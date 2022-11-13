Main picView gallery

BABAM 125 N Main St

125 N Main St

Wheaton, IL 60187

Popular Items

Blended large thai tea
Original Milk Tea Regular
Thai Milk Tea Regular

Fruit Tea

Large

$5.50

16oz

$4.00

Apple Fruit Tea Regular

$4.50

Apple Fruit Tea Large

$5.50

Butterfly Pea Fruit Tea Regular

$4.00

Butterfly Pea Fruit Tea Large

$4.75

22oz honey dew

$5.50

16oz honeydew

$4.50

22oz kiwi fruit tea

$5.50

16oz kiwi fruit tea

$4.50

Regular lychee fruit tea

$4.50

Large lychee fruit tea

$5.50

Mango Fruit Tea Regular

$4.50

Mango Fruit Tea Large

$5.50

Peach Fruit Tea Regular

$4.50

Peach Fruit Tea Large

$5.50

22oz rose lychee

$5.50

Strawberry Fruit Tea Regular

$4.50

Strawberry Fruit Tea Large

$5.50

large watermelon

$5.50

16oz watermelon fruit tea

$4.50

22oz green apple ENERGY

$6.00

Lemon lychee fruit tea 22oz

$5.50

Milk Tea

Original Milk Tea Large

$5.99

Original Milk Tea Regular

$4.95

Almond Milk Tea Regular

$4.75

Almond Milk Tea Large

$6.25

Thai Milk Tea Regular

$4.99

Thai Milk Tea Large

$5.99

Matcha Milk Tea Regular

$5.25

Matcha Milk Tea Large

$6.25

Coffee Milk Tea Regular

$4.75

Coffee Milk Tea Large

$5.65

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.25

Hokkaido Milk Tea Large

$5.90

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.75

Coconut Milk Tea Large

$6.25

Horchata Milk Tea

$5.25

Horchata Milk Tea Large

$5.90

Iarge mocha

$6.25

Large Thai green tea

$5.99

16oz thai green tea

$4.99

22oz monthly special

$7.00

22oz pink bubblegum

$6.25

Smooties and Blended drinks

Coconut Smoothie

$4.99

Coconut Smoothie Large

$6.25

Taro Smoothie

$4.99

Taro Smoothie Large

$6.25

Matcha Smoothie

$5.50

Matcha Smoothie Large

$6.25

Mocha Smoothie

$4.75

Mocha Smoothie Large

$6.25

22oz ube oreo

$6.75

Blended large thai tea

$5.99

22oz blended bubble gum blast

$6.25

Lemonade and Soda

Strawberry Lemonade 16oz

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade Large

$5.50

Peach Lemonade

$4.50

Peach Lemonade Large

$5.50

Large Lychee Lemonade

$5.50

Butterfly Pea Lemonade 16oz

$4.50

Butterfly Pea Lemonade Large

$5.50

Large lemon lychee butterfly tea

$5.50

Hot Drinks

Matcha latte

$5.25

Matcha Tea

$4.99

Hot cocoa

$4.99

Mint cocoa

$4.99

Hot fruit tea

$4.99

Hot mocha

$4.99

Chips/snacks

Regular chips

$1.50

Pocky

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

bubble tea shop and bakery

Location

125 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187

Directions

Main pic

