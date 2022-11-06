baba cool - fort greene

Restaurant info

Established in 2014, baba cool opened its first location as a vibrant and airy all day café just steps away from Fort Greene Park. In 2021, our second location opened in Williamsburg. We are proud to partner with local vendors such as Café Integral, Kettl, and Grandaisy Bakery for high quality ingredients. Once dubbed “the queen of Fort Greene” by Brooklyn Mag, we focus on thoughtful service and genuinely delicious experiences.

