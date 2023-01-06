Restaurant header imageView gallery

Babbit's Sandwiches and Grill 28 Us Highway 46

review star

No reviews yet

28 Us Highway 46

Pine Brook, NJ 07058

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

House Cutlet Sandwich
French Fries
Bison and Chipotle Burger

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Housemade Pickles

$2.50

Housemade Macaroni Salad

$2.50Out of stock

Housemade Potato Salad

$2.50

Housemade Chickpea Salad

$2.50Out of stock

Housemade Roasted Beets

$2.50Out of stock

Housemade Tortellini Salad

$2.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Taylor Ham, Egg and Cheese

$6.50

5 slices of Taylor Ham, 2 Runny Eggs, White American Cheese on a Toasted Portuguese Roll.

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$6.50

4 slices of Smoked Bacon, 2 Runny Eggs, White American Cheese on a Toasted Portuguese Roll.

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$6.50Out of stock

2 Pork Sausage Patties, 2 Runny Eggs, white American Cheese on a Toasted Portuguese Roll.

Fried Pork and Egg

$8.00

Brined Tenderloin, Flash Fried with 2 Runny Eggs, Chives, Scallions and Sriracha Mayo on a Toasted Portuguese Roll.

Greens and Eggs

$7.00

Spinach Sauteed with Garlic and White Wine, Avocado, Scrambled Eggs and White American Cheese on a Toasted Portuguese Roll.

Chorizo and Eggs

$9.00

2 Grilled Chorizo Links, Fried Hash Browns, 2 Runny Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo on a Toasted Portuguese Roll.

The 3 Little Pigs

$10.00

Fried Pork, 2 Sausage Patties, 3 Slices of Taylor Ham, 2 Runny Eggs, Scallions, White American Cheese and Chipotle Mayo on a Toasted Portuguese Roll.

The "Slam Dunk"

$10.00Out of stock

Grilled Elk Sausage w/ Pears and Port Wine, Bacon Jam and 2 Runny Eggs

Hash Brown Patty

$1.00

Fried Potato Hash Brown!

Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Omelette

$8.00

Pick veggies, meat and/or cheese of your choice!

Taylor Ham, Runny Eggs, American Cheese

$6.00

Bacon, Runny Eggs, American Cheese

$6.00

Sausage Patty, Runny Eggs, American Cheese

$6.00

Greens and Eggs

$7.00

EGGS SCRAMBLED WITH SAUTEED SPINACH, MELTED AMERICAN AND AVACADO.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Featured Items

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.00

Bacon, Taylor ham, fried egg, cheddar cheese, with hash brown

Anna

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Sauteed spinach American cheese

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Romaine lettuce, Caesar Dressing, parmesan Cheese in a wrap

Mike's Club Supreme

$14.00

Roast Beef, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, oil vinegar

Burgers

American Cheeseburger

$10.00

Shredded Lettuce, White American, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Housemade Pickles, House Burger Sauce on a Toasted Portuguese Roll.

Camel Burger

$14.00

Farm Raised Camel, Sauteed Onions, Melted Fontina on a Toasted Portuguese Roll.

Wagyu Beef and Truffle Burger

$14.00

Wagyu Beef infused w/ Black Truffles, Sauteed Onions, Shredded Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Portuguese Roll.

Bison and Chipotle Burger

$11.00

Bison and Chipotle Burger w/ Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Pepper Jack Cheese, Runny Egg on a Toasted Portuguese Roll.

Exotic Sausages

Venison Sausage

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled Venison Sausage w/ Blueberries, Merlot Wine, Fried Potatoes, Onions, Peppers, Garlic, Provolone on a Toasted Portuguese Roll.

Smoked Duck Sausage

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled Smoked Duck with Apples and Brandy, Red Onions, Spicy Mustard on a Toasted Portuguese Roll.

Slam Dunk

$10.00Out of stock

Grilled Elk, Pear and Port Wine Sausage, Bacon Jam, Runny Eggs

Chicken Sandwiches

House Cutlet Sandwich

$11.00

Breaded Cutlet, Munster Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Lemon Aioli on a Toasted Sub Roll.

The "Doc K."

$13.00

Breaded Cutlet, Spinach Sauteed with Garlic and White Wine, Melted Fontina, Red Onions, Candied Jalapenos, Chipotle Mayo on a Toasted Sub Roll.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Breaded Cutlet, 3 Slices of Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Ranch Dressing on a Toasted Sub Roll.

BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Breaded Cutlet, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Topped with French Fries on a Toasted Sub Roll.

