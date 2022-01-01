Babe's at Harbor Point 80 N Genesee Street
80 N Genesee Street
Utica, NY 13502
Shareables
Appetizer Sampler
Perfect for sharing. Chicken tenders, fried mozzarella, and Babe's Bangin' Cauliflower. Served with honey mustard and marinara sauce
Babe's Bangin' Cauliflower
Tender, crisp-fried cauliflower tossed in our spicy chili cream sauce
Babe's Bangin' Shrimp
Tender, crisp-fried gulf shrimp tossed in our spicy chili cream sauce
Babe's Bone-In Wings
Ten jumbo Buffalo wings served with celery and bleu cheese
Bar-B-Que Chicken Nachos
Toasted Tortilla chips topped with bar-b-que pulled chicken, cheddar cheese, jalapeno, green onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by salsa, sour cream and guacamole
Bar-B-Que Pulled Pork Nachos
Toasted Tortilla chips topped with bar-b-que pulled pork, cheddar cheese, jalapeno, green onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by salsa, sour cream and guacamole
Basket of Fries
Basket of Sweet Fries
Boneless Wings
Ten boneless wings served with celery and bleu cheese
Buffalo Crunch Rolls
Large crispy wontons filled with warm buffalo chicken and mozzarella cheese. Finished with a drizzle of Buffalo sauce and served with chunky bleu cheese
Buffalo Tenders
Chicken Quesadillas
Griddled flour tortilla filled with chicken, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and green onions. Served with shredded lettuce, salsa, sour cream and guacamole
Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken tenders crispy-fried and served with honey mustard
Chips and Salsa
Dozen Steamed Clams
Fried Calamari
Flash-fried with hot cherry peppers and served with marinara sauce and spicy chili aioli
Fried Mozzarella
Fried breaded mozzarella dusted with grated Romano cheese and served with marinara sauce
Giant Soft Pretzel
Served warm with groud mustard and warm cheese sauce.
Has Apps
Onion Rings
Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Crisp wonton filled with seasoned beef, bell peppers, onions and sharp cheese finished with a drizzle of sweet chili sauce, and warm cheddar cheese dip
Pulled Pork Quesadillas
Griddled flour tortilla filled with pulled pork, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and green onions. Served with shredded lettuce, salsa, sour cream and guacamole
Toasted Raviolis
Lightly breaded pasta pillows stuffed with cheese, served with marinara sauce.
Utica Greens
Escarole sauteed in olive oil and garlic seasoned prosciutto, oreganta bread crumbs, Romano cheese, and hot cherry peppers
Burgers
Deluxe Burger
With lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
Deluxe Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon & Bleu Burger
Bacon and melted bleu cheese.
Roadhouse Burger
Smoked Gouda, bacon, Bar-b-que sauce, mayonnaise and frizzled onion ringlets.
Babe's Burger
Piled high with sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers and melted provolone.
Entrees
1/2 Bar-B-Que Baby Back Ribs
Bar-B-Que Baby Back Full Ribs
Slow roasted then basted with tangy bar-b-que sauce and served with seasoned French fries and coleslaw.
Chicken Marsala
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted provolone, mushrooms, and Marsala wine sauce. Served with both steamed broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes.
Chicken Milano
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of Utica greens topped with melted provolone, mushrooms, and Marsala wine sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes.
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken breast in crispy Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served over a bed of spaghetti.
French Onion Filet
Medallions of beef tenderloin served over garlic croutons then finished with French onion broth, melted Swiss and crispy onion ringlets
Haddock Fish Fry
Hand-breaded Atlantic haddock filet served with seasoned French fries, coleslaw and tarter sauce.
Herb Grilled Chicken Breast
Seasoned, char-broiled chicken breast finished with fresh herb viniagrette, then served with both steamed broccoli and garlic mashed potatoe
Herb Grilled Salmon
10-ouce char-broiled salmon filet finished with fresh herb viniagrette, then served with both steamed broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes.
New York Strip
Hand-cut, center cut strip sirloin charbroiled to your liking. Served with both steamed broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes
Sirloin Marsala
Sirloin served with garlic mashed potatoes and a mushroom Marsala sauce. Served with both steamed broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes.
Sirloin Steak
Lean, hand cut top sirloin charbroiled to your liked. Served with both steamed broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes.
Tuscan Tenderloin Alfredo
Our creamy fettucine Alfredo tossed with fresh mushrooms, tomtaoes, crumbly bleu cheese and spinach topped with medallions if seasoned filet tenderloin, slivered greens onions and balsamic drizzle.
Brick Oven Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Classic tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Create Your Own
Cheese pizza with choics of two toppings: sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto, bacon, onions, bell pepper, mushrooms, spinach, hot cherry peppers or tomatoes.
