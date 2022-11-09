Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baba's Kitchen

400 Reviews

$

745 E. Fort Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

(Cage Free) Chicken Kabobs
Zucchini Fries
Chicken Shawarma

Entree Selection

Curry braised chicken thighs chopped with apples, raisins, peppers and a curry aioli. Can be served in a pita or over salad.

SPECIAL: Shrimp Picatta

$11.00
B's Burger

B's Burger

$8.02

Allspice-seasoned Beef (Kefta) burger with onions and parsley; with tahini

Baba's Pita

$6.04
(Cage Free) Chicken Kabobs

(Cage Free) Chicken Kabobs

$12.50

Cage free: marinated, grilled & skewered chicken kabobs, with tahini

Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$12.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast pan tossed in a caper/lemon sauce, over rice

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$13.50

Marinated and roasted chicken thighs served with pickled vegetables and our homemade green harissa

Farid's Falafel

Farid's Falafel

$8.02

Golden brown Coriander/Cumin seasoned Chick-pea patties, with tahini

Lamb Kabob

Lamb Kabob

$14.00

Marinated, skewered and grilled lamb; served medium rare (pita includes dill l'ebne [yogurt sauce]).

Rosemary Beef

Rosemary Beef

$13.50

Grilled-Beef rubbed with spices, served medium rare & over rice with a creamy mushroom sauce

Salmon Charmoula

Salmon Charmoula

$13.50

Pan-seared fresh (never frozen!) salmon encrusted w/Turmeric/Cumin, sautéed w/Dijon/Tahini sauce, on rice

Veggie Pocket

Veggie Pocket

$8.00

Roasted red pepper, feta, artichoke, cucumbers, tomatoes, vinaigrette

Shrimp Ouzo

Shrimp Ouzo

$13.50

Shrimp & tomato pan-tossed in ouzo/ oregano vinaigrette, over a bed of rice

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

$10.99

Pan-seared Thyme/Oregano encrusted Tuna, creamy dill sauce, sushi-grade

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

$10.99

Pan-seared Thyme/Oregano encrusted Tuna, creamy dill sauce, sushi-grade

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

$10.99

Pan-seared Thyme/Oregano encrusted Tuna, creamy dill sauce, sushi-grade

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

$10.99

Pan-seared Thyme/Oregano encrusted Tuna, creamy dill sauce, sushi-grade

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

$10.99

Pan-seared Thyme/Oregano encrusted Tuna, creamy dill sauce, sushi-grade

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

$10.99

Pan-seared Thyme/Oregano encrusted Tuna, creamy dill sauce, sushi-grade

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

$10.99

Pan-seared Thyme/Oregano encrusted Tuna, creamy dill sauce, sushi-grade

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

$10.99

Pan-seared Thyme/Oregano encrusted Tuna, creamy dill sauce, sushi-grade

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

$10.99

Pan-seared Thyme/Oregano encrusted Tuna, creamy dill sauce, sushi-grade

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

$10.99

Pan-seared Thyme/Oregano encrusted Tuna, creamy dill sauce, sushi-grade

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

$10.99

Pan-seared Thyme/Oregano encrusted Tuna, creamy dill sauce, sushi-grade

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

$10.99

Pan-seared Thyme/Oregano encrusted Tuna, creamy dill sauce, sushi-grade

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

$10.99

Pan-seared Thyme/Oregano encrusted Tuna, creamy dill sauce, sushi-grade

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad

$10.99

Pan-seared Thyme/Oregano encrusted Tuna, creamy dill sauce, sushi-grade

Salads

1/2 Greek Salad

$5.00
1/2 House Salad

1/2 House Salad

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions in a house dressing (small size)

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$9.00

Big Salad with Romaine lettuce, feta, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, oregano, onions and our own vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions in a house dressing (large size)

Couscous Salad

Couscous Salad

$7.50

Pasta (couscous) salad that includes raisins, carrots, granny smith apples, tomatoes, chick peas and red onions seasoned with Cumin and Curry.

Garden Quinoa Salad

Garden Quinoa Salad

$7.00

Quinoa Salad with roasted red peppers, artichokes, cucumbers, tomatoes and feta, with a zesty lemon/oil/oregano dressing

Tabouleh Salad

Tabouleh Salad

$8.00

Finely chopped parsley, Quinoa (non-Gluten grain); diced tomatoes, onions, mint, olive oil and lemon

Trio Salad

Trio Salad

$13.00

Sampler of the Greek, Garden Quinoa and Couscous Salads

Dips (Hummus, etc.)

