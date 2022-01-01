Baba's Delivery Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Virtual Kitchen for The Halal Shack, Baba's Pizza and Jamal's Chicken. Providing the Capital Region the best Middle Eastern Street Food, Pizza and Chicken Tenders!
Location
214 Lisha Kill Rd, Colonie, NY 12306
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Martel's Grill and Bar - ACCOUNT - 418 Consaul Road
No Reviews
418 Consaul Road Schenectady, NY 12304
View restaurant
Epicurean Feast @ Curia Global - (Employees Only)
No Reviews
26 Corporate Circle Albany, NY 12212
View restaurant