Loaded Garlic Cheese
Roasted garlic, lots of mozzarella, ricotta, Romano and Parmesan cheese.
Florentine
White garlic pizza topped with fresh spinach, crisp prosciutto, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese. Finished with balsamic glaze.
Classic Margherita
Chunky plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil and a hint of crushed red pepper.
Bar-B-Que Chicken Pizza
White garlic pizza topped with grilled bar-b-que chicken, bacon, green onion, Gouda and mozzarella.
Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza
Spicy buffalo sauce, fried chicken breast, smoked Gouda and mozzarella. Served with creamy bleu cheese on the side.
Pastas
Baked Lasagna
Pasta sheets layered with ricotta, mozzarella, Italian sausage and seasoned beef. Finished with Babe's marinara sauce.
Cheese Ravioli
Large pasta pillows filled with seasoned ricotta cheese and topped with Babe's red sauce and provolone cheese.
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Chicken Riggies
Chicken breast, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms and cherry hot peppers simmered in our light tomato cream sauce tossed with rigatoni pasta.
Fettucine Alfredo
Classic Parmesan cream sauce tossed with fettucine pasta.
Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp Riggies
Shrimp, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms and cherry hot peppers simmered in our light tomato cream sauce tossed with rigatoni pasta.
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo gulf shrimp sauteed with fresh garlic, white wine, lemon and spinach tossed with spaghetti pasta, and finished with shaved Parmesan cheese.
Spaghetti or Orechette with Marinara
Our smooth plum tomato marinara made fresh daily.
Steak Riggies
Steak, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms and cherry hot peppers simmered in our light tomato cream sauce tossed with rigatoni pasta.
Tortellini with Vodka Sauce
Cheese-filled tortellini pasta tossed with our pink vodka sauce with a touch of crushed red pepper. Finished with shaved Parmesan cheese.
Alpine Chicken
Salads
Antipasto
Crisp iceberg, salami, pepperoni, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, provolone, roasted peppers, red onion, peppercini and olived with Italian vinegrette dressing.
Thai Peanut Chicken
Mixed greens, peanut chicken, snap peas, edamame, celery, pad Thai noodles, wontons, and spicy peanut dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing then topped with cherry tomatoes, croutons, and shaved Parmesan cheese.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing then topped with cherry tomatoes, croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and chicken.
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing then topped with cherry tomatoes, croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and shrimp.
Steak Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing then topped with cherry tomatoes, croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and steak.
Country Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with crispy-fried chicken, tomatoes, peppered bacon, hard-boiled eggs, and shredded cheddar Jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing.
Pan Asian Chicken Salad
Crisp greens, chicken breast, mandarin oranges, slivered almonds, celery, edamame, and toasted sesame seeds tossed with ginger-soy vinegrette and topped with crispy wontons.
Chicken Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, chicken, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, bacon, crumbly bleu cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and avocado smash. Served with buttermilk ranch and frizzled onions.
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions celery, feta cheese and Greek vinegrette dressing. Topped with pita chips.
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Garden Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Sandwiches
Bar-B-Que Pulled Pork
Bar-B-Que pulled pork on a griddled bun with cole slaw.
Reuben
Sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and Thousand Island dressing on griddled rye.
Fish Sandwich
Crispy-fried haddock on a toasted hoagie with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and tartar sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and special sauce on toasted brioche.
Utica's Steak Sandwich
Lean steak pan-seared with fresh garlic, onions, bell peppers and provolone cheese served on a toasted hoagie.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy-fried breaded chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce topped with creamy bleu cheese dressing. Served on a toasted brioche bun.
Southwest Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken breast on toasted brioche with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado smash and spicy chili mayo
BLT
Adult Grill Cheese
Wraps
Turkey and Spinach Wrap
Turkey, spinach, mozzarella and roasted red peppers in a grilled Parmesan tortilla with dill mayonnaise.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, shaved Parmesan and Caesar dressing in a griddled flour tortilla.
Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, peppered bacon and mayonnaise in a flour tortilla.
Utica Chicken & Greens Wrap
Grilled chicken, escarole, prosciutto, breadcrumbs, hot cherry peppers, and Romano cheese in a griddled tortilla.
Utica Steak & Greens Wrap
Steak, escarole, prosciutto, breadcrumbs, hot cherry peppers, and Romano cheese in a griddled tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chix Bacon Ranch
Steak Wrap
Kids
Seafood
Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp
Haddock Fish Fry
Hand-breaded Atlantic haddock filet served with seasoned French fries, coleslaw and tarter sauce.
Broiled Haddock
Desserts
Homemade Cannoli
Crispy cinnamon shell filled with sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips.