Hummus

Hummus

$5.47

Blended dip with sesame seed paste, chick peas, garlic, lemon juice (served w/Pita)

Hummus Jalapeno

Hummus Jalapeno

$6.04

Hummus LARGE

$9.53
Baba Ghannouge

Baba Ghannouge

$5.47

Blended dip with roasted eggplant, tahini, garlic (w/Pita)

Dill L'ebne

Dill L'ebne

$5.47

Strained Greek Yogurt and dill dip

Dip & Pita Trio

Dip & Pita Trio

$10.00

Delightful combination of Hummus, Baba Ghannouge & Dill L'ebne. Served with pita.

Muhammara Deli

$5.47

Spicy Feta Deli

$5.47

Special: Cranberry Hummus

$6.00

Apps/Mezze/Soups

Special: Tomato Bisque

$5.50
Dolmas

Dolmas

$5.47

Rice-stuffed vegetarian grape leaves

Falafel App

Falafel App

$5.47

Falafel patties w/tahini

Lebanese Meat Pies

Lebanese Meat Pies

$5.47

Allspice & nutmeg seasoned & sautéed beef & onion “biscuits” with a side of dill l'ebne (yogurt sauce).

Medley2

Medley2

$13.50

Combination plate with 2 Dolmas, 2 Falafel, 2 Spanokopita, Hummus, Olives & feta

Medley3

$16.00

Combination plate with 3 Dolmas, 3 Falafel, 3 pieces Spanokopita, Hummus, Olives & feta

Olives & Feta

Olives & Feta

$5.47

Country olives and greek feta

Pita Chips: Regular

Pita Chips: Regular

$4.00

Sumac, garlic & salt deep fried pita chips

Rice

$3.02
Spanokopita

Spanokopita

$5.47

Spinach and feta cheese in crispy filo dough shell

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$7.00

Crunchy, deep fried zucchini

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$3.49

Sweet walnut-filo dough pastry drizzled with an Orange Blossom water.

ADD-ONS: Extra Sauces, Pita, etc.

Add PC (2 oz) House Dressing

$0.50

Add PC Tahini

$0.50

Add PC Feta

$0.50

Add PC Hot Sauce

$0.50

Add PC Dill Lebne

$0.50

Extra Pita

$0.50

Add EXTRA SAUCE (specify)

$0.50

Extra Pepperoncini

$1.00

Extra Olives

$0.50

Extra Protein on Entree

Extra Rosemary Beef

$9.00

Extra B's Burger

$6.50

Extra Cage Free Chicken

$9.00

Extra Falafel

$6.00

Extra Shrimp

$7.45

Extra Tuna

$8.00

Picatta Chicken

$8.00

Salmon

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our menu is rich with the Mediterranean flavors and traditions from thousands of years of local, indigenous cultures: Greek Spanakopita, Arabic Tabouleh, Italian Caprese Salad, and Moroccan Couscous. Baba's hand-selects dishes known for their freshness, natural ingredients, and authentic tradition!

Website

Location

745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

Gallery
Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen image
Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen image
Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Southside Diner
orange star4.6 • 2,135
893 E Fort Ave Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Wiley Gunters
orange star4.6 • 303
823 E Fort Avenue Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Barfly's
orange starNo Reviews
620 East Fort Ave Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Fat Patties - McHenry Row (Baltimore)
orange starNo Reviews
1724 Whetstone Way Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Amber - Locust Point
orange starNo Reviews
900 E Fort Ave Suite 109 Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Diamondback Brewing Co. - Locust Point
orange starNo Reviews
1215 EAST FORT AVENUE Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

Southside Diner
orange star4.6 • 2,135
893 E Fort Ave Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Wiley Gunters
orange star4.6 • 303
823 E Fort Avenue Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Park Bench Pub
orange star4.7 • 157
1749 Belt St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
On Brazilian Time
orange star5.0 • 3
1302 Key Hwy Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Midtown Belvedere
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Charles Village
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Pigtown/Washington Village
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
SBIC
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Hampden
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Jones Falls Area
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Canton Industrial Area
review star
No reviews yet
Inner Harbor
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Federal Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston