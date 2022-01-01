  • Home
  • Lombard
  Babcock's Grove House - 101 W. St. Charles Road
Babcock's Grove House 101 W. St. Charles Road

101 W. St. Charles Road

Lombard, IL 60148

Order Again

Babcock's Burgers

Classic

$11.50

Bacon Beer Cheese

$13.00

Blue Cheese

$12.00

Really Gouda

$13.00

Ryan's Pub

$15.00

Brunch

$14.00

Smashed Potato

$12.00

Cheeseburger Sliders

$11.50

Sweet Potato & Bean

$11.50

Turkey Shallot

$12.00

Sriracha Burger

$13.00

Apps, Soups, Sides

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$9.00

Rosemary Hummus

$8.00

Belgian Fry App

$6.00

Buffalo Cheese Curds

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Pretzel Trio

$10.00

Carrot Ginger Soup

$5.00

Creamy Mushroom

$6.00

Bacon Beer Cheese Soup

$6.50

Side Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Organic Greens

$3.00

Side RAW Veggies

$3.00

Side Roast Vegetables

$3.00

Side Smashed Potatoes

$3.00

$1.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bread

$1.50

Sandwiches

Chicken, Apple, Brie Sand

$12.00

Schnitzel BLAT

$13.50

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$11.50

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Chicken Schnitzel

$12.00

The Green Goddess Sand.

$11.50

Basil Pesto Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$11.50

Salmon Melt

$12.00

Pulled Pork SANDWICH

$12.00

Heirloom BLT

$13.00

Farmhouse Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Quinoa

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Quinoa

$14.00

Veg & Chicken Quinoa

$12.00

Mediterranean Quinoa

$11.50

Green Goddess Salad

$12.00

Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

Apple-acado

$13.00

Savory Dishes

Chicken Schnitzel Entree

$16.00

Matilda's Meatloaf

$16.00

Salmon Cakes Entree

$16.00

Pulled Pork Pie

$14.50

Savory Mac n Cheese

$12.50

Chapa Catering

$299.00

Desserts

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Lilac Princess Float

$6.00

Soda Float

$6.00

Mini Float

$2.50

Honeycrisp Crumble

$7.00Out of stock

Espresso Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$7.00

Flourless Spiced Rum Chocolate

$7.00

Kids

Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.50

Kid's Turkey Sliders

$6.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kid's Nutella Banana

$6.50

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$6.50

Kid's Popcorn Chicken

$6.50

Soft Drinks

Water

Bottle Water

$1.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Grape Soda

$2.50

Club Soda (Seltzer)

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

DeCaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kid's Charge

$1.50

Misc Drink

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Draft Beer

Lilacia

$6.00

Two Hearted

$6.00

Schlafly Coffee Stout

$6.50

Bells Amber

$6.00

Revolution AntiHero

$6.00

Alterior Motive

$7.00

Glass Wine

A to Z Riesling

$10.00

Cht. Grand Trav, Riesling

$10.00

Rabble Rose

$12.00

Rodney Strong, Sauv Blanc

$8.00

R Sauv Blanc

$10.00Out of stock

Frog's Leap, Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Hess, Chardonnay

$8.00

Sonoma Cutrer, Chardonnay

$12.00

A to Z Pino Gris

$10.00

Avalon, Cabernet

$8.00

Vinum, The Insider

$12.00

Evolution Pinot Noir

$10.00

Belle Glos, Pinot Noir

$12.00

Ghost Pines, Red Blend

$12.00

Spellbound, Petit Syrah

$8.00

Bottled/Can Beer

Miller Lite

$4.00

Allagash White

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Little Kings

$3.00

Revolution Pils

$6.00

Fader

$6.00

Schlitz Gusto

$4.00

Gumball Head

$7.00

New Grist Gluten Free

$6.00

End All

$6.00Out of stock

Zombie Dust

$7.00

Voodoo Ranger

$6.00

Fuel Cafe

$6.00

Schofferhoffer

$6.00

Wolffer Rose Cider

$7.00

Bourbon Peach

$7.00

Fruit Smash WATERMELON

$5.00Out of stock

Fruit Smash PINEAPPLE

$5.00Out of stock

Bottle Wines

BOTTLE A to Z Riesling

$36.00

BOTTLE Grand Traverse Riesling

$36.00Out of stock

BOTTLE Rabble Rose

$40.00

BOTTLE Pinot Gris

$36.00

BOTTLE Hess

$28.00

BOTTLE Sonoma

$42.00

BOTTLE Rodney

$28.00

BOTTLE Raymond

$36.00Out of stock

BOTTLE Frogs Leap

$42.00

BOTTLE Avalon

$28.00

BOTTLE Belle Glos

$45.00

BOTTLE Ghost Pines

$40.00

BOTTLE Insider

$40.00

BOTTLE Spellbound

$28.00

Bottle EVOLUTION

$36.00

Bottle Seghesio

$40.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:59 pm
101 W. St. Charles Road, Lombard, IL 60148

