Babe's at Harbor Point 80 N Genesee Street

No reviews yet

80 N Genesee Street

Utica, NY 13502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Shareables

Appetizer Sampler

$18.00

Perfect for sharing. Chicken tenders, fried mozzarella, and Babe's Bangin' Cauliflower. Served with honey mustard and marinara sauce

Babe's Bangin' Cauliflower

$13.00

Tender, crisp-fried cauliflower tossed in our spicy chili cream sauce

Babe's Bangin' Shrimp

$14.00

Tender, crisp-fried gulf shrimp tossed in our spicy chili cream sauce

Babe's Bone-In Wings

$16.00

Ten jumbo Buffalo wings served with celery and bleu cheese

Bar-B-Que Chicken Nachos

$17.00

Toasted Tortilla chips topped with bar-b-que pulled chicken, cheddar cheese, jalapeno, green onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by salsa, sour cream and guacamole

Bar-B-Que Pulled Pork Nachos

$18.00

Toasted Tortilla chips topped with bar-b-que pulled pork, cheddar cheese, jalapeno, green onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by salsa, sour cream and guacamole

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Basket of Sweet Fries

$6.00

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Ten boneless wings served with celery and bleu cheese

Buffalo Crunch Rolls

$17.00Out of stock

Large crispy wontons filled with warm buffalo chicken and mozzarella cheese. Finished with a drizzle of Buffalo sauce and served with chunky bleu cheese

Buffalo Tenders

$14.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$16.00

Griddled flour tortilla filled with chicken, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and green onions. Served with shredded lettuce, salsa, sour cream and guacamole

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Breaded chicken tenders crispy-fried and served with honey mustard

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Dozen Steamed Clams

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Flash-fried with hot cherry peppers and served with marinara sauce and spicy chili aioli

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Fried breaded mozzarella dusted with grated Romano cheese and served with marinara sauce

Giant Soft Pretzel

$12.00

Served warm with groud mustard and warm cheese sauce.

Onion Rings

$8.00

Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$15.00

Crisp wonton filled with seasoned beef, bell peppers, onions and sharp cheese finished with a drizzle of sweet chili sauce, and warm cheddar cheese dip

Pulled Pork Quesadillas

$17.00

Griddled flour tortilla filled with pulled pork, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and green onions. Served with shredded lettuce, salsa, sour cream and guacamole

Toasted Raviolis

$14.00

Lightly breaded pasta pillows stuffed with cheese, served with marinara sauce.

Utica Greens

$16.00

Escarole sauteed in olive oil and garlic seasoned prosciutto, oreganta bread crumbs, Romano cheese, and hot cherry peppers

Burgers

Deluxe Burger

$14.00

With lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$15.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Bacon & Bleu Burger

$16.00

Bacon and melted bleu cheese.

Roadhouse Burger

$17.00

Smoked Gouda, bacon, Bar-b-que sauce, mayonnaise and frizzled onion ringlets.

Babe's Burger

$16.00

Piled high with sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers and melted provolone.

Entrees

1/2 Bar-B-Que Baby Back Ribs

$17.00Out of stock

Bar-B-Que Baby Back Full Ribs

$26.00Out of stock

Slow roasted then basted with tangy bar-b-que sauce and served with seasoned French fries and coleslaw.

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted provolone, mushrooms, and Marsala wine sauce. Served with both steamed broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes.

Chicken Milano

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of Utica greens topped with melted provolone, mushrooms, and Marsala wine sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes.

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

Chicken breast in crispy Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served over a bed of spaghetti.

French Onion Filet

$29.00

Medallions of beef tenderloin served over garlic croutons then finished with French onion broth, melted Swiss and crispy onion ringlets

Haddock Fish Fry

$18.00

Hand-breaded Atlantic haddock filet served with seasoned French fries, coleslaw and tarter sauce.

Herb Grilled Chicken Breast

$19.00

Seasoned, char-broiled chicken breast finished with fresh herb viniagrette, then served with both steamed broccoli and garlic mashed potatoe

Herb Grilled Salmon

$25.00

10-ouce char-broiled salmon filet finished with fresh herb viniagrette, then served with both steamed broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes.

