Ranger Imperial IPA
Bursting with tropical aromas and juicy fruit flavors from Mosaic and Amarillo hops, this golden IPA is perfectly bitter with a refreshing, sublime finish. ABV 7%
Great Divide Strawberry Rhubarb Sour Ale
Bright and effervescent with a clean strawberry flavor and a light follow-up of rhubarb. Medium hops bitterness that add underlying citrus and herbal. ABV 6.2%
Lagunitas IPA
Classic West-Coast amber IPA. Pine and citrus with a slight caramel finish. ABV 6.2%
Singh's six pack
Hakushika Nigori Snow Beauty 300ml
Unfiltered sake, full body and a long finish.
Hakushika Extra Dry 300ml
Light and crisp with a very clean finish. A wine lover's sake.
Hakushika Junmai Ginjo Gold 300ml
Award-winning with a velvet smoothness, rich flavor, and a Ginjo fragrance.
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Thai Iced Tea
Thai tea, sugar, cream
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Same same...but different. Thai food off the beaten path, beer, wine and frozen cocktails.
425 Eye St NW, Washington, DC 20001