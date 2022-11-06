Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Bars & Lounges

Baan Siam

355 Reviews

$$

425 Eye St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Order Again

Popular Items

Thai Vermicelli Noodles
Green Mango Salad
Golden-Fried Pockets

Plastic Utensils

I need plastic utensils

I need plastic utensils

To Go Drink Deals

Singha Six-Pack

Singha Six-Pack

$14.00Out of stock

The classic Thai lager. Crisp, clean and helps soothe the heat of even the hottest curries.

Broc Cellars Love White

Broc Cellars Love White

$23.00

﻿38% Marsanne | 24% Picpoul | 22% Rousanne | 16% Grenache Blanc 100% Delicious!

Chang Six-Pack

Chang Six-Pack

$16.00

Thailand- American-Style Lager- This Thai beer is made from fine quality malt, rice and hops, with natural water and selected yeast. Enjoy this refreshing brew with spicy foods.

Hey Malbec 2020

Hey Malbec 2020

$23.00

Juicy black fruits combine with violets and black pepper, with soft and ripe tannins leading a soft and opulent finish.

Seasonal Specials

Special - Fried Fresh-Water Prawns

Special - Fried Fresh-Water Prawns

$12.00

Fresh-water prawns, spicy tempura, sweet & sour sauce.

Special - Ground Chicken & Bamboo Shoots

Special - Ground Chicken & Bamboo Shoots

$18.00

Ground chicken, bamboo shoots, green and red peppers, basil, chili garlic sauce. Spicy

Special - Pad Mee with Chicken and Shrimp

Special - Pad Mee with Chicken and Shrimp

$18.00

Angel hair rice noodles, chicken, shrimp, egg, green & red peppers, green beans, basil, chili-garlic sauce. Spicy

Special - Stir-Fried Pork Belly with Chili Paste

Special - Stir-Fried Pork Belly with Chili Paste

$18.00

Crispy pork belly, green beans, red chili paste. Spicy (GF)

Special - Pork Curry Sweet Potato

Special - Pork Curry Sweet Potato

$18.00

Pork, sweet potato leaves, central Thai chili paste. Spicy (GF)

Special - Ginger Branzino

Special - Ginger Branzino

$25.00

Whole Branzino filleted (± 1 lb), mushrooms, scallions, ginger, celery, green & red peppers, garlic sauce (served with brown rice)

The Start

Spicy-sour Soup with Shrimp

Spicy-sour Soup with Shrimp

$10.00

Shrimp, lemongrass, galangal, tomatoes, mushrooms, chili, culantro, lime juice (Medium Spicy) (GF)

Coconut Soup with Chicken

Coconut Soup with Chicken

$10.00

Chicken, young coconut meat, coconut milk, mushrooms, tomatoes, lemongrass, galangal, chili, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves (Medium Spicy) (GF)

Pineapple Chicken Bites

Pineapple Chicken Bites

$9.00

Pineapple, ground chicken, garlic, peanuts, pepper, sweet fermented radish. (GF)

Chicken Tapioca Dumplings

Chicken Tapioca Dumplings

$9.00

Tapioca, ground chicken, garlic, peanuts, pepper, sweet fermented radish. (GF)

Thai-Style Deep-Fried Chicken Wings

Thai-Style Deep-Fried Chicken Wings

$9.00

Chicken wings, garlic, pepper.

Golden-Fried Pockets

Golden-Fried Pockets

$9.00

Ground chicken, ground shrimp, rice paper, sweet chili sauce.

Grilled Pork Skewers

Grilled Pork Skewers

$10.00

Pork, peanut sauce, cucumber, vinegar, shallots, syrup.

