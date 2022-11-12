Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Baba's Pierogies - Gowanus Brooklyn

1,762 Reviews

$$

295 3rd Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11215

Order Again

Popular Items

Potato and Cheese (9)
Potato and Cheese (5)
Bryndzové (Traditional Slovak Filling) (9)

Hand Made Pierogies

Sauerkraut(5)

$10.75

Baba's style sauerkraut (with plenty of caraway seeds) in a pierogi. Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg

Baba's Potato (5)

$10.75

Our baba's exact recipe, filled with potato and american cheese, just as we grew up eating them! Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg

Mom's Fav (5)

$10.75

Not kidding! This is really our Mom's Fav pierogi :) Filled with farmer's cheese and ricotta cheese. Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg

Potato and Cheese (5)

$10.75

A classic choice and commonly found in European countries that eat pierogies. This is filled with farmer's cheese and potato.

Mac & Cheese(5)

$10.75

We make our mac and cheese pierogi filling from scratch.

Jalapeño(5)

$10.75

Although it is more mild on the spicy chart this filling is an instant crowd pleaser! Along with jalapeños, the filling is made with potato and cheddar.

Bacon Cheddar Potato (5)

$10.75

The name speaks for itself! One of our top sellers.

Spinach & Feta(5)

$10.75

The spinach is sautéed with garlic before adding the feta cheese for added flavor.

Sauerkraut(9)

$14.50

Baba's style sauerkraut (with plenty of caraway seeds) in a pierogi

Baba's Potato (9)

$14.50

Our baba's exact recipe, filled with potato and american cheese, just as we grew up eating them!

Mom's Fav (9)

$14.50

Not kidding! This is really our Mom's Fav pierogi :) Filled with farmer's cheese and ricotta cheese.

Potato and Cheese (9)

$14.50

A classic choice and commonly found in European countries that eat pierogies. This is filled with farmer's cheese and potato.

Mac & Cheese(9)

$14.50

We make our mac and cheese pierogi filling from scratch.

Jalapeño(9)

$14.50

Although it is more mild on the spicy chart this filling is an instant crowd pleaser! Along with jalapeños, the filling is made with potato and cheddar.

Bacon Cheddar Potato (9)

$14.50

The name speaks for itself! One of our top sellers.

Spinach & Feta(9)

$14.50

The spinach is sautéed with garlic before adding the feta cheese for added flavor.

Vegan Pierogies

Vegan Sauerkraut(5)

$10.75

Vegan Sauerkraut(9)

$14.50

Vegan Potato(5)

$10.75

Vegan Potato(9)

$14.50

Vegan Jalapeño(5)

$10.75
Vegan Jalapeño(9)

Vegan Jalapeño(9)

$14.50

Pierogi Specials

Bryndzové (Traditional Slovak Filling) (9)

Bryndzové (Traditional Slovak Filling) (9)

$14.50

Bryndzové Pirohy are the traditional pierogies in Slovakia. They are filled with potatoes and sheep cheese (bryndza) The special comes 9 in an order. We recommend boiled and add bacon!

Prince Albert (9)

$14.50

Named after our cook, this filling is a delicious combination of black garlic, feta, and potatoes. Comes 9 to an order. We recommend boiled.

Cheeseburger (9)

$15.50

Flavorful and cheesy chopped BISON meat! Comes 9 pieces to an order. Recommended pan fried.

Sandwiches

Sloppy Kielbasy

$12.00

Off the Grill

PORK Kielbasy Sliders

PORK Kielbasy Sliders

$13.25

4 mini sliders on brioche buns comes with grilled pork kielbasy, kraut, bryndza cheese, and housemade mustard

BEEF Kielbasy Sliders

$14.25

Grilled PORK Kielbasy

$12.75

grilled pork kielbasy link with a side of kraut, bread and mustard.

Grilled BEEF Kielbasy

$13.75

grilled beef kielbasy link with side of kraut, bread, and mustard

Salads/Soup

Baba's Picnic Mac Salad

Baba's Picnic Mac Salad

$6.00

Baba's retro picnic mac salad is a hit as a side or on its own!

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.50

Sliced cucumbers dressed in a house-made sweet and sour vinaigrette. A traditional side dish in Slovakia.

Golden Beet Salad

Golden Beet Salad

$5.50

Cooked, diced and seasoned

Baba’s Chicken Soup

Baba's Chicken Soup

$10.50

It’s back…a neighborhood fav! Allergens: garlic, onion

Beef Goulash 16oz

Beef Goulash 16oz

$10.50

Classic, hearty beef goulash.

Sauerkraut Soup 16oz

$10.00

This soup is also known as kapustová and it is a very popular Slovak dish! Contains pork.

A Few More

Schnitzel Bites

Schnitzel Bites

$13.50

We've reimagined the classic schnitzel! Bite sized ground pork and chicken breaded and deep fried. Comes with a side of baba's picnic style macaroni salad. Allergens: gluten, pork, dairy and egg

Potato Latkes

Potato Latkes

$11.50Out of stock

3 to an order, comes with sour cream and applesauce Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg, onion

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$6.00

fresh cut fries tossed in our paprika and garlic seasoning. Allergens: salt, garlic

Crunchy Housemade Chips

Crunchy Housemade Chips

$4.00Out of stock

a bag of crunchy potato chips...a customer fav now back new and improved! Allergens: salt, garlic

Dessert Pierogies

Crunchy Chocolate(5)

Crunchy Chocolate(5)

$10.75

5 hazelnut chocolate pierogies pan fried and sprinkled with powdered sugar. Comes with whipped cream. Allergens: nuts, gluten, dairy, egg

Blueberry(5)

Blueberry(5)

$10.75

5 blueberry pierogies boiled and tossed in baba's sweet butter and cinnamon. Comes with whipped cream. Allergens: dairy, egg, gluten, cinnamon

Pumpkin Pie Pierogies (5)

Pumpkin Pie Pierogies (5)

$11.50

Seasonal favorite year after year! Allergens: dairy, egg, gluten

Toppings/Dips

Side of Caramelized Onions

$1.50

Side of Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.50

Side of Sauerkraut

$1.50

Side of Smoked Bacon bits (not vegan)

$1.50

Extra Plain Sour Cream

$0.50

Sour Cream and Chives Dip

$1.25

Horseradish Dip

$1.25

Helen's Dip

$1.25

Mustard Sauce

$1.25

Onion Dip

$1.25

Apple Sauce

$2.75

VEGAN Sour Cream

$1.25

VEGAN Sour Cream & Chives

$1.25

VEGAN Horseradish Dip

$1.25

VEGAN Onion Dip

$1.25

Frozen Pierogies

12 Frozen Sauerkraut

12 Frozen Sauerkraut

$15.50Out of stock

Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg

12 Frozen Baba's Potato

12 Frozen Baba's Potato

$15.50Out of stock

Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg

12 Frozen Mom's Fav (farmers cheese)

$15.50Out of stock

12 Frozen Potato and Cheese

$15.50Out of stock

12 Frozen Mac and Cheese

$15.50Out of stock
12 Frozen Jalapeño Cheddar Potato

12 Frozen Jalapeño Cheddar Potato

$15.50Out of stock

Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg

12 Frozen Bacon Cheddar Potato

$15.50Out of stock

12 Frozen Spinach and Feta

$15.50Out of stock

12 Frozen Bryndzové (Slovak sheep cheese and potato)

$15.50Out of stock

12 Frozen Prince Albert (black garlic, feta, potato)

$15.50Out of stock

12 Frozen Blueberry

$15.50Out of stock

12 Frozen Crunchy Chocolate

$15.50Out of stock

12 Frozen VEGAN Sauerkraut

$15.50Out of stock

12 Frozen VEGAN Potato

$15.50Out of stock

12 Frozen VEGAN Jalapeño Cheddar Potato

$15.50Out of stock

Beverages

Iced Tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

BK Best Peach Iced Tea

$4.50

BK Best Green Tea and Mint

$4.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Fiji

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

Bottled Beer

Founders IPA

$8.00

City Light

$8.00

Weihenstephaner

$8.50

Wine

Gruner (Bottle)

Gruner (Bottle)

$32.00

white wine from Austria, citrus fruit notes, organic, dry, pairs great with the grilled kielbasy platter.

GLASS RED

$12.00

Rosé (Bottle only)

$32.00

Bergerac (Bottle only)

$32.00

Hard Seltzer

Watermelon Lime Party Water

$8.00

Strawberry Mojito Party Water

$8.00

Raspberry Lemonade Party Water

$8.00

Grapefruit Orange Party Water

$8.00Out of stock

Bucket of Party Waters

$30.00

Baba's Flair

Zip Up Hoodie

Zip Up Hoodie

$25.00
Shirt

Shirt

$15.00

Team Shirt

Baseball Hat

Baseball Hat

$12.00Out of stock
Mug

Mug

$10.00
Magnet

Magnet

$5.00Out of stock

Button

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

Baba's Pierogies image
Banner pic
Baba's Pierogies image
Baba's Pierogies image

