Baba Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Please come and enjoy!
Location
1501 North Main Street, Normal, IL 61761
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Medici in Normal - 120 West North Street
No Reviews
120 West North Street Normal, IL 61761
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Normal
DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works - Normal
4.4 • 1,809
318 S. Towanda Ave. Normal, IL 61761
View restaurant