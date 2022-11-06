Restaurant header imageView gallery

baba cool - fort greene

review star

No reviews yet

64 Lafayette Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11217

Order Again

Popular Items

Carny Breakfast Sandwich
Baba Bowl (served warm)
Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Core Menu

Gabi's Plate

$15.00

cheddar scrambled eggs, butternut squash, brussels sprouts, pretty raw salad

Carny Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

bacon, cheddar scrambled eggs, chili flakes, toasted brioche

Vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

rosemary mushrooms, white cheddar scrambled eggs, wild arugula, toasted brioche

Asada Bowl

$18.50

slow-cooked brisket, white cheddar scrambled eggs, avocado, wild arugula

Kale Salad

$15.00

squash, green apple, red cabbage, crispy shallot, pepita, quinoa, vegan caesar

Baba Bowl (served warm)

$15.00

butternut squash, sautéed kale, pickled beets, mushrooms, wild rice, sunflower seeds, green goddess dressing

Jo Bowl (served warm)

$15.00

plantains, black beans, sautéed kale, coconut curry slaw, red quinoa, sesame jerk dressing

Choux Bowl

$15.00

turmeric cauliflower, brussels sprouts, lentils, purple cabbage, coconut curry dressing

Warm Chia Pudding

$11.00

bananas, blueberries, coconut flakes, cacao nibs, pepita, cinnamon

Avocado Toast

$11.00

smashed avocado, lemon, cumin, chili flake, sea salt

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

slow-cooked brisket, coconut curry slaw, toasted stirato

Oven-Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

caramelized onions, green apple, manchego, fig jam, toasted stirato

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

fresh ginger, shaved purple cabbage, spicy mayo, toasted stirato

Lemon Ricotta Biscuit

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

Pumpkin Olive Oil Cake

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$10.00

puree of market vegetables served with toast

Bone Broth

$8.00

beef & chicken bones, ginger, fresh herbs

Sides

Half Avocado

$4.50

Cheddar Scrambled Eggs

$5.00

Toast

$4.50

Salad

$5.00

Bacon Stack

$6.00

Catering Menu

Brisket Sandwiches (Half Sandwiches Catering)

$50.00

Turkey Sandwiches (Half Sandwiches Catering)

$50.00

Jerk Chicken Sandwiches (Half Sandwiches Catering)

$50.00

Pretty Raw Salad (Catering)

$90.00

Baba Bowl (Catering)

$98.00

Aged Manchego (Catering)

$75.00

Olive Oil Cakes (Dozen)

$60.00

Lemon Ricotta Biscuit (Dozen)

$42.00

Coffee Drinks

Small Coffee

$3.00

Large Coffee

$4.00

Double Espresso

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

Cortado

$4.25

Flat White

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.75

Iced Cappucino

$4.75

Latte

$4.75

Iced Latte

$4.75

Cafe au Lait

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.75

Mocha

$5.25

Iced Mocha

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Box of Coffee

$35.00

Signature Lattes

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.25

Fort Greene Fog

$5.25

Iced Fort Greene Fog

$5.25

Chai Latte

$5.25

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25

Raw Cacao

$5.25

Iced Raw Cacao

$5.25

Turmeric Latte

$5.25

Iced Turmeric Latte

$5.25

Tea & Refreshments

Organic Tea

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Green Juice

$7.00

Rosewater Lemonade

$4.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.75

Keiko

$6.00

Kombucha

$7.00

Matcha Tea

$4.75

Iced Matcha Tea

$4.75

Iced Black Tea

$4.75

Iced Hibiscus Berry Tea

$4.75

Seltzer

$3.50

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Espresso Fizz

$5.75

Hot Apple Cider

$5.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$12.00

Spicy Grapefruit Mimosa

$11.00

Spiked Rosewater Lemonade

$11.00

Spritz

$13.00

Toddy

$11.00

Turmeric Ginger Margarita

$11.00

Vin Chaud

$11.00

Spiked Hot Apple Cider

$11.00

Beer

IPA

$7.00

Victory Prima Pils

$7.00

Wine

Red Cabernet Franc

$12.00

Rose Sabine

$12.00

Prosecco Sparkling

$12.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Established in 2014, baba cool opened its first location as a vibrant and airy all day café just steps away from Fort Greene Park. In 2021, our second location opened in Williamsburg. We are proud to partner with local vendors such as Café Integral, Kettl, and Grandaisy Bakery for high quality ingredients. Once dubbed “the queen of Fort Greene” by Brooklyn Mag, we focus on thoughtful service and genuinely delicious experiences.

Website

Location

64 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

