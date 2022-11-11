  • Home
Bab Café 303 W 3rd Street Ste. 130

No reviews yet

303 W 3rd Street Ste. 130

Reno, NV 89503

Popular Items

Classic Style
Classic Style
Mandoo

Appetizers

Kimchi 4oz.

$2.49

Spicy Pickled Napa Cabbage in 4oz cup

Japchae

$6.99

Sweet Korean-style Glass Noodles

Korean Style Wings 3pcs

$4.99

3 pc Korean Style Wings

Mandoo

$3.99

Pork and Vegetable Potstickers

Bab

Classic Style

UPDATED: Cooked and chilled bean sprouts, cucumber, carrot, zucchini, spinach, and pickled radish over a bed of rice. Add a protein of your choice!

Fresh Style

Fresh base starting with rice on the bottom, topped with fresh spring mix and onion. Add a protein of your choice!

Top-Bab Style

Steamed Broccoli, cauliflower, baby carrots, and extra protein over a bed of rice . Add a protein of your choice!

No Veggies

A no veggie bowl of rice and japchae noodle, add a protein of your choice.

Japchae Top- Bab

$2.00

Steamed broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, and mostly japchae noodles over a bed of rice. Add a protein of your choice!

Kimchi Fried Rice

$2.00

Fried rice cooked with Kimchi, scallions, and onion topped with a protein of your choice.

GLUTEN FREE

Gluten Free Classic Style

$2.00

UPDATED: Cooked and chilled bean sprouts, cucumber, carrot, zucchini, spinach, and pickled radish over a bed of rice. Add a gluten free protein of your choice!

Gluten Free Fresh Style

$2.00

Fresh spinach, lettuce, and onion over a bed of rice. Add a gluten free protein of your choice.

Gluten Free Top-Bab Style

$2.00

Steamed broccoli, carrots, and cauliflower over a bed of rice. Add a gluten free protein of your choice.

Gluten Free Kimchi Fried Rice

$4.00

Fried rice cooked with kimchi, scallions, and onion, topped with scrambled egg and a protein of your choice.

Sides

Miso Soup

$1.49

Spicy Beef Soup

$2.49

Drinks

Water Bottle

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Oi Ocha Green Tea

$2.50

Jasmine Green Tea

$2.50

Oi Ocha Oolongcha

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving wholesome and authentic Korean-style rice bowls called Bibimbab. Full of healthy veggies and feel-good ingredients, one Bab a day keeps the doctor away!

Website

Location

303 W 3rd Street Ste. 130, Reno, NV 89503

Directions

