Italian

Babbalucci

1,204 Reviews

$$

331 Lenox Ave

New York, NY 10027

Order Again

Antipasti

Mushroom Arancini

$10.00

risotto croquettes with mushroom, scamorza, gorgonzola

Fried brussels sprouts

$10.00

Calamari Fritti

$17.00

Pepata

$16.00

steamed mussels, garlic, shallots, basil, lemon, white wine, touch of tomato sauce, crostini

Polpettine

$11.00

beef and spinach meatballs stewed in tomato gravy, whipped ricotta, crostini

Garlic Focaccia

$6.00

Potato Croquets

$12.00

Insalate

Burrata

$15.00

Mista

$11.00

mix greens, red onion, cherry tomato, balsamic dressing

Romana

$13.00

grilled romaine, pancetta, grana, croutons, anchovy dressing

Baby Kale

$14.00

Contorni

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Sauteed Wild Mushrooms

$9.00

Sautéed Spinach

$9.00

Spaghetti with butter

$9.00+

String Beans

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Primi

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Fettuccine

$20.00

Fusilloni

$19.00

sausage, mushroom, porcini cream, touch of tomato

Lasagna

$21.00

short rib ragù, béchamel, mozzarella, grana

Linguine

$27.00

Orecchiette

$19.00

Spaghettoni

$19.00

tomato sauce, beef meatballs, grana, basil

Trenette

$25.00

fresh pasta, shrimp, italian hot peppers, tomato, cognac cream sauce

Secondi

Babba Burger

$23.00+

Branzino

$32.00

locally sourced chicken breast battered and pan fried with lemon, white wine and butter, garlic mash, brussel sprouts

Chicken Parm

$24.00

Pollo Al Limone

$25.00

Salmon

$29.00

Pizza Rosse

12" 331 Pizza

$18.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, pancetta, mushrooms, onions, pecorino

12" Americana Pizza

$16.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, grana, oregano, garlic, red pepper flakes

12" Babbalucci Pizza

$17.00

tomato sauce, snails, gorgonzola, garlic, parsley

12" Burrata Pizza

$17.00

cream centered mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

12" D.O.P Pizza

$18.00

tomato sauce, burrata, grana, speck, balsamic reduction

12" Dear John Pizza

$17.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, hot soppressata, basil

12" Margherita Pizza

$15.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

12" Nina & Yvonne Pizza

$18.00

12" Norma

$16.00

12" Thaitalian Pizza

$17.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, garlic, sausage, cherry peppers, Thai basil

12'' Mmmezo

$17.00

12" Tender Roni

$17.00

12" New Edition

$18.00

16" 331 Pizza

$27.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, pancetta, mushrooms, onions, pecorino

16" Americana Pizza

$23.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, grana, oregano, garlic, red pepper flakes

16" Babbalucci Pizza

$26.00

tomato sauce, snails, gorgonzola, garlic, parsley

16" Burrata Pizza

$26.00

cream centered mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

16" D.O.P Pizza

$27.00

tomato sauce, burrata, grana, speck, balsamic reduction

16" Dear John Pizza

$26.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, hot soppressata, basil

16" Margherita Pizza

$22.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

16" Nina & Yvonne Pizza

$27.00

16" Norma

$23.00

16" Thaitalian Pizza

$26.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, garlic, sausage, cherry peppers, Thai basil

16" Mmmezzo

$26.00

16" Tender Roni

$26.00

16" New Edition

$27.00

Pizza Bianche

12" Honey Pie Pizza

$18.00

mozzarella, ricotta, gorgonzola, hot soppressata, Italian hot pepper, truffle honey

12" LoPesto Pizza

$16.00

mozzarella, basil pesto, cherry tomato

12" St Nic Pizza

$18.00

mozzarella, gorgonzola, grana, ricotta, prosciutto, mushrooms, truffle oil

12" Carmela

$17.00

12'' Mrs Smith

$21.00

16" Honey Pie Pizza

$27.00

mozzarella, ricotta, gorgonzola, hot soppressata, Italian hot pepper, truffle honey

16" LoPesto Pizza

$23.00

mozzarella, basil pesto, cherry tomato

16" St Nic Pizza

$27.00

mozzarella, gorgonzola, grana, ricotta, prosciutto, mushrooms, truffle oil

16'' Carmela

$26.00

16'' Mrs Smith

$30.00

Pizza Speciali (one size)

Calzone

$17.00

mozzarella, ricotta, tomato sauce, hot soppressata, ham, mushrooms

Pizza Fritta

$16.00

fried pizza base with mozzarella, parmigiano, tomato sauce, garlic, oregano

small pizza dough

$3.00

large pizza dough

$5.00

Dolce

Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Zeppole

$8.00

Fried dough balls stuffed with nutella

After-Dinner Drinks

Borghetti

$11.00

Cynar

$12.00

Espresso Martini (Desert)

$15.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Glenlivet 12

$17.00

Grappa

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Henessy

$14.00

La Strega

$12.00

Laphroaig

$17.00

Limoncello

$12.00

Luxardo

$12.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Montenegro

$12.00

Pernod

$14.00

Pisco

$14.00

Remy Martin

$25.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Italian Kitchen & Wood Burning Oven

Location

331 Lenox Ave, New York, NY 10027

Directions

Babbalucci image
Babbalucci image
Babbalucci image

