Baba Restaurant

1501 North Main Street

Normal, IL 61761

Order Again

Fish & Shrimp

House breaded and deep fried. Served with a slice of bread, coleslaw, fries, sauce (hot, mild or buffalo) and lemon/pepper seasoning
Catfish 2pc

$11.00

Catfish 3pc

$13.00

Walleye 3pc

$12.00

Walleye 4pc

$14.00

Regular Shrimp - Small

$14.00

Regular Shrimp - Large

$19.00

Jumbo Shrimp - Small

$16.00

Jumbo Shrimp - Large

$23.00

Catfish Nuggets- Small

$11.00

Catfish Nuggets-large

$13.00

Chicken

House breaded and deep fried. Served with a slice of bread, coleslaw, fries, sauce (hot, mild or buffalo) and lemon/pepper seasoning

Dark Meat 4pc

$9.00

Dark Meat 6pc

$11.00

Dark Meat 8pc

$13.00

Dark Meat 10pc

$15.00

Whole Wings 4pc

$11.00

Whole Wings 6pc

$13.00

Whole Wings 8pc

$15.00

Whole Wings 10pc

$17.00

Buffalo Wings 4pc

$10.00

Buffalo Wings 6pc

$12.00

Buffalo Wings 8pc

$14.00

Buffalo Wings 10pc

$16.00

Breast (bone in) 4pc

$13.00

Breast (bone in) 6pc

$16.00

Breast (bone in) 8pc

$19.00

Breast (bone in) 10pc

$22.00

Tender 3pc

$11.00

Tender 4pc

$13.00

Chicken Gizzard - Large

$11.00

Half Chicken

$11.00

Full Chicken

$20.00

Extra's/Add on

Sauce 2 oz

$0.50

Sauce 4 oz

$1.00

Sauce 8 oz

$1.50

Fries small

$3.00

Fries medium

$5.00

Fries large

$6.00

Fries Half pan

$11.00

Fries Full pan

$19.00

Appetizers

Hush Puppies

$6.00

Our hush puppies are made the old fashioned way with yellow corn meal making them both crunchy and fluffy

Pizza Puff

$6.00

Pizza sauce with cheese and sausage inside a flaky crust and deep fried

Fried Okra

$6.00

Cut okra, breaded and deep fried

Sweet Corn Bites

$6.00

Sweet corn rolled into a ball and then coated in a crispy batter and then deep fried

Cheese curds

$6.00

Cheddar cheese covered in an old fashion style crumb coating and deep fried

Mozzarella Stick

$7.00

Classic pub style coating in a light crispy batter and deep fried. Served with marinara sauce

Kids Meal

Served with small fries, kid's choice of sauce (hot, mild or buffalo) and small drink

2pc Dark Meat

$6.00

Our hand breaded dark meat deep fried

2pc Whole Wings

$6.00

Our hand breaded dark meat deep fried

2pc Chicken Tender

$6.00

Our hand breaded chicken tender deep fried

Baba Special

Served with coleslaw, fries, bread, sauce (hot, mild or buffalo) and lemon/pepper seasoning

2pc Catfish & 4 Whole Wings

$16.00

2pc Walleye & 4 Whole Wings

$16.00

4pc Buffalo Wings & 4pc Dark Meat

$16.00

4pc Whole Wings & 6 Regular Shrimps

$16.00

Family Meal

Served with family size coleslaw, large fries, bread, sauce (hot, mild or buffalo) and lemon/pepper seasoning

Combo1: 5pc Catfish, 5pc Whole Wings & 5pc Regular Shrimp

$35.00

Combo1: 5pc Walleye, 5pc Whole Wings & 5pc Regular Shrimp

$35.00

Combo2: 5pc Catfish, 5pc Whole Wings & 5pc Jumbo Shrimp

$40.00

Combo2: 5pc Walleye, 5pc Whole Wings & 5pc Jumbo Shrimp

$40.00

Combo3: 5pc Catfish, 5pc Chicken Tender & 4pc Dark Meat

$40.00

Combo3: 5pc Walleye, 5pc Chicken Tender & 4pc Dark Meat

$40.00

Combo4: 5pc Catfish, 5pc Chicken Tender

$35.00

Combo4: 5pc Walleye, 5pc Chicken Tender

$35.00

Drinks/Desserts

Small

$1.50

Medium

$2.00

Large

$2.50

Tea - Regular Cup

$2.00

Tea - Large Cup

$2.50

Cookies

$3.00

Cake

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Please come and enjoy!

Location

1501 North Main Street, Normal, IL 61761

Directions