Deep-Fried Asian Pumpkin

Deep-Fried Asian Pumpkin

$9.00

Asian pumpkin, tempura flour, chili paste, sweet and sour sauce. Medium spicy

Baan Siam Roll

Baan Siam Roll

$10.00

Shrimp, mixed greens, carrot, mint, spicy lime sauce. Medium spicy (also available with tofu), (GF)

Green Mango Salad

Green Mango Salad

$10.00

Green mango, peanuts, scallions, onions, cilantro, shallots, roasted coconut flakes.(GF)

Crispy Lotus Root & Grilled Shrimp Salad

Crispy Lotus Root & Grilled Shrimp Salad

$13.00

Deep-fried lotus root, grilled shrimp, peanuts, scallions, onion, cilantro, roasted coconut flakes, chili paste. Medium spicy. (GF)

Beef "Nahm Dtok" Salad

Beef "Nahm Dtok" Salad

$13.00

Grilled beef, shallots, scallions, cilantro, mint, roasted rice, spicy lime dressing (Medium Spicy) (GF)

The Main

Thai Vermicelli Noodles

Thai Vermicelli Noodles

$18.00

Thai thin rice noodles, coconut milk, peanuts, ground chicken, ground shrimp, red onions, garlic, tempura vegetable, chili powder. Medium spicy

Khao Soi Gai

Khao Soi Gai

$18.00

Egg noodles, chicken thigh, pickled cabbage, scallions, red onions, Northern Thai curry paste. Spicy

Tom Yum Noodle Soup w/Roasted Pork & Ground Chicken

Tom Yum Noodle Soup w/Roasted Pork & Ground Chicken

$17.00

Rice noodles, roasted pork, ground chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, lime juice, garlic, chili pepper, ground peanuts. Medium spicy (also available with tofu), (GF)

Floating Market Noodle Soup

Floating Market Noodle Soup

$18.00

Sliced flank steak, rice noodles, scallions, cilantro, bean sprouts, pork blood, spiced broth. Spicy, (GF)

Stir-Fried Glass Noodles with Chicken & Shrimp

Stir-Fried Glass Noodles with Chicken & Shrimp

$18.00

Glass noodles, chicken, shrimp, egg, Napa cabbage, yu choy, scallions, celery, fermented red bean curd sauce. (Medium spicy) (also available with tofu)

Branzino Choo Chee Curry

Branzino Choo Chee Curry

$25.00

Whole Branzino filleted (± 1 lb), central Thai chili paste (served with brown rice) Spicy

Northern Thai Mix Curry Chicken

Northern Thai Mix Curry Chicken

$18.00

Chicken, bamboo shoots, glass noodles, ginger, Thai eggplant, yu choy, Northern Thai curry paste. Served with rice. Spicy (also available with tofu), (GF)

Northern Thai Pork Curry

Northern Thai Pork Curry

$18.00

Pork shoulder, ginger, pickled garlic, Northern Thai curry paste, served with rice. Spicy, (GF)

Papaya Curry Chicken

Papaya Curry Chicken

$18.00

Green papaya, chicken, green and red peppers, Central Thai curry paste, served with rice. Very spicy (also available with tofu), (GF)

Chicken Red Curry w/ Chayote

Chicken Red Curry w/ Chayote

$18.00

Chicken, chayote, Thai basil, green and red peppers, Central Thai curry paste, served with rice. Spicy (also available with tofu), (GF)

Chicken Green Curry

Chicken Green Curry

$18.00

Chicken, green & red peppers, sweet basil, green beans, Thai eggplant, Asian pumpkin, Central Thai chili paste (Spicy) (GF)

Southern Thai Beef Curry

Southern Thai Beef Curry

$18.00

Top round beef, green and red peppers, lemongrass, Southern Thai curry paste, served with rice. Spicy, (GF)

Roasted Duck Red Curry

Roasted Duck Red Curry

$20.00

Duck breast, pineapple, cherry tomatoes, Thai eggplant, green and red peppers, basil, Central Thai red curry paste, served with riceberry. Spicy, (GF)

Spicy Chicken in Banana Leaf

Spicy Chicken in Banana Leaf

$18.00

Boneless chicken thigh, glass noodles, scallions, cilantro, culantro, Thai eggplant, string beans, Northern Thai curry paste, served with rice. Spicy, (GF)