New York Strip

$32.00

Hand-cut, center cut strip sirloin charbroiled to your liking. Served with both steamed broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes

Sirloin Marsala

$26.00

Sirloin served with garlic mashed potatoes and a mushroom Marsala sauce. Served with both steamed broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes.

Sirloin Steak

$24.00

Lean, hand cut top sirloin charbroiled to your liked. Served with both steamed broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes.

Tuscan Tenderloin Alfredo

$28.00

Our creamy fettucine Alfredo tossed with fresh mushrooms, tomtaoes, crumbly bleu cheese and spinach topped with medallions if seasoned filet tenderloin, slivered greens onions and balsamic drizzle.

Brick Oven Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Classic tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Create Your Own

$16.00

Cheese pizza with choics of two toppings: sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto, bacon, onions, bell pepper, mushrooms, spinach, hot cherry peppers or tomatoes.

Loaded Garlic Cheese

$16.00

Roasted garlic, lots of mozzarella, ricotta, Romano and Parmesan cheese.

Florentine

$17.00

White garlic pizza topped with fresh spinach, crisp prosciutto, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese. Finished with balsamic glaze.

Classic Margherita

$16.00

Chunky plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil and a hint of crushed red pepper.

Bar-B-Que Chicken Pizza

$17.00

White garlic pizza topped with grilled bar-b-que chicken, bacon, green onion, Gouda and mozzarella.

Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza

$17.00

Spicy buffalo sauce, fried chicken breast, smoked Gouda and mozzarella. Served with creamy bleu cheese on the side.

Pastas

Baked Lasagna

$19.00

Pasta sheets layered with ricotta, mozzarella, Italian sausage and seasoned beef. Finished with Babe's marinara sauce.

Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Large pasta pillows filled with seasoned ricotta cheese and topped with Babe's red sauce and provolone cheese.

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$20.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

Chicken breast in crispy Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served over a bed of spaghetti.

Chicken Riggies

$19.00

Chicken breast, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms and cherry hot peppers simmered in our light tomato cream sauce tossed with rigatoni pasta.

Fettucine Alfredo

$18.00

Classic Parmesan cream sauce tossed with fettucine pasta.

Shrimp Alfredo

$21.00

Shrimp Riggies

$21.00

Shrimp, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms and cherry hot peppers simmered in our light tomato cream sauce tossed with rigatoni pasta.

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Jumbo gulf shrimp sauteed with fresh garlic, white wine, lemon and spinach tossed with spaghetti pasta, and finished with shaved Parmesan cheese.

Spaghetti or Orechette with Marinara

$15.00

Our smooth plum tomato marinara made fresh daily.

Steak Riggies

$24.00

Steak, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms and cherry hot peppers simmered in our light tomato cream sauce tossed with rigatoni pasta.

Tortellini with Vodka Sauce

$19.00

Cheese-filled tortellini pasta tossed with our pink vodka sauce with a touch of crushed red pepper. Finished with shaved Parmesan cheese.

Alpine Chicken

$18.00

Salads

Antipasto

$16.00

Crisp iceberg, salami, pepperoni, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, provolone, roasted peppers, red onion, peppercini and olived with Italian vinegrette dressing.

Thai Peanut Chicken

$16.00

Mixed greens, peanut chicken, snap peas, edamame, celery, pad Thai noodles, wontons, and spicy peanut dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing then topped with cherry tomatoes, croutons, and shaved Parmesan cheese.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing then topped with cherry tomatoes, croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and chicken.

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$20.00

Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing then topped with cherry tomatoes, croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and shrimp.

Steak Caesar Salad

$20.00

Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing then topped with cherry tomatoes, croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and steak.

Country Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens topped with crispy-fried chicken, tomatoes, peppered bacon, hard-boiled eggs, and shredded cheddar Jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing.

Pan Asian Chicken Salad

$16.00

Crisp greens, chicken breast, mandarin oranges, slivered almonds, celery, edamame, and toasted sesame seeds tossed with ginger-soy vinegrette and topped with crispy wontons.

