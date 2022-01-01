Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean

BAB Korean Bistro

402 Reviews

$$

1374 Beacon St

Brookline, MA 02446

Popular Items

KC1 JJAJANG MYEON
B5 BEEF BIBIM BAB
A16 TTEOK BOKKI

APPETIZER

A1 MISO SOUP

$2.00Out of stock

A2 SEAWEED SOUP

$3.00

A3 EDAMAME

$6.00

A4 SEAWEED SALAD

$6.00

A5 STEAMED SHUMAI

$8.00

A6 FRIED SHUMAI

$8.00

A7 STEAMED MANDU

$11.00

A8 FRIED MANDU

$11.00

A9 TANGSU MANDU

$13.00

A10 KKANPUNG MANDU

$13.00

A11 PORK BUN

$11.00

A12 CHICKEN BUN

$11.00

A13 SAMGYEOPSAL BUN

$11.00

A14 BEEF BUN

$12.00

A15 GALBI BUN

$13.00

A16 TTEOK BOKKI

$13.00

A17 CHEESE TTEOK BOKKI

$16.00

A18 SOY TTEOK BOKKI

$13.00

A19 PA JEON

$13.00

A20 KIMCHI JEON

$14.00

A21 HAEMUL JEON

$15.00

A22 YANGNYEOM CHICKEN WING

$13.00

A23 GANJANG CHICKEN WING

$13.00

RICE

R1 VEGE BOKKEUM BAB

$13.00

R2 KIMCHI BOKKEUM BAB

$14.00

R3 BEEF BOKKEUM BAB

$15.00

R4 PORK BOKKEUM BAB

$15.00

R5 SHRIMP BOKKEUM BAB

$15.00

R6 CHICKEN BOKKEUM BAB

$15.00

R7 OMURICE

$15.00

B1 VEGE BIBIM BAB

$15.00

B2 PORK BIBIM BAB

$17.00

B3 TOFU BIBIM BAB

$17.00

B4 CHICKEN BIBIM BAB

$17.00

B5 BEEF BIBIM BAB

$18.00

B6 GALBI BIBIM BAB

$19.00

D1 VEGE DOLSOT

$17.00

D2 TOFU DOLSOT

$19.00

D3 PORK DOLSOT

$19.00

D4 BEEF DOLSOT

$20.00

D5 CHICKEN DOLSOT

$19.00

D6 GALBI DOLSOT

$21.00

D7 SEAFOOD DOLSOT

$19.00

D8 OJINGEO DOLSOT

$20.00

NOODLE

N1 MUL NAENG MYEON

$15.00

N2 BIBIM NAENG MYEON

$16.00

N3 VEGE JAPCHAE

$15.00

N4 BEEF JAPCHAE

$17.00

N5 SHRIMP JAPCHAE

$17.00

N6 CHICKEN JAPCHAE

$17.00

MEAT

M1 DAKTTONGJIP

$18.00

M2 JOKBAL

$24.00

RICE

$2.00

M3 CHICKEN BULGOGI

$22.00

M4 PORK BULGOGI

$22.00

M5 SAMGYEOPSAL

$22.00

M6 BEEF BULGOGI

$25.00

M7 LA GALBI

$29.00

RICE

$2.00

M8 PORK KATSU

$18.00

M9 CHICKEN KATSU

$18.00

M10 JEYUK BOKKEUM

$22.00

M11 TOFU KIMCHI JEYUK

$24.00

RICE

$2.00

SOUP

KS1 KIMCHI JJIGAE

$14.00

KS2 HAEMUL DWENJANG

$15.00

KS3 MANDU GUK

$15.00

KS4 TTEOK MANDU GUK

$15.00

KS5 SEOLLUNG TANG

$15.00

KS6 TTUKBAEGI BULGOGI

$16.00

KS7 YUK GAE JANG

$16.00

KS8 BUDAE JJIGAE

$17.00

KS9 DWEAJI GUKBAB

$18.00

KS10 AGU MAEUNTANG

$17.00

KS11 AL TANG

$17.00

KS12 GALBI TANG

$18.00

KS13 SPICY GALBI TANG

$19.00

KS14 SAM GYE TANG

$24.00

KS15 VEGE SOONDUBU

$13.00