Lemongrass Chicken

Lemongrass Chicken

$18.00

Chicken, lemongrass, green and red peppers, Thai basil, southern Thai chili paste. Spicy (GF)

Shrimp Stir-Fried with Curry Powder

Shrimp Stir-Fried with Curry Powder

$19.00

Shrimp, onion, green and red peppers, scallions, egg, shrimp chili paste, curry powder, served with rice. (Medium spicy) (also available with tofu)

Shrimp Stir-Fried with Spicy Shrimp Paste

Shrimp Stir-Fried with Spicy Shrimp Paste

$19.00

Shrimp, string beans, green and red peppers, onion, scallions, spicy shrimp paste, served with rice. (Medium spicy)

Chinese Broccoli w/ Pork

Chinese Broccoli w/ Pork

$17.00

Chinese broccoli, pork, onions, tomatoes, scallions, egg. (also available with tofu)

Shrimp-Chili-Paste Fried Rice with Crispy Pork Belly

Shrimp-Chili-Paste Fried Rice with Crispy Pork Belly

$18.00

Fried rice, shrimp chili paste, egg, green and red peppers, green beans, Thai basil, crispy pork belly. Spicy

Tom Yum Fried Rice with Shrimp

Tom Yum Fried Rice with Shrimp

$19.00

Shrimp, rice, egg, lemongrass, tomatoes, chili, onion, cilantro, tom yum chili paste (Medium Spicy)

Stir-Fried Garlic Rice with Thai-Style Deep-Fried Chicken

Stir-Fried Garlic Rice with Thai-Style Deep-Fried Chicken

$17.00

Rice, chicken, garlic, ginger sauce.

Stir-Fried Rice with Garlic Shrimp

Stir-Fried Rice with Garlic Shrimp

$19.00

Rice, shrimp, egg, scallions, cilantro, garlic sauce.

The Vegetarian

Spicy deep-fried mushrooms

Spicy deep-fried mushrooms

$9.00

Oyster mushrooms, chili paste, tempura flour, sweet & sour sauce. Medium spicy

Stir-fried Woon Sen noodles with tofu (Vegetarian)

Stir-fried Woon Sen noodles with tofu (Vegetarian)

$16.00

Tofu, glass noodles, egg, onion, Chinese broccoli, tomato, scallions, garlic sauce

Stir-fried tofu with green beans (Vegetarian)

Stir-fried tofu with green beans (Vegetarian)

$16.00

Tofu, green beans, egg, garlic sauce

Stir-fired basil with tofu and green beans (Vegetarian)

Stir-fired basil with tofu and green beans (Vegetarian)

$16.00

Tofu, basil, green beans, green & red peppers, onion, chili garlic sauce (Medium spicy)

Curry powder fried rice with tofu (Vegetarian)

Curry powder fried rice with tofu (Vegetarian)

$16.00

Tofu, rice, egg, onion, scallions, fried onion, green & red peppers, pineapple.

Stir-fried Mixed Vegetables (Vegetarian)

Stir-fried Mixed Vegetables (Vegetarian)

$16.00

Yu choy, Napa cabbage, Chinese broccoli, mushrooms, chili garlic sauce.Spicy

The Sweet

Cream, coconut milk, sugar, salt, young coconut meat, roasted peanuts, sweetened sticky rice
Coconut Milk Griddle Snack

Coconut Milk Griddle Snack

$10.00Out of stock

Coconut milk, rice flour, wheat flour, sugar, salt.

Mango & Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

Mango & Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$10.00

Mango, sticky rice, coconut milk, sugar, salt. (GF)

Taro Pudding

Taro Pudding

$10.00

Taro, eggs, coconut milk, caramel sauce, fried onion. (GF)

The Side

White Jasmine Rice

White Jasmine Rice

$3.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$4.00
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$3.00
Stir-Fried Garlic Rice

Stir-Fried Garlic Rice

$8.00
Steamed Noodles

Steamed Noodles

$4.00
Seasoned Noodle Soup Broth

Seasoned Noodle Soup Broth

$5.00
Steamed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00
Boiled Egg (1)

Boiled Egg (1)

$2.00

Can we offer you an egg in these trying times?