Chicken Cobb Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, chicken, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, bacon, crumbly bleu cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and avocado smash. Served with buttermilk ranch and frizzled onions.

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions celery, feta cheese and Greek vinegrette dressing. Topped with pita chips.

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Garden Salad

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Bar-B-Que Pulled Pork

$16.00

Bar-B-Que pulled pork on a griddled bun with cole slaw.

Reuben

$15.00

Sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and Thousand Island dressing on griddled rye.

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy-fried haddock on a toasted hoagie with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and tartar sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and special sauce on toasted brioche.

Utica's Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Lean steak pan-seared with fresh garlic, onions, bell peppers and provolone cheese served on a toasted hoagie.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy-fried breaded chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce topped with creamy bleu cheese dressing. Served on a toasted brioche bun.

Southwest Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast on toasted brioche with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado smash and spicy chili mayo

BLT

$15.00

Adult Grill Cheese

$12.00

Wraps

Turkey and Spinach Wrap

$15.00

Turkey, spinach, mozzarella and roasted red peppers in a grilled Parmesan tortilla with dill mayonnaise.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, shaved Parmesan and Caesar dressing in a griddled flour tortilla.

Turkey Club Wrap

$14.00

Turkey, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, peppered bacon and mayonnaise in a flour tortilla.

Utica Chicken & Greens Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, escarole, prosciutto, breadcrumbs, hot cherry peppers, and Romano cheese in a griddled tortilla.

Utica Steak & Greens Wrap

$18.00

Steak, escarole, prosciutto, breadcrumbs, hot cherry peppers, and Romano cheese in a griddled tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Chix Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Steak Wrap

$15.00

Kids

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

Kids Mac 'n Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Sub Mac 'n Cheese

$2.00

Sub Sweet Fries

$1.00

Seafood

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$20.00

Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing then topped with cherry tomatoes, croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and shrimp.

Shrimp Riggies

$21.00

Shrimp, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms and cherry hot peppers simmered in our light tomato cream sauce tossed with rigatoni pasta.

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Jumbo gulf shrimp sauteed with fresh garlic, white wine, lemon and spinach tossed with spaghetti pasta, and finished with shaved Parmesan cheese.

Shrimp Alfredo

$21.00

Babe's Bangin' Shrimp

$14.00

Tender, crisp-fried gulf shrimp tossed in our spicy chili cream sauce

Shrimp

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy-fried haddock on a toasted hoagie with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and tartar sauce.

Haddock Fish Fry

$18.00

Hand-breaded Atlantic haddock filet served with seasoned French fries, coleslaw and tarter sauce.

Broiled Haddock

$18.00

Desserts

Homemade Cannoli

$6.00

Crispy cinnamon shell filled with sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips.

Tiramisu

$8.00

Ladyfingers dipped in espresso syrup and layed with mascaoone custard and cocoa.

Lemon Berry Mascaropone Torte

$8.00

Layers of vanilla cake, raspberries, blueberries and lemon mascarpone frosting.

Chocolate Tower Cake

$7.00

Layers of rich chocolate cake and chocolate buttercream frosting.

Cannoli Pie

$6.00

Chocolate cookie crust filled with our homemade cannoli filling then topped with crushed cinnamon cannoli shells.

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Chocolate cookie crust filled with peanut butter cream, chocolate chips and pieces of chocolate peanut butter cups.

New York-Style Cheesecake

$8.00

Graham cracker crust filled with cream cheese filling finished with red raspberry sauce.

