Greek
Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

Baba Restaurant, Bakery & Cafe

2701 Central Ave

st petersburg, FL 33713

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!! Crafted cocktails and traditional spirits; and an ambiance that reflects life in the Mediterranean. The menu focuses on fresh greek and lebanese cuisine

2701 Central Ave, st petersburg, FL 33713