Thai-Style Fried Egg (1)

Thai-Style Fried Egg (1)

$3.00
Steamed Tofu

Steamed Tofu

$4.00
Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$4.00
Small Cucumber Salad

Small Cucumber Salad

$4.00
Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$3.00
Sweet & Sour Sauce

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$3.00
Sweet Chili Sauce

Sweet Chili Sauce

$3.00

Crispy Pork Belly

$8.00

Thai-Style Fried Chicken Breast

$8.00

Cook at Home

Baan Siam Red Chili Paste

Baan Siam Red Chili Paste

$12.00

Add some Baan Siam flavor to your cooking! Make a stir-fry or curry at home with your choice of protein and vegetables. Ingredients: Dried Thai red chili peppers, lemongrass, galanga, garlic, shallots, Kaffir lime peel, coriander. Keep refrigerated, Use within 10 days of purchase. ±7 oz / 200g

Baan Siam Green Chili Paste

Baan Siam Green Chili Paste

$12.00

Add some Baan Siam flavor to your cooking! Make a stir-fry or curry at home with your choice of protein and vegetables. Ingredients: Fresh Thai green chili peppers, lemongrass, galanga, garlic, shallots, Kaffir lime peel, coriander. Keep refrigerated, Use within 10 days of purchase. ±7 oz / 200g

Drinks (Must be purchased with food)

Frozen Lychee

Frozen Lychee

$13.00

Pureed Lychee Fruit, Vodka, More Vodka, Lychee Liquor, Lime Juice, Soda. 12 oz serving

White Lotus

White Lotus

$13.00

Soju, Sake, Uzu Liquor, Calpico, Lime Juice, Sprite. 12 oz serving

BTL Cotes du Rhone - Saint Damien 2019

BTL Cotes du Rhone - Saint Damien 2019

$47.00

The Grenache expresses exuberance of red fruit roundness and of tannins. The Syrah and the Cinsault bring structure and elegance.

BTL Benito Santos - Mencía 2020

BTL Benito Santos - Mencía 2020

$45.00

The palate mirrors the nose, with bramble, blackcurrant leaf, sour cherry, cranberry, violet, and dried red cherry.

BTL Lamadrid Reserva - Malbec 2016

BTL Lamadrid Reserva - Malbec 2016

$47.00

Exemplary malbec with notes of dark chocolate and hints of orange peel.

BTL Pullus - Pinot Noir 2020

BTL Pullus - Pinot Noir 2020

$45.00

Expressive, medium bodied, full of floral bouquet, ripe red fruits and a hint of smoky black tea.

BTL PM Chermette - Beaujolais 2020

BTL PM Chermette - Beaujolais 2020

$47.00

Warm, sun-ripened fruit, black cherry, tart red plum, black raspberry, nice lift from the acidity, elegant tannin, it's lush and refreshing all at once.

BTL Calcaire - Malbec 2016

BTL Calcaire - Malbec 2016

$60.00

On the nose are notes of dark fruits and flowers. Rich on the palate with flavors of black plums, cherries, and currants on a backdrop of vibrant, well-balanced acidity.

BTL Ampeleia - Cab Franc 2015

BTL Ampeleia - Cab Franc 2015

$70.00

A tangy and fresh red with berry and cherry character and hints of sandalwood. Medium body, firm tannins and a crisp finish.

BTL Regnie - Gamay 2018

BTL Regnie - Gamay 2018

$65.00

A revelation of dried flowers and light exotic spices, this Gamay gives delicately pressed raspberry fruit on the palate. Dense acids play well.