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Caramel Apple Pie

$9.00

Sides

1 # Hats

$9.00

1/2 Chicken Riggies

$10.00

12 oz Garlic Butter

$5.00

12 oz Italian Dressing

$5.00

Add 1/2 Rack Ribs

$11.00

Add 5 Shrimp

$8.00

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add Marinated Chicken

$8.00

Add Marinated Chicken

$8.00

Add Mozz Cheese

$3.00

Bacon

$2.00

Bread

$2.00

Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Crumbly Blue

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mushrooms

$2.00

Onions

$2.00

Onions/Mushrooms/Peppers

$3.00

Qt Alfredo Sauce

$8.00

Qt Bisque

$15.00

Qt Cali Sauce

$10.00

Qt Cheddar Broccoli

$24.00

Qt Chicorina

$15.00

Qt Chili

$24.00

Qt Chowder

$15.00

Qt French Onion

$24.00

Qt Riggie Sauce

$10.00

Qt Spaghetti Sauce

$8.00

Green Peppers

$2.00

Side Alfredo

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.50

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Mashed Potaotes

$3.00

Side Meatballs

$3.00

Side of Celery

$2.00

Sub Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Spaghetti

$4.00

Side Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Sub Broccoli

$2.00

Sub Broccoli Cheddar

$4.00

Sub Chowder

**Sub French Onion**

$4.00

Sub Marinated Chicken

$4.00

Sub Salad

$3.00

Sub Steak

$8.00

Sub Sweet Pot Fries

$1.00

Sub Vodka Sauce

$3.00

Side Cesar

$7.00

Add Long Hots

$4.00

Soups

Chicorina Soup

$6.00

Babe's version of the classic Italian wedding soup

Homemade Baked French Onion Soup

$9.00

Garlic crouton, melted Swiss cheese, and crispy onion ringlets.

Sirloin Chunk Chili

$9.00

Certified Angus Beef sirloin chili with shredded cheddar cheese and diced onions. Served with tortilla chips.