Tiramisu
Ladyfingers dipped in espresso syrup and layed with mascaoone custard and cocoa.
Lemon Berry Mascaropone Torte
Layers of vanilla cake, raspberries, blueberries and lemon mascarpone frosting.
Chocolate Tower Cake
Layers of rich chocolate cake and chocolate buttercream frosting.
Cannoli Pie
Chocolate cookie crust filled with our homemade cannoli filling then topped with crushed cinnamon cannoli shells.
Peanut Butter Pie
Chocolate cookie crust filled with peanut butter cream, chocolate chips and pieces of chocolate peanut butter cups.
New York-Style Cheesecake
Graham cracker crust filled with cream cheese filling finished with red raspberry sauce.
Ice Cream Sundae
Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry on top.
Caramel Apple Pie
Sides
1 # Hats
1/2 Chicken Riggies
12 oz Garlic Butter
12 oz Italian Dressing
Add 1/2 Rack Ribs
Add 5 Shrimp
Add Chicken
Add Marinated Chicken
Add Marinated Chicken
Add Mozz Cheese
Bacon
Bread
Cheese Sauce
Crumbly Blue
Mashed Potatoes
Mushrooms
Onions
Onions/Mushrooms/Peppers
Qt Alfredo Sauce
Qt Bisque
Qt Cali Sauce
Qt Cheddar Broccoli
Qt Chicorina
Qt Chili
Qt Chowder
Qt French Onion
Qt Riggie Sauce
Qt Spaghetti Sauce
Green Peppers
Side Alfredo
Side Broccoli
Side Coleslaw
Side Fries
Side Guacamole
Side Mashed Potaotes
Side Meatballs
Side of Celery
Sub Onion Rings
Side Onion Rings
Side Salad
Side Spaghetti
Side Sweet Potatoes
Sub Broccoli
Sub Broccoli Cheddar
Sub Chowder
**Sub French Onion**
Sub Marinated Chicken
Sub Salad
Sub Steak
Sub Sweet Pot Fries
Sub Vodka Sauce
Side Cesar
Add Long Hots
Soups
Chicorina Soup
Babe's version of the classic Italian wedding soup
Homemade Baked French Onion Soup
Garlic crouton, melted Swiss cheese, and crispy onion ringlets.
Sirloin Chunk Chili
Certified Angus Beef sirloin chili with shredded cheddar cheese and diced onions. Served with tortilla chips.
Baked Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Quart Chicorina Soup
Lobster Bisque
Add Ons
Special
Military Lunch
1/2 Baked Rig
1/2 Caesar
1/2 Chicken Marsala
1/2 Chicken Parm
1/2 Chicken Riggies
1/2 Greens
1/2 House Salad
1/2 Lasagna
1/2 Mashed Potatoes
1/2 Pasta Alfredo
1/2 Pasta Marinara
1/2 Shrimp Riggies
1/2 Sirloin Marsala
20 Meatballs
50 Wings
Quart Chico
1/2 Antpasta
Military Breakfast
Military Lunch
Military Dinner
Margarita
Tacos
Merchandise
Octoberfest
Bavarian Pretzel with Beer Cheese
Wienerschnitel
Sauerbraten
Bratwurst
Warm Apple Fritters
22 oz Domestic Stein Bud Light Refill
22 oz Domestic Stein Blue Light Refill
Beer Flight
16 oz Fiddlehead IPA
33 oz Sam Adams Octoberfest
23 oz Fiddlehead IPA
33 oz Angry Orchard
Stein Sam Adams Octoberfest
Stein Dog Fish
Stein Angry Orchard
Stein Truly
33 oz Truly
16 oz Truly
22 oz Truly
16 oz Marzen
22 oz Marzen
16 oz Woodland
22 oz Woodland
16 oz Paulaner
22 oz Paulaner
16 oz Saranac Octoberfest
22 oz Saranac Octoberfest
33 oz Saranac Octoberfest
33 oz Paulaner
33 oz Marzen
33 oz Woodland
Stein Paulaner
Stein Marzen
Stein Woodland
Stein Saranac Octoberfest
Stein Saranac Oct Refill
Stein Paulaner Refill
Stein Marzen Refill
Stein Woodlands Refill
Stein Sam Adams Oct Refill
Stein Angry Orchard Refill
Stein Dogfish Refill
Stein Bud Light
Stein Blue Light
$1.00 Mimosa
$1.00 Bloody Mary
NA Beverages
Fountain Beverage
Water
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Green Tea
Hot Chocolate
Smoothie
Root Beer Float
Virgin Colada
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Daiquiri
Milk
Saratoga
Lipton Lemon Ice Tea
Bottled Water
Saratoga Water
Saranac Rootbeer
Saranac Gingerbeer
Saranac Shirley Temple
Saranac Orange Cream
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Apple Juice
Tomato Juice
Liquor
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Bombay
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Monkey 47
Well Gin shot