BTL Barale Fratelli "La Rose" - Dolcetto 2019

BTL Barale Fratelli "La Rose" - Dolcetto 2019

$40.00

Le Rose is a parcel located between This is a fruity yet medium-bodied Dolcetto that's not the over-extracted style that is prevalent on the market. Aromas of crushed black cherries, white pepper, and violets. Fine tannins.

BTL Edalo Blanco - Zalema 2018

BTL Edalo Blanco - Zalema 2018

$46.00

Practicing biodynamic and organic production, this wine has notes of tropical fruit, apple and unripe pear.

BTL Graf Von Shonborn- Riesling 2018

BTL Graf Von Shonborn- Riesling 2018

$46.00

A mere hint of green apple appears on the nose of this wine. This wine is zesty, bright and invigorating, with a clean and dry finish.

BTL Pullus - Sauvignon Blanc 2020

BTL Pullus - Sauvignon Blanc 2020

$46.00

Notes of gooseberry, currant leaves, grapefruit, and gentle aromatic of passion fruit, nettle, grapefruit and elderflower.

BTL Dom la Croix Belle- Chardonnay 2018

BTL Dom la Croix Belle- Chardonnay 2018

$45.00

A bright and intense wine with notes of citrus, hazelnuts and almonds with a long finish with plenty of finesse and minerality.

BTL Trimbach Riesling Reserve 2016

BTL Trimbach Riesling Reserve 2016

$65.00

Pale, bright straw-yellow with aromas of lemon peel, honeyed fruit, and menthol on the nose. Ripe, supple and rich, yet lean and precise with excellent mineral character.

BTL Schloss Gobelsburg Gruner V 2017

BTL Schloss Gobelsburg Gruner V 2017

$95.00

Yeast, miso, and green pear make for an appetizing nose. An evident spritz on the palate makes these flavors pop even more as lemon freshness and white pepper frame the pear fruit. Slender and dry.

BTL Ridge Grenache Blanc 2019

BTL Ridge Grenache Blanc 2019

$70.00

Aromas of yellow pear, green plum, orange blossoms, and sweet oak. Juicy, tart citrus fruits, lively acidity, with medium-body fullness and lengthy lime-zest.

BTL Conquilla Brut Rose 2020

BTL Conquilla Brut Rose 2020

$45.00

Brut rosé made from a blend of Bairrada’s signature noble red variety Baga and the tangy high acid white grape, Bical. Spicy and zesty with notes of bright citrus and red berries.

New Belgium VooDoo Ranger Imperial IPA

New Belgium VooDoo Ranger Imperial IPA

$5.00

Bursting with tropical aromas and juicy fruit flavors from Mosaic and Amarillo hops, this golden IPA is perfectly bitter with a refreshing, sublime finish. ABV 7%

Great Divide Strawberry Rhubarb Sour Ale

Great Divide Strawberry Rhubarb Sour Ale

$6.00

Bright and effervescent with a clean strawberry flavor and a light follow-up of rhubarb. Medium hops bitterness that add underlying citrus and herbal. ABV 6.2%

Lagunitas IPA

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00Out of stock

Classic West-Coast amber IPA. Pine and citrus with a slight caramel finish. ABV 6.2%

Singh's six pack

$14.00
Hakushika Nigori Snow Beauty 300ml

Hakushika Nigori Snow Beauty 300ml

$20.00

Unfiltered sake, full body and a long finish.

Hakushika Extra Dry 300ml

Hakushika Extra Dry 300ml

$20.00

Light and crisp with a very clean finish. A wine lover's sake.

Hakushika Junmai Ginjo Gold 300ml

Hakushika Junmai Ginjo Gold 300ml

$22.00

Award-winning with a velvet smoothness, rich flavor, and a Ginjo fragrance.

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai tea, sugar, cream

Sunday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Same same...but different. Thai food off the beaten path, beer, wine and frozen cocktails.

Website

Location

425 Eye St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Baan Siam image
Baan Siam image
Baan Siam image
Baan Siam image