Bruschetta Chicken

$13.00

Breaded Chicken Topped w/ Bruschetta, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze on a Toasted Sub Roll.

House Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast, Asiago Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Apricot Sauce on a Toasted Sub Roll.

The California

$13.00

Marinated and Grilled Chicken, 3 Slices of Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato on a Toasted Sub Roll.

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Diced Breaded Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Melted Pepper Jack, Chipotle Mayo inside a crispy Tortilla.

Cold Sandwiches

Roast Beef

$12.00Out of stock

Top Round Beef, cooked overnight, Fontina, Arugula, Crispy Potatoes, Horseradish and Herb Cream on a Toasted Sub Roll.

Turkey and Cheese

$11.00

Roasted Turkey Breast, Asiago Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic and Basil Aioli on a Toasted Sub Roll.

Turkey Avocado Club

$14.00

Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon Jam, Avocado, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted 7 Grain Bread.

The Italian

$11.00

Smoked Ham, Sopressata, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion on a Toasted Sub Roll.

"The" BLT

$10.00

4 slices of Smoked Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Garlic and Basil Aioli on Toasted Seven Grain Bread.

Vegetarian Options

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Seasoned w/ Agave, Red Vinegar, Lemon Aioli, Cucumber - topped with Pickled Onions and Tomato on a Toasted Sub Roll.

Falafel

$10.00

Housemade Falafel, Chickpeas, Chickpea Flour, Parsley, Onions, Garlic Fried and Topped with Tahini Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion on a Toasted Portuguese Roll.

Fried Eggplant

$10.00

Breaded Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic Glaze on a Toasted Portuguese Roll.

Vegetable Quesadilla

$10.00

Spinach Sauteed w/ Garlic and White Wine, Onions, Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, Melted Fontina Cheese inside a crispy Tortilla.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Toasted Country White Bread w/ melted American and Cheddar Cheese

Steak and Cheesesteaks

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00Out of stock

Made w/ NY Strip, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions, Melted Provolone on a Toasted Sub Roll.

Chipotle Cheesesteak

$14.00Out of stock

Made w/ NY Strip, Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Melted Pepper Jack, Chipotle Mayo on a Toasted Sub Roll.

Teriyaki Cheesesteak

$14.00Out of stock

Made w/ NY Strip, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions, Melted Provolone, Teriyaki Sauce, Sesame Seeds on a Toasted Sub Roll.

Elk Cheesesteak

$15.00

Thin Sliced Elk with Peppers, Onions, Melted Provolone and Deli Mustard

Venison Cheesesteak

$15.00

Sliced Venison Steak with Caramelized Onions, Fried Potatoes and Melted Fontina Cheese

Drinks

Blueberry Bai

$2.75

Coconut Bai

$2.75

Coconut Water

$2.50

Coffee

$1.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero Sugar

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.50

Lemon Snapple

$2.50

Lemon-Lime Gatorade

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange Gatorade

$2.50

Raspberry Snapple

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade Bai

$2.75

Water

$1.50

Zero Sugar Lemon Snapple

$2.50

Pelligrino

$2.50

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.00

Sugar Cookies

$1.00

Red Velvet Cookies

$1.00

Crumb Cake

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$1.00

Chips

Sea Salt

$1.75

Sweet Onion

$1.75Out of stock

Cracked Pepper sea salt

$1.75

Salt & Vinegar

$1.75

Sour Cream & Onion

$1.75

BBQ

$1.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

HEYYY BABBIT!!! @eatbabbits eatbabbits.com hey@eatbabbits.com

Location

28 Us Highway 46, Pine Brook, NJ 07058

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wood Stack Pizza Kitchen - Pine Brook - 29 Route 46 East
orange starNo Reviews
29 Route 46 East Pine Brook, NJ 07058
View restaurantnext
Birdies Hot Chicken - 131 New Road
orange starNo Reviews
131 New Road Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext
Jashan
orange starNo Reviews
252 Rt 46 West Parsippany, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext
Eatery Cafe & Kitchen - 1275 Bloomfield Ave Ste 82
orange starNo Reviews
1275 Bloomfield Avenue Fairfield, NJ 07004
View restaurantnext
Lazeez by Dhaba
orange starNo Reviews
745 US 46, UNIT 8 PARSIPPANY, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext
Glaze - West Caldwell - WC - 554 Passaic Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
554 Passaic Avenue West Caldwell, NJ 07006
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Pine Brook
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
Montville
review star
No reviews yet
Parsippany
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Short Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston