Baba's Delivery Kitchen

No reviews yet

214 Lisha Kill Rd

Colonie, NY 12306

Popular Items

Rice Bowl
Naanarito
Chicken Sandwich

PIZZA (20" & 16")

Extra Large 20" Pies
Build Your Own Pizza (BYO)

Build Your Own Pizza (BYO)

Comes with marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.

Cheese

Cheese

Pizza Sauce & Grande Cheese

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$3.00

Pizza sauce & Grande cheese topped with pepperoni.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$3.00

Chicken with Buffalo Sauce and Grande Cheese.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$3.00

Chicken with BBQ Sauce and Grande Cheese.

Broccoli Chicken Bacon Ranch

Broccoli Chicken Bacon Ranch

$3.00

White sauce topped with chicken, bacon, broccoli, and ranch dressing finish.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$3.00

Chicken Breast marinated in Marinara Sauce, topped w/ Ricotta, Parmesan and Grande Cheese

White Broccoli

White Broccoli

$3.00

Fresh Broccoli, ricotta cheese, Grande cheese, topped w/ garlic oil.

Veggie Supreme

Veggie Supreme

$3.00

Pizza sauce loaded w/ mushroom, onion, roasted red peppers, green peppers, black olives, broccoli.

White Garlic

$3.00

Garlic oil, Grande cheese, ricotta cheese.

Roxy Marghe-Rita

$3.00

Margherita fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, homemade margherita sauce topped w/ garlic oil

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$3.00

Pizza sauce, Grande cheese, topped w/ bacon & pineapple.

Eggplant Bella

Eggplant Bella

$3.00

Eggplant, marinara, roasted red peppers, Grande cheese, basil, Fresh Mozzarella, topped w/ garlic & parm.

Meat Lover

Meat Lover

$3.00

Pizza sauce loaded w/ pepperoni, sausage, and bacon.

Presidential Pie

$3.00

Grande cheese, Red & Green peppers, mushroom, olives, & garlic.

Great Fardiney

Great Fardiney

$3.00

Grande cheese, garlic & sausage.

Steve's Pie

Steve's Pie

$3.00

Pizza sauce, Grande cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, and pepper.

Baked Ziti

$3.00Out of stock

Penne ziti marinated with Ricotta, Parmesan, Marinara Sauce, Grande cheese

HOT SANDWICHES

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$7.99

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$7.99

Hot Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Fat BaBa

$7.99

Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings & BBQ Sauce.

Meat ball Parm

$7.99

SMALL BITES

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Garlic Knots

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Zeppi's Sweet Bites

$2.99

DIPS

Ranch

Ranch

$0.75
White Sauce

White Sauce

$0.75
Marinara

Marinara

$0.75
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.75
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.75
Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$0.75

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$3.99

Cheesecake with a honey pistachio topping

OPTIONS

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

590-1140 CAL

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

193-495 CAL

Fries Bowl

Fries Bowl

590-1140 CAL

Zoodles Bowl

Zoodles Bowl

193-495 CAL

Naanarito

Naanarito

590-1140 CAL

SIDES

Fries

Fries

$1.99
Naan & Hummus

Naan & Hummus

$2.49

CHICKEN

1pc Chicken Tenders

1pc Chicken Tenders

$4.99
2pc Chicken Tenders

2pc Chicken Tenders

$7.99
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

SALADS

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.49
Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$9.49
Nashville Hot Chicken Salad

Nashville Hot Chicken Salad

$9.49

WRAPS

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.99
Southwest Chicken Wrap

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$7.99
Nashville Hot Chicken Wrap

Nashville Hot Chicken Wrap

$7.99

SIDES

Fries

Fries

$3.49
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$4.49
Jamal's Fries

Jamal's Fries

$6.99

Cheese, fries and chicken tenders all mixed in one.

DIPS

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.75
Best Sauce Ever

Best Sauce Ever

$0.75
Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$0.75
Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75
Chipotle Mayo

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75
Garlic Parm Sauce

Garlic Parm Sauce

$0.75
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.75
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.75
Jerk Sauce

Jerk Sauce

$0.75
Korean BBQ

Korean BBQ

$0.75
Mango Habanero Sauce

Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.75
Nashville Hot Sauce

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.75
Ranch

Ranch

$0.75
Sriracha Sauce

Sriracha Sauce

$0.75

Virtual Kitchen for The Halal Shack, Baba's Pizza and Jamal's Chicken. Providing the Capital Region the best Middle Eastern Street Food, Pizza and Chicken Tenders!

214 Lisha Kill Rd, Colonie, NY 12306