KS16 BEEF SOONDUBU

$15.00

KS17 SEAFOOD SOONDUBU

$15.00

KS18 GOPCHANG SOONDUBU

$15.00

HOT POT

S19 KIMCHI MANDU JEONGOL

$35.00

S20 BULGOGI JEONGOL

$35.00

S21 GOPCHANG JEONGOL

$40.00

SEAFOOD

S3 OHJINGEO BOKKEUM

$26.00

S4 AGU JJIM

$40.00

S1 GODEUNGEO GUI

$18.00

S2 JANGEO GUI

$25.00

KOREAN/CHINESE

KC1 JJAJANG MYEON

$12.00

KC2 BOKKEUM JJAJANG

$14.00

KC3 MAEUN JJAJANG

$14.00

KC4 GAN JJAJANG

$14.00

KC5 SAMSEON JJAJANG

$15.00

KC6 HAEMUL JAENGBAN JJAJANG

$32.00

KC7 JJAMPPONG

$16.00

KC8 WHITE JJAMPONG

$16.00

KC9 BOKKEUM JJAMPPONG

$16.00

KC10 SAMSEON JJAMPPONG

$19.00

KC11 CREAM JJAMPPONG

$19.00

KC12 TANGSU YUK

$26.00

KC13 TANGSU BEEF

$28.00

KC14 TANGSU GI

$26.00

KC15 SACHEON TANGSU YUK

$27.00

KC16 SACHEON TANGSU BEEF

$29.00

KC17 SACHEON TANGSU GI

$27.00

KC18 KKANPUNG YUK

$27.00

KC19 KKANPUNG BEEF

$29.00

KC20 KKANPUNG GI

$27.00

KC21 KKANPUNG SAEWOO

$32.00

COMBO

C1 JAPCHAE / SPICY PORK

$28.00

C2 JAPCHAE / BEEF BULGOGI

$30.00

C3 JAPCHAE / CHICKEN BULGOGI

$28.00

C4 JAPCHAE / LA GALBI

$32.00

C5 MUL NAENG / SPICY PORK

$28.00

C6 MUL NAENG / BEEF BULGOGI

$30.00

C7 MUL NAENG / CHICKEN BULGOGI

$28.00

C8 MUL NAENG / LA GALBI

$32.00

C9 BI NAENG / SPICY PORK

$28.00

C10 BI NAENG / BEEF BULGOGI

$30.00

C11 BI NAENG / CHICKEN BULGOGI

$28.00

C12 BI NAENG / LA GALBI

$32.00

C13 GODEUNGEO / DWENJANG

$29.00

C14 GODEUNGEO / SOONDUBU

$29.00

C15 JJAJANG / TANGSU YUK

$29.00

C16 JJAJANG / KKANPUNG GI

$30.00

C17 JJAMPPONG / TANGSU YUK

$32.00

C18 JJAMPPONG / KKANPUNG GI

$33.00

C19 CREAM JJAM / TANGSU YUK

$34.00

C20 CREAM JJAM / KKANPUNG GI

$35.00

DRINKS

SPRING WATER

$1.00

SPARKLING WATER

$2.00

J. GREEN TEA

$3.00

C. HERBAL TEA

$3.00

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

SAN P. BLOOD O.

$3.00Out of stock

SAN P. POM

$3.00Out of stock

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

JASMINE TEA

Out of stock

PRICE

$1

$1.00

$ 5

$5.00

$ 10

$10.00

$ 20

$20.00

$ 50

$50.00

$ 100

$100.00

PAJEON+MAKGEOLLI

PAJEON+MAKGEOLLI

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Bab is the phonetic translations of the Korean word for "complete meal", specifically a prepared bowl of cooked rice.

Location

1374 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02446

Directions

Gallery
Bab Korean Bistro image
Bab Korean Bistro image
Bab Korean Bistro image