Tanqueray shot
Amaretto Di Saronno
Amaretto Well
Campari
Anisette
Baileys
Banana Liquer
Black Haus
Sambuca
Blackberry Brandy
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch Snapps
Chambord
Christan Brothers Brandy
Cointreau
Dark Crème De Cocoa
Doctor
Drambuie
Frangelico
Light Crème De Cocoa
Ginger Brandy
Godiva
Goldschlager
Jager
Kahlua
Crème De Menthe
Midori
Peach Snhnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Hennessy
Apple Pucker
Sloe Gin
Tia Maria
Triple Sec
X-Rated
Kamora
Rum Chata
Grand Marnier
Well Rum
Captain Morgan
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Malibu
Myers Dark Rum
Well rum Shot
Captain Shot
Bacardi shot
Well Scotch
Well Bourbon
Knob Creek
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Black
Jack Daniel's
Jack Apple
Jack Honey
Jack Fire
Bulleit
Woodford Reserve
Gentleman Jack
Yukon Jack
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey
Old Grandad
Dewars
Glenlivet 12 yr
Glennfiddich
Johnny Red
Johnny Black
Evan Williams
Buffalo Trace
red stag
Blackberry Arrow
Ginger Arrow
Makers Mark
Chivas Regal
Glenlivet 14 yr
Harveys Bristol
Jim beam shot
Jack Shot
Jack Fire Shot
Jack Honey Shot
Well Tequila
Jose Cuervo Gold
Patron Silver
Casamigos
Tequilla Rose
1800 Coconut
casamigos shot
Jose Cuervo Gold shot
Patron shot
Tequilla Rose Shot
Well Tequilla Shot
3 Olives Espresso
3 Olives Grape
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Watermelon
Firefly
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Ketel one Cucmber
Ketel One Grapefruit
Skyy
Tito's
Van Gough Chocolate
Well Vodka
Pink Whitney
Well Vodka Shot
Goose Shot
Absolut Shot
Kettle Shot
Whitney Shot
Titos Shot
Well Whiskey
Black Velvet
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Fire Ball
Jameson
Seagrams 7
VO
Well Whiskey Shot
Crown Shot
Jameson shot
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Boozy Slushie
Campfire Sling
Caramel Clouds
Chocolate Tini
Christmas Cosmo
Cosmopolitan
Cranberry Old Fashioned
Espresso Martini
Frozen Daiquiri
Frozen Margarita
Grapefruit Martini
Honey Pear Margarita
Irish Coffee
Kalua Coffee
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Nutty Pumpkin
Old Fashioned
Peppermint Bark Martini
Pina Colada
Pom Mule
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Toasted Marshmellow
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Banging Bloody Mary
Beer
Blue Light 16oz.
Blue light 23oz.
Blue Moon 16oz.
Blue Moon 23oz.
Bud Light 16oz.
Bud light 23oz.
Coors Light 16oz.
Coors light 23oz
Juice Bomb IPA 16oz.
Juice Bomb IPA 23oz.
Mich Ultra 16oz
Mich Ultra 23oz
Sam Adams Seasonal 16oz.
Sam Adams Seasonal 23oz.
Saranac Seasonal 16oz.
Saranac Seasonal 23oz.
Angry Orchard 16oz
Angry Orchard 23oz
Southeren Tier Ipa 16oz.
Southeren Tier Ipa 23 oz
Utica Club 16oz.
Utica Club 23oz
Brown Ale Baggs Sq 16 Oz
Brown Ale Baggs Sq 22 Oz
$1 Blue Moon
Bud
Bud Light
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Heineken
Heineken NA
High Noon
Killians
Labatt Blue
Labatt Blue Light
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Saranac Pale Ale
Stella
Utica Club
Saranac Lager
B. Light Can
Bud Next
Guinness
Labatt Blue Light Can
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Lime
White Claw Mango
High Noon Peach
High Noon Black Cherry
High Noon Grapefruit
Wine
Sangria
Glen Ellen Merlot Gl
BV Coastal Merlot
Two Vines Cab Gl
Francis Coppola Cabernet
Glass Lambrusco
Hob Knob Pinot Noir
Penfold's Shiraz
Folonari Chianti
Meiomi Cabernet
Glenn Ellen Chard
Kendall Jackson Chard
Bully hill Reisling
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Gabbiano Pinot Grigio
Vendage White Zinfandel
Glass Moscato
Glass Prosecco
Canei
Btl Wine
Fall Cocktails
Octoberfest Drinks
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
80 N Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13502