Baked Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$9.00

Quart Chicorina Soup

$15.00

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Add Ons

Add Cheese

$1.50

Sub Spinach

$2.00

Add Egg

$2.00

Add Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Add 1 Meatball

$2.00

Add 2 Meatballs

$3.00

Sub Romaine

$2.00

Add Riggies

$3.00

Add Riggie Sauce

$4.00

Sub Soup/Salad

$2.00

Sub Alfredo

$3.00

Sub Ceaser

$2.50

Sub Steak

$3.00

Sub Cali Sauce

$2.00

Add Salmon

$10.00

Add Celery

$2.00

Add Long Hots

$4.00

Special

Military Lunch

$11.00

1/2 Baked Rig

$35.00

1/2 Caesar

$25.00

1/2 Chicken Marsala

$50.00

1/2 Chicken Parm

$65.00

1/2 Chicken Riggies

$55.00

1/2 Greens

$45.00

1/2 House Salad

$20.00

1/2 Lasagna

$70.00

1/2 Mashed Potatoes

$25.00

1/2 Pasta Alfredo

$40.00

1/2 Pasta Marinara

$25.00

1/2 Shrimp Riggies

$70.00

1/2 Sirloin Marsala

$80.00

20 Meatballs

$25.00

50 Wings

$70.00

Quart Chico

$15.00

1/2 Antpasta

$25.00

Military Breakfast

$10.00

Military Lunch

$11.00

Military Dinner

$18.00

Margarita

$7.00

Tacos

$4.00

Babe's Bangin' Shrimp

$14.00

Tender, crisp-fried gulf shrimp tossed in our spicy chili cream sauce

Merchandise

Long Sleeve

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$25.00

Short sleeve

$15.00

Large Glass

$7.00

Small Glass

$5.00

Koozie

$5.00

33 oz boot

$20.00

Octoberfest

Bavarian Pretzel with Beer Cheese

$13.00

Wienerschnitel

$24.00Out of stock

Sauerbraten

$26.00Out of stock

Bratwurst

$14.00

Warm Apple Fritters

$10.00

22 oz Domestic Stein Bud Light Refill

$6.00

22 oz Domestic Stein Blue Light Refill

$6.00

Beer Flight

$19.00

16 oz Fiddlehead IPA

$8.00

33 oz Sam Adams Octoberfest

$19.00

23 oz Fiddlehead IPA

$11.00

33 oz Angry Orchard

$19.00

Stein Sam Adams Octoberfest

$10.00

Stein Dog Fish

$10.00Out of stock

Stein Angry Orchard

$10.00

Stein Truly

$10.00

33 oz Truly

$19.00

16 oz Truly

$6.00

22 oz Truly

$9.00

16 oz Marzen

$8.00Out of stock

22 oz Marzen

$11.00Out of stock

16 oz Woodland

$8.00Out of stock

22 oz Woodland

$11.00Out of stock

16 oz Paulaner

$8.00Out of stock

22 oz Paulaner

$11.00Out of stock

16 oz Saranac Octoberfest

$8.00

22 oz Saranac Octoberfest

$11.00

33 oz Saranac Octoberfest

$19.00

33 oz Paulaner

$19.00Out of stock

33 oz Marzen

$19.00Out of stock

33 oz Woodland

$19.00

Stein Paulaner

$10.00Out of stock

Stein Marzen

$10.00

Stein Woodland

$10.00

Stein Saranac Octoberfest

$10.00

Stein Saranac Oct Refill

$8.00

Stein Paulaner Refill

$8.00

Stein Marzen Refill

$8.00

Stein Woodlands Refill

$8.00Out of stock

Stein Sam Adams Oct Refill

$8.00

Stein Angry Orchard Refill

$8.00

Stein Dogfish Refill

$8.00Out of stock

Stein Bud Light

$10.00

Stein Blue Light

$10.00

$1.00 Mimosa

$1.00

$1.00 Bloody Mary

$1.00

NA Beverages

Fountain Beverage

$3.50

Water

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Green Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Smoothie

$4.29

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Virgin Colada

$4.29

Virgin Margarita

$4.29

Virgin Daiquiri

$4.29

Milk

$2.75

Saratoga

$5.00

Lipton Lemon Ice Tea

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Saratoga Water

$2.50

Saranac Rootbeer

$3.50

Saranac Gingerbeer

$3.50

Saranac Shirley Temple

$3.50

Saranac Orange Cream

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Orange Juice

$1.79

Cranberry Juice

$1.79

Pineapple Juice

$1.79

Grapefruit Juice

$1.79

Apple Juice

$1.79

Tomato Juice

$1.79

Liquor

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Bombay

$7.50

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Monkey 47

$9.50

Well Gin shot

$5.00

Tanqueray shot

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$13.00

Amaretto Well

$6.00

Campari

$8.00

Anisette

$6.00

Baileys

$10.00

Banana Liquer

$6.00

Black Haus

$7.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Blackberry Brandy

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Butterscotch Snapps

$6.00

Chambord

$12.00

Christan Brothers Brandy

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Dark Crème De Cocoa

$6.00

Doctor

$7.00

Drambuie

$14.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Light Crème De Cocoa

$6.00

Ginger Brandy

$6.00

Godiva

$12.00

Goldschlager

$12.00

Jager

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Crème De Menthe

$6.00

Midori

$9.00

Peach Snhnapps

$7.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$6.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Apple Pucker

$6.00

Sloe Gin

$6.00

Tia Maria

$9.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

X-Rated

$10.00

Kamora

$8.00

Rum Chata

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers Dark Rum

$9.00

Well rum Shot

$5.00

Captain Shot

$6.00

Bacardi shot

$6.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Black

$8.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Jack Apple

$9.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Bulleit

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Yukon Jack

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Old Grandad

$7.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$17.00

Glennfiddich

$14.00

Johnny Red

$7.00

Johnny Black

$14.00

Evan Williams

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

red stag

$8.00

Blackberry Arrow

$6.00

Ginger Arrow

$7.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Glenlivet 14 yr

$19.00

Harveys Bristol

$8.00

Jim beam shot

$6.50

Jack Shot

$8.00

Jack Fire Shot

$7.50

Jack Honey Shot

$7.50

Well Tequila

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Casamigos

$13.00

Tequilla Rose

$7.00

1800 Coconut

$8.50

casamigos shot

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Gold shot

$6.50

Patron shot

$12.00

Tequilla Rose Shot

$11.00

Well Tequilla Shot

$6.00

3 Olives Espresso

$7.00

3 Olives Grape

$8.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Watermelon

$8.00

Firefly

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel one Cucmber

$9.00

Ketel One Grapefruit

$9.00

Skyy

$8.00

Tito's

$9.00

Van Gough Chocolate

$13.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Pink Whitney

$8.00

Well Vodka Shot

$5.00

Goose Shot

$7.00

Absolut Shot

$6.00

Kettle Shot

$8.00

Whitney Shot

$6.00

Titos Shot

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Black Velvet

$7.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Fire Ball

$7.00

Jameson

$11.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00Out of stock

VO

$7.00

Well Whiskey Shot

$5.00

Crown Shot

$10.00

Jameson shot

$9.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Boozy Slushie

$9.00

Campfire Sling

$9.00

Caramel Clouds

$11.00

Chocolate Tini

$9.00

Christmas Cosmo

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Cranberry Old Fashioned

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Frozen Daiquiri

$8.00

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Grapefruit Martini

$9.00

Honey Pear Margarita

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Kalua Coffee

$7.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$7.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Nutty Pumpkin

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Peppermint Bark Martini

$10.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Pom Mule

$9.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

Sex on Beach

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Toasted Marshmellow

$10.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Banging Bloody Mary

$39.00

Beer

Blue Light 16oz.

$5.50

Blue light 23oz.

$8.00

Blue Moon 16oz.

$5.50

Blue Moon 23oz.

$8.50

Bud Light 16oz.

$4.50

Bud light 23oz.

$7.50

Coors Light 16oz.

$5.50Out of stock

Coors light 23oz

$7.50Out of stock

Juice Bomb IPA 16oz.

$8.00

Juice Bomb IPA 23oz.

$11.00

Mich Ultra 16oz

$4.50

Mich Ultra 23oz

$7.50

Sam Adams Seasonal 16oz.

$5.50

Sam Adams Seasonal 23oz.

$8.50

Saranac Seasonal 16oz.

$5.50

Saranac Seasonal 23oz.

$8.00

Angry Orchard 16oz

$5.50

Angry Orchard 23oz

$9.00

Southeren Tier Ipa 16oz.

$5.00

Southeren Tier Ipa 23 oz

$8.00

Utica Club 16oz.

$4.50

Utica Club 23oz

$7.50

Brown Ale Baggs Sq 16 Oz

$5.50

Brown Ale Baggs Sq 22 Oz

$8.50

$1 Blue Moon

$1.00

Bud

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Heineken NA

$5.50

High Noon

$6.50

Killians

$5.50Out of stock

Labatt Blue

$4.50

Labatt Blue Light

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Saranac Pale Ale

$5.50

Stella

$5.50

Utica Club

$4.50

Saranac Lager

$5.50

B. Light Can

$4.50

Bud Next

$5.00

Guinness

$5.50

Labatt Blue Light Can

$4.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

White Claw Lime

$5.50

White Claw Mango

$5.50

High Noon Peach

$6.50

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.50

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.50

Wine

Sangria

$9.00

Glen Ellen Merlot Gl

$8.00

BV Coastal Merlot

$11.00

Two Vines Cab Gl

$7.00

Francis Coppola Cabernet

$11.00

Glass Lambrusco

$7.00

Hob Knob Pinot Noir

$11.00

Penfold's Shiraz

$10.00

Folonari Chianti

$10.00

Meiomi Cabernet

$11.00

Glenn Ellen Chard

$7.00

Kendall Jackson Chard

$9.00

Bully hill Reisling

$9.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Gabbiano Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Vendage White Zinfandel

$7.00

Glass Moscato

$8.00

Glass Prosecco

$9.00

Canei

$12.00

Btl Wine

Btl Prosecco

$19.99

Btl Blk Stone Merlot

$25.99

Btl Kim Crawford

$26.99

Btl KJ Chard

$19.99

Btl Mond Cab

$25.99

Blt Chateau Reisling

$24.99

Blt Col Cab

$19.99

Fall Cocktails

Caramel Clouds

$13.00

Nutty Pumpkin

$12.00Out of stock

Honey Pear Margarita

$12.00

Campfire Sling

$13.00

Pomegranate Mule

$12.00

Boozy Cider Slushie

$11.00

Brown Sugar Bubbly

$10.00

Angry Apple Pie

$13.00

Octoberfest Drinks

Beer Flight

$19.00

Monday

Margarita

$7.00

Tuesday

Margarita

$5.00

Wednesday

Bangin' Shrimp

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

80 N Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13502

Directions

